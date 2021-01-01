Slot wants control yes but there have been multiple reports from players that there is structure but also the option when you see an opportunity to go for it. Trent is brilliant at that.



Of course he is but there is a drastic difference compared to 17-21 period when it comes to a number of crosses he can put in (his best weapon) and all the other stuff he can do in the final third.It's very clear so far that Slot won't be using his FBs the way Klopp did for the most part which is always gonna take a decent chunk out of what Trent can offer in the final third.I've been crying out for years to build our team around Trent - to use him in the right half-space as our main creative force. Klopp (last two seasons) and Slot simply don't want to utilize him like that.