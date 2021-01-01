« previous next »
You've ignored the fact that the club has had this transfer strategy for a long while, and the players have seen massive success with it against free spending City, and they've resigned up to a club with this strategy at least once in their careers here.

As I said, they may have wanted to see another player or two arrive, however I'm not as sure they'll have this as high up their requirement when making a decision as some on here seem to make out (in part because it fits their own wants).

Would assume winning trophies is high up in their list of requirements and signing great players enables us to move close to that requirement.
Would assume winning trophies is high up in their list of requirements and signing great players enables us to move close to that requirement.

Even moreso now we have lost Klopp who had spent decades getting teams to punch above their weight. Add in the possibility of losing top drawer players for free next summer and I think there is no wonder VVD wanted signings and Trent is talking about winning the big trophies.
It is a different structure now though. We had a manager in Klopp who pushed for signings. We now have a DoF in total control of signings and a coach.

When we failed to sign Tchouaméni then the budget was spent on the likes of Nunez. When we failed to sign Bellingham we bought the likes of Szobo and Macca, when we failed to sign Caicedo or Lavia we brought in Grav and Endo.

The manager was always pushing to improve the squad. This summer we were for me just looking for opportunistic signings. That is a sea change in approach. It also led to VVD to speaking out about signings and Trent talking about wanting to win the big trophies.

In terms of first-team ready players:

In 2019 we didn't sign anyone.

In 2021 we only really signed Konate (the player we needed 6-12 months earlier). We didn't replace Wijnaldum.

In 2022 we only really signed Nunez (when everyone knew we needed a midfielder)

In 2023 we then signed the midfielders we needed in the previous two years.

In 2024 we weren't proactive at all which means (contracts aside) we'll have more to do next year.

The strategy in the summer was daft. One of the world's biggest clubs acting like a skint club hunting for a bargain. We'd have done nothing at all had Chiesa not turned up cheap late in the window. It's no wonder Virg spoke out and Trent wants to see signs of ambition.

The summer was far from the first time we've had a ham-fisted approach to transfers though.
In terms of first-team ready players:

In 2019 we didn't sign anyone.

In 2021 we only really signed Konate (the player we needed 6-12 months earlier). We didn't replace Wijnaldum.

In 2022 we only really signed Nunez (when everyone knew we needed a midfielder)

In 2023 we then signed the midfielders we needed in the previous two years.

In 2024 we weren't proactive at all which means (contracts aside) we'll have more to do next year.

The strategy in the summer was daft. One of the world's biggest clubs acting like a skint club hunting for a bargain. We'd have done nothing at all had Chiesa not turned up cheap late in the window. It's no wonder Virg spoke out and Trent wants to see signs of ambition.

The summer was far from the first time we've had a ham-fisted approach to transfers though.

FSG are deep strategic thinkers and it would not surprise me if they are looking to go onto the 70% PSR era with almost as much headroom as possible. I can kind of understand their thinking.

IF and it is a huge IF PSR is properly enforced then a few things are likely. Transfer fees will come down, wages will come down and their will be some epic fire sales.

With FFP you had three years to adjust. With PSR one failure to make the CL leaves you completely exposed.
virg is getting that new contract after the red card tonight
It is a different structure now though. We had a manager in Klopp who pushed for signings. We now have a DoF in total control of signings and a coach.

When we failed to sign Tchouaméni then the budget was spent on the likes of Nunez. When we failed to sign Bellingham we bought the likes of Szobo and Macca, when we failed to sign Caicedo or Lavia we brought in Grav and Endo.

The manager was always pushing to improve the squad. This summer we were for me just looking for opportunistic signings. That is a sea change in approach. It also led to VVD to speaking out about signings and Trent talking about wanting to win the big trophies.

The problem with this type of theory is everybody wants to praise the manager for signings being made, assuming the club wouldnt have signed anyone, which for me is bizarre. But people dont seem to want to talk about one of the main issues during that period, the lack of signings was one thing, the holding onto players for far too long was just as big an issue for me yet nobody seems to point the finger when it comes to that sort of stuff. I genuinely have no idea whose decision it was, but I can remember being pretty surprised when Lovren, Chamberlain, Origi and Henderson received new contracts at various points. I was flabbergasted Keita seen his contract out here.

I see little point in going around the houses regarding the clubs transfer policy, at this point most people are pretty entrenched in their views. I think we could have signed a couple more players at certain points but also have felt weve had the deepest squad of talent in my 30+ years of supporting the club over the last 5 years, the number of injuries that squad had was the bigger what if over that period rather than any signings, in my view of course. A signing here and there would have really helped, but having Thiago for an extra 50% of games would have probably helped more. Similarly with Jones, Jota, Konate, even Bradley and Trent last season or Alisson at certain points. Again, though, a bit like the holding onto players for too long conversation, people dont seem to want to accept that as its almost impossible to blame someone for bad luck.
I see little point in going around the houses regarding the clubs transfer policy, at this point most people are pretty entrenched in their views.

Oh, sweet summer child, are you new here? :D
The problem with this type of theory is everybody wants to praise the manager for signings being made, assuming the club wouldnt have signed anyone, which for me is bizarre. But people dont seem to want to talk about one of the main issues during that period, the lack of signings was one thing, the holding onto players for far too long was just as big an issue for me yet nobody seems to point the finger when it comes to that sort of stuff. I genuinely have no idea whose decision it was, but I can remember being pretty surprised when Lovren, Chamberlain, Origi and Henderson received new contracts at various points. I was flabbergasted Keita seen his contract out here.

I see little point in going around the houses regarding the clubs transfer policy, at this point most people are pretty entrenched in their views. I think we could have signed a couple more players at certain points but also have felt weve had the deepest squad of talent in my 30+ years of supporting the club over the last 5 years, the number of injuries that squad had was the bigger what if over that period rather than any signings, in my view of course. A signing here and there would have really helped, but having Thiago for an extra 50% of games would have probably helped more. Similarly with Jones, Jota, Konate, even Bradley and Trent last season or Alisson at certain points. Again, though, a bit like the holding onto players for too long conversation, people dont seem to want to accept that as its almost impossible to blame someone for bad luck.

My guess is players staying too long was partly a flip side weakness of one of Klopps greatest strengths, his loyalty to players and their commitment to the cause in return. Could he have been more ruthless at encouraging players to move on and more sensible about certain contract renewals (why did we renew Henderson?). Probably. But we might have lost some of his strengths too. I suspect the structure above him should have taken some of these things out of his hands in a way they clearly didnt.
