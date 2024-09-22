Of course it's assumptions. None of us here know exactly what's happening, I'm trying to make educated guess based on how the nerds have been running our football operations last 10 years or so.
The one thing we do know from the way the club has been run for the last 10 years or so is that they dont do contract negotiations in public.
We have absolutely no idea what stage negotiations are at, or if negotiations have even started.
I don't know why is this so hard for people to understand. We're talking about a 25-year old guy who's our first team regular for 8 years. His best friend plays for the biggest club in the world that can guarantee you winning CL almost every other year. There's nothing unusual that a guy like that after all these years wanting to experience a different culture and environment. Plenty of guys in his position would like to finish their career with their boyhood clubs but there are also gonna be people who wouldn't.
Prima facie, this sounds plausible. And yet everything Trent has said in public points to him wanting to stay at Liverpool.
we are no nearer to doing the business
We dont know this.
Theres 0 chance we wont have put substantial terms in front of him at this point.
We dont know this either.
All seem like reasonable assumptions but based on nothing more than educated guesses at best.
Craig is right - at this stage the only way were going to avoid giving ourselves collective aneurysms is if we accept that we know nothing and just sit tight until an announcement is made.