It doesn't really fit the script but Trent wasn't really missed last season when he was out for 3 months because of how good Bradley. We have two good rightbacks that play differently and the 2nd one has shown during a title race that he's at a good level. If you're without an irreplaceable player for 3 months, logic dictates that you should miss him.



I remember people saying that Thiago was irreplaceable and that we should offer him a new contract last season. Every season, it's someone new LOL.



For Salah, we were proactive by spending around 100m on Nunez but it just hasn't worked out and he should be the main guy by now. It reminds me of how Keita and Chamberlain couldn't step in when it was time.



At centreback, we need another 2nd/3rd choice so that we rest van Dijk more and eventually replace him (no, not a "like for like").