« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 87588 times)

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,847
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1560 on: Yesterday at 09:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on October  8, 2024, 11:32:53 pm
Shocking that some would talk about one of our players this way, and a legend at that.

Wonderful, wonderful.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,388
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1561 on: Yesterday at 09:42:57 pm »
Maybe it's because I'm an old fart now but I really couldn't care less either way. Nothing we as fans say or do will affect his decision anyway. Same with the other players.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,610
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1562 on: Yesterday at 09:44:04 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 09:52:31 am
I think Trent needs to be viewed in isolation as it's nothing like the other two.

I suspect the club to be holding up VVD and Salah or at least being cautious due to age and money reasons, particularly Salah given his position on the pitch and what losing physicality and pace does.  We're already seeing that as we seem to have adjusted pressing so that Salah doesn't do it. Nowt wrong with that, his output is still excellent too, but you can see why a non-emotional decision maker might pause to give them 350k a week plus for the next 2-3 years.

VVD I don't really understand what the hold up is, I think he could genuinely play til he's 40.  He's still the one I think gets done first.

Trent, though, unless we have indeed found a right back from the Inuit Second Division (we've got the best defence in the world, we've got Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and an eskimo-o-o-o...), I can't see that it would've come from the club side (once negotiations started at least).  Feels quite calculated to me on the player side and I hope I'm wrong and things get sorted out.  But viewing the 3 as a lump is probably inaccurate. Each of them has their own holdups, I suppose.

Totally agree. The 3 are different in ways you suggest. Virg and Mo could be down to caution and Trent could want a move.

But hey, the Innu league has produced some amazing talent considering a 1 week season!
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1563 on: Yesterday at 10:05:38 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 09:52:31 am
I think Trent needs to be viewed in isolation as it's nothing like the other two.

I suspect the club to be holding up VVD and Salah or at least being cautious due to age and money reasons, particularly Salah given his position on the pitch and what losing physicality and pace does.  We're already seeing that as we seem to have adjusted pressing so that Salah doesn't do it. Nowt wrong with that, his output is still excellent too, but you can see why a non-emotional decision maker might pause to give them 350k a week plus for the next 2-3 years.

VVD I don't really understand what the hold up is, I think he could genuinely play til he's 40.  He's still the one I think gets done first.

Trent, though, unless we have indeed found a right back from the Inuit Second Division (we've got the best defence in the world, we've got Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and an eskimo-o-o-o...), I can't see that it would've come from the club side (once negotiations started at least).  Feels quite calculated to me on the player side and I hope I'm wrong and things get sorted out.  But viewing the 3 as a lump is probably inaccurate. Each of them has their own holdups, I suppose.

Id be willing to take your point with Virgil and Mo if I thought for one second that the money saved from renewing their contracts will be fully reinvested into replacing them. If that were the case I personally would still want them to be renewed but I could see the argument to the contrary.

Bur the reality is it wont be, will it? What well end up with is them fucking around for months with the usual bullshit messaging being released through the press to justify the lack of action.

10 million quid spent last summer and not a single contact renewed (until now with Quansah). Again, not a dig at Chiesa, Im really excited hes here, but he should have been the cherry on the cake not the only signing we made.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,574
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1564 on: Yesterday at 10:28:29 pm »
Yet, FSG still are getting things right way more often than not.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1565 on: Yesterday at 10:34:52 pm »
It doesn't really fit the script but Trent wasn't really missed last season when he was out for 3 months because of how good Bradley. We have two good rightbacks that play differently and the 2nd one has shown during a title race that he's at a good level. If you're without an irreplaceable player for 3 months, logic dictates that you should miss him.

I remember people saying that Thiago was irreplaceable and that we should offer him a new contract last season. Every season, it's someone new LOL.

For Salah, we were proactive by spending around 100m on Nunez but it just hasn't worked out and he should be the main guy by now. It reminds me of how Keita and Chamberlain couldn't step in when it was time.

At centreback, we need another 2nd/3rd choice so that we rest van Dijk more and eventually replace him (no, not a "like for like").
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:53:53 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,325
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1566 on: Yesterday at 11:26:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:34:52 pm
It doesn't really fit the script but Trent wasn't really missed last season when he was out for 3 months because of how good Bradley. We have two good rightbacks that play differently and the 2nd one has shown during a title race that he's at a good level. If you're without an irreplaceable player for 3 months, logic dictates that you should miss him.

I remember people saying that Thiago was irreplaceable and that we should offer him a new contract last season. Every season, it's someone new LOL.

For Salah, we were proactive by spending around 100m on Nunez but it just hasn't worked out and he should be the main guy by now. It reminds me of how Keita and Chamberlain couldn't step in when it was time.

At centreback, we need another 2nd/3rd choice so that we rest van Dijk more and eventually replace him (no, not a "like for like").

Nobody said Thiago was irreplaceable and nobody was fighting against the notion that we shouldnt let him leave, particularly after the injury he got at Arsenal.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,236
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 05:23:26 am »
Obviously, you would rather keep a world-class talent, a local lad and a poster child of the academy but if he has made up his mind (and it looks like he has) you just have to get on with it. The shame is being a local lad and a Liverpool fan you would think he more than most would recognise the need for Liverpool to make sales to reinvest into the team and leaving on a free would tarnish his legacy. Bellingham got his dream move but still allowed Dortmund to make a ton of money off him.
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,994
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 06:55:44 am »
I stopped crying after players leaving when Kevin Keegan went. King Kenny came in and the rest is history.

Players come and players go, good luck to them, thanks for the service and I'll give them a round of applause when they return then hope someone puts them on their arse in the first tackle as a welcome home present.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,325
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 07:02:03 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:23:26 am
Obviously, you would rather keep a world-class talent, a local lad and a poster child of the academy but if he has made up his mind (and it looks like he has) you just have to get on with it. The shame is being a local lad and a Liverpool fan you would think he more than most would recognise the need for Liverpool to make sales to reinvest into the team and leaving on a free would tarnish his legacy. Bellingham got his dream move but still allowed Dortmund to make a ton of money off him.

Yeah and I think thats why there is a lot of PR being pushed to Romano about Trent giving us first priority. He and his camp will know that this sort of thing doesnt go down well with fanbases and will lead to a backlash. Its almost to say look, we gave Liverpool every chance here.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,048
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 07:06:10 am »
If you let your best players leave for free and don't replace them with  similar levels of  talent it's harder to win things
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,236
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 07:07:44 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 07:06:10 am
If you let your best players leave for free and don't replace them with  similar levels of  talent it's harder to win things

In other news, water...wet.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,325
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 07:12:03 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 07:06:10 am
If you let your best players leave for free and don't replace them with  similar levels of  talent it's harder to win things

We wont get three on the same level as Salah, Van Dijk and Trent. Its not possible. Maybe one hits that world class level straight away, but not three. It will be a load of players who we have to try to build up to that level.

Basically another transition. I cant think of a single situation at any club where 3 world class players leave in one season, which is why all this is so fraught.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:13:38 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,048
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 07:22:57 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:07:44 am
In other news, water...wet.

Well it looks like a big rain cloud coming and with no suitable rain coats we are going to getting ...wet
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,236
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1574 on: Today at 07:27:19 am »
I always thought one would extend, one would leave on a free, and one would be sold but I'm hoping at least two extend. For me, the non negotiatiable keep is VVD. I think we can cope with Trent and Mo leaving but without the organisational skills of VVD I think we'll struggle in the short-term.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:29:56 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,325
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 07:31:50 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:27:19 am
I always thought one would extend, one would leave on a free, and one would be sold but I'm hoping at least two extend. For me, the non negotiatiable keep is VVD. I think we can cope with Trent and Mo leaving but without the organisational skills of VVD I think we'll struggle in the short-term.

I think definitely from a short term view Van Dijk is the most crucial. To be honest thought Id still shake hands on two of three staying providing Trent stays.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,236
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1576 on: Today at 07:47:08 am »
I consider Trent the best right back in world football and losing him would obviously be a blow but the need for a playmaker from right back is lessened in Slot's system (IMHO) and there is also less of a need for Trent to invert into the midfield because Grav and Mac have the ability to progress the ball up the pitch either with a carry or a pace. Dom and Mac were the set piece taken for their former club. We also have Bradley waiting in the wings and his debut against Chelsea is honestly one of the best debuts I have ever seen. I don't think this is a Sterling/Ibe moment because the expectation isn't for Bradley to immediately fill the shoes of a world-class right back but it does give us breathing room to find Trent's replacement. So I am really hoping Trent signs but if he leaves I think we'll cope
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,165
  • ...All the best
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1577 on: Today at 08:06:14 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:05:38 pm
but he should have been the cherry on the cake not the only signing we made.
Why? The last time I checked we're doing allright?
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1578 on: Today at 08:11:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:26:51 pm
Nobody said Thiago was irreplaceable and nobody was fighting against the notion that we shouldnt let him leave, particularly after the injury he got at Arsenal.
His thread is still here, you know? I look forward to seeing who'll be irreplaceable next season.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,325
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1579 on: Today at 08:18:29 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:11:51 am
His thread is still here, you know? I look forward to seeing who'll be irreplaceable next season.

So? Still its not even in the same level of importance, and i fucking loved Thiago.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1580 on: Today at 08:23:02 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:18:29 am
So? Still its not even in the same level of importance, and i fucking loved Thiago.
You're still missing the big picture. Saying anyone is "irreplaceable " is overrating them no matter how good they are.

Last season, it was Thiago (give him a new contract to maintain our quota of world class players ;)) and Klopp ("we are totally screwed without him") but we've moved on well. Now, it's another cycle and next season, it will be another one as well.

The people that do that magically forget how well the club has moved on and focus on others. Rinse and repeat.

No one is bigger than the club. That's it.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:27:16 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,236
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1581 on: Today at 08:23:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:18:29 am
So? Still its not even in the same level of importance, and i fucking loved Thiago.

In the grand scheme of things, Thiago turned out to be an irrelevance other than the quadruple chasing season.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,325
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1582 on: Today at 08:28:06 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:23:22 am
In the grand scheme of things, Thiago turned out to be an irrelevance other than the quadruple chasing season.

Wouldnt agree with that, he was one of the main reasons we got top four in 2020/21.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,168
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1583 on: Today at 08:34:36 am »
I do wonder if family will play a big part in all threes decisions, Mo and Virgil have very settled familys whereas Trent is young and single, much easier to move with nothing really tying you to a location.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,236
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1584 on: Today at 08:46:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:28:06 am
Wouldnt agree with that, he was one of the main reasons we got top four in 2020/21.

You're right. He was crucial for the run-in I just put that season out of my mind.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,236
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1585 on: Today at 08:47:23 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:34:36 am
I do wonder if family will play a big part in all threes decisions, Mo and Virgil have very settled familys whereas Trent is young and single, much easier to move with nothing really tying you to a location.

And his best mate is at the club that is courting him.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,236
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1586 on: Today at 08:48:11 am »
With Real's main right back crocked for the season I think Real may actually attempt to sign Trent in January.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,168
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1587 on: Today at 09:00:31 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:48:11 am
With Real's main right back crocked for the season I think Real may actually attempt to sign Trent in January.

This week there have been a lot of links to Porro at Spurs actually.

https://hotspurhq.com/posts/tottenham-on-alert-as-real-madrid-eyes-55m-rated-ace-to-replace-dani-carvajal

Carvajal's injury might actually help us if Real can't wait till next summer.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,325
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1588 on: Today at 09:51:35 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:00:31 am
This week there have been a lot of links to Porro at Spurs actually.

https://hotspurhq.com/posts/tottenham-on-alert-as-real-madrid-eyes-55m-rated-ace-to-replace-dani-carvajal

Carvajal's injury might actually help us if Real can't wait till next summer.

Funny that because I was thinking if we lost Trent maybe Porro is someone we should be looking at.
Logged

Online L.Suarez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
  • When there snow hope, support.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1589 on: Today at 10:24:35 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:00:31 am
This week there have been a lot of links to Porro at Spurs actually.

https://hotspurhq.com/posts/tottenham-on-alert-as-real-madrid-eyes-55m-rated-ace-to-replace-dani-carvajal

Carvajal's injury might actually help us if Real can't wait till next summer.

I believe if Real decide to offer us similar money for Trent in January, if we haven't still agreed a new deal with him, we will probably have to accept it,. That wat they don't have to wait till the winter, the club get money out of him and Trent kinda saves face.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:26:23 am by L.Suarez »
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,791
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1590 on: Today at 10:26:15 am »
Quote from: L.Suarez on Today at 10:24:35 am
I believe if Real decide to offer us similar money for Trent in January, if we haven't still agreed a new deal with him, we will probably have to accept it.

Why would they offer that when they can just take him for free 6 months later?
Logged

Online L.Suarez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
  • When there snow hope, support.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1591 on: Today at 10:27:54 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:26:15 am
Why would they offer that when they can just take him for free 6 months later?

Get to use him for this season, which with the injury of Carvajal would be a season defining signing. Also maybe will be easier negotiation in terms of wages and signing on fee for them.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,325
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1592 on: Today at 10:31:13 am »
Quote from: L.Suarez on Today at 10:24:35 am
I believe if Real decide to offer us similar money for Trent in January, if we haven't still agreed a new deal with him, we will probably have to accept it,. That wat they don't have to wait till the winter, the club get money out of him and Trent kinda saves face.

There is no way they are offering £50m and £200k plus wages a week for a player they can get for free in 6 months. No chance.

Maybe we can get 10-20m max out of them. But thats about it.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,168
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1593 on: Today at 10:31:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:51:35 am
Funny that because I was thinking if we lost Trent maybe Porro is someone we should be looking at.

Most similar player to Trent on Fbref is Porro!
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,048
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1594 on: Today at 10:59:39 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:31:47 am
Most similar player to Trent on Fbref is Porro!

Good man already doing your scouting for next summers fun. So have we converted you to the wingebag team ?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Up
« previous next »
 