Edwards/Hughes must not want to put the money/guaranteed years down for them. I can't fathom how any Liverpool fan or sporting director in the world could think it's the right idea to see any of them walk. We don't need to pay any of them a million quid a week.



I'd put half a million down a week on all three of them. It wouldn't even require that for any of them either. It's not like we'll spend anything next summer anyway, just as we didn't once again this summer. From a financial perspective, which is what they're arsed about, they're walking us into a disaster.



I'd say good news about Konate and Quansah signing new deals but meh. I'd struggle to care to be honest if even one of the other three get off.



Way to back the new manager so far, fellas. Only signed an injury prone rotational option, and three of the best players in club history are probably walking for nothing. Hopefully we get a solid PR article in the week about how we like to do things differently behind the scenes.