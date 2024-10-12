The whole "clock is ticking until they can speak to other clubs" is a ridiculous argument because we know damn well all clubs speak to players (and especially their agents) all the time. If RM want Trent then they'll have let his agent know ages ago that he was potentially in their future plans.



Of course it isn't ridiculous. Speaking to clubs means very little. For all we know Matip may have privately agreed to join another club at the end of last season. There is a massive difference between talking to another club and having a legally binding agreement to join another club.That is why the clock is ticking. A player can make an informal agreement to join a club. If we take Trent as an example. He could conceivably have made a gentleman agreement to a year or two ago to run his deal down. The issue is that anything could happen in the subsequent period between that agreement and his contract ending. Trent could have a drop off in form or a serious injury. Madrid could change managers, change DoF or a kid could come through their system from nowhere and nail down a starting spot.Carvajal's injury may force Madrid's hand and if Trent isn't prepared to force through a January transfer then they may make alternative arrangements and sign someone like Porro. The reason the clock is ticking is that when we hit January the uncertainty ends. Any of the three players can sign a legally binding contract with another club.