It is a different structure now though. We had a manager in Klopp who pushed for signings. We now have a DoF in total control of signings and a coach.



When we failed to sign Tchouaméni then the budget was spent on the likes of Nunez. When we failed to sign Bellingham we bought the likes of Szobo and Macca, when we failed to sign Caicedo or Lavia we brought in Grav and Endo.



The manager was always pushing to improve the squad. This summer we were for me just looking for opportunistic signings. That is a sea change in approach. It also led to VVD to speaking out about signings and Trent talking about wanting to win the big trophies.



The problem with this type of theory is everybody wants to praise the manager for signings being made, assuming the club wouldnt have signed anyone, which for me is bizarre. But people dont seem to want to talk about one of the main issues during that period, the lack of signings was one thing, the holding onto players for far too long was just as big an issue for me yet nobody seems to point the finger when it comes to that sort of stuff. I genuinely have no idea whose decision it was, but I can remember being pretty surprised when Lovren, Chamberlain, Origi and Henderson received new contracts at various points. I was flabbergasted Keita seen his contract out here.I see little point in going around the houses regarding the clubs transfer policy, at this point most people are pretty entrenched in their views. I think we could have signed a couple more players at certain points but also have felt weve had the deepest squad of talent in my 30+ years of supporting the club over the last 5 years, the number of injuries that squad had was the bigger what if over that period rather than any signings, in my view of course. A signing here and there would have really helped, but having Thiago for an extra 50% of games would have probably helped more. Similarly with Jones, Jota, Konate, even Bradley and Trent last season or Alisson at certain points. Again, though, a bit like the holding onto players for too long conversation, people dont seem to want to accept that as its almost impossible to blame someone for bad luck.