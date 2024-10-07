Its not a great situation to be in as we are pretty much relying on the players feelings to stay while their financial advisor are probably screaming time to go. If they have kids in school then it might help but Salah and Virgil are use to moving around a little. Honestly we will do well to keep one of the three as this is the last real opportunity for two of them to triple his income pretty much for twice as long a period we are offering probably. I won't hold a grudge against anyone of them as they have earned every penny and I'm use to the modern day footballer moving every few years, they gave us more than most to say the least