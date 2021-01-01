Madrid are not miles ahead of us. They just happen to be in a league that's not as competitive as England which all but guarantees CL money every year. In England, when you have a bad season, you don't qualify.



In recent years, I never felt they were miles ahead but they just know how to win. The CL group game isn't that that big because it's one of many and it doesn't really decide anything on its own.



Could you explain why Spanish clubs have dominated the Europa League and have such a great record against English teams if it isn't a competitive League. As for being guaranteed CL football do you think that might be because Clubs like Madrid aren't allowed to have seasons off because they did well the season before.Madrid arent allowed to stop being competitive so they can build some infrastructure. They aren't allowed transitional seasons. They don't have owners who think we have won something now so that should keep the fans quiet for a bit and look to line their pockets. They don't have fans who are brainwashed into thinking that almost challenging last season was fine because it was a transitional season.Madrid aren't allowed to gaslight their fans that it is impossible to improve their team so they won't bother. They aren't allowed to get to a situation in which three of their best players are allowed to walk away without their replacements having already been signed. Above all Madrid aren't allowed to wait for opportunistic signings to fall into their lap even if they aren't for the positions that need strengthening.Accecpt mediocre ambitions and that is what you will become mediocre, as Red Sox fans have found out. Madrid aspire to be the best Football team on the planet, we aspire to be the best run and most profitable club on the planet. If you were an ambitious footballer looking to win the big trophies which one would you join.