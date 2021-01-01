As is often the case in reality its both true that hes not won more because of serial cheats City AND true that FSG/ the club have made various mistakes that cost us the chance to compete for trophies.



Which trophies, specifically could we have won if FSG had done something differently and what would you have done differently to maximise the chances of winning them?The obvious one is the 2021 title with defensive signings in January, Ive said before why I dont Gree with that but Im willing to accept theres a valid case to be made to contrary.Which others though?Weve achieved (I think) 98 and 94 point seasons and we havent won the title - if youre getting to that point and not winning the title then I dont think you can be putting that down to decision making, I just think you have to accept that the other team did a little bit better than you and it came down to fine margins - obviously in our case we know the reason why the other team were even in a position to match us let alone beat us and that comes back to the cheats point.Weve lost 2 European cup finals to the best team in the world, one of them we had no right to be in in the first place and it was down to the excellence of our recruitment and management that we got there, the other their keeper has a worldie and they beat us when on balance we probably should have won.People reference the 2019 summer when the only first teamer we sign is Adrian, the argument is that we could have future proofed ourselves more when our stock was at all an time high having just won the CL, but I believe our squad was at capacity at that point, so who are we selling? Who out of that 2019 squad would you have sold and who would you have brought in (worth bearing in mind that in terms of future proofing we also do Elliott that summer). We then obviously win 27 out of the first 28 games and piss the league title, the summer after that we then do Thiago and Jota and if it wasnt for that prick Pickford I think wed have won the title.The obvious really poor season with no obvious mitigation is 22/23 but then you can question mark whether that would have happened anyway given the exertions of the previous season and the way it ended, they obviously do Nunez in that summer and that hasnt really gone as wed have hoped as yet but it isnt down to them not investing.Ive criticised the ownership a lot but my concern is more with what happens next; when the likes of Salah and Van Dijk leave (and even if that isnt this summer it will be within 3 years at absolute maximum), will they invest to try and replace them properly or are we going to see an Arsenal style management where they try and get top 4. Thats my worry with it, I dont look retrospectively and say that we could have won more if theyd done certain things differently because whilst you can always make that argument; I think its quite harsh to do so.