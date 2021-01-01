« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 101646 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 11:03:55 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:57:45 am
Frimpong and Porro are the two players I would look at for that position.

I'd add Arnau Martinez from Girona.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,371
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 11:04:15 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:03:11 am
Whether or not Bradley is good enough, if we lose Trent we're then a man down in that position. If Bradley steps up to the first team, who becomes his cover?

Joe Gomez is the obvious candidate. But it's pointless speculating let's see if Trent actually leaves first.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 11:07:27 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:00:23 am
Well at least I am prepared to give Gravenberch a chance Gerry. If Conor was a brought player rather than an academy one, would you be so keen to write him off?

Clearly youre a bit hard of reading because I never wrote him off, I said theres no guarantee hes good enough in the long term. He could be great but he could just as easily tail off when teams get enough footage to get a handle on him. Its a tail as old as time. Id prefer we just keep the players that definitely are world class. Is that okay with you or should I just worship Conor Bradley because he is an academy product?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,746
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 11:09:40 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:02:38 am
Can you post anywhere in here where anyone has said that, or you just baiting like usual?

Plenty of posters have suggested that Trent is just a full back shouldn't be our top earner and that his wages could be used elsewhere in the team.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 11:11:26 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:04:15 am
Joe Gomez is the obvious candidate. But it's pointless speculating let's see if Trent actually leaves first.

Well, yes - as things stand, I'm feeling reasonably confident that Trent will stay.

I'm also confident that we won't sell him under any circumstances in January, so if he does decide to leave then at least the club will have time to assess their options.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,256
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 11:11:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:58:24 am
TBR football (no, me neither) are claiming Trent will sign a contract with us prior to Christmas, believed to be around £325k per week.

A great bunch of lads.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,371
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 11:13:58 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:07:27 am
Clearly youre a bit hard of reading because I never wrote him off, I said theres no guarantee hes good enough in the long term. He could be great but he could just as easily tail off when teams get enough footage to get a handle on him. Its a tail as old as time. Id prefer we just keep the players that definitely are world class. Is that okay with you or should I just worship Conor Bradley because he is an academy product?

Nobody wants Trent to go though do they? And there still no guarantee he won't sign a new contract. But people forget how raw Trent was early on, players have to have the determination and the drive to prove themselves overall. I think we've seen enough of Conor both at club and country level to know the drive and ability exists inside him. Now we have to give him the time as well to show his true ability. I don't get exited about a lot of young players, as I would say some get over hyped. But I think Conor certainly has something there that I hope the manager will allow to come out; in just the way that Klopp allowed Trent himself to show his true ability.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,746
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 11:14:13 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:07:27 am
Clearly youre a bit hard of reading because I never wrote him off, I said theres no guarantee hes good enough in the long term. He could be great but he could just as easily tail off when teams get enough footage to get a handle on him. Its a tail as old as time. Id prefer we just keep the players that definitely are world class. Is that okay with you or should I just worship Conor Bradley because he is an academy product?

Exactly players like Flanagan or more recently Bajcetic are good examples. Good performances early on lead to completely overblown expectations. This time last year posters were stating with absolute certainty that Szobo was a nailed on world beater. We are all guilty of over rating our own players after early promising performances.

Bradley is a huge talent, unfortunately that doesn't mean he will develop into a World class player.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,395
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 11:20:54 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:09:40 am
Plenty of posters have suggested that Trent is just a full back shouldn't be our top earner and that his wages could be used elsewhere in the team.

Of all the discussion around these contracts, this line of questioning is one of the most bizarre I have ever seen. Even on a football youtube video there was a discussion around this and its like people are going mad. Forget where he plays, think about the contribution he is making to the team.

Trent is one of our most creative players who just happens to play at right back.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,371
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 11:22:30 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:14:13 am
Exactly players like Flanagan or more recently Bajcetic are good examples. Good performances early on lead to completely overblown expectations. This time last year posters were stating with absolute certainty that Szobo was a nailed on world beater. We are all guilty of over rating our own players after early promising performances.

Bradley is a huge talent, unfortunately that doesn't mean he will develop into a World class player.

It is also dependant on the manager as well. Trent was a huge talent but he had the best possible assistance in having Klopp as his manager who had the time and patience to allow Trent to develop naturally among the ups and downs, that any young player has to become used too. Bradley will need that as well from Slot, which is why it will be interesting to see how he deals with the cup competitions this season.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,332
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 11:27:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:20:54 am
Of all the discussion around these contracts, this line of questioning is one of the most bizarre I have ever seen. Even on a football youtube video there was a discussion around this and its like people are going mad. Forget where he plays, think about the contribution he is making to the team.

Trent is one of our most creative players who just happens to play at right back.

I've not see anyone say any of those points, can you post them?

I've seen someone say Trent's role under Slot has changed slightly that's it.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 11:28:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:20:54 am
Of all the discussion around these contracts, this line of questioning is one of the most bizarre I have ever seen. Even on a football youtube video there was a discussion around this and its like people are going mad. Forget where he plays, think about the contribution he is making to the team.

Trent is one of our most creative players who just happens to play at right back.

It's like people sometimes forget football is a team game and think the person who puts the ball in the net is the only one who matters.
Logged

Offline Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1852 on: Today at 11:28:55 am »
Relax, he ain't going anywhere. He'll sign a new contract and be the top or top 3 earners.

I could also be wrong.  :D
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1853 on: Today at 11:30:06 am »
Trent is a world class playmaker. He just happens to do it from RB. So you'd expect him to command the salary of a world class playmaker.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,006
  • Seis Veces
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1854 on: Today at 11:31:02 am »
Some interesting posts in here recently and I've been meaning to drop my own thoughts on the situation for a while. It definitely veers into talking about the owners/recruitment side of things as well as fan opinions. With the complete understanding that 'it's only a game/not worth getting worked up about' and that the actual football is more important than transfers etc etc, I feel this way ...

Firstly, I'm amazed and intrigued by posters on here who, in my own mind at least, seem to be welcoming club legends moving on if it will give a younger alternative a go of things. Of course, you're completely allowed to have different opinions, even if they're relatively unpopular. You might think Trent for example is shite, he can't defend/Bradley is better etc etc. Obviously, there's also the 'X player wants to be here, this one doesn't' aspect, completely fair way to look at things. However, this is a fanbase that has experience with overreactive 'he was shite anyway' takes, and 'player XYZ is better than him' and I can't help but feel the two big victims of this are going to be Bradley and Quansah. They don't deserve any of that - neither does Salah's replacement (IF we replace him) when he only gets about a third of his output in terms of goals and assists.

Now for the main part of the argument. Again, I preface it's only a game and there's bigger things to worry about, but applying context that we're all hugely invested in LFC - Does it not anger/dishearten you that a few years ago the club was on top of the world, revenues never higher ... and that three of the best players we've ever had are probably going to leave and go elsewhere because the club has consistently failed to show ambition to become the best it can be and sustain our position there???

I think there's two camps you can fall into here. You're either aware it's just a silly forum and that it's pointless fretting about things like contract negotiations and signings. Or, there's the superfan aspect who'll just blindly support no matter what happens.

---

As for my own strong opinions. I think it's a fucking disgrace it's came down to this. It can possibly be rectified, but given all we know about the club/owners/recruitment team - it probably won't be. I think their fate as Liverpool players was probably sealed with another awful summer window. Add that on top of the multiple poor windows that came under Klopp, the best manager of his day. Jurgen wasn't without his own mistakes in the market, but the way I see it the buck stops with the higher-ups, and I think that's how the players will see it too.

To catastrophise a little further ... I'm already dreading the obvious blind showing of faith that will be given to Bournemouth's former director of football even if's the disaster scenario of Trent/Salah/VVD all leaving. Because like the Trent & Conor Bradley situation, it feels like people are happy enough to see that scenario play out just to see how he deals with things, even though it's very likely to set the team back for years. I don't think it's over the top to say it could actually define Slot's tenure at the club. It could take actual decades to see players as good as those three in their respective positions at this club. Richard Hughes himself is going to be a very interesting figure in the coming months, and I'm interested in seeing how far his relationship with Michael Edwards takes him.

Maybe it's hard to see now for some people, especially with life under Slot starting so well, but I just can't help but feel that in years to come we'll look back at how the owners/recruitment process conspired against us post the title win and weep. They let Klopp down in spite (and because) of him being a near miracle worker at times, and they continue to do it to the players today. As a lifelong fan born minutes away from L4 of course it feels mad to me that anyone would consider leaving, but from a completely subjective viewpoint of any of those three world class players, I could completely understand all three checking out.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:33:20 am by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1855 on: Today at 11:34:45 am »
I think that if he does leave, we need another world class RB, with Bradley being back up again.

Whomever that may be, they need to come in right away and perform, especially if it is January. A world class should be able to do that.

All depends if they want to spend the money as they won't come cheap.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1856 on: Today at 11:43:13 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:56:26 am
If Trent goes, it's not great but we have to deal with it, and that does not include bashing our own players for replacing them - unless you can name a better alternative than Bradley who gives us what Trent does, or what we need, then sure, but I don't see any such player.

We'll have to buy elsewhere in the team. Let's see if we do.

We can also be upset with the situation without falling into the depths of despair, or without believing the situation is hopeless

Whos bashing anyone? Or falling into depths of despair?
Logged

Offline Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1857 on: Today at 12:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:43:13 am
Whos bashing anyone? Or falling into depths of despair?

On here, bashing equates to anyone saying anything slightly negative towards a player.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,287
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1858 on: Today at 12:09:53 pm »
^  DK thats a very good post but i must say I don't think of supporting the team no matter what happens as either super or blind. I think of it as supporting the team.

I do think of bitterly castigating the team whenever anything goes wrong or even just not perfectly as right proper entitlement best suited to an emotional two year old. Double that if whatever went wrong was outside of the teams control. Not aiming that at you just the way i feel about the huge volumes of it.

the bitter angry people are the real superfans because they are so emotionally attached to the team that anything that threatens its natural place at the top table is unacceptable and the reasons simply dont matter. Reasons are excuses. Sadly the real world doesn't work like that.

I would like us to win the quad every year. I've watched every single liverpool game for decades i really love the team like most here do. I really want all 3 players to re up i hate that we are in this situation and i think that it will hurt us badly if any or all of them go. Its very troublesome and has been for a long time.

however I also understand that in the modern game if a player in demand chooses to run down his contract to get the biggest payday possible there is sweet fa the team can do about it. Nothing. Therefore angrily blaming them is an emotional response not a rational one. double that for pointing the finger at anyone who doesnt angrily blame them and suggesting they are blinded by love and cant quite grasp how fucking stupid we really are to have x'd, y'd or not z'd. which is where the term superfan as coined by the transfer thread came from in the first place.

Given that one response is reality based and one is not you can judge for yourselves whose blinded by what.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1859 on: Today at 12:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:09:53 pm
^  DK thats a very good post but i must say I don't think of supporting the team no matter what happens as either super or blind. I think of it as supporting the team.

I do think of bitterly castigating the team whenever anything goes wrong or even just not perfectly as right proper entitlement best suited to an emotional two year old. Double that if whatever went wrong was outside of the teams control. Not aiming that at you just the way i feel about the huge volumes of it.

the bitter angry people are the real superfans because they are so emotionally attached to the team that anything that threatens its natural place at the top table is unacceptable and the reasons simply dont matter. Reasons are excuses. Sadly the real world doesn't work like that.

I would like us to win the quad every year. I've watched every single liverpool game for decades i really love the team like most here do. I really want all 3 players to re up i hate that we are in this situation and i think that it will hurt us badly if any or all of them go. Its very troublesome and has been for a long time.

however I also understand that in the modern game if a player in demand chooses to run down his contract to get the biggest payday possible there is sweet fa the team can do about it. Nothing. Therefore angrily blaming them is an emotional response not a rational one. double that for pointing the finger at anyone who doesnt angrily blame them and suggesting they are blinded by love and cant quite grasp how fucking stupid we really are to have x'd, y'd or not z'd. which is where the term superfan as coined by the transfer thread came from in the first place.

Given that one response is reality based and one is not you can judge for yourselves whose blinded by what.

When did you last see the 3 best players on a team decide to run their contract down and if that is the case when did you last see a team decide thats a good idea?
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1860 on: Today at 12:18:43 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:13:04 pm
Same people were saying we might even be okay when Klopp leaves. Idiots.

Yeah they started being relentlessly snide about Jurgen, perhaps the club kept him too long eh?


Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1861 on: Today at 12:23:41 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 11:34:45 am
I think that if he does leave, we need another world class RB, with Bradley being back up again.

Whomever that may be, they need to come in right away and perform, especially if it is January. A world class should be able to do that.

All depends if they want to spend the money as they won't come cheap.

We won't be buying a world class replacement RB, we have way too many other pressing needs in the team we already can't fill, and it's looking likely we won't be getting any money for Trent. It will simply not happen.

Bradley will step in and that will be that.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1862 on: Today at 12:24:48 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:18:43 pm
Yeah they started being relentlessly snide about Jurgen, perhaps the club kept him too long eh?

Yeah not sure that happened.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1863 on: Today at 12:25:42 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:24:48 pm
Yeah not sure that happened.

It did but you were probably too busy begging the forum to ignore Al while replying to his every post to notice ;)
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,173
  • ...All the best
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1864 on: Today at 12:34:27 pm »
Only one out of the three players is running down their contract.

With the other two it's the clubs decision. If the club thinks these players are gonna fall off the cliff soon it is their prerogative to let them go. They have the right to do what they think is the right decision.

However, they better have a really good plan on how they are gonna go about rebuilding.

Running the club is similar to how you run a country in a way. You can't just make populistic decisions all the time, sometimes you'll have to make super hard and unpopular ones which usually hurt really bad initially. If the club was doing only what the fans want we'd probably be relegated by now.

I think the nerds have deserved the chance to see how all this is gonna pan out. However we won't know for the next few years, it's unfair to start screaming already how their plan has imploded. Klopp has started with a relatively young team that has grown together into a best machine in the world. I think the similar idea is in the works for Slot starting from next season.

Building a new young team with an opportunity to grow together all the way to the top.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,746
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1865 on: Today at 12:52:05 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:09:53 pm
^  DK thats a very good post but i must say I don't think of supporting the team no matter what happens as either super or blind. I think of it as supporting the team.

I do think of bitterly castigating the team whenever anything goes wrong or even just not perfectly as right proper entitlement best suited to an emotional two year old. Double that if whatever went wrong was outside of the teams control. Not aiming that at you just the way i feel about the huge volumes of it.

the bitter angry people are the real superfans because they are so emotionally attached to the team that anything that threatens its natural place at the top table is unacceptable and the reasons simply dont matter. Reasons are excuses. Sadly the real world doesn't work like that.

I would like us to win the quad every year. I've watched every single liverpool game for decades i really love the team like most here do. I really want all 3 players to re up i hate that we are in this situation and i think that it will hurt us badly if any or all of them go. Its very troublesome and has been for a long time.

however I also understand that in the modern game if a player in demand chooses to run down his contract to get the biggest payday possible there is sweet fa the team can do about it. Nothing. Therefore angrily blaming them is an emotional response not a rational one. double that for pointing the finger at anyone who doesnt angrily blame them and suggesting they are blinded by love and cant quite grasp how fucking stupid we really are to have x'd, y'd or not z'd. which is where the term superfan as coined by the transfer thread came from in the first place.

Given that one response is reality based and one is not you can judge for yourselves whose blinded by what.

Of course clubs can stop players running down their contract. That is what Bayern did with Thiago and what Juve did with Chiesa. Players are desperate to play International Football and need to be playing to continue to rake in huge sums from endorsements.

Liverpool could have opened negotiations with Trent two years ago and given him a deadline to either sign a new deal or be put up for sale. We could have said if you haven't agreed a deal by January we will sell you with 18 months left on your deal. If you don't want to move then we won't consider you for selection and you wont be going the Euros and your image rights and endorsements will be reduced.

That is the nuclear option. There are options in between. Instead we just allowed the situation to drift, right from the moment we gave him a huge payrise but only got a one year extension in return. At the very least we should have included an option for another year.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,746
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1866 on: Today at 12:53:48 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 12:34:27 pm
Only one out of the three players is running down their contract.

With the other two it's the clubs decision. If the club thinks these players are gonna fall off the cliff soon it is their prerogative to let them go. They have the right to do what they think is the right decision.

However, they better have a really good plan on how they are gonna go about rebuilding.

Running the club is similar to how you run a country in a way. You can't just make populistic decisions all the time, sometimes you'll have to make super hard and unpopular ones which usually hurt really bad initially. If the club was doing only what the fans want we'd probably be relegated by now.

I think the nerds have deserved the chance to see how all this is gonna pan out. However we won't know for the next few years, it's unfair to start screaming already how their plan has imploded. Klopp has started with a relatively young team that has grown together into a best machine in the world. I think the similar idea is in the works for Slot starting from next season.

Building a new young team with an opportunity to grow together all the way to the top.

Kind of like what FSG are doing with the Red Sox?

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1867 on: Today at 12:56:07 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 12:34:27 pm
With the other two it's the clubs decision.

I don't agree. For the older two it's both parties ultimately not willing to comprise. I can't imagine there's anyway the club wouldn't sign both to one year deals. If they were told it was even a possibility then those one year deals would get done. But i also don't see either of them accepting a short term deal. So they will leave. So yes the club may decide to not give them the years they want but it also their decision not to take fewer years.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,746
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1868 on: Today at 01:07:36 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:56:07 pm
I don't agree. For the older two it's both parties ultimately not willing to comprise. I can't imagine there's anyway the club wouldn't sign both to one year deals. If they were told it was even a possibility then those one year deals would get done. But i also don't see either of them accepting a short term deal. So they will leave. So yes the club may decide to not give them the years they want but it also their decision not to take fewer years.

Firmino compromised, lowered his wage demands and offered to take a shorter deal the club never came up with a credible offer. It would not surprise me if the club are looking to go into the PSR 70% era with as low a wage bill as possible. Other clubs are going to have huge issues meeting PSR rules if it is properly enforced.

Opportunistic deals like Chiesa may well become the norm. Wages and transfer fees are likely to fall and major clubs are going to need fire sales to meet PSR. Newcastle needing to hawk players around at the start of the season will happen more often if PSR is enforced properly.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1869 on: Today at 01:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:07:36 pm
Firmino compromised, lowered his wage demands and offered to take a shorter deal the club never came up with a credible offer. It would not surprise me if the club are looking to go into the PSR 70% era with as low a wage bill as possible. Other clubs are going to have huge issues meeting PSR rules if it is properly enforced.

Opportunistic deals like Chiesa may well become the norm. Wages and transfer fees are likely to fall and major clubs are going to need fire sales to meet PSR. Newcastle needing to hawk players around at the start of the season will happen more often if PSR is enforced properly.
With the 70% rule, we have to be more proactive and review the wage bill at least every season. Ideally, we wouldn't want anyone earning wages tha far exceed their contributions. Paying high wages is fine as long as they are justified.

The flip side is that we might get some bargain because players are more likely to opt for shorter deals and run down their contracts to get a move.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,746
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1870 on: Today at 01:33:02 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:12:52 pm
With the 70% rule, we have to be more proactive and review the wage bill at least every season. Ideally, we wouldn't want anyone earning wages tha far exceed their contributions. Paying high wages is fine as long as they are justified.

The flip side is that we might get some bargain because players are more likely to opt for shorter deals and run down their contracts to get a move.

It is going to become a balancing act between having a squad good enough to compete for the CL places whilst having a wage bill that doesn't result in a fire sale if you miss out.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 