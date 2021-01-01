« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 73518 times)

Offline tyrolean_red

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 11:21:50 pm »
Were top of the league and those 3 are a big big part and reason why we are there.

Yet, all 3 could leave for nothing at the end of the season.

Its still one of the moat baffling fuck ups the club ever made to get us into that Situation.
Online bornandbRED

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 11:26:10 pm »
Ibou and Quansah publicly negotiating/signing confirms the club are working on renewals. And completely removes the theory that somehow we havent started to negotiate deals for the big 3.

Quote from: tyrolean_red on Yesterday at 11:21:50 pm
Were top of the league and those 3 are a big big part and reason why we are there.

Yet, all 3 could leave for nothing at the end of the season.

Its still one of the moat baffling fuck ups the club ever made to get us into that Situation.

We cant have nice things. Didnt you know?
Online Haggis36

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 11:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:14:56 pm
I just don't think Trent's camp would be that interested in contract negotations at all if he's so dead set on going to Madrid. I know agents gonna do agent stuff, but Trent's agent which is his brother have a good relationship with the club as far as I understand it and I doubt they'd string the club along like this if he's going to Madrid 100% no matter what.

I doubt Trent is desperate to leave, I'm sure he's not absolutely set against staying. But it could well be one of those things where his preference is to go try his luck in La Liga unless we make a mega offer that could change his mind? Sort of like when anyone leaves their job - you might be fed up and have made up your mind to leave, you might be actively interviewing for other jobs, but when the offer comes in you still wait around to hear what the counter-offer is going to be. If it's huge enough and/or absolutely dwarves what you'd get leaving, it's maybe even enough to make you stay.
Offline TomDcs

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 11:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:28:40 pm
I doubt Trent is desperate to leave, I'm sure he's not absolutely set against staying. But it could well be one of those things where his preference is to go try his luck in La Liga unless we make a mega offer that could change his mind? Sort of like when anyone leaves their job - you might be fed up and have made up your mind to leave, you might be actively interviewing for other jobs, but when the offer comes in you still wait around to hear what the counter-offer is going to be. If it's huge enough and/or absolutely dwarves what you'd get leaving, it's maybe even enough to make you stay.

All of which, like in any other line of work is too late.

Hopefully its not got to that point and its quiet because we are close on the terms hopefully
Online peachybum

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 11:37:32 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:16:16 pm
When was the last time a top player at a top club signed an extension once their deal had ran down past the year point? Genuine question - I cant think of any. Certainly none in our recent history (discounting someone like Milner).

Ozil did. One of the worst decision Arsenal ever made.

It's pretty obvious they are off. All this talk from the players of how they are just concentrating on the season and waiting for the club just means they're waiting for an offer they can't refuse not that we've never even spoke to their reps.

Paying a right back in his peak the kind of salary it'll need for him to turn down what will be on offer doesn't make sense. Giving 33 year olds the years they'll get in US or Saudi doesn't make sense. Better to focus on the next and perhaps final stage of the rebuild from the title winning team.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 11:58:47 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 11:37:32 pm
Ozil did. One of the worst decision Arsenal ever made.

It's pretty obvious they are off. All this talk from the players of how they are just concentrating on the season and waiting for the club just means they're waiting for an offer they can't refuse not that we've never even spoke to their reps.

Paying a right back in his peak the kind of salary it'll need for him to turn down what will be on offer doesn't make sense. Giving 33 year olds the years they'll get in US or Saudi doesn't make sense. Better to focus on the next and perhaps final stage of the rebuild from the title winning team.

i agree with this.

Us fans get too emotionally involved. 
But in the end, the club is larger than any individual player and it shouldn't bend over backwards to accommodate demands that might be counter productive to the rest of the squad or overall strategy
Online disgraced cake

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 11:59:10 pm »
Edwards/Hughes must not want to put the money/guaranteed years down for them. I can't fathom how any Liverpool fan or sporting director in the world could think it's the right idea to see any of them walk. We don't need to pay any of them a million quid a week.

I'd put half a million down a week on all three of them. It wouldn't even require that for any of them either. It's not like we'll spend anything next summer anyway, just as we didn't once again this summer. From a financial perspective, which is what they're arsed about, they're walking us into a disaster.

I'd say good news about Konate and Quansah signing new deals but meh. I'd struggle to care to be honest if even one of the other three get off.

Way to back the new manager so far, fellas. Only signed an injury prone rotational option, and three of the best players in club history are probably walking for nothing. Hopefully we get a solid PR article in the week about how we like to do things differently behind the scenes.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 12:01:57 am »
Quote from: tyrolean_red on Yesterday at 11:21:50 pm
Were top of the league and those 3 are a big big part and reason why we are there.

Yet, all 3 could leave for nothing at the end of the season.

Its still one of the moat baffling fuck ups the club ever made to get us into that Situation.

Not necessarily a fuckup.
Maybe the club have just played it cautiously,  after the experience with Henderson's bumper contract.

Online macmanamanaman

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 12:05:46 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:14:56 pm
I just don't think Trent's camp would be that interested in contract negotations at all if he's so dead set on going to Madrid. I know agents gonna do agent stuff, but Trent's agent which is his brother have a good relationship with the club as far as I understand it and I doubt they'd string the club along like this if he's going to Madrid 100% no matter what.

If I were an agent, I wouldn't definitely close any option until any contract is signed.
Would just needlessly weaken my hand.
Online chromed

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 12:15:25 am »
Does anyone else think that the club are just waiting until all 3 deals have been agreed so they can make a big media PR announcement thing all together?
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 12:19:44 am »
Quote from: chromed on Today at 12:15:25 am
Does anyone else think that the club are just waiting until all 3 deals have been agreed so they can make a big media PR announcement thing all together?

No
