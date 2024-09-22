« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 69793 times)

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 09:20:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 03:32:58 pm
But that doesn't take into account the fact that some players may want to try something different.This assumption that he lacks any ambition to play abroad is cute, but who knows what he really wants. Are you implying we should make him stay regardless?

Id agree but every decent source says he wants to stay
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,152
  • ...All the best
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1161 on: Yesterday at 09:29:02 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 09:03:23 pm
So when did this happen? When did we offer him this contract that he turned down? Do you actually know or are you making assumptions based on what you imagine might be likely?

There are very few hard facts out in the open, only dodgy rumours from dubious Spanish sources.
Of course it's assumptions. None of us here know exactly what's happening, I'm trying to make educated guess based on how the nerds have been running our football operations last 10 years or so.

The patterns in how they do things are pretty evident. They are clearly skittish when it comes to paying big wages to players over 30. On the other hand given how shrewd they are with these things there's zero chance of them being unaware of how good Trent is. Up to now we never had a problem extending players under 30 who want to play for us. Nobody on this planet could convince me that we don't want a player like Trent with us long term.

I don't know why is this so hard for people to understand. We're talking about a 25-year old guy who's our first team regular for 8 years. His best friend plays for the biggest club in the world that can guarantee you winning CL almost every other year. There's nothing unusual that a guy like that after all these years wanting to experience a different culture and environment. Plenty of guys in his position would like to finish their career with their boyhood clubs but there are also gonna be people who wouldn't.

Personally I'm convinced that he's gone in the summer (Salah and V.Dijk too but that's on club that don't want to extend them imo). However if anyone of them three stays I'll be the happiest guy on this board and wouldn't care less about being proven wrong.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1162 on: Yesterday at 10:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 04:06:18 pm

He could turn up for half the games he does here and walk away with way more trophies just due to how much less competitive the league is. Lots of money, more trophies for less work. Not the biggest challenge, but can't really blame players for going after money+legacy

Legacy?

Barely anyone in Wales would instantly recall that Gareth Bale is the most successful Welsh player based on his time at Real Madrid.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,755
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 11:40:20 pm »
While Im feeling brave, Im going to say that I think the Trent contract situation is very simple. He is running down his contract. He wants to play for Real Madrid. I dont think thats a slight on us. I think hes the same as the vast majority of players in that if a club like Real Madrid come calling, he would be interested. The only difference with Trent is his price - no one would be willing to pay what we would want, even in January when he has less than six months. I think he knows this and he knows that his only way to leave is by doing so when his contract expires. Personally, I dont have a problem if thats his decision, but I can completely understand why a lot of our supporters will be annoyed.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,439
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 12:05:58 am »
Theyll all be sorted in January to disguise an otherwise uneventful window.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,035
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 12:23:48 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:40:20 pm
While Im feeling brave, Im going to say that I think the Trent contract situation is very simple. He is running down his contract. He wants to play for Real Madrid. I dont think thats a slight on us. I think hes the same as the vast majority of players in that if a club like Real Madrid come calling, he would be interested. The only difference with Trent is his price - no one would be willing to pay what we would want, even in January when he has less than six months. I think he knows this and he knows that his only way to leave is by doing so when his contract expires. Personally, I dont have a problem if thats his decision, but I can completely understand why a lot of our supporters will be annoyed.

oh now Avens and JP will be coming for you with this blasphemy you are speaking
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 12:39:44 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:40:20 pm
While Im feeling brave, Im going to say that I think the Trent contract situation is very simple. He is running down his contract. He wants to play for Real Madrid. I dont think thats a slight on us. I think hes the same as the vast majority of players in that if a club like Real Madrid come calling, he would be interested. The only difference with Trent is his price - no one would be willing to pay what we would want, even in January when he has less than six months. I think he knows this and he knows that his only way to leave is by doing so when his contract expires. Personally, I dont have a problem if thats his decision, but I can completely understand why a lot of our supporters will be annoyed.

You do know he could sign a new contract with a reasonable release clause that could only kick in if Real Madrid came calling.

The issue is he's more attractive to them because he's free. Would they willing to pay £45m? Probably not and it's not an unrealistic fee when you consider Man United paid that for Wan-Bissaka 5 years ago.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,755
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 12:41:03 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:39:44 am
You do know he could sign a new contract with a reasonable release clause that could only kick in if Real Madrid came calling.

The issue is he's more attractive to them because he's free. Would they willing to pay £45m? Probably not and it's not an unrealistic fee when you consider Man United paid that for Wan-Bissaka 5 years ago.

They would definitely pay £45m for him. I think we would want over £100m even in January.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 01:08:39 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:41:03 am
They would definitely pay £45m for him. I think we would want over £100m even in January.

We'll never know either way.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 01:36:44 am »
If we apply Occams razor, Trent is off. Theres 0 chance we wont have put substantial terms in front of him at this point. Problem is - Madrid will have too, and it will trump what we have offered by far (tens of millions in signing on bonus too).

Its going to really sting, and he will go down as another Owen/Mcmanaman.

Guessing the club are still contemplating VVD/Salah.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,095
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 07:29:00 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:54:41 pm
Legacy?

Barely anyone in Wales would instantly recall that Gareth Bale is the most successful Welsh player based on his time at Real Madrid.

Beckham as well is not remembered for his Real Madrid spell. As a footballer his best years were very much at United.

Mcmanaman is remembered for Real Madrid mainly because of the two CL finals he played a starring role in (and he won league titles), but even then his best years were very much at Liverpool and he wasn't even considered for England much during his spell there. He was much better player at Liverpool in what was at the time a struggling Liverpool. Winning trophies is great but isn't the be all end all legacy wise. If you're at Real Madrid or Bayern Munich or PSG etc then winning trophies is just a formulaic part of your season and going a year without one a disaster.

« Last Edit: Today at 07:30:38 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,122
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 08:06:17 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:20:45 pm
Id agree but every decent source says he wants to stay

To be fair all three want to stay, but we are no nearer to doing the business. In Trent's situation it should be the easiest one to do.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,578
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 08:14:26 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:06:17 am
To be fair all three want to stay, but we are no nearer to doing the business. In Trent's situation it should be the easiest one to do.

Depends how much he wants though.  He could be asking for £500k a month to stay for all we know.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,063
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 08:37:00 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:06:17 am
To be fair all three want to stay, but we are no nearer to doing the business. In Trent's situation it should be the easiest one to do.

You saying you dont believe Macca? ;)
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,629
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 10:30:34 am »
No idea why anyone feels the need to speculate on this. Just hold off until we know if a deal is agreed or turned down.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,122
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 10:35:26 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:37:00 am
You saying you dont believe Macca? ;)

I always have the sound turned down when he's on.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 10:41:37 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 09:29:02 pm
Of course it's assumptions. None of us here know exactly what's happening, I'm trying to make educated guess based on how the nerds have been running our football operations last 10 years or so.

The one thing we do know from the way the club has been run for the last 10 years or so is that they dont do contract negotiations in public.

We have absolutely no idea what stage negotiations are at, or if negotiations have even started.

Quote
I don't know why is this so hard for people to understand. We're talking about a 25-year old guy who's our first team regular for 8 years. His best friend plays for the biggest club in the world that can guarantee you winning CL almost every other year. There's nothing unusual that a guy like that after all these years wanting to experience a different culture and environment. Plenty of guys in his position would like to finish their career with their boyhood clubs but there are also gonna be people who wouldn't.

Prima facie, this sounds plausible. And yet everything Trent has said in public points to him wanting to stay at Liverpool.

Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:06:17 am
we are no nearer to doing the business

We dont know this.

Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:36:44 am
Theres 0 chance we wont have put substantial terms in front of him at this point.

We dont know this either.

All seem like reasonable assumptions but based on nothing more than educated guesses at best.

Craig is right - at this stage the only way were going to avoid giving ourselves collective aneurysms is if we accept that we know nothing and just sit tight until an announcement is made.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,074
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 10:52:31 am »
Have to pick up on people saying Trent wants to stay. He never has. He may have alluded to it but he has never said I want to stay.  Personally I think he will be off. The club have fucked up big time by not getting him to sign a contract last year so we can either keep him or cash in. They obviously are happy to loose out on 120 million+ all the while signing fuck all year on year. Great work fsg.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,927
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 10:53:15 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:05:58 am
Theyll all be sorted in January to disguise an otherwise uneventful window.

Would anyone other than internet bedwetters be arsed about an uneventful January window?
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 11:01:29 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 10:52:31 am
Have to pick up on people saying Trent wants to stay. He never has. He may have alluded to it but he has never said I want to stay.

He said he wants to be Liverpool captain one day. Would be quite tricky to achieve that as a Madrid player.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,205
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1180 on: Today at 11:24:39 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 10:52:31 am
Have to pick up on people saying Trent wants to stay. He never has. He may have alluded to it but he has never said I want to stay.  Personally I think he will be off. The club have fucked up big time by not getting him to sign a contract last year so we can either keep him or cash in. They obviously are happy to loose out on 120 million+ all the while signing fuck all year on year. Great work fsg.

He has never said he wanted to leave either.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,152
  • ...All the best
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1181 on: Today at 11:27:20 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 10:52:31 am
The club have fucked up big time by not getting him to sign a contract last year so we can either keep him or cash in. They obviously are happy to loose out on 120 million+ all the while signing fuck all year on year. Great work fsg.
Yes you're right, they have truly fucked up by not have tortured and waterboarded him until he signed. A truly monumental fuck up by the club.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 11:28:38 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 04:26:37 pm
I would love to hear what you think the club should have done with a player that wants to leave? I'm all ears.

Does he want to leave? And it's interesting you commend the club for keeping a player you say this about :

Quote from: SerbianScouser on September 22, 2024, 07:52:12 pm


The only thing that's embarrassing here is leaving your boyhood club that's looking in great shape because you don't want to compete and want it easy elsewhere. You'd think that getting humiliated by England in the summer would put his massive ego in check somewhat but no.


I'd have thought you'd want someone with attitude problems out not praise the club for keeping him.

Also, what were these bids we rejected and what clubs did Trent agree terms with?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 