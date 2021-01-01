« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Walshy nMe®

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1960 on: Today at 11:37:58 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:30:19 pm
DaveOCKop has been spot on for a while.

If this happens I think it is with the aim to sell him summer 2026.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1961 on: Today at 11:39:27 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:22:42 am
They are miles ahead of us because we are talking about building another great side. They haven't stopped being a great side. That is the huge difference. They didn't allow Modric and Kroos to run themselves into the ground and have transitional seasons. Whilst Kroos and Modric were coming to the end of their careers they didn't offload them to bring in funds for the next generation.

It was seamless. They signed Camavinga, Tchouaméni and Bellingham first and bedded them in. Compare that to selling Henderson and Fabinho and then bringing in a whole new midfield of 8s.

Madrid are miles ahead because if Trent joins then they are pretty much set. Compare that to Liverpool were there are question marks over most areas of the team.

They are miles ahead of us in your opinion because you view absolutely everything we do as wrong and approach everything with a constant scope of unrelenting negativity. It doesn't make you right though.

Somewhere in Madrid-world there is an Al-life figure complaining that they went an entire season without replacing Benzema, or that they only have a 33-year old stop gap to cover for Carvajal now that he is out for the season. Imagine how they feel about not being able to win back-to-back La Liga's for now 16 seasons.
CraigDS

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1962 on: Today at 11:40:14 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 11:37:58 am
If this happens I think it is with the aim to sell him summer 2026.

Or, you know, we might just think he's a great player and the club wants to keep him around for the majority of his career.
killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1963 on: Today at 11:41:35 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:53:11 am
You told us yesterday Marca only run stories when they are super confident. Now this. You drank a bit too much of the Mersey?

Its a positive update so we should choose to believe him.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1964 on: Today at 11:41:55 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:40:14 am
Or, you know, we might just think he's a great player and the club wants to keep him around for the majority of his career.

I don't see a world where he will want to stay forever, even if the club want him.

Let him have a chance to win stuff abroad, but let the club get the money the deserve for selling him.  I have no problem with him wanting to leave because he has won it all and wants something new.  I have a problem with him leaving on a free and losing the club £100m+.
Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1965 on: Today at 11:44:14 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:43:07 am
Madrid are not miles ahead of us. They just happen to be in a league that's not as competitive as England which all but guarantees CL money every year. In England,  when you have a bad season,  you don't qualify.

In recent years, I never felt they were miles ahead but they just know how to win. The CL group game isn't that that big because it's one of many and it doesn't really decide anything on its own.

Could you explain why Spanish clubs have dominated the Europa League and have such a great record against English teams if it isn't a competitive League. As for being guaranteed CL football do you think that might be because Clubs like Madrid aren't allowed to have seasons off because they did well the season before.

Madrid arent allowed to stop being competitive so they can build some infrastructure. They aren't allowed transitional seasons. They don't have owners who think we have won something now so that should keep the fans quiet for a bit and look to line their pockets. They don't have fans who are brainwashed into thinking that almost challenging last season was fine because it was a transitional season.

Madrid aren't allowed to gaslight their fans that it is impossible to improve their team so they won't bother. They aren't allowed to get to a situation in which three of their best players are allowed to walk away without their replacements having already been signed. Above all Madrid aren't allowed to wait for opportunistic signings to fall into their lap even if they aren't for the positions that need strengthening.

Accecpt mediocre ambitions and that is what you will become mediocre, as Red Sox fans have found out. Madrid aspire to be the best Football team on the planet, we aspire to be the best run and most profitable club on the planet. If you were an ambitious footballer looking to win the big trophies which one would you join.
Draex

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1966 on: Today at 11:47:23 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:39:27 am
They are miles ahead of us in your opinion because you view absolutely everything we do as wrong and approach everything with a constant scope of unrelenting negativity. It doesn't make you right though.

Somewhere in Madrid-world there is an Al-life figure complaining that they went an entire season without replacing Benzema, or that they only have a 33-year old stop gap to cover for Carvajal now that he is out for the season. Imagine how they feel about not being able to win back-to-back La Liga's for now 16 seasons.

Real (and Barca) live in a league which is designed to give them every single advantage possible, they have the biggest revenues in world football so can pay wages only the petrocheat clubs can match but are far ahead of anyone else - Bellingham for example is on £400k a week basic wage at 21, Salah is our highest paid player at £350k a week, then everyone else is around £200k going downwards.

If Real didn't have a better team than us it would be criminally negligent from them.

We play in a league where cheats have been allowed to distort the reality of what success is, it's actually incredible to think that you can't now can't not win for a season whilst you "rebuild" and that is a stick of failure, it's mental football has gone this far.
smutchin

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1967 on: Today at 12:00:30 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:18:22 am
As an example, no-one here knows if Trent wants to sign a new contract or leave. No-one knows if that position has changed over time - was he willing to sign 12 months ago but not now? Thats a complete unknown. Have at any point in last 2 years have the club approached Trents agent to discuss a new contract? If so, what was their response? Is it a case of financials not matching up between parties or is it a reluctance of player or club to enter negotiations?

None of the above is known with anything close to certainty by people on here.

Spot on.

We should have got his contract sorted out in summer 2023, that would have been the obvious time to do it, when he had two years left. No one here knows why we didn't but Ward leaving will surely have been a significant factor (perhaps his reasons for leaving are tied up in this - who knows?). And then Klopp dropping his bombshell wouldn't have helped.

I just find it strange that so many people seem so certain that the only possible explanation is that Trent has decided unilaterally to run down his contract to engineer a free move to Madrid. There are other possibilities.
Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1968 on: Today at 12:04:10 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:47:23 am
Real (and Barca) live in a league which is designed to give them every single advantage possible, they have the biggest revenues in world football so can pay wages only the petrocheat clubs can match but are far ahead of anyone else - Bellingham for example is on £400k a week basic wage at 21, Salah is our highest paid player at £350k a week, then everyone else is around £200k going downwards.

If Real didn't have a better team than us it would be criminally negligent from them.

We play in a league where cheats have been allowed to distort the reality of what success is, it's actually incredible to think that you can't now can't not win for a season whilst you "rebuild" and that is a stick of failure, it's mental football has gone this far.

21-22 Madrid had revenues of 713m Euros. Poor little Liverpool had to scrape buy on only 701m Euros. The gap opened up again because a lack of investment in the playing squad led to us missing out on the CL. This is where is gets silly. We have been brainwashed into believing that Madrid should have a better team than us.

We have been brainwashed into believing that we have to sign bargains to compete. Imagine if Klopp or Slot had the massive inferiority complex that fans like you have. That we should know our place and be subservient to the likes of Madrid and Barca because they have bigger revenues currently.

Shame Arsenal who have lower revenues than us weren't so subservient.
rob1966

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1969 on: Today at 12:21:00 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:45:48 pm
I was at that event too. Peter Robinson said afterwards he only said that to stop you ruining the evening with your incessant moaning.

:lmao
alonsoisared

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1970 on: Today at 12:35:32 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:09:46 am

As is so often the case, this is a cracking post alonso.
Thanks mate!
MonsLibpool

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1971 on: Today at 12:40:50 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:44:14 am
Could you explain why Spanish clubs have dominated the Europa League and have such a great record against English teams if it isn't a competitive League. As for being guaranteed CL football do you think that might be because Clubs like Madrid aren't allowed to have seasons off because they did well the season before.

Madrid arent allowed to stop being competitive so they can build some infrastructure. They aren't allowed transitional seasons. They don't have owners who think we have won something now so that should keep the fans quiet for a bit and look to line their pockets. They don't have fans who are brainwashed into thinking that almost challenging last season was fine because it was a transitional season.

Madrid aren't allowed to gaslight their fans that it is impossible to improve their team so they won't bother. They aren't allowed to get to a situation in which three of their best players are allowed to walk away without their replacements having already been signed. Above all Madrid aren't allowed to wait for opportunistic signings to fall into their lap even if they aren't for the positions that need strengthening.

Accecpt mediocre ambitions and that is what you will become mediocre, as Red Sox fans have found out. Madrid aspire to be the best Football team on the planet, we aspire to be the best run and most profitable club on the planet. If you were an ambitious footballer looking to win the big trophies which one would you join.
I meant it relatively from Madrid's POV. A bad season for them is still CL qualification.  That stability in income is one reason why they can pay higher wages and attract the best players. The same applies to a club like Bayern that pays more than us.

If you actually have to earn it and not qualify by derault by them then the way you spend and how much you spend has to reflect the risk of you not qualifying.
