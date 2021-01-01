More stable squad- higher wages, lower transfer fees

Relatively new squad- moderate wages with higher transfer fees.



It balances out and of course wages will reduce with the new squad cost ratio rules. The club doesn't really turn big profits and makes small losses occasionally.



The answer is not spending more (unless the aim is to cripple the club financially), it's trying to be as efficient as possible.



In 17/18 we made a world record profit of £125m. Since then we have poured money into infrastructure. We paid off the AXA training ground in one reporting period, we didn't take out a loan for the Anfield Road Development and instead essentially paid it off with cash from the till.So it is misleading to say we don't make profits. If we had paid for infrastructure over the usable life of the facilities then we would of posted considerable profits.This season we will almost certainly post record revenues. The Anfield Road development has come on tap with a large number of hospitality tickets which will massively boost match-day revenues. We will have increased commercial and TV revenues. Plus a huge increase in revenues because we have qualified for an expanded CL instead of the Europa League. I would expect us to be around the £700m mark in terms of revenues.Since the last accounts we have offloaded the majority of our high earners so the wage bill should come down. The Dynasty investment was supposedly going to be used to pay down debt, so we should pay less interest. Amortisation costs will have gone up because of last seasons transfer activity but we will have made a considerable player trading profit this season.So I think we will almost certainly be on course for a huge profit this season unless funds are diverted to the MCO.