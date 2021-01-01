« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1640 on: Yesterday at 08:23:35 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:27:25 pm
You've ignored the fact that the club has had this transfer strategy for a long while, and the players have seen massive success with it against free spending City, and they've resigned up to a club with this strategy at least once in their careers here.

As I said, they may have wanted to see another player or two arrive, however I'm not as sure they'll have this as high up their requirement when making a decision as some on here seem to make out (in part because it fits their own wants).

Would assume winning trophies is high up in their list of requirements and signing great players enables us to move close to that requirement.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1641 on: Yesterday at 08:36:18 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:23:35 pm
Would assume winning trophies is high up in their list of requirements and signing great players enables us to move close to that requirement.

Even moreso now we have lost Klopp who had spent decades getting teams to punch above their weight. Add in the possibility of losing top drawer players for free next summer and I think there is no wonder VVD wanted signings and Trent is talking about winning the big trophies.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1642 on: Yesterday at 08:52:43 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:59:21 pm
It is a different structure now though. We had a manager in Klopp who pushed for signings. We now have a DoF in total control of signings and a coach.

When we failed to sign Tchouaméni then the budget was spent on the likes of Nunez. When we failed to sign Bellingham we bought the likes of Szobo and Macca, when we failed to sign Caicedo or Lavia we brought in Grav and Endo.

The manager was always pushing to improve the squad. This summer we were for me just looking for opportunistic signings. That is a sea change in approach. It also led to VVD to speaking out about signings and Trent talking about wanting to win the big trophies.

In terms of first-team ready players:

In 2019 we didn't sign anyone.

In 2021 we only really signed Konate (the player we needed 6-12 months earlier). We didn't replace Wijnaldum.

In 2022 we only really signed Nunez (when everyone knew we needed a midfielder)

In 2023 we then signed the midfielders we needed in the previous two years.

In 2024 we weren't proactive at all which means (contracts aside) we'll have more to do next year.

The strategy in the summer was daft. One of the world's biggest clubs acting like a skint club hunting for a bargain. We'd have done nothing at all had Chiesa not turned up cheap late in the window. It's no wonder Virg spoke out and Trent wants to see signs of ambition.

The summer was far from the first time we've had a ham-fisted approach to transfers though.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1643 on: Yesterday at 09:23:23 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:52:43 pm
In terms of first-team ready players:

In 2019 we didn't sign anyone.

In 2021 we only really signed Konate (the player we needed 6-12 months earlier). We didn't replace Wijnaldum.

In 2022 we only really signed Nunez (when everyone knew we needed a midfielder)

In 2023 we then signed the midfielders we needed in the previous two years.

In 2024 we weren't proactive at all which means (contracts aside) we'll have more to do next year.

The strategy in the summer was daft. One of the world's biggest clubs acting like a skint club hunting for a bargain. We'd have done nothing at all had Chiesa not turned up cheap late in the window. It's no wonder Virg spoke out and Trent wants to see signs of ambition.

The summer was far from the first time we've had a ham-fisted approach to transfers though.

FSG are deep strategic thinkers and it would not surprise me if they are looking to go onto the 70% PSR era with almost as much headroom as possible. I can kind of understand their thinking.

IF and it is a huge IF PSR is properly enforced then a few things are likely. Transfer fees will come down, wages will come down and their will be some epic fire sales.

With FFP you had three years to adjust. With PSR one failure to make the CL leaves you completely exposed.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1644 on: Yesterday at 10:42:35 pm
virg is getting that new contract after the red card tonight
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1645 on: Yesterday at 11:29:16 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:59:21 pm
It is a different structure now though. We had a manager in Klopp who pushed for signings. We now have a DoF in total control of signings and a coach.

When we failed to sign Tchouaméni then the budget was spent on the likes of Nunez. When we failed to sign Bellingham we bought the likes of Szobo and Macca, when we failed to sign Caicedo or Lavia we brought in Grav and Endo.

The manager was always pushing to improve the squad. This summer we were for me just looking for opportunistic signings. That is a sea change in approach. It also led to VVD to speaking out about signings and Trent talking about wanting to win the big trophies.

The problem with this type of theory is everybody wants to praise the manager for signings being made, assuming the club wouldnt have signed anyone, which for me is bizarre. But people dont seem to want to talk about one of the main issues during that period, the lack of signings was one thing, the holding onto players for far too long was just as big an issue for me yet nobody seems to point the finger when it comes to that sort of stuff. I genuinely have no idea whose decision it was, but I can remember being pretty surprised when Lovren, Chamberlain, Origi and Henderson received new contracts at various points. I was flabbergasted Keita seen his contract out here.

I see little point in going around the houses regarding the clubs transfer policy, at this point most people are pretty entrenched in their views. I think we could have signed a couple more players at certain points but also have felt weve had the deepest squad of talent in my 30+ years of supporting the club over the last 5 years, the number of injuries that squad had was the bigger what if over that period rather than any signings, in my view of course. A signing here and there would have really helped, but having Thiago for an extra 50% of games would have probably helped more. Similarly with Jones, Jota, Konate, even Bradley and Trent last season or Alisson at certain points. Again, though, a bit like the holding onto players for too long conversation, people dont seem to want to accept that as its almost impossible to blame someone for bad luck.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:30:54 pm by Garlic Red »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1646 on: Today at 12:15:12 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:29:16 pm

I see little point in going around the houses regarding the clubs transfer policy, at this point most people are pretty entrenched in their views.

Oh, sweet summer child, are you new here? :D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1647 on: Today at 07:01:36 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:29:16 pm
The problem with this type of theory is everybody wants to praise the manager for signings being made, assuming the club wouldnt have signed anyone, which for me is bizarre. But people dont seem to want to talk about one of the main issues during that period, the lack of signings was one thing, the holding onto players for far too long was just as big an issue for me yet nobody seems to point the finger when it comes to that sort of stuff. I genuinely have no idea whose decision it was, but I can remember being pretty surprised when Lovren, Chamberlain, Origi and Henderson received new contracts at various points. I was flabbergasted Keita seen his contract out here.

I see little point in going around the houses regarding the clubs transfer policy, at this point most people are pretty entrenched in their views. I think we could have signed a couple more players at certain points but also have felt weve had the deepest squad of talent in my 30+ years of supporting the club over the last 5 years, the number of injuries that squad had was the bigger what if over that period rather than any signings, in my view of course. A signing here and there would have really helped, but having Thiago for an extra 50% of games would have probably helped more. Similarly with Jones, Jota, Konate, even Bradley and Trent last season or Alisson at certain points. Again, though, a bit like the holding onto players for too long conversation, people dont seem to want to accept that as its almost impossible to blame someone for bad luck.

My guess is players staying too long was partly a flip side weakness of one of Klopps greatest strengths, his loyalty to players and their commitment to the cause in return. Could he have been more ruthless at encouraging players to move on and more sensible about certain contract renewals (why did we renew Henderson?). Probably. But we might have lost some of his strengths too. I suspect the structure above him should have taken some of these things out of his hands in a way they clearly didnt.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1648 on: Today at 08:47:21 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:01:36 am
My guess is players staying too long was partly a flip side weakness of one of Klopps greatest strengths, his loyalty to players and their commitment to the cause in return.

I suspect it was more pragmatic than that - he kept players on because he knew they wouldnt be adequately replaced.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1649 on: Today at 08:59:21 am
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 08:47:21 am
I suspect it was more pragmatic than that - he kept players on because he knew they wouldnt be adequately replaced.

Thats just not true is it, Id imagine its more he loved the fact his best players didnt get poached every season like they did at Dortmund.

Which player havent we adequately replaced by the way? Timing of the signing is questionable but I dont think weve ever not replaced any player with someone who turns out to be as good.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1650 on: Today at 09:16:15 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:59:21 am
Thats just not true is it, Id imagine its more he loved the fact his best players didnt get poached every season like they did at Dortmund.

Which player havent we adequately replaced by the way? Timing of the signing is questionable but I dont think weve ever not replaced any player with someone who turns out to be as good.

Timing has a direct correlation to the post you quoted.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1651 on: Today at 09:21:17 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:16:15 am
Timing has a direct correlation to the post you quoted.

It's part of it for sure and I'm sure Klopp (and us fans) would have prefered players in quicker but I also think Klopp was a huge part of waiting for players, Konate for example.

Klopp did also keep players past their best as well, one of his only faults as a manager in my opinion and I don't think that was fear of not getting a replacement I think Klopp valued loyalty above everything else.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1652 on: Today at 09:30:01 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:59:21 am
Thats just not true is it, Id imagine its more he loved the fact his best players didnt get poached every season like they did at Dortmund.

Which player havent we adequately replaced by the way? Timing of the signing is questionable but I dont think weve ever not replaced any player with someone who turns out to be as good.

We ended up with three centre backs when Lovren was sold. Gini wasn't replaced and last season we sold Fabinho and Henderson who could play the 6 role to a very high level and still haven't brought in an elite 6.

If you want to compete against teams like City and the current Arsenal then you need players who can come in and perform immediately not in a year or two.

If not then you end up extending the deals of players who can compete at this level. The teams who stay at the top tend to bring players in before they are needed and bed them in. Look at Madrid who kept the likes of Kroos and Modric but still brought in their replacements like Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham etc.

We could never do that because we had a buy to sell policy and owners who Graham stated wanted our business budget spent on players who play pretty much every week.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1653 on: Today at 09:40:46 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:21:17 am
It's part of it for sure and I'm sure Klopp (and us fans) would have prefered players in quicker but I also think Klopp was a huge part of waiting for players, Konate for example.

Klopp did also keep players past their best as well, one of his only faults as a manager in my opinion and I don't think that was fear of not getting a replacement I think Klopp valued loyalty above everything else.

Klopp had no choice but to wait for Konate. The money simply wasn't there. Klopp spoke out about it. He said we always earned the money first and then spent it. Konate was the first time we spent the money before we earned it. We then spent the rest of that wondow selling players.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1654 on: Today at 09:44:31 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:40:46 am
Klopp had no choice but to wait for Konate. The money simply wasn't there. Klopp spoke out about it. He said we always earned the money first and then spent it. Konate was the first time we spent the money before we earned it. We then spent the rest of that wondow selling players.

We had to wait for Konate because Leipzig wouldnt sell him to us midseason.

I dont need much encouragement to criticise our ownership but this narrative that a team that was supposedly on track to win the league in January 2021 didnt win it because we were made to wait for a centre half is nonsense.

Theyd tracked Konate for ages, they got their man, what they obviously didnt expect to happen was for our 3 best centre halves to all get season ending injuries; so they waited to get the 4th one until the club he played for were willing to let him go.

Yes you can make a case that we could have got another one in that January but all that would have done would have maybe made top 4 more comfortable, then you have the issue that the injured players come back and were stuck with this emergency centre half who weve signed on; probably; a long contract.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1655 on: Today at 09:46:40 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:21:17 am
I think Klopp valued loyalty above everything else.

I think thats an over sentimentalised view of him. He kept players because of what they contributed on the pitch. His fierce loyalty is part of what enabled him to get the best out of players - we know they would run through brick walls for him - but he had no qualms about letting players go.

If he were still here, Im sure hed want to keep all three of Mo, Trent and Virg but more because they are still top level performers than any other quality.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1656 on: Today at 09:57:54 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:44:31 am

I dont need much encouragement to criticise our ownership but this narrative that a team that was supposedly on track to win the league in January 2021 didnt win it because we were made to wait for a centre half is nonsense.


We were the current champions and were top of the league going in to January and they did absolutely fuck all to help. We were going along great without Virgil, excellently without Joe and it only crumbled when Matip had to go off v West Brom in late December, someone should have been in on Jan 1st. It was an enormous fuck up and there is a huge chance it cost us a title.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1657 on: Today at 10:06:27 am
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 09:46:40 am
I think thats an over sentimentalised view of him. He kept players because of what they contributed on the pitch. His fierce loyalty is part of what enabled him to get the best out of players - we know they would run through brick walls for him - but he had no qualms about letting players go.

If he were still here, Im sure hed want to keep all three of Mo, Trent and Virg but more because they are still top level performers than any other quality.
Real has held on to ageing players much longer than I thought, very successfully. Maybe Klopp got inspired by them?Its not so easy to predict how players age
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1658 on: Today at 10:19:49 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:57:54 am
We were the current champions and were top of the league going in to January and they did absolutely fuck all to help. We were going along great without Virgil, excellently without Joe and it only crumbled when Matip had to go off v West Brom in late December, someone should have been in on Jan 1st. It was an enormous fuck up and there is a huge chance it cost us a title.

I dont agree.

The inevitable drop in form from losing the best centre half in the world and then a very good one in Gomez (plus Thiago who took a while to get going) had set in before that window - wed dropped points at home to West Brom, had that shit performance away at Newcastle and then lost away at Southampton.

Just cant agree that wed have won the league from that position no matter who they signed, think it will quite possibly be the same for City this season as well (and Guardiola has made a similar point in response to signing a player to compensate for his injury which was along the lines of what do I do when Rodri is fit again.

When we lost Van Dijk and Thiago it became a real uphill struggle for the title, when we lost Gomez and then Matip it became about top 4 for me.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1659 on: Today at 10:21:22 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:44:31 am
We had to wait for Konate because Leipzig wouldnt sell him to us midseason.

I dont need much encouragement to criticise our ownership but this narrative that a team that was supposedly on track to win the league in January 2021 didnt win it because we were made to wait for a centre half is nonsense.

Theyd tracked Konate for ages, they got their man, what they obviously didnt expect to happen was for our 3 best centre halves to all get season ending injuries; so they waited to get the 4th one until the club he played for were willing to let him go.

Yes you can make a case that we could have got another one in that January but all that would have done would have maybe made top 4 more comfortable, then you have the issue that the injured players come back and were stuck with this emergency centre half who weve signed on; probably; a long contract.

Konate had a buyout fee that could be triggered the next summer. The issue was selling Lovren to fund Thiago and leaving us short for a season and then waiting I til the last day of the January window to bring in Kabak and Davies.

If you were Trent you would be worried that the club would say let VVD go and then hope to bring in a replacement in a year or twos time. We wasted a year waiting for Tchouameni and then another waiting for Bellingham. That is why you should keep hold of players until you have replaced them adequetly. That isn't really possible with a seller to buy policy. I would imagine a good chunk of the money for VVDs replacement will come from offloading his wages. The club is reactive instead of pro active.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1660 on: Today at 10:28:02 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:19:49 am
I dont agree.

The inevitable drop in form from losing the best centre half in the world and then a very good one in Gomez (plus Thiago who took a while to get going) had set in before that window - wed dropped points at home to West Brom, had that shit performance away at Newcastle and then lost away at Southampton.



Yeah when Matip got injured which kinda proves the point we were going along just fine without Virgil and Joe. Matip went off in that West Brom game after creating our goal. If someone was in on Jan 1st that Southampton game with our midfield at CB never needed to happen or if the player wasn't eligible then the future games.

Now we can convince ourselves any new CB would have been shit, wouldn't have slotted in or whatever but it was an enormous fuck up.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1661 on: Today at 10:36:31 am
virg is on his way home to sign the new contract
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1662 on: Today at 10:38:38 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:19:49 am
I dont agree.

The inevitable drop in form from losing the best centre half in the world and then a very good one in Gomez (plus Thiago who took a while to get going) had set in before that window - wed dropped points at home to West Brom, had that shit performance away at Newcastle and then lost away at Southampton.

Just cant agree that wed have won the league from that position no matter who they signed, think it will quite possibly be the same for City this season as well (and Guardiola has made a similar point in response to signing a player to compensate for his injury which was along the lines of what do I do when Rodri is fit again.

When we lost Van Dijk and Thiago it became a real uphill struggle for the title, when we lost Gomez and then Matip it became about top 4 for me.

Once City clicked into gear the title was unlikely with the injury crisis we had. The point was more that but for a freak Ali goal at West Brom in the 96th minute the January inaction would have cost us CL football.

We were top of the league on new year's day and lost at Southampton with Fabinho and Henderson at the back. Klopp was imploring the club to do something. Lessons weren't learnt in 2023 when we did miss out.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:41:46 am by Fromola »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1663 on: Today at 10:41:38 am
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:36:31 am
virg is on his way home to sign the new contract
Nope, he is staying on.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1664 on: Today at 10:58:38 am
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 10:41:38 am
Nope, he is staying on.

https://xcancel.com/OnsOranje/status/1845013595374944502

Quote
Captain Virgil van Dijk is leaving Oranjes training camp. This was decided yesterday in Budapest.

After his red card in the match against Hungary, he has been ruled out for the game against Germany on Monday.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1665 on: Today at 11:34:54 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:38:38 am
Once City clicked into gear the title was unlikely with the injury crisis we had. The point was more that but for a freak Ali goal at West Brom in the 96th minute the January inaction would have cost us CL football.

We were top of the league on new year's day and lost at Southampton with Fabinho and Henderson at the back. Klopp was imploring the club to do something. Lessons weren't learnt in 2023 when we did miss out.

What lessons werent learned in 22-23? The club (of which Klopp was the biggest driving force at that point) decided to rebuild the attack over rebuilding the midfield. Add to that the rebuild of the attack didnt exactly work from the off. Jota had multiple long term injuries starting with one sustained on international duty, Diaz had back to back knee injuries meaning he missed a long part of the season, Darwin really struggled and the move from a false 9 to a leading 9 didnt work. We ended up signing Gakpo in January (again, a decision led by Klopp) over a midfielder, he eventually settled in after a slow start.

We went into 22-23 with Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Elliott, Milner, Keita and Oxlaide-Chamberlain in midfield, we went into 20-21 with three centre backs. The numbers we went into 22-23 with were fine but the collective loss of form/natural decline meant most of those players werent up to the job.

Injuries were a huge part of that season but what most supporters dont seem to discuss is the tactics/set up was woeful for most of that season. People look at United at the moment and rip E7H for how open they are, the spaces they leave when they press etc but a lot of that applied to us during that season. Our shape was scandalous, our forwards were on completely different wave lengths (look at how isolated Darwin was when he played) and our back line was left exposed time and time again. A lot of people say Fabinhos legs went but I dont agree, for me his heart/head went and hed simply lost those extra few percentages that separate the good from the great. I lost count on the number of times Klopp had to rip the back out of him from the dugout because he was playing like someone whod completely checked out.

Football clubs regularly take risks going into seasons and rarely have the perfect squad. The problem for us is when we have took risks on personnel, the worst case scenario has played out, which makes it an easy conversation to say its negligence as you should have foreseen the worst case scenario playing out. Lovren barely played in his last season with us, the idea that Fabinho may play 10-20 games as an emergency centre back didnt seem so bad given we had Thiago joining as an extra midfielder to an already pretty deep midfield. But such is life, we lose Thiago and VVD to contact injuries at Goodison, we lose Gomez on international duty, we lose Jota during a dead rubber in Europe, we go most of that season without Chamberlain and Keita and we end up having to rely on Jones for a sustained period who was still a teenager learning his trade. The decision around the centre backs at the time and with hindsight is rightly scrutinised, but I still dont think it was an enormous risk to take, it was a pretty normal risk that backfired in the worst way possible.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:36:41 am by Garlic Red »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1666 on: Today at 12:06:44 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:28:02 am
Yeah when Matip got injured which kinda proves the point we were going along just fine without Virgil and Joe. Matip went off in that West Brom game after creating our goal. If someone was in on Jan 1st that Southampton game with our midfield at CB never needed to happen or if the player wasn't eligible then the future games.

Now we can convince ourselves any new CB would have been shit, wouldn't have slotted in or whatever but it was an enormous fuck up.

My point is more that I think it was coming anyway, plus it was a near certainty Matip was getting injured anyway.

Can agree to disagree on that; I agree with the overarching point that they often dont do enough, didnt do enough in the summer and have left us in a fucking mess in this situation.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1667 on: Today at 12:08:58 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:38:38 am
Once City clicked into gear the title was unlikely with the injury crisis we had. The point was more that but for a freak Ali goal at West Brom in the 96th minute the January inaction would have cost us CL football.

We were top of the league on new year's day and lost at Southampton with Fabinho and Henderson at the back. Klopp was imploring the club to do something. Lessons weren't learnt in 2023 when we did miss out.

I would personally argue that the club got that right though with getting Kabak in on loan, he actually did pretty well for that run in and it was playing him at centre half which allowed us to push Fabinho into midfield which got us out of that horrific run of form. It was obviously a gamble but the counter scenario is they spend 30 million on someone who they dont want long term because the plan was always to get Konate.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1668 on: Today at 12:16:46 pm
It's mainly poor squad planning.

In 20/21, a CB was a priority but we went for Thiago when we still had Wijnaldum.

In 22/23, we had some midfielders that were "occupying space" and not contributing enough like Keita and Chamberlain. It wouldn't have been disastrous if they (who cost a combined £90m) were good enough to step up. The truth is that they were effectively squad fillers on chunky wages that didn't match their contributions.

In the same season, we bought an attacker in January and moved our 100m striker to the left flank after 6 months. The same 100m striker looks like he's going the way of Keita and Chamberlain which is a placing a greater burden on an ageing star.

The question is who was making these decisions? There was no joined up thinking. I'm pretty sure the nerds have really analysed it to avoid repeating the same strategic failures. For the Nunez signing, I'd like to know who sanctioned the deal.
