I don't think any of the three have ever shown any indication that they want to leave. That is the biggest frustration. For me, we have had three top-drawer players who want to stay, but the club has been very slow in getting the deals done.



VVD and Salah had to push the club into negotiating deals, by going public and Trent has asked for an indication that the club is as ambitious as he is. For me, the ball is firmly in the club's court and they need to get the deals over the line.