Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 96765 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1680 on: October 12, 2024, 02:17:52 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on October 12, 2024, 01:00:36 pm
However many on here will tell you we only gave hendo a 4 yr deal at 31,in 2021, because him and his agent played hard ball and suggested other clubs might offer that.  This takes the loyalty issue off the table, if he is actively looking at other clubs,  If he has an offer on the table to go elsewhere, we should have called his bluff.  Having an 'aging' player like hendo(who is all physicality) on your books who is looking elsewhere would be a God send, as we wouldn't have to force him out, loyalty from Klopp has to be a 2 way street.  Remember in 2021 the likes of Bruno and co were available for transfer and FSG showed in 2023 when you get the current m/f off the books funds can be made available for replacements.

If we had of done this we wouldn't be in a situation now where we are scared to offer deals to 'aged' stars like VVD or salah, due to past avoidable blunders with thiago/hendo et al

Last summer was the exact opposite though. We brought in Szobo and Macca first and then Henderson and Fabinho got pushed down the pecking order and wanted to leave.

That is proactive recruitment. Far too often it has been a case of let a players deal run out and see if an opportunitstic signing turns up.

We start windows looking for a dominant midfield player like Touachemeni and end up with Nunez. Or looking to sign a DLP in Zubimendi and ending up with Chiesa.

We stumble from one window to the next, pushing back pressing needs because we are still trying to fix the previous seasons mess.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1681 on: October 12, 2024, 02:22:49 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October 12, 2024, 02:13:34 pm
We were more ruthless and efficient before we won the CL. Players that were not up to it were swiftly moved on like Karius, Benteke, Sakho (not really performance related) and our recruitment was laser focused. We went all out for exactly what we needed and got the best players we could get.

Karius isn't a great example - he literally sat out an entire season here out of the squad before leaving for free.

TBF it's normally a lot easier to move players on when you have a change in manager, as we did between the likes of Benteke and Sakho arriving and leaving. Once that manager makes it clear they aren't in the plans then they tend to move. The issue comes with moving on players the manager signed - Ox, Keita, etc. We've struggled because they were prepared to stay, even if it meant little game time, because clearly the club was a great place to be around and play football at the time (and still is I'd guess).
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1682 on: October 12, 2024, 02:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on October 12, 2024, 02:17:52 pm
Last summer was the exact opposite though. We brought in Szobo and Macca first and then Henderson and Fabinho got pushed down the pecking order and wanted to leave.



You are ignoring that keita, milner and chamberlin left first and THEN szobo and macca joined.

Which suggests if we had called Hendo's bluff in 2021 and he left that summer a big wage replacement would have come in. It would also have prevented us from developing a phobia and PTSD about giving 30+ players contracts, after hendo legs gave way during 2022/23 season

  BF it's normally a lot easier to move players on when you have a change in manager, as we did between the likes of Benteke and Sakho arriving and leaving. Once that manager makes it clear they aren't in the plans then they tend to move. The issue comes with moving on players the manager signed - Ox, Keita, etc. We've struggled because they were prepared to stay, even if it meant little game time, because clearly the club was a great place to be around and play football at the time (and still is I'd guess).

I suggest this might be true, hard to kick players out when they have been in the trenches with you and helped deliver great times. All the more reason to allow them to leave if they at the age of 31, come hard and drive a hard bargain for long contract, when they are all action m/f's like hendo and you have frail and old midfielders around them, who are in desperate need of reinforcements. 

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1683 on: October 12, 2024, 03:34:04 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on October 12, 2024, 02:40:57 pm
You are ignoring that keita, milner and chamberlin left first and THEN szobo and macca joined.

Which suggests if we had called Hendo's bluff in 2021 and he left that summer a big wage replacement would have come in. It would also have prevented us from developing a phobia and PTSD about giving 30+ players contracts, after hendo legs gave way during 2022/23 season

I suggest this might be true, hard to kick players out when they have been in the trenches with you and helped deliver great times. All the more reason to allow them to leave if they at the age of 31, come hard and drive a hard bargain for long contract, when they are all action m/f's like hendo and you have frail and old midfielders around them, who are in desperate need of reinforcements. 



We had the Dynasty investment that season though. We had missed out on the CL desperately needed a midfield refresh and the owners sold off a chunk of the club with part of that investment going towards signing players. That was also the season when  we pulled out of the race for Bellingham.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1684 on: Today at 11:14:26 am »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1685 on: Today at 12:25:48 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:14:26 am
https://xcancel.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1846461076621480034


This pretty much sums it up.

Only thing i would disagree with was we did spend after we didnt sign Bellingham on Szobozslai, Gravenberch and Mac Allister.

Anyone using that close to wage threshold line can go in the bin.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1686 on: Today at 12:32:13 pm »
The whole "clock is ticking until they can speak to other clubs" is a ridiculous argument because we know damn well all clubs speak to players (and especially their agents) all the time. If RM want Trent then they'll have let his agent know ages ago that he was potentially in their future plans.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 12:36:09 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:32:13 pm
The whole "clock is ticking until they can speak to other clubs" is a ridiculous argument because we know damn well all clubs speak to players (and especially their agents) all the time. If RM want Trent then they'll have let his agent know ages ago that he was potentially in their future plans.

Yeah it's worse than 'speak to', in reality the clock is ticking till they can actually sign with another club.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 12:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:36:09 pm
Yeah it's worse than 'speak to', in reality the clock is ticking till they can actually sign with another club.

Sure, but if that's their intention then it likely matters not what we put on the table.

If they want to stay then I expect a deal will be done at some point, but I doubt there is much risk of it having to happen in the next few weeks as opposed to in 10 weeks, as I expect all 3 already know their preferred place to play next season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 02:03:35 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:32:13 pm
The whole "clock is ticking until they can speak to other clubs" is a ridiculous argument because we know damn well all clubs speak to players (and especially their agents) all the time. If RM want Trent then they'll have let his agent know ages ago that he was potentially in their future plans.

Of course it isn't ridiculous. Speaking to clubs means very little. For all we know Matip may have privately agreed to join another club at the end of last season. There is a massive difference between talking to another club and having a legally binding agreement to join another club.

That is why the clock is ticking. A player can make an informal agreement to join a club. If we take Trent as an example. He could conceivably have made a gentleman agreement to a year or two ago to run his deal down. The issue is that anything could happen in the subsequent period between that agreement and his contract ending. Trent could have a drop off in form or a serious injury. Madrid could change managers, change DoF or a kid could come through their system from nowhere and nail down a starting spot.

Carvajal's injury may force Madrid's hand and if Trent isn't prepared to force through a January transfer then they may make alternative arrangements and sign someone like Porro. The reason the clock is ticking is that when we hit January the uncertainty ends. Any of the three players can sign a legally binding contract with another club. 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1690 on: Today at 02:09:48 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:32:13 pm
The whole "clock is ticking until they can speak to other clubs" is a ridiculous argument because we know damn well all clubs speak to players (and especially their agents) all the time. If RM want Trent then they'll have let his agent know ages ago that he was potentially in their future plans.

Exactly.  Anyone thinking that clubs wait until the exact date when it's allowed to talk to players agents is naive at best. 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1691 on: Today at 02:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:09:48 pm
Exactly.  Anyone thinking that clubs wait until the exact date when it's allowed to talk to players agents is naive at best. 

Can players sign a legally binding pre-contract agreement before the next window opens?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 02:12:25 pm »
That makes it more likely that they're moving on then, no?  If they're already talking to other clubs and haven't signed contracts here.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 02:21:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:12:25 pm
That makes it more likely that they're moving on then, no?  If they're already talking to other clubs and haven't signed contracts here.

At this stage have any of them actually had the chance to sign a contract?

Modern contracts are incredibly complex. Now the main sticking points are things like how much of the deal is guaranteed and how much is related to performance. Then you have the absolute minefield of image rights. Things like what the club are allowed to use and things like clashes between club sponsors and players sponsors are horrifically complex.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1694 on: Today at 03:10:24 pm »
If we lose Virgil in the summer I'll go apeshit.
Others I'd survive, but not losing Virg.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1695 on: Today at 03:14:40 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:10:24 pm
If we lose Virgil in the summer I'll go apeshit.
Others I'd survive, but not losing Virg.

I think you will survive it.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1696 on: Today at 03:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:10:24 pm
If we lose Virgil in the summer I'll go apeshit.
Others I'd survive, but not losing Virg.
That's where I'm at too. I think he's the only one irreplaceable out of the three. He'd be invaluable to us over the next few years until Jarrell is fully ready for the job and all the responsibilities that come with it.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1697 on: Today at 04:59:02 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 03:14:40 pm
I think you will survive it.

What if he's afraid? What if he's petrified?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1698 on: Today at 04:59:52 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:59:02 pm
What if he's afraid? What if he's petrified?

I know I could never live without the Virj by my side...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1699 on: Today at 05:35:20 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:59:02 pm
What if he's afraid? What if he's petrified?

Go on now
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1700 on: Today at 06:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:09:48 pm
Exactly.  Anyone thinking that clubs wait until the exact date when it's allowed to talk to players agents is naive at best.

You kidding? People in this thread don't think we talk to our own players agents.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1701 on: Today at 06:44:21 pm »
And like clockwork the Athletic saying Madrid have made him their priority target

Think thats the first big source to run the story
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1702 on: Today at 06:47:54 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 06:44:21 pm
And like clockwork the Athletic saying Madrid have made him their priority target

Think thats the first big source to run the story

Not a reporter I know anything about in that newspaper though.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1703 on: Today at 06:58:03 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:47:54 pm
Not a reporter I know anything about in that newspaper though.
Being retweeted by Olly Kay, tap in is running it as well. Looks like a brief from Real.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1704 on: Today at 07:05:59 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 06:44:21 pm
And like clockwork the Athletic saying Madrid have made him their priority target

Think thats the first big source to run the story

Of course he is. Cant wait for the stories in the summer, like Liverpool had planned to go big in the transfer market in the summer, but losing Trent for free has hindered their cash flow and they view Bradley as the world class successor
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1705 on: Today at 07:06:17 pm »
Feels like were in a situation where we either lose him for free or have to overpay him to stay, bit of a mess really.

Be amazed if he stays now anyway, no reason for it to get to this stage if he wanted to stay and Hughes has been working for us for at least 6 months given he got Arne in April.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1706 on: Today at 07:06:58 pm »
Marca running the story that Real Madrid think they can sign him in the January transfer window.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1707 on: Today at 07:07:58 pm »
Weve fucked up so badly.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1708 on: Today at 07:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:06:58 pm
Marca running the story that Real Madrid think they can sign him in the January transfer window.
They said we are aware that he wil NOT renew.

Hmm... Madrid only talk when they are confident.
