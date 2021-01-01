THey signed those midfielders after years of neglect which cost us a CL place the season prior. We had to buy a new midfield in one summer which is not what you want to sleepwalk into having to do. We sign players when we have to, not when we need to.



Getting Diaz in pre-emptively before Mane left was rare foresight, they've at least done the same with the Georgian keeper.



You say they like there wasnt a certain someone who was leading our strategy and recruitment by that point. I hate bringing Klopps name up in this sort of stuff, I cant thank him enough for everything that he did here, but hes often painted as a figure whose hands were tied and he had no choice. Yes, we run things a little leaner here than other clubs, but he could have moved on from Milner, Henderson, Keita and Ox at many points during his tenure. Most of those players received new contracts under Jurgen and I suspect hed have kept a few of them around for last season if they were willing to stay. Jurgen didnt want to keep them around because he was on some type of perilous position where if they left nobody would come in, he kept them around because he valued older, more experienced players, and those were his boys.Strategically the club dropped a couple of levels during his final few seasons, but lets not act like key decision makers didnt leave the club because of friction with Jurgen. The club did the right thing, you always back the generational coach and his power grew as the years went on, but lets not act like the drop in strategy isnt somehow correlated with Jurgens growth in power. Hes the best manager in the world and the greatest maximiser of talents Ive ever seen, but he isnt perfect and we seem to have grown into this habit of all the bad things being FSGs fault and all the good things being because of Jurgen. The two things crossover much more than it gets made out by people on here.FSG should have taken more risks with transfers, but they also should have forced Jurgen into action much earlier with the midfield. The key argument is obviously the turnaround from 21/22 (was it 3 weeks?) to 22/23 meant time wasnt on our side for a midfield rebuild, we paid the ultimate price for getting to a CL final and planning a pre season tour to the far East that eventually derailed our entire season. The decision to go for Darwin still hasnt fully paid dividends, you do wonder if Jurgen could go back whether hed make that decision again.