Last summer was the exact opposite though. We brought in Szobo and Macca first and then Henderson and Fabinho got pushed down the pecking order and wanted to leave.
You are ignoring that keita, milner and chamberlin left first and THEN szobo and macca joined.
Which suggests if we had called Hendo's bluff in 2021 and he left that summer a big wage replacement would have come in. It would also have prevented us from developing a phobia and PTSD about giving 30+ players contracts, after hendo legs gave way during 2022/23 season
BF it's normally a lot easier to move players on when you have a change in manager, as we did between the likes of Benteke and Sakho arriving and leaving. Once that manager makes it clear they aren't in the plans then they tend to move. The issue comes with moving on players the manager signed - Ox, Keita, etc. We've struggled because they were prepared to stay, even if it meant little game time, because clearly the club was a great place to be around and play football at the time (and still is I'd guess).
I suggest this might be true, hard to kick players out when they have been in the trenches with you and helped deliver great times. All the more reason to allow them to leave if they at the age of 31, come hard and drive a hard bargain for long contract, when they are all action m/f's like hendo and you have frail and old midfielders around them, who are in desperate need of reinforcements.