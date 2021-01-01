« previous next »
Offline CHOPPER

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1560 on: Yesterday at 09:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on October  8, 2024, 11:32:53 pm
Shocking that some would talk about one of our players this way, and a legend at that.

Wonderful, wonderful.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline smicer07

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1561 on: Yesterday at 09:42:57 pm »
Maybe it's because I'm an old fart now but I really couldn't care less either way. Nothing we as fans say or do will affect his decision anyway. Same with the other players.
Logged

Offline Giono

  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1562 on: Yesterday at 09:44:04 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 09:52:31 am
I think Trent needs to be viewed in isolation as it's nothing like the other two.

I suspect the club to be holding up VVD and Salah or at least being cautious due to age and money reasons, particularly Salah given his position on the pitch and what losing physicality and pace does.  We're already seeing that as we seem to have adjusted pressing so that Salah doesn't do it. Nowt wrong with that, his output is still excellent too, but you can see why a non-emotional decision maker might pause to give them 350k a week plus for the next 2-3 years.

VVD I don't really understand what the hold up is, I think he could genuinely play til he's 40.  He's still the one I think gets done first.

Trent, though, unless we have indeed found a right back from the Inuit Second Division (we've got the best defence in the world, we've got Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and an eskimo-o-o-o...), I can't see that it would've come from the club side (once negotiations started at least).  Feels quite calculated to me on the player side and I hope I'm wrong and things get sorted out.  But viewing the 3 as a lump is probably inaccurate. Each of them has their own holdups, I suppose.

Totally agree. The 3 are different in ways you suggest. Virg and Mo could be down to caution and Trent could want a move.

But hey, the Innu league has produced some amazing talent considering a 1 week season!
Logged


Online Jm55

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1563 on: Yesterday at 10:05:38 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 09:52:31 am
I think Trent needs to be viewed in isolation as it's nothing like the other two.

I suspect the club to be holding up VVD and Salah or at least being cautious due to age and money reasons, particularly Salah given his position on the pitch and what losing physicality and pace does.  We're already seeing that as we seem to have adjusted pressing so that Salah doesn't do it. Nowt wrong with that, his output is still excellent too, but you can see why a non-emotional decision maker might pause to give them 350k a week plus for the next 2-3 years.

VVD I don't really understand what the hold up is, I think he could genuinely play til he's 40.  He's still the one I think gets done first.

Trent, though, unless we have indeed found a right back from the Inuit Second Division (we've got the best defence in the world, we've got Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and an eskimo-o-o-o...), I can't see that it would've come from the club side (once negotiations started at least).  Feels quite calculated to me on the player side and I hope I'm wrong and things get sorted out.  But viewing the 3 as a lump is probably inaccurate. Each of them has their own holdups, I suppose.

Id be willing to take your point with Virgil and Mo if I thought for one second that the money saved from renewing their contracts will be fully reinvested into replacing them. If that were the case I personally would still want them to be renewed but I could see the argument to the contrary.

Bur the reality is it wont be, will it? What well end up with is them fucking around for months with the usual bullshit messaging being released through the press to justify the lack of action.

10 million quid spent last summer and not a single contact renewed (until now with Quansah). Again, not a dig at Chiesa, Im really excited hes here, but he should have been the cherry on the cake not the only signing we made.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1564 on: Yesterday at 10:28:29 pm »
Yet, FSG still are getting things right way more often than not.
Logged


Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1565 on: Yesterday at 10:34:52 pm »
It doesn't really fit the script but Trent wasn't really missed last season when he was out for 3 months because of how good Bradley. We have two good rightbacks that play differently and the 2nd one has shown during a title race that he's at a good level. If you're without an irreplaceable player for 3 months, logic dictates that you should miss him.

I remember people saying that Thiago was irreplaceable and that we should offer him a new contract last season. Every season, it's someone new LOL.

For Salah, we were proactive by spending around 100m on Nunez but it just hasn't worked out and he should be the main guy by now. It reminds me of how Keita and Chamberlain couldn't step in when it was time.

At centreback, we need another 2nd/3rd choice so that we rest van Dijk more and eventually replace him (no, not a "like for like").
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:53:53 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1566 on: Yesterday at 11:26:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:34:52 pm
It doesn't really fit the script but Trent wasn't really missed last season when he was out for 3 months because of how good Bradley. We have two good rightbacks that play differently and the 2nd one has shown during a title race that he's at a good level. If you're without an irreplaceable player for 3 months, logic dictates that you should miss him.

I remember people saying that Thiago was irreplaceable and that we should offer him a new contract last season. Every season, it's someone new LOL.

For Salah, we were proactive by spending around 100m on Nunez but it just hasn't worked out and he should be the main guy by now. It reminds me of how Keita and Chamberlain couldn't step in when it was time.

At centreback, we need another 2nd/3rd choice so that we rest van Dijk more and eventually replace him (no, not a "like for like").

Nobody said Thiago was irreplaceable and nobody was fighting against the notion that we shouldnt let him leave, particularly after the injury he got at Arsenal.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 05:23:26 am »
Obviously, you would rather keep a world-class talent, a local lad and a poster child of the academy but if he has made up his mind (and it looks like he has) you just have to get on with it. The shame is being a local lad and a Liverpool fan you would think he more than most would recognise the need for Liverpool to make sales to reinvest into the team and leaving on a free would tarnish his legacy. Bellingham got his dream move but still allowed Dortmund to make a ton of money off him.
Logged
