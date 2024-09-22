So when did this happen? When did we offer him this contract that he turned down? Do you actually know or are you making assumptions based on what you imagine might be likely?



There are very few hard facts out in the open, only dodgy rumours from dubious Spanish sources.



Of course it's assumptions. None of us here know exactly what's happening, I'm trying to make educated guess based on how the nerds have been running our football operations last 10 years or so.The patterns in how they do things are pretty evident. They are clearly skittish when it comes to paying big wages to players over 30. On the other hand given how shrewd they are with these things there's zero chance of them being unaware of how good Trent is. Up to now we never had a problem extending players under 30 who want to play for us. Nobody on this planet could convince me that we don't want a player like Trent with us long term.I don't know why is this so hard for people to understand. We're talking about a 25-year old guy who's our first team regular for 8 years. His best friend plays for the biggest club in the world that can guarantee you winning CL almost every other year. There's nothing unusual that a guy like that after all these years wanting to experience a different culture and environment. Plenty of guys in his position would like to finish their career with their boyhood clubs but there are also gonna be people who wouldn't.Personally I'm convinced that he's gone in the summer (Salah and V.Dijk too but that's on club that don't want to extend them imo). However if anyone of them three stays I'll be the happiest guy on this board and wouldn't care less about being proven wrong.