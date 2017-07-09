« previous next »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 09:54:46 am »
Quote from: thechangingman_ynwa on Today at 09:54:13 am
I can't believe in the year of our lord 2024 that KopTalk still exists, never mind people posting videos of Dunc the grifter as a source to back up a point.

How else is he going to pay to rent his mums basement.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 09:58:28 am »


Why the grass isn't greener Trent, by Jordan Henderson..
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 10:10:24 am »
Henderson is a cautionary tale, but there's plenty of those. How many super-high profile players can honestly say they would have had no regrets at leaving in the last 15 years?

Alonso, Mascherano - they definitely made the right move for them at the time, but the club was a complete basket case then
Torres - I think we can see that Torres wasn't the same player even before he left, but maybe he could have re-kindled his Liverpool form with less pressure than what his Chelsea price tag put on him
Suarez - he will have zero regrets and even the most die-hard Liverpool fan would admit he made the right move
Coutinho - was at the very peak of his powers for us, left, and within 2 years was washed up. Big mistake for him but fantastic move for us
Henderson - would definitely have been better for him to stay and be a bit-part player compared to what he got. At the very least he would have had 1 more international tournament for England to say nothing of the reputational damage that has basically erased everything he accomplished for us
Mane - he could have given us another 2 years easily instead of fading into obscurity although I don't begrudge him what was probably a very nice pay-day.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 10:21:33 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:40:02 am
The thing with Salah is that 32 he still has potentially a lot of good football left in him. Should he fall off substantially then the peeps in KSA would happily snap him up for the brand recognition in having the world's most famous muslim footballer.

Obviously his age works against him and maybe weakens his hand a fair bit but I would say his form is also doing him no favours. Scored in the last two sure, but after a very fast start it feels like we are now into one of those dodgy spells he has, where he looks terrible. Amazing ball for Mac's goal on Wednesday but there were a couple of EASY passes after that which if he had completed, would have been a goalscoring chance for us. I have been wondering if maybe it's tiredness as he has played a lot under AS - has only had a few mins rest (bench v WHU in the cup and came off against Brentford and AC Milan for a combined 10 mins rest). He has definitely been guilty of misplacing many simple passes.

I can imagine they're watching him closesly and analysing the data.

I hoped his desire to stay get the contract he wants would lead to sustained form at the start of this season but I think it's been a mixed bag for him performance wise.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 10:28:38 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 09:26:16 am
I have not heard one fan or one pundit or one ex player say we shouldnt keep Mo and Virg. (Trent may want to leave so different). If it is mooted that both will leave there is a sharp intake of breath by anyone you speak to.
So on that basis why are our intelligent competent people behind the scenes not getting the contracts signed?

Because pundits and ex-players are judging on performance today whereas a Sporting Director is judging (& will be judged) this on how they think the player is contributing 12-24 months into a new contract.


Im not saying we dont give them contracts. But its daft to cite pundits an ex-players are some sort of fountain of knowledge on this.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 10:45:53 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 09:26:16 am
I have not heard one fan or one pundit or one ex player say we shouldnt keep Mo and Virg. (Trent may want to leave so different). If it is mooted that both will leave there is a sharp intake of breath by anyone you speak to.
So on that basis why are our intelligent competent people behind the scenes not getting the contracts signed?

I didn't hear one pundit or ex player say Arsenal shouldn't have kept Aubameyang
Pundits don't have to manage a finite wage bill and compete with clubs with more resources
I'm not say I wouldn't or we won't extend them but punditry in this country is literally just 'he's a really good player they should give him what he wants'
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 10:48:57 am »
this needs to move along now with one of them atleast
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 11:46:10 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:21:33 am
Obviously his age works against him and maybe weakens his hand a fair bit but I would say his form is also doing him no favours. Scored in the last two sure, but after a very fast start it feels like we are now into one of those dodgy spells he has, where he looks terrible. Amazing ball for Mac's goal on Wednesday but there were a couple of EASY passes after that which if he had completed, would have been a goalscoring chance for us. I have been wondering if maybe it's tiredness as he has played a lot under AS - has only had a few mins rest (bench v WHU in the cup and came off against Brentford and AC Milan for a combined 10 mins rest). He has definitely been guilty of misplacing many simple passes.

I can imagine they're watching him closesly and analysing the data.

I hoped his desire to stay get the contract he wants would lead to sustained form at the start of this season but I think it's been a mixed bag for him performance wise.

Without his goals and assists this season we'd more than likely be in 14th place.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 11:54:46 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:58:28 am


Why the grass isn't greener Trent, by Jordan Henderson..

"How's my favourite branch club doing!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 12:13:39 pm »
Henderson is another where you'd be comparing apples with oranges. His key component for us was his engine and the miles he covered to allow the creative players to blossom. He also at different times had some nasty injuries with us.

Mo still looks like a physical freak of nature. Where he's losing a yard, he seems to continue to gain them in the head and his playmaking is improving all the time. He's also elite, one of the very best in the world for several years, so as he begins to drop off, his level will still be extremely high.

It's the happiest I've seen him look at Liverpool for some time too. Visually at least. One would hope we're in the closing stages of talks with him.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 12:42:25 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:45:53 am
I didn't hear one pundit or ex player say Arsenal shouldn't have kept Aubameyang
Pundits don't have to manage a finite wage bill and compete with clubs with more resources
I'm not say I wouldn't or we won't extend them but punditry in this country is literally just 'he's a really good player they should give him what he wants'

Yeah so much clamour for him to get a new deal. And when it turned out to be an awful move, which was no surprise, none of them came out and said, maybe we shouldnt have clamoured so much for a new contract.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 02:43:42 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 06:32:26 pm
I think Trent wants to be the highest earner in LFC history personally

Spot on sentiment. And nicely put. And a very strong claim at that: The highest earner in LFC history. Not mincing words.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 03:00:31 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:46:10 am
Without his goals and assists this season we'd more than likely be in 14th place.

I'm not doubting his contributions but I don't think any of us can say the performances match. And to be honest, it's probably reflective of us - getting results but the performances haven't been amazing.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 03:04:08 pm »
Salah and Van Dijk have more discussion points than Alexander-Arnold. If Trent leaves this club on a free transfer it would be one of the worst business decisions this club has ever taken. In its history. Youre talking a unicorn player worth £150m leaving for nothing. I dont know what the fuck theyre playing at but if it takes Saudi Arabia levels of salary to keep him I dont give a fuck. Just give him some paper and a pen yesterday for the love of fucking god. We should never have kicked the can this far down the road but he can talk to other clubs in 3 months. What the fuck are we doing here?!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 03:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:04:08 pm
We should never have kicked the can this far down the road but he can talk to other clubs in 3 months. What the fuck are we doing here?!
Had we sold him with two years to go I'd bet you'd be criticizing the club for that too.
They just can't win in this situation.

I'd rather have Trent for two years than 150m, we have tons of money anyway.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 03:20:36 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 03:10:41 pm
Had we sold him with two years to go I'd bet you'd be criticizing the club for that too.
They just can't win in this situation.

I'd rather have Trent for two years than 150m, we have tons of money anyway.

Errr, well yeah because Trent should spend his entire career here Is that rocket science?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 03:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:20:36 pm
Errr, well yeah because Trent should spend his entire career here Is that rocket science?
Well he doesn't want to stay and wants to move on so there's on science involved.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 03:29:01 pm »
I think Virg stays for sure, captain, still great, not the craziest wage. Reckon this one is pretty easy.

I think Mo goes, too many difficulties in agreeing a deal, wages, he'll likely want same, we won't, afcon will ruin half of next season for him so that'll likely be taken in to account, how long before off the ball stuff impacts the team negatively despite the great goal numbers etc, just feels like both sides figures will never match if we even offer a figure.

I don't mind letting players well in to their 30s go actually regardless of who they are and would rather lose someone a bit early than a bit late but this with us being a club that generally hates doing transfers it's hard not to worry how it all ends up, can easily see the "Chiesa deserves the chance bedwetter and Doak excelled on loan, we're fine" stuff when we don't replace him next summer as "you simply can't replace Salah overnight".

Trent I have no clue on, I'd like to think he'll stay as it's home, we're great and this situation has all just been because of unfortunate timing with some suits going then Jurgen going etc as the alternative is a prime age player is running his contract down and you don't really do that if you're staying. Hughes might have *officially* started in June but he's been doing stuff for us since at least April so it's a bit shit there's still no news. Hopefully Trent has been reading the Madrid press this week and seeing how badly their signings get hammered if anything is less than perfect if he's thinking of going there for an easy life.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 03:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:20:36 pm
Errr, well yeah because Trent should spend his entire career here Is that rocket science?

But that doesn't take into account the fact that some players may want to try something different.This assumption that he lacks any ambition to play abroad is cute, but who knows what he really wants. Are you implying we should make him stay regardless?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 03:39:24 pm »
If anything club should be commended for how they dealt with Trent situation.

With two years to go they had a decision to make - take big money or have Trent on the pitch for two years. Anti FSG loonies here would have you believe they'd take the money for themselves but instead they chose to have Trent on the pitch.

They did what majority of fans would have preferred which is to have the player instead of money.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 03:41:47 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 03:22:16 pm
Well he doesn't want to stay and wants to move on so there's on science involved.

I mean we have no idea if this is true or not.

He may want to stay, he may not, well find out over the next few months.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 03:45:32 pm »
Quote from: StephP on Today at 02:43:42 pm
Spot on sentiment. And nicely put. And a very strong claim at that: The highest earner in LFC history. Not mincing words.

It's also completely arbitrary when wages rise year on year and so you're only comparing with the current pool of players at the club.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 03:48:51 pm »
Trent's on £180k a week already I think, so he's already at the top of the end of our earners.

I don't think it will be about money for him, he'll either want to stay or have the challenge of Madrid.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 03:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:48:51 pm
Trent's on £180k a week already I think, so he's already at the top of the end of our earners.

I don't think it will be about money for him, he'll either want to stay or have the challenge of Madrid.

He's going to be a very rich man either way isn't he, that's not even thinking about sponsors etc, and I imagine he's one of the biggest players around for all that business.

It's completely down to ambition. He'll know Madrid will stop at nothing to win and he's one of the most competitive players I can think of, objectively speaking the move would suit him entirely. Maybe his mind is already made up to leave. I still think it would be disgraceful from the club should it happen, even if it's some long documented childhood dream to play for them. Would completely speak to the difference in ambitions between the two clubs IMO.

One of the best things we could do outside of strengthening the squad with new arrivals right now is renewing Salah and Van Dijk. Even if that doesn't get him to renew it'd help us short term.

Anyway, hoping what the chancer Romano said was true and he's just waiting to see our offer. I just can not imagine what's taking so long though.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 04:06:18 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:58:05 pm

Anyway, hoping what the chancer Romano said was true and he's just waiting to see our offer. I just can not imagine what's taking so long though.
I wouldn't put much in to what he says/said, as it's going to be agent led and if you were looking at leaving you're not going to leak that now.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:48:51 pm
Trent's on £180k a week already I think, so he's already at the top of the end of our earners.

I don't think it will be about money for him, he'll either want to stay or have the challenge of Madrid.

He could turn up for half the games he does here and walk away with way more trophies just due to how much less competitive the league is. Lots of money, more trophies for less work. Not the biggest challenge, but can't really blame players for going after money+legacy
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 04:06:32 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:19:14 am
I think none of us know what the fuck players want so it's pointless even suggesting it as an opinion just for the sake of it, as social media seems to dictate we all deserve to do.... but we 10000% don't.

This place would be so much better if we just return to a place of not trying to pretend we know what players, managers, execs, owners, whoever want or are thinking, and just let things play out before we even pass judgement. Until things are announced and we can either just accept or fight against if needs be. People might just like life, and football, a little better that way!

I didn't think it's outlandish or wrong to claim he would want to be the highest earner ?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 04:10:09 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 03:39:24 pm
If anything club should be commended for how they dealt with Trent situation.

well that's certainly an interesting take
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 04:13:41 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 03:39:24 pm
If anything club should be commended for how they dealt with Trent situation.


 ;D ;D this could be worse than your famous Chelsea midfield shout
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 04:26:37 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:13:41 pm
;D ;D this could be worse than your famous Chelsea midfield shout
I would love to hear what you think the club should have done with a player that wants to leave? I'm all ears.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 04:33:58 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 04:26:37 pm
With two years to go they had a decision to make - take big money or have Trent on the pitch for two years.

i'd like to know where you're getting this from firstly
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 04:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 04:33:58 pm
i'd like to know where you're getting this from firstly
If any top player that you have(especially the ones under 30 at this club) doesn't want to extend his deal that's going into their last two years means they want to leave.

So the only savvy thing to do in that situation is to sell them and reinvest that money. But we have decided to have a world-class player on the pitch instead - people will laugh but that to me shows the ambition to win trophies over those two years because we are not replacing the best RB in the world with anyone as good so why bother - our cash reserves I imagine are astronomical anyway.

If we didn't have as much money as we have we'd probably wanted to sell him with two years to go - provided he agrees to it of course.

This is just history repeating itself (Owen,McManaman) - Trent is not the first nor the last local lad we'll lose to Madrid or Barca.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 04:46:08 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 04:43:20 pm
If any top player that you have(especially the ones under 30 at this club) doesn't want to extend his deal that's going into their last two years means they want to leave.

I mean this is complete rubbish. It's certainly one option, however there are plenty of others too.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 04:54:07 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 04:43:20 pm
If any top player that you have(especially the ones under 30 at this club) doesn't want to extend his deal that's going into their last two years means they want to leave.

In order for a player to turn down a contract extension, first you have to offer them a contract extension...

Quote
So the only savvy thing to do in that situation is to sell them and reinvest that money. But we have decided to have a world-class player on the pitch instead - people will laugh but that to me shows the ambition to win trophies over those two years because we are not replacing the best RB in the world with anyone as good so why bother - our cash reserves I imagine are astronomical anyway.

Well, if they're that good then keeping them and letting them run down their contract is the only savvy option. But otherwise, I agree with you.

Quote
If we didn't have as much money as we have we'd probably wanted to sell him with two years to go - provided he agrees to it of course.

That's fine if you're Brighton. But we're not Brighton.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1153 on: Today at 04:57:46 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 04:54:07 pm
In order for a player to turn down a contract extension, first you have to offer them a contract extension...
Of course we offered. If Trent was over 30 I could possibly believe that.

We had zero problems extending the deals of world class players like Salah, Ali and VVD but Trent for some reason is a huge problem? Zero chance. The massive difference is that those 3 guys actually want to finish their careers here.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1154 on: Today at 04:58:38 pm »
Whilst we're all making wild assumptions with absolutely no inside knowledge, here's what I think is happening.

Trent won't sign if VVD signs.
VVD won't sign if Salah signs.
Salah won't sign if Trent signs.
Nat Phillips signs.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1155 on: Today at 05:01:31 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:58:38 pm
Whilst we're all making wild assumptions with absolutely no inside knowledge, here's what I think is happening.

Trent won't sign if VVD signs.
VVD won't sign if Salah signs.
Salah won't sign if Trent signs.
Nat Phillips signs.

Spearing continues with the 21s...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1156 on: Today at 05:04:35 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:58:38 pm
Whilst we're all making wild assumptions with absolutely no inside knowledge, here's what I think is happening.

Trent won't sign if VVD signs.
VVD won't sign if Salah signs.
Salah won't sign if Trent signs.
Nat Phillips signs.

We can't afford Phillips, he's already on £275k a day.
