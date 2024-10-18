« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 112886 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2080 on: Yesterday at 08:57:10 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:05:35 am
Years of neglect? Didnt we sign Nunez for £65mil and Diaz for £45mil and renewed Salah on £350k a week? Thats not neglect.

You could argue we didnt spend wisely, or didnt get the right player, but to cry neglect is just utter bullshit as usual.

We obviously neglected the midfield. Which is, I suspect Fromolas point. You dont get forced into moving on 6 midfielders (7 if you include a loan ending) and buying 4 midfielders unless youd neglected that department.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2081 on: Yesterday at 09:04:25 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on October 18, 2024, 10:19:55 pm
Since that date though we have cut the wage bill significantly. For me, I don't think they were that bothered about cutting the wage bill because the Club was in a growth phase and they were increasing the value of their investment by diverting revenues into infrastructure.

It is fine to state that they have spent £1bn on wages but that has to be in the context of having revenues of around £1.8bn over that period.

Again in terms of wages to turnover, we are hardly pushing any boundaries.



As for increasing their profits by reducing the wage bill. Well that is what they have done at the Red Sox and this season we will have massively increased revenues from an extended CL, the increased revenues from the ARE, reduced debt from the Dynasty investment yet we have cut the wage bill and made a player trading profit. So yes I can imagine the club will make a substantial profit this season.
More stable squad- higher wages, lower transfer fees
Relatively new squad- moderate wages with higher transfer fees.

It balances out and of course wages will reduce with the new squad cost ratio rules. The club doesn't really turn big profits and makes small losses occasionally.

The answer is not spending more (unless the aim is to cripple the club financially), it's trying to be as efficient as possible.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2082 on: Yesterday at 09:12:42 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:57:10 am
We obviously neglected the midfield. Which is, I suspect Fromolas point. You dont get forced into moving on 6 midfielders (7 if you include a loan ending) and buying 4 midfielders unless youd neglected that department.

The situation would have been different if Thiago, Ox and Keita had been more durable, the decline of Fabinho and Saudi may have been less noticeable.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2083 on: Yesterday at 09:16:36 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:10:46 am
You might want to read up on the defintion of neglect.

The torys management of the country for 14 years, that's an example of neglect.

Not moving on injured players to make room for new players isn't an example of neglect.

Yes youre right. We looked after the midfield department brilliantly. In the real world we went from competing for a quadruple to being also rans thanks to failing to properly care for the midfield. It being mostly staffed by the injured, the ageing and fading or raw youngsters by 22/23. There basically isnt an example in elite level football which better demonstrates the perils of neglecting one part of your team than what happened to us between 21/22 and 23/24. Almost conquer the world, fall off a cliff, replace the whole midfield, almost conquer the PL.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2084 on: Yesterday at 10:07:45 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:04:25 am
More stable squad- higher wages, lower transfer fees
Relatively new squad- moderate wages with higher transfer fees.

It balances out and of course wages will reduce with the new squad cost ratio rules. The club doesn't really turn big profits and makes small losses occasionally.

The answer is not spending more (unless the aim is to cripple the club financially), it's trying to be as efficient as possible.

In 17/18 we made a world record profit of £125m. Since then we have poured money into infrastructure. We paid off the AXA training ground in one reporting period, we didn't take out a loan for the Anfield Road Development and instead essentially paid it off with cash from the till.

So it is misleading to say we don't make profits. If we had paid for infrastructure over the usable life of the facilities then we would of posted considerable profits.

This season we will almost certainly post record revenues. The Anfield Road development has come on tap with a large number of hospitality tickets which will massively boost match-day revenues. We will have increased commercial and TV revenues. Plus a huge increase in revenues because we have qualified for an expanded CL instead of the Europa League. I would expect us to be around the £700m mark in terms of revenues.

Since the last accounts we have offloaded the majority of our high earners so the wage bill should come down. The Dynasty investment was supposedly going to be used to pay down debt, so we should pay less interest. Amortisation costs will have gone up because of last seasons transfer activity but we will have made a considerable player trading profit this season.

So I think we will almost certainly be on course for a huge profit this season unless funds are diverted to the MCO.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2085 on: Yesterday at 10:14:42 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:07:45 am
In 17/18 we made a world record profit of £125m. Since then we have poured money into infrastructure. We paid off the AXA training ground in one reporting period, we didn't take out a loan for the Anfield Road Development and instead essentially paid it off with cash from the till.

So it is misleading to say we don't make profits. If we had paid for infrastructure over the usable life of the facilities then we would of posted considerable profits.

This season we will almost certainly post record revenues. The Anfield Road development has come on tap with a large number of hospitality tickets which will massively boost match-day revenues. We will have increased commercial and TV revenues. Plus a huge increase in revenues because we have qualified for an expanded CL instead of the Europa League. I would expect us to be around the £700m mark in terms of revenues.

Since the last accounts we have offloaded the majority of our high earners so the wage bill should come down. The Dynasty investment was supposedly going to be used to pay down debt, so we should pay less interest. Amortisation costs will have gone up because of last seasons transfer activity but we will have made a considerable player trading profit this season.

So I think we will almost certainly be on course for a huge profit this season unless funds are diverted to the MCO.
The world record profit was due to a large one-off sale of one player. A clear exception can't be the rule.

If not, let's sell players for £140m every other year. Yeah, we make profits.  If we do that, it would because "there's no ambition". I think the cost of keeping our best players is underestimated.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2086 on: Yesterday at 10:20:17 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:57:10 am
We obviously neglected the midfield. Which is, I suspect Fromolas point. You dont get forced into moving on 6 midfielders (7 if you include a loan ending) and buying 4 midfielders unless youd neglected that department.

Was an overhaul that was needed.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2087 on: Yesterday at 10:39:11 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:32:50 am
In the three years prior to the Coutinho sale, we sold players for between £80m and £90m per season. Season in and season out we make significant player trading profits. Even this season when we didn't sell any first team players we still brought in £70m from selling kids and from addons.

So do you agree we are on course to make a huge profit this season and do you agree it isn't being spent on the squad?
Is it player sales or profit because I'm pretty sure the profit/loss was moderate in the two seasons before Coutinho left. Can you quote it? ;D

We are likely to be profitable this year but I think missing out of Zubimendi matters a lot. His wages woud have been higher than the younger players sold combined.

Also, if it's only about profit then why forgo a fee and pay large wages to keep players like Trent, Salah and van Dijk? They could have been sold for £100m each and we wouldn't have needed to incure their large wages.

If you're mainly focused on the numbers then it makes sense to try to cut out the biggest numbers, no?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2088 on: Yesterday at 10:40:59 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:02:07 am
THey signed those midfielders after years of neglect which cost us a CL place the season prior. We had to buy a new midfield in one summer which is not what you want to sleepwalk into having to do. We sign players when we have to, not when we need to.

Getting Diaz in pre-emptively before Mane left was rare foresight, they've at least done the same with the Georgian keeper.

You say they like there wasnt a certain someone who was leading our strategy and recruitment by that point. I hate bringing Klopps name up in this sort of stuff, I cant thank him enough for everything that he did here, but hes often painted as a figure whose hands were tied and he had no choice. Yes, we run things a little leaner here than other clubs, but he could have moved on from Milner, Henderson, Keita and Ox at many points during his tenure. Most of those players received new contracts under Jurgen and I suspect hed have kept a few of them around for last season if they were willing to stay. Jurgen didnt want to keep them around because he was on some type of perilous position where if they left nobody would come in, he kept them around because he valued older, more experienced players, and those were his boys.

Strategically the club dropped a couple of levels during his final few seasons, but lets not act like key decision makers didnt leave the club because of friction with Jurgen. The club did the right thing, you always back the generational coach and his power grew as the years went on, but lets not act like the drop in strategy isnt somehow correlated with Jurgens growth in power. Hes the best manager in the world and the greatest maximiser of talents Ive ever seen, but he isnt perfect and we seem to have grown into this habit of all the bad things being FSGs fault and all the good things being because of Jurgen. The two things crossover much more than it gets made out by people on here.

FSG should have taken more risks with transfers, but they also should have forced Jurgen into action much earlier with the midfield. The key argument is obviously the turnaround from 21/22 (was it 3 weeks?) to 22/23 meant time wasnt on our side for a midfield rebuild, we paid the ultimate price for getting to a CL final and planning a pre season tour to the far East that eventually derailed our entire season. The decision to go for Darwin still hasnt fully paid dividends, you do wonder if Jurgen could go back whether hed make that decision again.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2089 on: Yesterday at 04:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:57:10 am
We obviously neglected the midfield. Which is, I suspect Fromolas point. You dont get forced into moving on 6 midfielders (7 if you include a loan ending) and buying 4 midfielders unless youd neglected that department.

I agree with this.

Ultimately its on the owners for not putting the right footballing structure in place post Edwards.

Its also on the people in charge of footballing matters between about 2022 & 2024. That includes Klopp. I love Klopp and what he did during his time at the club completely outweighs any slight negative. But I find it hard not to place some of the blame on him for where we landed in terms of midfield revamp.

How much input and control Klopp had around the current contract situation before he left is an unknown. What we do know is that Klopp was the most powerful football man at the club in that period.  That doesnt mean his hands were not tied but youve got to wonder what was going on in the last 12-18 months when it came to contract renewals.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2090 on: Yesterday at 04:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:00:23 pm
I agree with this.

Ultimately its on the owners for not putting the right footballing structure in place post Edwards.

Its also on the people in charge of footballing matters between about 2022 & 2024. That includes Klopp. I love Klopp and what he did during his time at the club completely outweighs any slight negative. But I find it hard not to place some of the blame on him for where we landed in terms of midfield revamp.

How much input and control Klopp had around the current contract situation before he left is an unknown. What we do know is that Klopp was the most powerful football man at the club in that period.  That doesnt mean his hands were not tied but youve got to wonder what was going on in the last 12-18 months when it came to contract renewals.

I'd love to know if any of them were approached during the 22/23 season when we were having a bit of a shocker and if they wanted to hold off until they saw what went on that summer and how the team performed the following (last) season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2091 on: Yesterday at 04:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:40:59 am
You say they like there wasnt a certain someone who was leading our strategy and recruitment by that point. I hate bringing Klopps name up in this sort of stuff, I cant thank him enough for everything that he did here, but hes often painted as a figure whose hands were tied and he had no choice. Yes, we run things a little leaner here than other clubs, but he could have moved on from Milner, Henderson, Keita and Ox at many points during his tenure. Most of those players received new contracts under Jurgen and I suspect hed have kept a few of them around for last season if they were willing to stay. Jurgen didnt want to keep them around because he was on some type of perilous position where if they left nobody would come in, he kept them around because he valued older, more experienced players, and those were his boys.

Strategically the club dropped a couple of levels during his final few seasons, but lets not act like key decision makers didnt leave the club because of friction with Jurgen. The club did the right thing, you always back the generational coach and his power grew as the years went on, but lets not act like the drop in strategy isnt somehow correlated with Jurgens growth in power. Hes the best manager in the world and the greatest maximiser of talents Ive ever seen, but he isnt perfect and we seem to have grown into this habit of all the bad things being FSGs fault and all the good things being because of Jurgen. The two things crossover much more than it gets made out by people on here.

FSG should have taken more risks with transfers, but they also should have forced Jurgen into action much earlier with the midfield. The key argument is obviously the turnaround from 21/22 (was it 3 weeks?) to 22/23 meant time wasnt on our side for a midfield rebuild, we paid the ultimate price for getting to a CL final and planning a pre season tour to the far East that eventually derailed our entire season. The decision to go for Darwin still hasnt fully paid dividends, you do wonder if Jurgen could go back whether hed make that decision again.

Klopp made strategic mistakes (every manager does) but I think a big part of the reason he wanted to keep what he had is he didn't trust the club to replace them.

Gini was let go in 2021 (ever present that season) - two years it took to replace those minutes in midfield with new signings and that was only after Hendo and Fabinho were done and 3 other senior midfielders left. Klopp would rather have kept the player than have the club do fuck all or hide behind hard luck stories (Tchouameni/Bellingham).
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2092 on: Yesterday at 04:24:31 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:09:00 pm
I'd love to know if any of them were approached during the 22/23 season when we were having a bit of a shocker and if they wanted to hold off until they saw what went on that summer and how the team performed the following (last) season.

Id love to know too.

Where the club reticent to discuss new deals?

Were the players reticent to discuss deals given performance and Klopps imminent departure?

Or was the void of a DoF the driving factor?

It might not even be the same issue for each of the individual players. So many unknowns though. Thats why I wouldnt hammer the players at this point. Equally I think theres also a few mitigating circumstances at the club. Edwards/Ward/Klopp - the potential power struggle and eventual departure of all 3 over a 2-3 year period- how did that impact recruitment and retention of players?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2093 on: Yesterday at 04:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:00:23 pm
I agree with this.

Ultimately its on the owners for not putting the right footballing structure in place post Edwards.

Its also on the people in charge of footballing matters between about 2022 & 2024. That includes Klopp. I love Klopp and what he did during his time at the club completely outweighs any slight negative. But I find it hard not to place some of the blame on him for where we landed in terms of midfield revamp.

How much input and control Klopp had around the current contract situation before he left is an unknown. What we do know is that Klopp was the most powerful football man at the club in that period.  That doesnt mean his hands were not tied but youve got to wonder what was going on in the last 12-18 months when it came to contract renewals.
Ultimately,  what we can take away from this is that football people should make footballing decisions and business people should make business decisions.

That streamlined approach helps everyone. The Head Coach is not overburdened and the nerds can make the right strategic decisions for us.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2094 on: Yesterday at 06:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:00:23 pm
I agree with this.

Ultimately its on the owners for not putting the right footballing structure in place post Edwards.

Its also on the people in charge of footballing matters between about 2022 & 2024. That includes Klopp. I love Klopp and what he did during his time at the club completely outweighs any slight negative. But I find it hard not to place some of the blame on him for where we landed in terms of midfield revamp.

How much input and control Klopp had around the current contract situation before he left is an unknown. What we do know is that Klopp was the most powerful football man at the club in that period.  That doesnt mean his hands were not tied but youve got to wonder what was going on in the last 12-18 months when it came to contract renewals.

Surely the failure was not having the right structure in place when Edwards was there. If the right structure was in place then for me we don't get the breakdown of the relationship between Klopp and the recruitment team. I think it is pretty clear that there was friction between Klopp and the likes of Edwards, Ward and Graham towards the end.

Gordon ended up as the final arbitrator and decision-maker. For me having to have one of the owners essentially running the club on a day-to-day business showed the structure was flawed. The biggest thing to come out from the scenario for me is the notion that you can have analysts and analytics guys running the club is flawed.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2095 on: Yesterday at 08:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:10:21 pm
Klopp made strategic mistakes (every manager does) but I think a big part of the reason he wanted to keep what he had is he didn't trust the club to replace them.

Gini was let go in 2021 (ever present that season) - two years it took to replace those minutes in midfield with new signings and that was only after Hendo and Fabinho were done and 3 other senior midfielders left. Klopp would rather have kept the player than have the club do fuck all or hide behind hard luck stories (Tchouameni/Bellingham).
Klopp had a great team and it's only natural that he tried to ride that wave as long as possible.
He saw up and close Real doing very well with some even older players, and maybe that influenced him.
Plus of course, he has has a big heart.

And let's not forget it could have paid off. Replacing our midfield earlier would also have been a gamble, and maybe we would have gotten some Keita-level signings rather than MacAllister. 20/20 hindsight and all that.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2096 on: Yesterday at 08:43:35 pm »
Wtf has Jürgen or the midfield got to do with these contracts???
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2097 on: Yesterday at 08:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:10:21 pm
Klopp made strategic mistakes (every manager does) but I think a big part of the reason he wanted to keep what he had is he didn't trust the club to replace them.

Gini was let go in 2021 (ever present that season) - two years it took to replace those minutes in midfield with new signings and that was only after Hendo and Fabinho were done and 3 other senior midfielders left. Klopp would rather have kept the player than have the club do fuck all or hide behind hard luck stories (Tchouameni/Bellingham).

We had signed Thiago as Ginis replacement, Gini was meant to leave the year before he did but we kept him and didnt sign a centre back, instead using the additional midfield minutes Thiago would bring to free up Fabinho to cover the 10-15 games at centre back Lovren had played the year before. By the time Gini had left, Jones was ready to play more whilst we had 6 very capable senior options and Elliott to come in as another youthful option. I mean, that midfield was so good we nearly won all 4, so I struggle to get my head around how we needed a Gini replacement at that point, we had just about every age group covered: young players (Jones, Elliott), players in their prime (Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Ox) and veteran leaders (Milner, Henderson).

Klopp was essentially leading recruitment during his final few years, if there was such an issue with the clubs ability to replace players, why did the club essentially rebuild the attack in 12 months? We signed Diaz, Darwin and Gakpo before we brought a single midfielder in. Thats just poor strategy by the people in charge, of which Klopp was one of the most pivotal figures.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2098 on: Yesterday at 09:28:02 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:43:35 pm
Wtf has Jürgen or the midfield got to do with these contracts???

I think the point is that instead of offering new deals to the likes of VVD, Trent and Salah the focus and the resources had to be used to completely rebuild the midfield. Last season Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Milner and Ox left. Whilst Macca, Szobozslai, Grav and Endo arrived.

That was a huge upheaval and reallocation of resources. Above all it was done at a time when the club was pretty rudderless with Gordon wanting to step back, Ward having left, a Temporary DoF and the owners either looking to sell the club or bring in investment.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2099 on: Yesterday at 10:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:05:35 am
Years of neglect? Didnt we sign Nunez for £65mil and Diaz for £45mil and renewed Salah on £350k a week? Thats not neglect.

You could argue we didnt spend wisely, or didnt get the right player, but to cry neglect is just utter bullshit as usual.

Brilliant  :) :lmao we've always been on the ball, strengthened every window we should have. Some incredible sheep who daren't criticise our owners.

 And may i add, in the fucking real word, talk to match going reds and the majority feel these lads lack real ambition but the keyboard warrior will  argue differently.  I know where my loyalty lies.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2100 on: Yesterday at 11:33:58 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:28:02 pm
I think the point is that instead of offering new deals to the likes of VVD, Trent and Salah the focus and the resources had to be used to completely rebuild the midfield. Last season Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Milner and Ox left. Whilst Macca, Szobozslai, Grav and Endo arrived.

That was a huge upheaval and reallocation of resources. Above all it was done at a time when the club was pretty rudderless with Gordon wanting to step back, Ward having left, a Temporary DoF and the owners either looking to sell the club or bring in investment.

But that is all supposition with no actual proof or acknowledgement from the club that that's what's happened.

I guess if concocting imaginary reasons for what's happening floats your boat you could go really wild and add in the presidential elections or the weather or maybe even that John Henry is planning a trip to Mars 🤷
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2101 on: Yesterday at 11:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:28:02 pm
I think the point is that instead of offering new deals to the likes of VVD, Trent and Salah the focus and the resources had to be used to completely rebuild the midfield. Last season Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Milner and Ox left. Whilst Macca, Szobozslai, Grav and Endo arrived.

That was a huge upheaval and reallocation of resources. Above all it was done at a time when the club was pretty rudderless with Gordon wanting to step back, Ward having left, a Temporary DoF and the owners either looking to sell the club or bring in investment.

Im not sure I buy into the theory of resource allocation. Theyre already here and being paid, its not like they need to summon heaps of new money to keep them around.

I do buy into the rest, though. Theyve probably been hesitant to give out heavy contracts to ageing players without a solid structure in place to both ensure this is the right decision and also the right negotiation.

I still dont think its so bad that Mo and Virgil are in their final years, its pretty normal for ageing players to go into their final 12 months, so much can change so quickly at this point, it makes sense to take as long as you can to make the final call. Trent is unforgivable though and shows a real naivety to get to this point.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2102 on: Today at 02:16:40 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:33:58 pm
But that is all supposition with no actual proof or acknowledgement from the club that that's what's happened.

I guess if concocting imaginary reasons for what's happening floats your boat you could go really wild and add in the presidential elections or the weather or maybe even that John Henry is planning a trip to Mars 🤷

You asked why people were looking at the bigger picture and why the club had allowed three key players to enter the last year of their contracts. You were given a perfectly reasonable explanation.

Instead of engaging with a well reasoned post you decide to respond with ridicule.



Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2103 on: Today at 02:27:43 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:41:28 pm
Im not sure I buy into the theory of resource allocation. Theyre already here and being paid, its not like they need to summon heaps of new money to keep them around.

I do buy into the rest, though. Theyve probably been hesitant to give out heavy contracts to ageing players without a solid structure in place to both ensure this is the right decision and also the right negotiation.

I still dont think its so bad that Mo and Virgil are in their final years, its pretty normal for ageing players to go into their final 12 months, so much can change so quickly at this point, it makes sense to take as long as you can to make the final call. Trent is unforgivable though and shows a real naivety to get to this point.

I think there are a few things. The new PSR rules are incredibly demanding. I don't think the majority of people realise how onerous 70% PSR is going to be. Most clubs have a 60-70% revenue to wages ratio. 70% PSR also includes amortisation and agent costs.

The other one is that whilst renewing contracts doesn't increase the wage bill it does affect your ability to buy players. At the time we should have renewed contracts we were chasing Tchouameni, Bellingham and put in a club record bid for Caicedo.
