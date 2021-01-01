Tricky business. To my eye Mo has lost a step and he does not have the beating of too many fullbacks. He will still score goals and get assists, but he is definitely past peak. If he had one more year after this I could see the sense, but not more. And if an extension is to come, what sort of wages would it be, as he isnt quite the same player as when he signed his last deal. So all things considered I could see Mo depart.



VVD remains imperious, he reads it so well, organizing the back line, and he is still physically strong and fast, while also being dominant in the air. I would offer him a two year extension.



Trent is a different to the two above, as he is a peak age player, but its not certain he wants to stay. Has his head been turned by Real Madrid? They are at the pinnacle of the game and there is a vacancy. They have several attacking players who would benefit from Trents excellent passing. It makes sense if he is open to a move. On the other hand, we could pay him very well and he could possibly be a future captain and win things here as a local lad. Its not like we are no hopers. I suppose it will all depend on what Trent wants to do, but it looks like Real Madrid to me.



I dont like the idea of moaning at the club over these expiring deals. Its the murky football business, and what is happening is part and parcel of that.



I also half wonder if we are waiting to see the outcome of the Diarra court case, as that could be changing the transfer business too.