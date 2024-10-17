« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 110094 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2040 on: Yesterday at 04:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 03:22:22 pm
If Van Dijk stays. I hope he retires from Holland after the World Cup. But the 2 + 1 could lead him up until Euro 2028 as well.

I just don't get this argument. If you look at the vast majority of great club players who played on into their mid to late thirties how many of them actually retired from International football early?
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2041 on: Yesterday at 04:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:29:37 pm
I just don't get this argument. If you look at the vast majority of great club players who played on into their mid to late thirties how many of them actually retired from International football early?

A few of players recently like Modric, Ronaldo, Messi etc are exceptions. In the past it was pretty common to be retired from international football by time you're 35. Which VVD will be by then.

And as a Liverpool fan who got nothing to do with the Dutch national team. Why wouldn't I want Virgil's focus to be 100% Liverpool.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2042 on: Yesterday at 04:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:21:49 pm
The reason we have brought in more in player sales is that instead of buying up cheap young talent and selling it on, Madrid have concentrated on winning the major trophies. This season we raised £62m by selling on Carvalho, Clark and Van Den Berg. How many Premier league titles or CL's did they contribute to?

What I am arguing is that no one has a problem offloading the likes of Henderson or Fabinho when you have already brought in and bedded in their replacements. No one would have complained if we had offloaded the likes of Gini, Ox, Keta et al if we had replaced them. We didn't though.

As for crying poverty of course the club does. How many times do we get fed the line that 'we can't afford to make mistakes in the transfer market', 'the club doesn't see value in the market this window' or the absurd notion that we have to wait around for opportunistic signings?

Or the best yet Edwards coming back to the club and stating that the only way we can compete is by going down the MCO route.

The likes of Ox and Keita were brought in at a younger age than the Milners, Hendos, Ginis and Fabinhos.

Im sure with natural succession planning in mind, when they arrived nobody could have envisaged their abysmal and career killing injuries. So I think its unfair to ignore that we did have a more natural progression within the squad at one point in Midfield for example. When it became evident they were not going to be those players we did flirt with the market - with two players who ended up at Madrid.

I think the only accusation Ill aim at the recruitment in that era, was that we showed no conviction either in our A targets, but by not having B targets we perused. Fabinho fell of a cliff pretty unexpectedly early too.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2043 on: Yesterday at 04:35:55 pm »
I'm glad I read the last couple of pages as it turns out FSG are even worse than we thought - it seems they are operating a sell to buy policy whilst concurrently letting everyone of any value leave on free transfers.

Good news if Virg has agreed a new deal though, cant wait for that to be spun as a negative if it turns out to be true 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2044 on: Yesterday at 04:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:46:10 pm
Jill, you should know by now if it's a legitimate journo source I'd post a link.  ;D

Getting everyone excited, naughty boy. 😂
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2045 on: Yesterday at 04:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 04:30:57 pm
A few of players recently like Modric, Ronaldo, Messi etc are exceptions. In the past it was pretty common to be retired from international football by time you're 35. Which VVD will be by then.

There are more than a few though. I mean just looking at defenders the likes of Alves, Pepe, Thiago Silva were still playing for their Country late into their 30's. I am really struggling to think of too many players who have extended their top flight careers by quitting International football.

Someone like VVD breezes through most Internationals without breaking sweat. For me, the players that tend to go on for the longest time at the top level do so because they keep the hunger and desire. From that point of view, what feeds that desire? Trying to win things with your Country or spending two weeks training with the kids at Kirkby.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2046 on: Yesterday at 04:40:18 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:06:11 pm
Really. Camavinga was an elite talent who was playing for the Full French national team at 17. At 21 he has already won 2 La Liga titles, 2 Cl's and played in a world cup final. To compare him to Jones is quite frankly nuts. Madrid brought him in, bedded him in alongside Casamiro which then allowed them to offload Casamiro for 70m. We didn't do that we allowed Gini who was one of the first names on the team sheet to leave for free and hoped Jones could replace him. That is completely different.

When Casamiro left Camavinga was already the better player. Four years later Jones for all his quality has never replaced Gini. Bedding in Camavinga meant Casamiro could leave and they could bring in Tchouameni and allow him to grow into the team alongside Kroos, Modric and Camavinga.
They played Bellingham as a false 9 because they had been pro-active and had lined up fucking Mbappe AND Endrick. Whilst doing so they won a La-Liga and CL double.

As for Tchouameni being their only recognised 6, you brought up Camavinga at the start of this attack. I find it really hard to take you seriously when you can't remember what you have posted.

Camavinga was an elite talent, so elite that he was pretty much a 1 of 1 during that transfer window. How many teenagers are there with that level of talent playing in first teams? They come around every 3-4 years, do you genuinely expect the club to just unearth talent like that out of nowhere? Madrid can land those players because theyre the biggest club in the world, theyre the destination for every single player in world football, since their shift in transfer strategy towards younger, emerging talents, theyve now become the destination for the worlds best teenagers as well. Its nigh on impossible to compete with what they do, but my point still stands. Jones was a huge talent in our academy, he was in our first team and playing very well as a teenager, he was more than ready to be a depth option in our team, whilst we had Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Milner, Keita and Chamberlain at the club. The numbers we had were fine, the age profile of that group of players was fine, Jones was the perfect player to bring along with that crop of players, his biggest problem has been his inability to stay fit compared to Wijnaldum, as a player hes very good and allowing him a pathway to the first team was the right move by the club, it just backfired massively with his injury issues.

You are genuinely misled if you believe Camavinga was already better than Casemiro at the point of Casemiro leaving. I can remember listening to Graham Hunter at the time of Casemiro leaving, he was dismayed, arguing Casemiro was Madrids most important player and the heartbeat of their side. Camavinga was a huge talent, but he has struggled in the possession phase at the base as a 6, he regularly needed Kroos next to him because of this and thats why in the semi against City he ended up being used as an 8 whilst Kroos played at the base as a 6. His best position is as a left central midfield player, he can do a good job at 6 as hes athletic and defensively strong, but there are zero doubts what his best position is and there are zero doubts that Tchouameni is that teams 6.

Im very much aware of who Madrid had lined up. The point was they didnt do it all straight away. If we waited a year to land a player on a free youd accuse us of penny pinching, of being too stingy to purchase the player with 12 months on his deal and putting the bank balance before the strength of the squad. If Madrid dont win La Liga/the CL, will you be saying its because they wasted a year without a forward and shouldve used that year to bed in Benzemas replacement?

Madrid are a fantastically run club, arguably the best in world football, to use them as the measure of every one of our decisions is both unfair and daft. Theyve made lots of the same risks we have, theyve rode older players right into the twilights of their careers; theyve allowed players to leave on free transfers; theyve refused to pay over the odds for players they dont see as worth it; theyve exploited release clauses to avoid negotiations; theyve took huge risks on squad numbers at key positions and theyve consistently aimed for the best talent/value in the market. Theyre better than us at transfers, largely because they have a greater pull for the biggest talents in the game.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2047 on: Yesterday at 04:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:31:05 pm
Rumours of the Virg deal is we've offered 2 years with an option for a third.  :D
Great! The noises around his new deal have generally been positive.
« Reply #2048 on: Yesterday at 04:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:50:08 pm
« Reply #2049 on: Yesterday at 05:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 04:40:18 pm
Camavinga was an elite talent, so elite that he was pretty much a 1 of 1 during that transfer window. How many teenagers are there with that level of talent playing in first teams? They come around every 3-4 years, do you genuinely expect the club to just unearth talent like that out of nowhere? Madrid can land those players because theyre the biggest club in the world, theyre the destination for every single player in world football, since their shift in transfer strategy towards younger, emerging talents, theyve now become the destination for the worlds best teenagers as well. Its nigh on impossible to compete with what they do, but my point still stands. Jones was a huge talent in our academy, he was in our first team and playing very well as a teenager, he was more than ready to be a depth option in our team, whilst we had Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Milner, Keita and Chamberlain at the club. The numbers we had were fine, the age profile of that group of players was fine, Jones was the perfect player to bring along with that crop of players, his biggest problem has been his inability to stay fit compared to Wijnaldum, as a player hes very good and allowing him a pathway to the first team was the right move by the club, it just backfired massively with his injury issues.

The point is was Jones ready a year or two years before Gini left so that we could have got a fee for Gini the way Madrid did for Casemiro?

The answer is a resounding No. So we ended up getting nothing for Gini and then hoped we could convert Jones an out and out attacking player into a controller. Allowing Gini to leave on a free then meant we didn't have the funds to bring in players that could have forced out the likes of Keita and Ox. It becomes a vicious circle, a lack of spending means players you could have moved on end up staying. You then end up getting nothing for them and the circle continues.

We then ended up buying players like Carvalho to sell on. All the while the average age of the squad is creeping up and you then end up in a situation in which the whole midfield loses its legs at the same time. It is just piss poor planning and use of resources.

A small initial investment allows you to continually refresh the squad, keep the average age down and above all allows you to sell players and reinvest. Instead of refreshing the squad we needed a huge investment that brought in the likes of Macca, Szobo, Grav and Endo whilst allowing players to walk away on frees. Imagine the scenario if we hadn't touched lucky and got £52m from Saudi for Henderson and Fabinho.

Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 04:40:18 pm
You are genuinely misled if you believe Camavinga was already better than Casemiro at the point of Casemiro leaving. I can remember listening to Graham Hunter at the time of Casemiro leaving, he was dismayed, arguing Casemiro was Madrids most important player and the heartbeat of their side. Camavinga was a huge talent, but he has struggled in the possession phase at the base as a 6, he regularly needed Kroos next to him because of this and thats why in the semi against City he ended up being used as an 8 whilst Kroos played at the base as a 6. His best position is as a left central midfield player, he can do a good job at 6 as hes athletic and defensively strong, but there are zero doubts what his best position is and there are zero doubts that Tchouameni is that teams 6.

Im very much aware of who Madrid had lined up. The point was they didnt do it all straight away. If we waited a year to land a player on a free youd accuse us of penny pinching, of being too stingy to purchase the player with 12 months on his deal and putting the bank balance before the strength of the squad. If Madrid dont win La Liga/the CL, will you be saying its because they wasted a year without a forward and shouldve used that year to bed in Benzemas replacement?

Madrid are a fantastically run club, arguably the best in world football, to use them as the measure of every one of our decisions is both unfair and daft. Theyve made lots of the same risks we have, theyve rode older players right into the twilights of their careers; theyve allowed players to leave on free transfers; theyve refused to pay over the odds for players they dont see as worth it; theyve exploited release clauses to avoid negotiations; theyve took huge risks on squad numbers at key positions and theyve consistently aimed for the best talent/value in the market. Theyre better than us at transfers, largely because they have a greater pull for the biggest talents in the game.

Camavinga was automatically better than Casemiro because he could actually run. The point though was that Camavinga was an insurance policy that allowed Madrid to move Casemiro on and bring in Tchouameni with almost no risk.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2050 on: Yesterday at 05:09:56 pm »
« Reply #2051 on: Yesterday at 05:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:08:19 pm
The point is was Jones ready a year or two years before Gini left so that we could have got a fee for Gini the way Madrid did for Casemiro?

The answer is a resounding No. So we ended up getting nothing for Gini and then hoped we could convert Jones an out and out attacking player into a controller. Allowing Gini to leave on a free then meant we didn't have the funds to bring in players that could have forced out the likes of Keita and Ox. It becomes a vicious circle, a lack of spending means players you could have moved on end up staying. You then end up getting nothing for them and the circle continues.

We then ended up buying players like Carvalho to sell on. All the while the average age of the squad is creeping up and you then end up in a situation in which the whole midfield loses its legs at the same time. It is just piss poor planning and use of resources.

A small initial investment allows you to continually refresh the squad, keep the average age down and above all allows you to sell players and reinvest. Instead of refreshing the squad we needed a huge investment that brought in the likes of Macca, Szobo, Grav and Endo whilst allowing players to walk away on frees. Imagine the scenario if we hadn't touched lucky and got £52m from Saudi for Henderson and Fabinho.

Camavinga was automatically better than Casemiro because he could actually run. The point though was that Camavinga was an insurance policy that allowed Madrid to move Casemiro on and bring in Tchouameni with almost no risk.
If we didn't get the Saudi money, we would have been more restricted. It should neveer have reached that point but that's why the owners have placed control in the hands of the stats people.

Even this season, they moved on some players ruthlessly.
« Reply #2052 on: Yesterday at 05:16:15 pm »
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2053 on: Yesterday at 05:21:56 pm »
« Reply #2054 on: Yesterday at 05:22:03 pm »
I'm just a moderator on the internet, asking you all (once again), to stop being weird.
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

« Reply #2055 on: Yesterday at 07:02:06 pm »
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2056 on: Yesterday at 07:52:11 pm »
« Reply #2057 on: Yesterday at 08:05:47 pm »
« Reply #2058 on: Yesterday at 08:48:18 pm »
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

« Reply #2059 on: Yesterday at 08:48:55 pm »
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

« Reply #2060 on: Yesterday at 09:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 01:33:34 pm
Its because its really easy to grab a stick and drum up an argument if you want to talk about one single figure that suits your agenda. Its a bit like when people talk about net spend. I got the net spend arguments under Rafa, we literally had to sell to buy the budgets were so low. But Im pretty sure Coutinhos the last player we sold against our will, we were able to keep the bulk of Klopps squad around for as long as Klopp wanted/needed them, for better or worse. We spent huge sums on wages to ensure we remained competitive, the only season we got that wrong really was 22/23, but there were so many poor decisions that season with the benefit of hindsight, the short turnaround made rebuilding a real challenge and we decided to rebuild the wrong area of the team. We learn from it and we move on, or we continue to bring it up in every thread and drag it into every debate.
On the average, we spend around £1bn every 3 seasons on wages. Our wagebill is the 2nd? highest in England.

£1bn every 3 seasons. No ambition?
« Reply #2061 on: Yesterday at 09:33:33 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:01:43 pm
On the average, we spend around £1bn every 3 seasons on wages. Our wagebill is the 2nd? highest in England.

£1bn every 3 seasons. No ambition?

From Swiss ramble.

Premier League squad costs
In 2022/23, the total squad cost for the 20 Premier League clubs was £4.9 billion, which included player wages of £3 billion, player amortization of £1.7 billion, and agent fees of £159 million. The top three clubs for squad cost were Chelsea (£607 million), Manchester City (£568 million), and Manchester United (£533 million). Liverpool was tenth with £480 million.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

« Reply #2062 on: Yesterday at 09:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:33:33 pm
From Swiss ramble.

Premier League squad costs
In 2022/23, the total squad cost for the 20 Premier League clubs was £4.9 billion, which included player wages of £3 billion, player amortization of £1.7 billion, and agent fees of £159 million. The top three clubs for squad cost were Chelsea (£607 million), Manchester City (£568 million), and Manchester United (£533 million). Liverpool was tenth with £480 million.
The date is interesting  :D

As at 2023, quite a few of our playershad been at the club for a while and had insignificant/nil amortisation.

Unambitious owners wouldn't spend £1bn on wages  every 3 seasons and around £2bn every 5 years. They can actually make a profit by shaving the wage bill.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:40:21 pm
That is the way I see it. The club needs to show real ambition.

It has no ambition, it's about what they can't afford to do. What they can't afford to do is let the 3 players all leave on free transfers in the same window. That means they'll have to offer a contract they might not otherwise want to.

Partly because of the optics of losing the 3 player and the backalsh it'd get them. Also we're the football club that hates having to sign footballers - especially at market rates. The money it would cost us to replace the 3 players would give Henry and his minions sleepless nights.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2064 on: Yesterday at 10:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:11:56 pm
It has no ambition, it's about what they can't afford to do. What they can't afford to do is let the 3 players all leave on free transfers in the same window. That means they'll have to offer a contract they might not otherwise want to.

Partly because of the optics of losing the 3 player and the backalsh it'd get them. Also we're the football club that hates having to sign footballers - especially at market rates. The money it would cost us to replace the 3 players would give Henry and his minions sleepless nights.

I wondered how long the "only giving them new contracts cos of how it will look" line would come out, rather than the fact they likely just want to keep good footballers at the club, like they've always done.
« Reply #2065 on: Yesterday at 10:17:04 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:14:05 pm
I wondered how long the "only giving them new contracts cos of how it will look" line would come out, rather than the fact they likely just want to keep good footballers at the club, like they've always done.

It's not so much about how it will look but affordability and costs.

Saving money by losing Trent, Mo and Virg on free transfers would be the ultimate false economy. They literally can't afford to lose the 3 of them for nothing. Therefore you have to compromise.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: Eeyore on October 17, 2024, 07:05:27 pm
Dalglish wasn't a replacement, we were signing him already. Keegan and Dalglish were meant to play together.

That was long before we had owners with a sell to buy policy. ;)

Al, one of these days, you will get the point. But, today is not that day ...
« Reply #2067 on: Yesterday at 10:19:55 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:44:01 pm
The date is interesting  :D

As at 2023, quite a few of our playershad been at the club for a while and had insignificant/nil amortisation.

Unambitious owners wouldn't spend £1bn on wages  every 3 seasons and around £2bn every 5 years. They can actually make a profit by shaving the wage bill.

Since that date though we have cut the wage bill significantly. For me, I don't think they were that bothered about cutting the wage bill because the Club was in a growth phase and they were increasing the value of their investment by diverting revenues into infrastructure.

It is fine to state that they have spent £1bn on wages but that has to be in the context of having revenues of around £1.8bn over that period.

Again in terms of wages to turnover, we are hardly pushing any boundaries.



As for increasing their profits by reducing the wage bill. Well that is what they have done at the Red Sox and this season we will have massively increased revenues from an extended CL, the increased revenues from the ARE, reduced debt from the Dynasty investment yet we have cut the wage bill and made a player trading profit. So yes I can imagine the club will make a substantial profit this season.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

« Reply #2068 on: Yesterday at 10:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:11:56 pm
It has no ambition, it's about what they can't afford to do. What they can't afford to do is let the 3 players all leave on free transfers in the same window. That means they'll have to offer a contract they might not otherwise want to.

Partly because of the optics of losing the 3 player and the backalsh it'd get them. Also we're the football club that hates having to sign footballers - especially at market rates. The money it would cost us to replace the 3 players would give Henry and his minions sleepless nights.




Is that true?  Off the top of my head in the last 2 years or so we have signed McAllister, Szobolazi, Nunez, Diaz and Gravenberch at what they were worth.
« Reply #2069 on: Yesterday at 10:46:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:18:05 pm
Al, one of these days, you will get the point. But, today is not that day ...

That post was from yesterday. You couldn't even get that right........................ ;D ;D
"Ohhh-kayyy"

« Reply #2070 on: Yesterday at 10:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:19:55 pm






50-60% wages to turnover is a healthy and advisable ratio for any business.

As it is a percentage, you would also expect those with the largest turnovers to have a lower proportion of their revenue going towards wages too, which the graph above generally shows with only Chelsea the main outlier.

We have a very healthy business and an extremely competitive wage bill.
« Reply #2071 on: Yesterday at 10:55:03 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 10:48:06 pm
50-60% wages to turnover is a healthy and advisable ratio for any business.

As it is a percentage, you would also expect those with the largest turnovers to have a lower proportion of their revenue going towards wages too, which the graph above generally shows with only Chelsea the main outlier.

We have a very healthy business and an extremely competitive wage bill.

I agree. The issue though is the wage bill coming down at a time when we are going to smash our revenue record. The most salient point is what will happen to the massive surplus revenues we will generate this season. It certainly hasn't so far been spent on the playing squad.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

« Reply #2072 on: Yesterday at 11:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:55:03 pm
I agree. The issue though is the wage bill coming down at a time when we are going to smash our revenue record. The most salient point is what will happen to the massive surplus revenues we will generate this season. It certainly hasn't so far been spent on the playing squad.

John Henry needs a hip replacement and a 24 carrot walking stick with a diamond at the top.
https://fxtwitter.com/AnfieldSector/status/1847399659737645546

[🟢] NEW: Liverpool have said that claim from MARCA suggesting they already know that Trent will not renew is ­incorrect and Slot believes that he will not be adversely ­affected by what is turning into a transfer saga.

[@_pauljoyce]


Seems like the club have pushed back on MARCA claims to the journos.
« Reply #2074 on: Today at 12:05:27 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:01:20 am
https://fxtwitter.com/AnfieldSector/status/1847399659737645546

[🟢] NEW: Liverpool have said that claim from MARCA suggesting they already know that Trent will not renew is ­incorrect and Slot believes that he will not be adversely ­affected by what is turning into a transfer saga.

[@_pauljoyce]


Seems like the club have pushed back on MARCA claims to the journos.
Joyce and DaveOCkop's viewpoints carry a lot of weight. It would be interesting to see what Marca write next.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:05:27 am
Joyce and DaveOCkop's viewpoints carry a lot of weight. It would be interesting to see what Marca write next.

We're 100% gonna get some shit from MARCA before our game vs them.
Logged

Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:08:42 am
We're 100% gonna get some shit from MARCA before our game vs them.
At this stage , it's a PR war between the two clubs. Joyce referencing them directly means they have to respond.
« Reply #2077 on: Today at 07:01:29 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:19:55 pm
.




I was going to say this graph is horseshit, until I remembered Man City have the highest revenues in world football. What a remarkably well run club.
