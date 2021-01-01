« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 81086 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,127
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1440 on: Today at 12:38:02 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:34:58 pm
Such a ridiculous line .. .as if Barca Bayern and Madrid don't treat their stars like Gods

Isn't it more to do with he'd just be another player at Real, here he will eventually become captain and one of our superstars, following Gerrard into Legend status for his boyhood club.

Which you add in his own comments of "it means more" when referring winning things here over elsewhere it's a fair comment.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,491
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 12:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:38:02 pm
Isn't it more to do with he'd just be another player at Real, here he will eventually become captain and one of our superstars, following Gerrard into Legend status for his boyhood club.

Which you add in his own comments of "it means more" when referring winning things here over elsewhere it's a fair comment.

clearly that was the point, not sure how someone can think it wasn't! But that was Coutinho, I guess he thought hed become a star at Barca though, but Klopp knew   ;D  And yep, he certainly wasnt treated like a legend there, and isnt fondly remembered there even.

With Trent though - he could become a star at Real, so yes, he wouldnt be just another player. So the quote doesnt really fit the same way with him - unless the move turns into a disaster of course.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,620
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 12:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:38:02 pm
Isn't it more to do with he'd just be another player at Real, here he will eventually become captain and one of our superstars, following Gerrard into Legend status for his boyhood club.

Which you add in his own comments of "it means more" when referring winning things here over elsewhere it's a fair comment.

It was to Coutinho right.. if he even said it at all (what was the source for it?)

The problem is players don't view the world like that - if they're a star they back themselves to be a star whereever they go - and Real etc probably adulate their players more than we do

Obv it could be different with Trent but it depends on whether he thinks he's already done it all here
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,127
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 12:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:40:52 pm
clearly that was the point, not sure how someone can think it wasn't! But that was Coutinho, I guess he thought hed become a star at Barca though, but Klopp knew   ;D  And yep, he certainly wasnt treated like a legend there, and isnt fondly remembered there even.

With Trent though - he could become a star at Real, so yes, he wouldnt be just another player. So the quote doesnt really fit the same way with him - unless the move turns into a disaster of course.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:43:54 pm
It was to Coutinho right.. if he even said it at all (what was the source for it?)

The problem is players don't view the world like that - if they're a star they back themselves to be a star whereever they go - and Real etc probably adulate their players more than we do

Obv it could be different with Trent but it depends on whether he thinks he's already done it all here

Yes it was Coutinho but the sentiment applies to Trent a little for me.

I just personally think he won't be loved anywhere near as much as he is playing for Real, he'd sit behind the likes of Mbappe, Vinícius, Bellingham as a great player but not one of their stars.

I really hope he stays, I think Slot is building something special here.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,491
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 12:53:45 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:47:31 pm
Yes it was Coutinho but the sentiment applies to Trent a little for me.

I just personally think he won't be loved anywhere near as much as he is playing for Real, he'd sit behind the likes of Mbappe, Vinícius, Bellingham as a great player but not one of their stars.

I really hope he stays, I think Slot is building something special here.

I dont see why though.  Hes already one of the best, and hed be there for some peak years, baring him just not settling there, or getting a bad injury, he can become a star there as he is here. Maybe he wouldnt be one of THE big legends of Real, but hed still be an integral part of a team that no doubs goes on to carry on hoovering up titles. 

Thats just my view though! I dont think its the same as the Coutinho transfer. That was a transfer done on a whim by Barcelona. Coutinho had a fantastic 18 months under Klopp leading up to that, to get him that transfer, but before or since, he wasnt really seen or considered an elite player in his position.
Logged

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,692
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 12:56:56 pm »
You can't blame the players for wanting see if the owners have any ambition left. You can offer players medals, or money, or both, to keep them at a club. If you can't offer them either, there's no point in a player sticking around, especially if they've given everything to the club.
The money tap that helps keep the squad competitive was switched off around 2018 and funds were funnelled into other projects. After the shit that FSG pulled with their mates the glazers during covid, it's no wonder that nobody trusts them, including the players and their agents.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 01:05:47 pm »
i think Real will go for VVD as well.
Dont see why they wouldnt go for the best CB in the world on a free
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 01:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:53:45 pm
I dont see why though.  Hes already one of the best, and hed be there for some peak years, baring him just not settling there, or getting a bad injury, he can become a star there as he is here. Maybe he wouldnt be one of THE big legends of Real, but hed still be an integral part of a team that no doubs goes on to carry on hoovering up titles. 

Thats just my view though! I dont think its the same as the Coutinho transfer. That was a transfer done on a whim by Barcelona. Coutinho had a fantastic 18 months under Klopp leading up to that, to get him that transfer, but before or since, he wasnt really seen or considered an elite player in his position.
I don't think the Coutinho signing was on a whim as Neymar had been tapping up Coutinho for ages.  Ironically it was the ridiculous money that Barca received for Neymar - plus the need to stroke their ego after PSG preyed upon them - that lead to them signing Coutinho and Dembele.

Arguably the potential Trent signing is more opportunistic than because they desperately want him.  They certainly wouldn't pay £50m+ for him (not that they'd need to as they've belatedly realised they can get players on free transfers).  If I was Trent I'd be wanting Real to show they really wanted me by coughing up a transfer fee but I appreciate that's not how it works, especially once you add agents into the picture and the eye-watering amounts they can secure off the back of a Bosman transfer.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,495
  • Meh sd f
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 01:11:45 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:13:58 am
I would like to offer to triple your salary, and move you to a new City with nice weather, for a new challenge.

You telling me to feck off?
Real wont triple his salary, no way. He could probably get 200k here. Wouldnt surprise me if LFC offers more.
At the end of the day he is a RB, and he will never get money like Mbappe or Bellingham

Better weather and new challenges sure, theres nothing the club can do about that
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 01:37:50 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:11:45 pm
Real wont triple his salary, no way. He could probably get 200k here. Wouldnt surprise me if LFC offers more.
At the end of the day he is a RB, and he will never get money like Mbappe or Bellingham

Better weather and new challenges sure, theres nothing the club can do about that
Weekly wage and public wage info isn't a great place to discuss as it's so unreliable, but 200k a week is about half what Real Madrid reportedly gave Alaba in 2021.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:40:41 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 01:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:47:31 pm
Yes it was Coutinho but the sentiment applies to Trent a little for me.

I just personally think he won't be loved anywhere near as much as he is playing for Real, he'd sit behind the likes of Mbappe, Vinícius, Bellingham as a great player but not one of their stars.

I really hope he stays, I think Slot is building something special here.

Quite the opposite, if anything. Trent goes to Madrid and watch the discourse change from crap defender who can pass to once in a lifetime right back. There will be calls for him to play every England match.

Going to Madrid probably gives him the best chance of going down as an all time great.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,076
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 01:47:04 pm »
The bottom line is clubs are like snakes and they have a remit. So I dont blame Trent for waiting watching etc. They way fsg have treated the fans with their money making schemes you can imagine how they are when renewing players contracts. They have already showed their incompetence with letting the contracts run down. They are a fkn joke so as a player you expect things arent going to be quick or run smoothly.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,322
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 01:56:27 pm »
November 27th, Liverpool (6pts) v Real Madrid (3pts)


Gives an extra dimension to that game, especially as Real have to play Dortmund and Milan before then, they should beat Milan easily but the top 8 might be a challenge for them. Us beating them will increase our 'elite' profile and chances of being in that first ever 'top 8' (and when I say elite, I mean proper elite, not Newcastle)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online SuperStevieNicol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 02:06:18 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:11:45 pm
Real wont triple his salary, no way. He could probably get 200k here. Wouldnt surprise me if LFC offers more.
At the end of the day he is a RB, and he will never get money like Mbappe or Bellingham

Better weather and new challenges sure, theres nothing the club can do about that
He's apparently on £180k a week already. Am sure Madrid will give him nearer to £300k plus a massive signing on bonus. He's won the lot with us, new lifestyle, different culture, arguably the biggest club around. I hope he stays but I am not optimistic. Club have ballsed up big time if he leaves for no fee.
Logged
JFT97

Offline Sharado

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,713
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 02:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:56:27 pm
November 27th, Liverpool (6pts) v Real Madrid (3pts)


Gives an extra dimension to that game,

I mean Real have absolutely wiped their feet all over us for the last 6 years or whatever so why not add a few new ways they can make my life miserable to the mix
Logged
Quote from: rossipersempre on May  6, 2014, 10:40:16 pm
Football, like life, isn't about getting what you want or even deserve. It's about appreciating what you have.

Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 