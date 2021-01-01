You can't blame the players for wanting see if the owners have any ambition left. You can offer players medals, or money, or both, to keep them at a club. If you can't offer them either, there's no point in a player sticking around, especially if they've given everything to the club.
The money tap that helps keep the squad competitive was switched off around 2018 and funds were funnelled into other projects. After the shit that FSG pulled with their mates the glazers during covid, it's no wonder that nobody trusts them, including the players and their agents.