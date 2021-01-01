« previous next »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 09:20:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 03:32:58 pm
But that doesn't take into account the fact that some players may want to try something different.This assumption that he lacks any ambition to play abroad is cute, but who knows what he really wants. Are you implying we should make him stay regardless?

Id agree but every decent source says he wants to stay
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1161 on: Yesterday at 09:29:02 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 09:03:23 pm
So when did this happen? When did we offer him this contract that he turned down? Do you actually know or are you making assumptions based on what you imagine might be likely?

There are very few hard facts out in the open, only dodgy rumours from dubious Spanish sources.
Of course it's assumptions. None of us here know exactly what's happening, I'm trying to make educated guess based on how the nerds have been running our football operations last 10 years or so.

The patterns in how they do things are pretty evident. They are clearly skittish when it comes to paying big wages to players over 30. On the other hand given how shrewd they are with these things there's zero chance of them being unaware of how good Trent is. Up to now we never had a problem extending players under 30 who want to play for us. Nobody on this planet could convince me that we don't want a player like Trent with us long term.

I don't know why is this so hard for people to understand. We're talking about a 25-year old guy who's our first team regular for 8 years. His best friend plays for the biggest club in the world that can guarantee you winning CL almost every other year. There's nothing unusual that a guy like that after all these years wanting to experience a different culture and environment. Plenty of guys in his position would like to finish their career with their boyhood clubs but there are also gonna be people who wouldn't.

Personally I'm convinced that he's gone in the summer (Salah and V.Dijk too but that's on club that don't want to extend them imo). However if anyone of them three stays I'll be the happiest guy on this board and wouldn't care less about being proven wrong.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1162 on: Yesterday at 10:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 04:06:18 pm

He could turn up for half the games he does here and walk away with way more trophies just due to how much less competitive the league is. Lots of money, more trophies for less work. Not the biggest challenge, but can't really blame players for going after money+legacy

Legacy?

Barely anyone in Wales would instantly recall that Gareth Bale is the most successful Welsh player based on his time at Real Madrid.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 11:40:20 pm »
While Im feeling brave, Im going to say that I think the Trent contract situation is very simple. He is running down his contract. He wants to play for Real Madrid. I dont think thats a slight on us. I think hes the same as the vast majority of players in that if a club like Real Madrid come calling, he would be interested. The only difference with Trent is his price - no one would be willing to pay what we would want, even in January when he has less than six months. I think he knows this and he knows that his only way to leave is by doing so when his contract expires. Personally, I dont have a problem if thats his decision, but I can completely understand why a lot of our supporters will be annoyed.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 12:05:58 am »
Theyll all be sorted in January to disguise an otherwise uneventful window.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 12:23:48 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:40:20 pm
While Im feeling brave, Im going to say that I think the Trent contract situation is very simple. He is running down his contract. He wants to play for Real Madrid. I dont think thats a slight on us. I think hes the same as the vast majority of players in that if a club like Real Madrid come calling, he would be interested. The only difference with Trent is his price - no one would be willing to pay what we would want, even in January when he has less than six months. I think he knows this and he knows that his only way to leave is by doing so when his contract expires. Personally, I dont have a problem if thats his decision, but I can completely understand why a lot of our supporters will be annoyed.

oh now Avens and JP will be coming for you with this blasphemy you are speaking
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 12:39:44 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:40:20 pm
While Im feeling brave, Im going to say that I think the Trent contract situation is very simple. He is running down his contract. He wants to play for Real Madrid. I dont think thats a slight on us. I think hes the same as the vast majority of players in that if a club like Real Madrid come calling, he would be interested. The only difference with Trent is his price - no one would be willing to pay what we would want, even in January when he has less than six months. I think he knows this and he knows that his only way to leave is by doing so when his contract expires. Personally, I dont have a problem if thats his decision, but I can completely understand why a lot of our supporters will be annoyed.

You do know he could sign a new contract with a reasonable release clause that could only kick in if Real Madrid came calling.

The issue is he's more attractive to them because he's free. Would they willing to pay £45m? Probably not and it's not an unrealistic fee when you consider Man United paid that for Wan-Bissaka 5 years ago.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 12:41:03 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:39:44 am
You do know he could sign a new contract with a reasonable release clause that could only kick in if Real Madrid came calling.

The issue is he's more attractive to them because he's free. Would they willing to pay £45m? Probably not and it's not an unrealistic fee when you consider Man United paid that for Wan-Bissaka 5 years ago.

They would definitely pay £45m for him. I think we would want over £100m even in January.
