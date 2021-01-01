« previous next »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 03:28:53 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 03:10:52 pm
You have absolutely no idea though, just like you have no idea what the players have demanded.

Yet you had absolutely no problem suggesting that Salah may be demanding 1m a week. :D :D

I think it is pretty clear that we have offloaded players and lowered the wage bill over the last couple of seasons. We now have our three biggest earners due to leave at the end of the season.

When Edwards came back he stated we needed the multi club model to remain competitive. To me that suggests a shift away from a huge wage bill and transfer fees and towards investing in the MCO as a way to grow our own players the way the Red Bull group and Brighton have.

For me FSG didn't make Edwards an offer he couldn't refuse so he could give out contracts to depreciating assets and reinflate the wage bill.

I think we have seen with the Red Sox that when a team starts to approach it's ceiling in terms of revenues that the way to continue to make profits is to cut costs.

They probably look at in financial terms and think that the likes of Bradley, Chiesa and Quansah can provide a slight reduction in performance for a fraction of the cost.

Giving Trent a 5 year deal and the other pair 2 year deals probably equates to 130 to 140m. That would probably get you a couple of feeder clubs and change to stock them with elite young talent.

Why tie money up in depreciating assets when you could buy appreciating assets.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 03:33:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:03:56 pm

For me the club are quite happy for VVD and Salah to stay but only if they take pay cuts the way Milner did and their renewals then become opportunistic.

I think that's probably right, and for what it's worth I think you could argue the toss that's the correct approach for players who will be 33 and 34 before the start of next season. Both their level is clearly really high as things stand but they're better losing their legs on someone else's pitch as the old saying goes.

Trent is a different matter again though.
Football, like life, isn't about getting what you want or even deserve. It's about appreciating what you have.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 03:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:03:56 pm
The relevance is that the club clearly wants Ibou to stay and have started talks with almost two years left on his deal.

For me the club are quite happy for VVD and Salah to stay but only if they take pay cuts the way Milner did and their renewals then become opportunistic.

No. Again. There's no relevance.

The poster said the issue was about money. You replied saying that wasn't true because Salah said 2 months ago there hadn't been contact. There has now been contact as per Joyce's article which makes Salah saying there hasn't been any contact completely irrelevant to any part of this conversation. The entirely wild thing about this is now you're saying there the issue is about money which was the original point that was being made. You could have saved all of this by simply agreeing with what the poster was saying in the first place that its about the money being offered.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 03:40:18 pm »
Milner was a squad player. Virg is still first name in the team sheet and captain and Salah is the team's talisman and main goalscorer.

You can guarantee FSG won't be paying what it takes to replace that level of player with no fees coming in.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 03:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 03:34:17 pm
No. Again. There's no relevance.

The poster said the issue was about money. You replied saying that wasn't true because Salah said 2 months ago there hadn't been contact. There has now been contact as per Joyce's article which makes Salah saying there hasn't been any contact completely irrelevant to any part of this conversation. The entirely wild thing about this is now you're saying there the issue is about money which was the original point that was being made. You could have saved all of this by simply agreeing with what the poster was saying in the first place that its about the money being offered.

No you said Salah being allowed to get into the final year of his deal without contact from the club is no longer relevant because months later the club has now made contact.

Bolting the stable door after the horse has bolted springs to mind. I think the Firmino situation is relevant Firmino was desperate to stay reduced both his wage demands and length of deal but it became clear the club were just going through the motions and never made him a serious offer.

For me if the club genuinely wanted to keep Salah then they would have made contact earlier and Salah would not have had to go public. That is the relevance.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 04:01:26 pm »
Outside of a hot streak in June and July, the Boston Red Sox have spent the majority of their season as a .500 baseball team.

While a third straight middling season is disappointing for Red Sox die-hards, it's even further proof that they're just a few high-quality offseason additions from postseason contention next year. A recent update from Boston's front office may not bode well for any expensive additions fans that fans have hoped for.

It has been reported by Alex Speier of The Boston Globe that Red Sox office employees and scouts have been asked to take pay cuts to remain with the organization next season. The report was first made by former Red Sox assistant general manager Zack Scott and later confirmed by "major league sources."

The news follows a trend around MLB  front offices are moving away from a reliance on pro scouts in favor of video. Speier also reported that the Red Sox declined to renew the contract of five of their 15 pro scouts.

Recent report confirms the Red Sox front office has asked scouts and office employees to take a pay cut to remain with the organization
The Red Sox organization was vocal last offseason about a desire to shed payroll. The surplus of trade rumors involving $16 million closer Kenley Jansen and no big-ticket free-agent signings last winter proved they were serious.

Now, the penny-pinching has moved into the office. Fenway Sports Group has plenty of money to maintain its scouts to stay future-minded and run a competitive Red Sox team at the same time  and as the owners of the third most valuable baseball team in MLB, that's what FSG should be doing.

Red Sox fans were told the team would spend on top-tier free agents when the organization's top prospects reach the big leagues. Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, Kyle Teel and Kristian Campbell have reached, and in some cases, dominated, Triple-A. A major league debut is in sight for all three of the young players. Meanwhile, Boston's ownership is still trying to slash payroll in one way or another.

Even small pay cuts for scouts and other office employees don't bode well for Boston's offseason plans as a money-conscious mindset rips through the organization. FSG has claimed it can field competitive teams without paying expensive free agents, but it hasn't proven that yet.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 04:23:10 pm »
I think every football person at the club want them to stay. FSG can sort this out today if they want, but they may already have the money saved on wages earmarked for other projects.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 04:25:15 pm »
https://xcancel.com/AnfieldSector/status/1843309615825731659?t=nh6DVGNgGZX1iRC12IHdQw&s=19

[🟢] NEW: With Van Dijk, Trent, and Salah, the situation remains the same. They are negotiating but there is no breakthrough in talks.

Conversations are still ongoing and I can guarantee all three players are giving priority to Liverpool.

[@FabrizioRomano]
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1368 on: Yesterday at 04:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 03:33:52 pm
I think that's probably right, and for what it's worth I think you could argue the toss that's the correct approach for players who will be 33 and 34 before the start of next season. Both their level is clearly really high as things stand but they're better losing their legs on someone else's pitch as the old saying goes.

Trent is a different matter again though.

Salah is our top scorer in the past 7 seasons on the bounce, and Virgil as a defender will have an easy couple years left at this level even being conservative.

All that aside though, and even if you were to argue their rapid decline, the bigger worry really is replacing them and that is a much bigger problem than usual with FSG.

I can't see them splashing out on a new striker that A replaces Salah's goals every season and B replaces the best defender in the League for most of the last decade.

I'm not sure what FSG's game plan is but as a few have noted it really does feel like they are closing in on their exit strategy, with what seems like a much tighter hold of the purse strings than initial years here and lots of restructuring. Can't really think of another reason why they have left such players in these positions. They can not be that careless on purpose.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 04:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 04:41:58 pm
I can't see them splashing out on a new striker that A replaces Salah's goals every season

Why not? They let Divock Origi leave for free and spent £65m on Darwin Nunez to be his replacement.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 04:49:06 pm »
Tricky business. To my eye Mo has lost a step and he does not have the beating of too many fullbacks. He will still score goals and get assists, but he is definitely past peak. If he had one more year after this I could see the sense, but not more. And if an extension is to come, what sort of wages would it be, as he isnt quite the same player as when he signed his last deal. So all things considered I could see Mo depart.

VVD remains imperious, he reads it so well, organizing the back line, and he is still physically strong and fast, while also being dominant in the air. I would offer him a two year extension.

Trent is a different to the two above, as he is a peak age player, but its not certain he wants to stay. Has his head been turned by Real Madrid? They are at the pinnacle of the game and there is a vacancy. They have several attacking players who would benefit from Trents excellent passing. It makes sense if he is open to a move. On the other hand, we could pay him very well and he could possibly be a future captain and win things here as a local lad. Its not like we are no hopers. I suppose it will all depend on what Trent wants to do, but it looks like Real Madrid to me.

I dont like the idea of moaning at the club over these expiring deals. Its the murky football business, and what is happening is part and parcel of that.

I also half wonder if we are waiting to see the outcome of the Diarra court case, as that could be changing the transfer business too.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 04:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:28:53 pm

I think it is pretty clear that we have offloaded players and lowered the wage bill over the last couple of seasons. We now have our three biggest earners due to leave at the end of the season.

When Edwards came back he stated we needed the multi club model to remain competitive. To me that suggests a shift away from a huge wage bill and transfer fees and towards investing in the MCO as a way to grow our own players the way the Red Bull group and Brighton have.

For me FSG didn't make Edwards an offer he couldn't refuse so he could give out contracts to depreciating assets and reinflate the wage bill.

I think we have seen with the Red Sox that when a team starts to approach it's ceiling in terms of revenues that the way to continue to make profits is to cut costs.

They probably look at in financial terms and think that the likes of Bradley, Chiesa and Quansah can provide a slight reduction in performance for a fraction of the cost.

Giving Trent a 5 year deal and the other pair 2 year deals probably equates to 130 to 140m. That would probably get you a couple of feeder clubs and change to stock them with elite young talent.

Why tie money up in depreciating assets when you could buy appreciating assets.

Makes for sobering reading. With the current owners we have though it sounds extremely plausible.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 04:54:19 pm »
For VVD and Mo, I think if 3 year deals were offered to them they would snap them up - both have families and young kids who are settled, so you would think that would be a defining factor in their thinking. I can only think the duration of what they're being offered is an issue. If it was 2 years plus the option of a third if performances are going well, with suitable financial sweeteners attached, I can see deals being done for those guys.

Trent, well, I think that one is all down to the money as one poster said earlier. I've made my peace that we won't go anywhere near what Madrid will offer, especially as they can chuck in a colossal signing on fee. It would set the lad up for life. Even though he's a generational talent, and FSG should be throwing everything at keeping him, I don't see him in a red shirt at all next year. I'd love to be proven wrong, but his best mate is there, he's won everything with us, he's in his prime and he ticks all the 'ready for a new challenge' boxes. I can only see one direction of travel in his case, and it's on a flight to Madrid.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 04:55:19 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 04:25:15 pm
https://xcancel.com/AnfieldSector/status/1843309615825731659?t=nh6DVGNgGZX1iRC12IHdQw&s=19

[🟢] NEW: With Van Dijk, Trent, and Salah, the situation remains the same. They are negotiating but there is no breakthrough in talks.

Conversations are still ongoing and I can guarantee all three players are giving priority to Liverpool.

[@FabrizioRomano]

Show them the money Dicky, or get the fuck back down to Bournemouth.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 04:59:04 pm »
Didn't I just read that Carvajal has suffered a nasty imjury and may be out for some time? He's coming up to 33 and who knows if he'll get back to his prime form. That's a worrying gap at right back for Real Madrid, which I'm sure they'll be itching to fill as soon as they can.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 05:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Currywurst on Yesterday at 04:59:04 pm
Didn't I just read that Carvajal has suffered a nasty imjury and may be out for some time? He's coming up to 33 and who knows if he'll get back to his prime form. That's a worrying gap at right back for Real Madrid, which I'm sure they'll be itching to fill as soon as they can.

They also extended his contract immediately and they've been linked to Dalot as an alternative if they don't get Trent.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 05:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 04:25:15 pm
https://xcancel.com/AnfieldSector/status/1843309615825731659?t=nh6DVGNgGZX1iRC12IHdQw&s=19

[🟢] NEW: With Van Dijk, Trent, and Salah, the situation remains the same. They are negotiating but there is no breakthrough in talks.

Conversations are still ongoing and I can guarantee all three players are giving priority to Liverpool.

[@FabrizioRomano]

Always rated tap-in. The hardest part of football is putting the ball in the net.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 05:13:54 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 04:48:33 pm
Why not? They let Divock Origi leave for free and spent £65m on Darwin Nunez to be his replacement.

The summer Nunez arrived we sold Mane, Minamino, Neco Williams and Ben Davies for 71m.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 05:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 04:25:15 pm
https://xcancel.com/AnfieldSector/status/1843309615825731659?t=nh6DVGNgGZX1iRC12IHdQw&s=19

[🟢] NEW: With Van Dijk, Trent, and Salah, the situation remains the same. They are negotiating but there is no breakthrough in talks.

Conversations are still ongoing and I can guarantee all three players are giving priority to Liverpool.

[@FabrizioRomano]

Why would we be negotiating if we want to replace them with cheap alternatives?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1379 on: Yesterday at 05:20:45 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:14:23 pm
Why would we be negotiating if we want to replace them with cheap alternatives?

Probably offering them the same money Carol and Caroline are on. Or whatever the Red Sox canteen staff is on!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:22:36 pm by Garlicbread »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1380 on: Yesterday at 05:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 05:20:45 pm
Probably offering them the same money Carol and Caroline are on.

The heart beat of the club.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1381 on: Yesterday at 05:24:58 pm »
Funny people buy the "tap in merchants" rhetoric when it suits.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1382 on: Yesterday at 05:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 04:25:15 pm
https://xcancel.com/AnfieldSector/status/1843309615825731659?t=nh6DVGNgGZX1iRC12IHdQw&s=19

[🟢] NEW: With Van Dijk, Trent, and Salah, the situation remains the same. They are negotiating but there is no breakthrough in talks.

Conversations are still ongoing and I can guarantee all three players are giving priority to Liverpool.

[@FabrizioRomano]

He can guarantee it - aka he stole a byline from Joyce.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1383 on: Yesterday at 05:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 05:25:08 pm
He can guarantee it - aka he stole a byline from Joyce.

To be fair Romano have said for a couple of weeks now that the player's preference is to stay at the club.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1384 on: Yesterday at 05:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:14:23 pm
Why would we be negotiating if we want to replace them with cheap alternatives?

We negotiated with Firmino but never made an offer.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1385 on: Yesterday at 08:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:14:23 pm
Why would we be negotiating if we want to replace them with cheap alternatives?

Think it's safe to say no one on here knows what's going to happen, or indeed what the club wants. However, that the latest reports suggest the club is negotiating with them is a positive for those that want them to stay. I can see why the club would be somewhat resistant to offering contracts to players who will be well into their 30's when they end though.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1386 on: Yesterday at 08:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:
Think it's safe to say no one on here knows what's going to happen, or indeed what the club wants. However, that the latest reports suggest the club is negotiating with them is a positive for those that want them to stay. I can see why the club would be somewhat resistant to offering contracts to players who will be well into their 30's when they end though.

Agreed, Mo on £350k for another 3 years is a big investment if he's winding down to 1 100% intensity 90 per week.

Trent if he doesn't renew it won't down to money I don't think.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1387 on: Yesterday at 08:46:39 pm »
I don't believe the "no contact stuff" anyway. Its the agents driving the situation not the club, and with Klopp's retirement thrown into the mixer, there was no way the contracts were going anywhere untill the players decided if they liked the new guy or not. Obviously if they wanted out this was the chance.

Seems to be on semi credible reporting or ordinary reasoning that arnes passed the test the players like him and are happy where they are, and the team looks pretty good,  so the three are willing to stay rather than telling their agents to get them tf out of here. Thats good, we are still in it then.  Now we just have to beat off the jackals from all around the world and make the agents happy. If somebody offers' 3x what we do our only hope is the mountain whisperer that read zubi to sleep every night last summer, or something like it. Money talks in this business.

otoh a large salary for 2 years or even 3 is not that different from a transfer fee maybe its better even, so we could bite the bullet for a short period of time without destroying everything. Keeping a virtuous circle going has it paybacks in terms of retaining your best.

To me the single most credible piece of news so far was trent saying "i'll be back" at old trafford.

I want all 3 of them to stay onas a fan but if i was their agent i would canvass the entire market like crazy. Every team in the world would take all 3 of them notwithstanding age brackets.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1388 on: Yesterday at 09:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:46:39 pm
I don't believe the "no contact stuff" anyway. Its the agents driving the situation not the club, and with Klopp's retirement thrown into the mixer, there was no way the contracts were going anywhere untill the players decided if they liked the new guy or not. Obviously if they wanted out this was the chance.

Seems to be on semi credible reporting or ordinary reasoning that arnes passed the test the players like him and are happy where they are, and the team looks pretty good,  so the three are willing to stay rather than telling their agents to get them tf out of here. Thats good, we are still in it then.  Now we just have to beat off the jackals from all around the world and make the agents happy. If somebody offers' 3x what we do our only hope is the mountain whisperer that read zubi to sleep every night last summer, or something like it. Money talks in this business.

otoh a large salary for 2 years or even 3 is not that different from a transfer fee maybe its better even, so we could bite the bullet for a short period of time without destroying everything. Keeping a virtuous circle going has it paybacks in terms of retaining your best.

To me the single most credible piece of news so far was trent saying "i'll be back" at old trafford.

I want all 3 of them to stay onas a fan but if i was their agent i would canvass the entire market like crazy. Every team in the world would take all 3 of them notwithstanding age brackets.



Isn't that the point though with two years to go we are the only club able to offer them an extension. We are in control of the situation. The nearer it gets to January the less control we have.

We should have never let the situation get to this stage especially with Trent. A couple of years ago clubs would have had to pay big fees to prise them away now they can do it for free so can offer them bigger wages and signing on fees.

We have made a rod for our own back. A couple of years ago it would have cost Madrid a massive transfer fee to sign Trent. Now they can use that fee to  offer even more wages
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1389 on: Yesterday at 09:45:24 pm »
I cant be arsed about trying to find players for 30-50m each to replace actual legends of the club, where its likely some of them wont end up signing for us because another club will usurp us with a higher wage and we convince ourself some player we get for a bargain who was once good can be made great.

Sign all three up now!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1390 on: Yesterday at 10:15:00 pm »
Trent and VVD have to be sorted, no question. Captain and vice captain FFS, ignoring the qualities on the pitch and all they've done.

Salah is a different question I suppose, the position he plays is more susceptible to a drop off compared to VVD. He's rightly earned it but wouldn't put it past the club to think they can replace him with a few hungry whippets.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1391 on: Yesterday at 10:15:56 pm »
I still think Trent and Virgil stay. I think Mo leaves and by the end of the season Ill probably be OK with that. Id shake hands on that now if you offered it me to be honest.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1392 on: Yesterday at 10:23:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:45:24 pm
I cant be arsed about trying to find players for 30-50m each to replace actual legends of the club, where its likely some of them wont end up signing for us because another club will usurp us with a higher wage and we convince ourself some player we get for a bargain who was once good can be made great.

Sign all three up now!

I remember City letting David Silva go for free at the end of his deal and he was starting to wind down. They just paid 100 million for Grealish to replace him. They could also be relaxed about letting the likes of Aguero go for free at the end of his deal because they'll just go out and pay what it takes for Haaland. They're obviously cheating bastards but if you're prepared to let top players go for nothing then you have to be prepared to spend what it takes to replace them.

We make the process of signing football players look like the hardest thing in the world and with a bargain bucket in hand (if not armed with the proceeds from a big sale). It's no wonder Klopp always wanted to keep what he had.

As usual it'd be a variation of 'the nerds have spent 6 months punching numbers and decided this is the player we want... but now Chelsea have offered 300k a week and a 30 year contract, while we fucked about, so that's gone for a burton. But it was him or bust and nobody else could improve us so we'll have to use Calvin Ramsay or Kaide Gordon instead.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1393 on: Yesterday at 11:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:06:45 pm
Isn't that the point though with two years to go we are the only club able to offer them an extension. We are in control of the situation. The nearer it gets to January the less control we have.

We should have never let the situation get to this stage especially with Trent. A couple of years ago clubs would have had to pay big fees to prise them away now they can do it for free so can offer them bigger wages and signing on fees.


Yeah what im saying is, the agents chose to run down the contracts to the best advantage of the client. We routinely re up players with lot of time left, but if they dont play ball we there is nothing we can do about it. I'm quite sure we tried 2 years ago and a year ago and they politely turned us down.

Right now as we speak konate and diaz are talking about extensions with lots of time left. We've done it that way for many years. If they perform well we give them a salary raise and an extension while there is 2 or 3 years left. Thats the way we do it. There is no way we just totally ignored our best 3 players untill now. All 3 of them are special cases in being in the top 5% of all players and looking for big numbers so the agents have maximum leverage and no worries about finding a club that works for the client. The fact they have that leverage now is down to the players agents not the club being negligent or just forgetful or something.

We are powerless if they want to wait and see what offers come in, and frankly thats the best move for them as individuals with that many interested buyers. Like i say, Klopp leaving surely sealed the deal on extensions a year ago. No way were they getting stuck in a shit show should that have happened, which was always a possibility.

i would like to see them all signed though. I think we went through a big hurdle that slot and the team have performed so well, I would say we have regained the inside track but hopefully the accountants remember what a football team is for in the end.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 07:40:21 am »
Trent feels like he should be the priority due to his age but for me Van Dijk is the most important, our captain and leader who looks like he's got years left in him physically and holds it all together.

Salah looks like he's in and out of form far too often and his physical decline is evident now the pace has gone, despite still delivering the numbers and refining his game but I'd be concerned throwing a 3 year deal at him.

Trent I've mentally already resigned myself to him leaving and reputationally and financially it's a huge blow of course and his quality is not in doubt but.. a right back with world class passing is a luxury and you can still win leagues and CL with more limited fullbacks who aren't technical wonders on the ball (Walker, Carvajal etc) for me it would be more a psychological/spiritual wound if he left in the summer.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1395 on: Today at 08:16:54 am »
What really doesnt help is that each of them probably want to know what the other two are being offered. In their own way they all probably feel theyre the best player in the team and certainly the best player in their respective position.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mbest CBo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1396 on: Today at 08:24:11 am »
https://xcancel.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1843548130370785329

Quote
Liverpool are confident to complete agreement on new deal with Ibrahima Konaté soon as talks are now progressing well.

He's expected to sign new contract after Quansah, as crucial part of club's project and really appreciated by Arne Slot.

brillant news. Think Konate when fit is the best CB 25 & under in Europe
