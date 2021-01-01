You mean like the Chelsea players did when they signed 8 year deals.
Long contracts don't mean players will sit them out on the same wages.
If the performance is above then they have to be renewed like Palmer who initially signed a 7 year deal. It's looked in a very simplistic way and performance is what matters.
A player on a short term that doesn't perform will see his value drop.
One on a long term deal that performs will attract interest from other clubs and force his club to increase his wages.