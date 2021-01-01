« previous next »
Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2080 on: Today at 08:57:10 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:05:35 am
Years of neglect? Didnt we sign Nunez for £65mil and Diaz for £45mil and renewed Salah on £350k a week? Thats not neglect.

You could argue we didnt spend wisely, or didnt get the right player, but to cry neglect is just utter bullshit as usual.

We obviously neglected the midfield. Which is, I suspect Fromolas point. You dont get forced into moving on 6 midfielders (7 if you include a loan ending) and buying 4 midfielders unless youd neglected that department.
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2081 on: Today at 09:04:25 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:19:55 pm
Since that date though we have cut the wage bill significantly. For me, I don't think they were that bothered about cutting the wage bill because the Club was in a growth phase and they were increasing the value of their investment by diverting revenues into infrastructure.

It is fine to state that they have spent £1bn on wages but that has to be in the context of having revenues of around £1.8bn over that period.

Again in terms of wages to turnover, we are hardly pushing any boundaries.



As for increasing their profits by reducing the wage bill. Well that is what they have done at the Red Sox and this season we will have massively increased revenues from an extended CL, the increased revenues from the ARE, reduced debt from the Dynasty investment yet we have cut the wage bill and made a player trading profit. So yes I can imagine the club will make a substantial profit this season.
More stable squad- higher wages, lower transfer fees
Relatively new squad- moderate wages with higher transfer fees.

It balances out and of course wages will reduce with the new squad cost ratio rules. The club doesn't really turn big profits and makes small losses occasionally.

The answer is not spending more (unless the aim is to cripple the club financially), it's trying to be as efficient as possible.
Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2082 on: Today at 09:10:46 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:57:10 am
We obviously neglected the midfield. Which is, I suspect Fromolas point. You dont get forced into moving on 6 midfielders (7 if you include a loan ending) and buying 4 midfielders unless youd neglected that department.

You might want to read up on the defintion of neglect.

The torys management of the country for 14 years, that's an example of neglect.

Not moving on injured players to make room for new players isn't an example of neglect.
mickeydocs

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2083 on: Today at 09:12:42 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:57:10 am
We obviously neglected the midfield. Which is, I suspect Fromolas point. You dont get forced into moving on 6 midfielders (7 if you include a loan ending) and buying 4 midfielders unless youd neglected that department.

The situation would have been different if Thiago, Ox and Keita had been more durable, the decline of Fabinho and Saudi may have been less noticeable.
Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2084 on: Today at 09:16:36 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:10:46 am
You might want to read up on the defintion of neglect.

The torys management of the country for 14 years, that's an example of neglect.

Not moving on injured players to make room for new players isn't an example of neglect.

Yes youre right. We looked after the midfield department brilliantly. In the real world we went from competing for a quadruple to being also rans thanks to failing to properly care for the midfield. It being mostly staffed by the injured, the ageing and fading or raw youngsters by 22/23. There basically isnt an example in elite level football which better demonstrates the perils of neglecting one part of your team than what happened to us between 21/22 and 23/24. Almost conquer the world, fall off a cliff, replace the whole midfield, almost conquer the PL.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2085 on: Today at 09:38:52 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:02:07 am
THey signed those midfielders after years of neglect which cost us a CL place the season prior. We had to buy a new midfield in one summer which is not what you want to sleepwalk into having to do. We sign players when we have to, not when we need to.


When you're writing this stuff do you ever stop and think "hmm I've already said this 3,056 times, do I really need to post it again?"
JP!

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2086 on: Today at 09:42:43 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:10:46 am
You might want to read up on the defintion of neglect.

The torys management of the country for 14 years, that's an example of neglect.

Not moving on injured players to make room for new players isn't an example of neglect.

NEGLIGENCE, Draex! CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE!!!!!!

Give me fucking strength :D
Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2087 on: Today at 09:50:55 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:38:52 am
When you're writing this stuff do you ever stop and think "hmm I've already said this 3,056 times, do I really need to post it again?"

When you are writing this stuff do you ever stop yourself and think "hmm I've already abused people 3,056 times, do I really need to do it again?"

"Why can't I play the ball like everyone else and go for the man every single time?"
Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2088 on: Today at 10:07:45 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:04:25 am
More stable squad- higher wages, lower transfer fees
Relatively new squad- moderate wages with higher transfer fees.

It balances out and of course wages will reduce with the new squad cost ratio rules. The club doesn't really turn big profits and makes small losses occasionally.

The answer is not spending more (unless the aim is to cripple the club financially), it's trying to be as efficient as possible.

In 17/18 we made a world record profit of £125m. Since then we have poured money into infrastructure. We paid off the AXA training ground in one reporting period, we didn't take out a loan for the Anfield Road Development and instead essentially paid it off with cash from the till.

So it is misleading to say we don't make profits. If we had paid for infrastructure over the usable life of the facilities then we would of posted considerable profits.

This season we will almost certainly post record revenues. The Anfield Road development has come on tap with a large number of hospitality tickets which will massively boost match-day revenues. We will have increased commercial and TV revenues. Plus a huge increase in revenues because we have qualified for an expanded CL instead of the Europa League. I would expect us to be around the £700m mark in terms of revenues.

Since the last accounts we have offloaded the majority of our high earners so the wage bill should come down. The Dynasty investment was supposedly going to be used to pay down debt, so we should pay less interest. Amortisation costs will have gone up because of last seasons transfer activity but we will have made a considerable player trading profit this season.

So I think we will almost certainly be on course for a huge profit this season unless funds are diverted to the MCO.
