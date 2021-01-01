not sure it you are on the wind-up Gerry? Bradley looks class and has done a great job when called upon (quite frequently at that). Different skillset from Trent, but he doesnt give any indication hes not up to it.



I think sadly some are using Bradley as a stick to beat the owners for, whatever the reason for Trent only being in negotiations now is a totally different topic to what happensTrent left and could Bradley step up to be our first choice right back.There were times last season Bradley was the better player and considering he's only 21 I think his potential is incredible. That doesn't mean he's better than Trent is currently of course not Trent is worldclass but in terms of next season does our overall team performance drop much with Bradley over Trent? Well last year it actually improved so there is hope.Personally I think Trent stays, Van Dijk first then Trent and Trent/Bradley is incredible depth!Not sure on Mo.