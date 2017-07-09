I think Virg stays for sure, captain, still great, not the craziest wage. Reckon this one is pretty easy.



I think Mo goes, too many difficulties in agreeing a deal, wages, he'll likely want same, we won't, afcon will ruin half of next season for him so that'll likely be taken in to account, how long before off the ball stuff impacts the team negatively despite the great goal numbers etc, just feels like both sides figures will never match if we even offer a figure.



I don't mind letting players well in to their 30s go actually regardless of who they are and would rather lose someone a bit early than a bit late but this with us being a club that generally hates doing transfers it's hard not to worry how it all ends up, can easily see the "Chiesa deserves the chance bedwetter and Doak excelled on loan, we're fine" stuff when we don't replace him next summer as "you simply can't replace Salah overnight".



Trent I have no clue on, I'd like to think he'll stay as it's home, we're great and this situation has all just been because of unfortunate timing with some suits going then Jurgen going etc as the alternative is a prime age player is running his contract down and you don't really do that if you're staying. Hughes might have *officially* started in June but he's been doing stuff for us since at least April so it's a bit shit there's still no news. Hopefully Trent has been reading the Madrid press this week and seeing how badly their signings get hammered if anything is less than perfect if he's thinking of going there for an easy life.

