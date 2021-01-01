« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 84649 times)

Online CraigDS

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 12:35:02 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:33:52 pm
When have players wanted shorter deals? We're seeing players move to chelsea simply for the longer deals. Maybe you're right. But I've not seen many if any players ask for shorter deals before?

With player wages increasing season on season, and if a player backs himself, why not opt for a shorter deal so you can keep renewing for increases, or to get an easier move?
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 12:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:26:51 pm
Slot wants control yes but there have been multiple reports from players that there is structure but also the option when you see an opportunity to go for it. Trent is brilliant at that.
Of course he is but there is a drastic difference compared to 17-21 period when it comes to a number of crosses he can put in (his best weapon) and all the other stuff he can do in the final third.

It's very clear so far that Slot won't be using his FBs the way Klopp did for the most part which is always gonna take a decent chunk out of what Trent can offer in the final third.

I've been crying out for years to build our team around Trent - to use him in the right half-space as our main creative force. Klopp (last two seasons) and Slot simply don't want to utilize him like that.
Online Draex

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 12:50:10 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 12:39:43 pm
Of course he is but there is a drastic difference compared to 17-21 period when it comes to a number of crosses he can put in (his best weapon) and all the other stuff he can do in the final third.

It's very clear so far that Slot won't be using his FBs the way Klopp did for the most part which is always gonna take a decent chunk out of what Trent can offer in the final third.

I've been crying out for years to build our team around Trent - to use him in the right half-space as our main creative force. Klopp (last two seasons) and Slot simply don't want to utilize him like that.

Just need to remember we are right at the start of this new way of playing, there has been several glimpses of some really exceptional football and Trent has been part of pretty much all of those flowing moves.

I really think Trent is going to keep improving this season, let's hope it's not to take over to Real!
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 01:02:24 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:19:20 pm
Maybe he wanted a shorter deal so his options were left open to negotiate an even bigger deal or be able to look for a move more easily. Some people seem to forget there are two parties involved in deals, and it's not just what the club wants gets done no questions asked.

It is called negotiating If he doesn't agree to a longer deal then he doesn't get the big pay rise. The club gave him a big pay rise without getting anything worthwhile in return. To me that suggests the club were happy to agree that length of deal.

When Trent agreed that deal we played with two out and out attacking fullbacks. A position that requires incredible intensity and energy. Maybe the club didn't want to offer a player in that position a really long deal on big wages.
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 01:04:01 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:35:02 pm
With player wages increasing season on season, and if a player backs himself, why not opt for a shorter deal so you can keep renewing for increases, or to get an easier move?

You mean like the Chelsea players did when they signed 8 year deals.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 01:06:16 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:04:01 pm
You mean like the Chelsea players did when they signed 8 year deals.
Long contracts don't mean players will sit them out on the same wages.

If the performance is above then they have to be renewed like Palmer who initially signed a 7 year deal. It's looked in a very simplistic way and performance is what matters.

A player on a short term that doesn't perform will see his value drop.
One on a long term deal that performs will attract interest from other clubs and force his club to increase his wages.
Online Draex

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 01:16:01 pm »
Why is chelsea being used in any discussion, they are another cheat of a club circumventing the rules, they only started the silly length contracts to enable them to spend more money till the loop hole was closed.
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 01:30:42 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:16:01 pm
Why is chelsea being used in any discussion, they are another cheat of a club circumventing the rules, they only started the silly length contracts to enable them to spend more money till the loop hole was closed.

It is irrelevant why the contracts were given out. The point is the players were willing to sign them.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:06:16 pm
Long contracts don't mean players will sit them out on the same wages.

If the performance is above then they have to be renewed like Palmer who initially signed a 7 year deal. It's looked in a very simplistic way and performance is what matters.

A player on a short term that doesn't perform will see his value drop.
One on a long term deal that performs will attract interest from other clubs and force his club to increase his wages.

Exactly what long term contracts give is security to both the player and club.
