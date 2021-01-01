« previous next »
As is often the case in reality its both true that hes not won more because of serial cheats City AND true that FSG/ the club have made various mistakes that cost us the chance to compete for trophies.
Oh do piss off. Trent hasnt won more because weve had to compete against serial cheats with endless resources. For the vast majority of his career weve been one of the 5 best clubs in world football, been to 3 CL finals and the most ridiculous of margins only stopped us from adding a few extra league titles to that.

If he wants to leave a club in as good a place as ours to win things he really does need to do one. Win things here, the teams close enough, the structures in place to build another great side. Be the X-factor we need to tilt the scales in massive games. Does Trent want to be a bus driver or a bus rider? If he goes to Madrid hell be an afterthought, their 8th/9th best player and just another piece in Perezs vanity project.

Im not convinced Trent wants to leave like, but hed be wise to remember what Torres said about leaving to win things:

Winning things here will be so much better than anywhere else and Trent will take his game to new levels to help us win trophies. If he goes to Madrid hell be just another guy.

He's still only won one league and CL, he his agent and people would be thinking far more cut throat than you and I, we have a lifetime to be a Liverpool fan, his time as a Liverpool player in the first team is fairly short from this point onwards.

Also 8/9th best player? I don't think you rate Trent appropriately, he'd instantly be one of their best 5. Mbappe, Vini Jr, Valverde, Bellingham, would be the only four on his level really, i remember many of the same arguments being said about Bellingham fast forward a year and his in the conversation for Ballon D'or.
As is often the case in reality its both true that hes not won more because of serial cheats City AND true that FSG/ the club have made various mistakes that cost us the chance to compete for trophies.

Which trophies, specifically could we have won if FSG had done something differently and what would you have done differently to maximise the chances of winning them?

The obvious one is the 2021 title with defensive signings in January, Ive said before why I dont Gree with that but Im willing to accept theres a valid case to be made to contrary.

Which others though?

Weve achieved (I think) 98 and 94 point seasons and we havent won the title - if youre getting to that point and not winning the title then I dont think you can be putting that down to decision making, I just think you have to accept that the other team did a little bit better than you and it came down to fine margins - obviously in our case we know the reason why the other team were even in a position to match us let alone beat us and that comes back to the cheats point.

Weve lost 2 European cup finals to the best team in the world, one of them we had no right to be in in the first place and it was down to the excellence of our recruitment and management that we got there, the other their keeper has a worldie and they beat us when on balance we probably should have won.

People reference the 2019 summer when the only first teamer we sign is Adrian, the argument is that we could have future proofed ourselves more when our stock was at all an time high having just won the CL, but I believe our squad was at capacity at that point, so who are we selling? Who out of that 2019 squad would you have sold and who would you have brought in (worth bearing in mind that in terms of future proofing we also do Elliott that summer). We then obviously win 27 out of the first 28 games and piss the league title, the summer after that we then do Thiago and Jota and if it wasnt for that prick Pickford I think wed have won the title.

The obvious really poor season with no obvious mitigation is 22/23 but then you can question mark whether that would have happened anyway given the exertions of the previous season and the way it ended, they obviously do Nunez in that summer and that hasnt really gone as wed have hoped as yet but it isnt down to them not investing. 

Ive criticised the ownership a lot but my concern is more with what happens next; when the likes of Salah and Van Dijk leave (and even if that isnt this summer it will be within 3 years at absolute maximum), will they invest to try and replace them properly or are we going to see an Arsenal style management where they try and get top 4. Thats my worry with it, I dont look retrospectively and say that we could have won more if theyd done certain things differently because whilst you can always make that argument; I think its quite harsh to do so.
Oh do piss off. Trent hasnt won more because weve had to compete against serial cheats with endless resources. For the vast majority of his career weve been one of the 5 best clubs in world football, been to 3 CL finals and the most ridiculous of margins only stopped us from adding a few extra league titles to that.

If he wants to leave a club in as good a place as ours to win things he really does need to do one. Win things here, the teams close enough, the structures in place to build another great side. Be the X-factor we need to tilt the scales in massive games. Does Trent want to be a bus driver or a bus rider? If he goes to Madrid hell be an afterthought, their 8th/9th best player and just another piece in Perezs vanity project.

Im not convinced Trent wants to leave like, but hed be wise to remember what Torres said about leaving to win things:

Winning things here will be so much better than anywhere else and Trent will take his game to new levels to help us win trophies. If he goes to Madrid hell be just another guy.

How many CL titles have Madrid won whilst competing against City?

As for the structure being in place. The structure for what? Even FSG's biggest fan couldn't say their motives for being involved in soccer are to do their utmost to win trophies. They are here to make money and do just enough to be semi-competitive.

We were the favourites for the Paris final against Madrid. They have kicked on, rebuilt and are now miles ahead of us.

Trent quite rightly wants to know if we are going to do the same as Madrid have done. They have done that by identifying elite talent and going out and recruiting those players. We are quite happy to stand still and hope a bargain drops into our lap.
https://xcancel.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1846967251011862951

🚨 EXCL: Talks are progressing well between Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold over a new deal. Liverpool are hoping to tie him down to a multi-year deal with confidence growing a deal will be reached.

https://www.daveockop.com/latest-news/exclusive-trent-alexander-arnold-happy-to-give-liverpool-time-to-get-contract-renewal-done/
DaveOCKop has been spot on for a while.
How many CL titles have Madrid won whilst competing against City?

As for the structure being in place. The structure for what? Even FSG's biggest fan couldn't say their motives for being involved in soccer are to do their utmost to win trophies. They are here to make money and do just enough to be semi-competitive.

We were the favourites for the Paris final against Madrid. They have kicked on, rebuilt and are now miles ahead of us.

Trent quite rightly wants to know if we are going to do the same as Madrid have done. They have done that by identifying elite talent and going out and recruiting those players. We are quite happy to stand still and hope a bargain drops into our lap.

His point I assume was about the title not the CL - were 1 for 1 with City on CLs and weve got to 1 more finals than they have in the process.

Madrid have kicked on because they have the blessing of ridiculous money, were not paying Mbappe whatever ridiculous figure hes now on at Madrid and even if we did hed have gone there anyway, as we found out with Tchoumeni.

As youve probably seen Ill criticise the ownership plenty where I feel its valid but lambasting us for not kicking on at the same velocity as a club funded by Spanish royalty is a touch disingenuous.
His point I assume was about the title not the CL - were 1 for 1 with City on CLs and weve got to 1 more finals than they have in the process.

Madrid have kicked on because they have the blessing of ridiculous money, were not paying Mbappe whatever ridiculous figure hes now on at Madrid and even if we did hed have gone there anyway, as we found out with Tchoumeni.

As youve probably seen Ill criticise the ownership plenty where I feel its valid but lambasting us for not kicking on at the same velocity as a club funded by Spanish royalty is a touch disingenuous.

The point is we never even attempted to kick on. We were the number 1 team in the World and instead of looking to kick on, we stopped investment in the squad and spent hundreds of millions on infrastructure and paid it off in a ridiculously short period of time to make the books look good. Just so FSG could sell off a chunk of FSG to RedBird and then a chunk of LFC to Dynasty.

The dynasty should have been creating a football dynasty that cemented us right at the top of the football tree. A lack of investment saw us fail to kick on but even worse it means Trent has seen the CL/League winning side allowed to age without the required quality being brought in.

We are now at a crossroads of the outfield players Trent, VVD and Salah + Robbo are pretty much what is left of the team that won the big trophies. Madrid have shown that you don't have to dip whilst you build another side. What you need is continual refreshment. You don't need the nonsense of building another great side. You should continually be looking to be a great side.
The point is we never even attempted to kick on. We were the number 1 team in the World and instead of looking to kick on, we stopped investment in the squad and spent hundreds of millions on infrastructure and paid it off in a ridiculously short period of time to make the books look good. Just so FSG could sell off a chunk of FSG to RedBird and then a chunk of LFC to Dynasty.

The dynasty should have been creating a football dynasty that cemented us right at the top of the football tree. A lack of investment saw us fail to kick on but even worse it means Trent has seen the CL/League winning side allowed to age without the required quality being brought in.

We are now at a crossroads of the outfield players Trent, VVD and Salah + Robbo are pretty much what is left of the team that won the big trophies. Madrid have shown that you don't have to dip whilst you build another side. What you need is continual refreshment. You don't need the nonsense of building another great side. You should continually be looking to be a great side.

Thats a good way of putting it.
