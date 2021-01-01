« previous next »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:25:12 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:23:59 pm
We could give him a chance beyond one year though!

I prefer we were in the business of just keeping the ones that definitely are good enough, rather than taking the risk but were a bit far along for that. Better hope Bradley is good because we wont have money to replace him.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:37:37 pm
Just don't abuse each other. Is it that hard to control yourselves?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 07:55:30 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:25:12 pm
I prefer we were in the business of just keeping the ones that definitely are good enough, rather than taking the risk but were a bit far along for that. Better hope Bradley is good because we wont have money to replace him.

Bradley is good enough, he's already proved that and won stuff as well. The fact that your are even questioning his ability is just completely weird.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 08:07:51 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:46:14 pm
.is what Edwards and Hughes will be saying as well. Lose Trent, all those wages gone, replacing him without spending any money. Its their wet dream.

Its only their wet dream if we can be similarly good (and therefore commercially successful) with a cheaper player. If we decline noticeably it affects their ability to earn income so even if you assume thats all they want and dont have an independent desire to win, they dont just want to lose a great player without someone they think/hope will be a decent replacement.

The owners dont necessarily need to win the league, but they do need Europe for the money. And the margins nowadays are so fine that a team good enough to get into the CL is capable of winning the league if it clicks.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 08:32:39 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:22:23 pm
Absolutely no guarantee Bradley is good enough long term. He started well but Id be minted if I had a quid for every time a player starts well and then everybody realises theyre not up to it.
not sure it you are on the wind-up Gerry? Bradley looks class and has done a great job when called upon (quite frequently at that). Different skillset from Trent, but he doesnt give any indication hes not up to it.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 08:42:52 am
Still a RB at the end of the day
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 09:05:03 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:55:30 am
Bradley is good enough, he's already proved that and won stuff as well. The fact that your are even questioning his ability is just completely weird.

He's not really played enough minutes to be sure of this. The bar is 'title challenging' and it's extremely hard to be good enough for that bar. The signs are good mind.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 09:06:18 am
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 08:32:39 am
not sure it you are on the wind-up Gerry? Bradley looks class and has done a great job when called upon (quite frequently at that). Different skillset from Trent, but he doesnt give any indication hes not up to it.

I think sadly some are using Bradley as a stick to beat the owners for, whatever the reason for Trent only being in negotiations now is a totally different topic to what happens if Trent left and could Bradley step up to be our first choice right back.

There were times last season Bradley was the better player and considering he's only 21 I think his potential is incredible. That doesn't mean he's better than Trent is currently of course not Trent is worldclass but in terms of next season does our overall team performance drop much with Bradley over Trent? Well last year it actually improved so there is hope.

Personally I think Trent stays, Van Dijk first then Trent and Trent/Bradley is incredible depth!

Not sure on Mo.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 09:34:27 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:05:03 am
He's not really played enough minutes to be sure of this. The bar is 'title challenging' and it's extremely hard to be good enough for that bar. The signs are good mind.

Which is why he needs more minutes on the pitch, and we could be giving him that while at the same time resting Trent which will also help him. It's a win/win situation.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 09:46:32 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:34:27 am
Which is why he needs more minutes on the pitch, and we could be giving him that while at the same time resting Trent which will also help him. It's a win/win situation.

Well if by January Trent hasnt signed or given us any indication, we have a choice of short term vs long term. Do we play Trent and give us the best chance of winning or do we develop a player who will be here next season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 09:53:17 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:05:03 am
He's not really played enough minutes to be sure of this. The bar is 'title challenging' and it's extremely hard to be good enough for that bar. The signs are good mind.

Some truely limited full backs have won titles. The bar's not that high. Fabian Delph won a title playing left back.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:09:19 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:55:30 am
Bradley is good enough, he's already proved that and won stuff as well. The fact that your are even questioning his ability is just completely weird.

Bradley has played around 1050 minutes in his entire Premier League career,  Europa League career and Champions League career combined. He looks an outstanding prospect. At this stage that is all he is. The notion that he can automatically replace Trent who for me is World class is nuts.

Trent just has so much more to his game. He also combines brilliantly with Grav which has allowed Gravenberch the freedom to get forward and dominate games.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:11:09 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 09:53:17 am
Some truely limited full backs have won titles. The bar's not that high. Fabian Delph won a title playing left back.

Does Trent play as a a traditional limited full back or is he posting incredible numbers from that position though?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:12:38 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 09:53:17 am
Some truely limited full backs have won titles. The bar's not that high. Fabian Delph won a title playing left back.
Yeah you can absolutely get away with not having 'top quality' full backs. Arsenal got 89 points with some combination of Tomiyasu, Zinchenko, Kiwor and White last year and I wouldn't say that's a high bar either. If Trent goes we aren't replacing what he brings with a right back. I mean we've been saying for years how unique he is. We'd either need more from our forwards and midfielders and/or to buy someone in there.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:14:35 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:09:19 am
Bradley has played around 1050 minutes in his entire Premier League career,  Europa League career and Champions League career combined. He looks an outstanding prospect. At this stage that is all he is. The notion that he can automatically replace Trent who for me is World class is nuts.

Trent just has so much more to his game. He also combines brilliantly with Grav which has allowed Gravenberch the freedom to get forward and dominate games.

Why are you going on about as if it's a competition between the two? At the moment Bradley is the guy who comes on and replaces Trent when he is subbed. He is a different player to Trent which is why comparing the two is pretty pointless. Besides which while Trent is still here, he will continue to be the number one for now. But it's still no reason for people to be so down on Bradley. He is starting his development and it will be exciting to see how he progresses. That's the only point I am making.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:15:14 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 09:53:17 am
Some truely limited full backs have won titles. The bar's not that high. Fabian Delph won a title playing left back.

Forget about where they play, think about what they bring. City had their creativity elsewhere. We lose Trent and Salah are Bradley and Chiesa bringing that same level of creativity?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:16:16 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:15:14 am
Forget about where they play, think about what they bring. City had their creativity elsewhere. We lose Trent and Salah are Bradley and Chiesa bringing that same level of creativity?

You are assuming we don't replace them, where has this been confirmed?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:19:59 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:16:16 am
You are assuming we don't replace them, where has this been confirmed?

Which goes to the point, who are we getting to replace that incredible level of output at both full back (or another position) and attack? It will cost fucking loads off the back of zero money coming in.

These are world class performers. You said Jota, Diaz and Gakpo should be our long term attack.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:21:44 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:19:59 am
Which goes to the point, who are we getting to replace that incredible level of output at both full back (or another position) and attack? It will cost fucking loads off the back of zero money coming in.

These are world class performers. You said Jota, Diaz and Gakpo should be our long term attack.
He doesn't provide as much output anymore because his role has changed.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:22:30 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:19:59 am
Which goes to the point, who are we getting to replace that incredible level of output at both full back (or another position) and attack? It will cost fucking loads off the back of zero money coming in.

I don't think the "output" from Trent to Bradley drops much;

https://fbref.com/en/players/bbd67769/Conor-Bradley
https://fbref.com/en/players/cd1acf9d/Trent-Alexander-Arnold

He's going to be some player.

I think we replace Salah, slight drop? Probably, time for the others to step up if that happens.

Diaz, Gakpo, Jota? "could" not "should" it would mean them all stepping up the next level.

I'd expect we have a fair amount of cash available as we didn't spend anything the summer just gone.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:22:58 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 09:53:17 am
Some truely limited full backs have won titles. The bar's not that high. Fabian Delph won a title playing left back.

Meh, City.

I'll take the point in that you don't need to have elite level talent across the pitch to win a title. But you need it in enough positions. And at the moment we do have that at right back. So Bradley is replacing one of the players who does meet the 'title challenging' bar. Perhaps Bradley doesn't need to be that good, but then we'll need to make up for Trent's loss elsewhere.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:23:23 am
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:25:26 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:23:23 am


Shitting on our own players, stay classy lad.

Bradley is ace, he's going to be class.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:25:55 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:19:59 am
Which goes to the point, who are we getting to replace that incredible level of output at both full back (or another position) and attack? It will cost fucking loads off the back of zero money coming in.

These are world class performers. You said Jota, Diaz and Gakpo should be our long term attack.

How much did Trent cost? It's just as well we didn't toss him aside when he first came into the team all those years ago. I hate this insinuation that you don't allow players to develop but here we are back to buying, buying, buying. Before you come back of course some buys have to be made overall, but what is the point in any academy if you are not prepared to develop the promising talent you have?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:26:19 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:22:30 am
I don't think the "output" from Trent to Bradley drops much;

https://fbref.com/en/players/bbd67769/Conor-Bradley
https://fbref.com/en/players/cd1acf9d/Trent-Alexander-Arnold

He's going to be some player.

I think we replace Salah, slight drop? Probably, time for the others to step up if that happens.

Diaz, Gakpo, Jota? "could" not "should" it would mean them all stepping up the next level.

I'd expect we have a fair amount of cash available as we didn't spend anything the summer just gone.

It does drop. So straight away we are less creative. Then you see a drop from Salah going. Before you know it you are a worse team.

Lets not even forget what will happen if Van Dijk goes as well.

Anyone thinking we will come out of this a better side is deluding themselves.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:27:47 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:21:44 am
He doesn't provide as much output anymore because his role has changed.
It's more that we as a team we aren't 'attacking' as much. Expected assists, key passes, passes in the the box, progressive passes he's still in the top 3 for anyone who's played a decent amount of minutes.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:28:34 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:25:55 am
How much did Trent cost? It's just as well we didn't toss him aside when he first came into the team all those years ago. I hate this insinuation that you don't allow players to develop but here we are back to buying, buying, buying. Before you come back of course some buys have to be made overall, but what is the point in any academy if you are not prepared to develop the promising talent you have?

I am happy for Bradley to step in. The point is though that if we lose these level of players then anyone thinking it will take anything less than buckets of money to get better is deluding themselves.

Fine, Bradley steps in. But we will have to spend millions on players in other players to make up for the worsening of our side.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:28:48 am
And it begins. Come May Mo, Virg and Trent will be 3 of the worst players we've ever had and better off without them.  ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:29:17 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:21:44 am
He doesn't provide as much output anymore because his role has changed.

And yet he is still one of the most creative players in the side. Its Salah and then he is not far off.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:30:33 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:28:34 am
I am happy for Bradley to step in. The point is though that if we lose these level of players then anyone thinking it will take anything less than buckets of money to get better is deluding themselves.

Fine, Bradley steps in. But we will have to spend millions on players in other players to make up for the worsening of our side.

Van Dijk will sign a new contract, the kfc lad said so.

Isn't it good we could replace Trent with Bradley, leaves a lot of cash for replacing Salah.

I'd agree replacing all three in the transfer market would need FSG to remortgage a yacht or two.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:34:51 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:28:34 am
I am happy for Bradley to step in. The point is though that if we lose these level of players then anyone thinking it will take anything less than buckets of money to get better is deluding themselves.

Fine, Bradley steps in. But we will have to spend millions on players in other players to make up for the worsening of our side.

Yes, we will have to spend along the way and I don't think Salah will be easy to replace both his goals and assists. We are changing as a team though in style, so players will need to adapt more. Gravenberch has started really well for example, can he keep it up consistently through the season though? So many questions we still don't know yet. What will be interesting is how he deals with the cup competitions, I hope we bring others into the squad. Let's ask some questions and see who can raise their bar in these games. 
