While Im feeling brave, Im going to say that I think the Trent contract situation is very simple. He is running down his contract. He wants to play for Real Madrid. I dont think thats a slight on us. I think hes the same as the vast majority of players in that if a club like Real Madrid come calling, he would be interested. The only difference with Trent is his price - no one would be willing to pay what we would want, even in January when he has less than six months. I think he knows this and he knows that his only way to leave is by doing so when his contract expires. Personally, I dont have a problem if thats his decision, but I can completely understand why a lot of our supporters will be annoyed.