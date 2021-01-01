« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1120 on: Today at 09:54:46 am
Quote from: thechangingman_ynwa on Today at 09:54:13 am
I can't believe in the year of our lord 2024 that KopTalk still exists, never mind people posting videos of Dunc the grifter as a source to back up a point.

How else is he going to pay to rent his mums basement.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1121 on: Today at 09:58:28 am


Why the grass isn't greener Trent, by Jordan Henderson..
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1122 on: Today at 10:10:24 am
Henderson is a cautionary tale, but there's plenty of those. How many super-high profile players can honestly say they would have had no regrets at leaving in the last 15 years?

Alonso, Mascherano - they definitely made the right move for them at the time, but the club was a complete basket case then
Torres - I think we can see that Torres wasn't the same player even before he left, but maybe he could have re-kindled his Liverpool form with less pressure than what his Chelsea price tag put on him
Suarez - he will have zero regrets and even the most die-hard Liverpool fan would admit he made the right move
Coutinho - was at the very peak of his powers for us, left, and within 2 years was washed up. Big mistake for him but fantastic move for us
Henderson - would definitely have been better for him to stay and be a bit-part player compared to what he got. At the very least he would have had 1 more international tournament for England to say nothing of the reputational damage that has basically erased everything he accomplished for us
Mane - he could have given us another 2 years easily instead of fading into obscurity although I don't begrudge him what was probably a very nice pay-day.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1123 on: Today at 10:21:33 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:40:02 am
The thing with Salah is that 32 he still has potentially a lot of good football left in him. Should he fall off substantially then the peeps in KSA would happily snap him up for the brand recognition in having the world's most famous muslim footballer.

Obviously his age works against him and maybe weakens his hand a fair bit but I would say his form is also doing him no favours. Scored in the last two sure, but after a very fast start it feels like we are now into one of those dodgy spells he has, where he looks terrible. Amazing ball for Mac's goal on Wednesday but there were a couple of EASY passes after that which if he had completed, would have been a goalscoring chance for us. I have been wondering if maybe it's tiredness as he has played a lot under AS - has only had a few mins rest (bench v WHU in the cup and came off against Brentford and AC Milan for a combined 10 mins rest). He has definitely been guilty of misplacing many simple passes.

I can imagine they're watching him closesly and analysing the data.

I hoped his desire to stay get the contract he wants would lead to sustained form at the start of this season but I think it's been a mixed bag for him performance wise.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1124 on: Today at 10:28:38 am
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 09:26:16 am
I have not heard one fan or one pundit or one ex player say we shouldnt keep Mo and Virg. (Trent may want to leave so different). If it is mooted that both will leave there is a sharp intake of breath by anyone you speak to.
So on that basis why are our intelligent competent people behind the scenes not getting the contracts signed?

Because pundits and ex-players are judging on performance today whereas a Sporting Director is judging (& will be judged) this on how they think the player is contributing 12-24 months into a new contract.


Im not saying we dont give them contracts. But its daft to cite pundits an ex-players are some sort of fountain of knowledge on this.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1125 on: Today at 10:45:53 am
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 09:26:16 am
I have not heard one fan or one pundit or one ex player say we shouldnt keep Mo and Virg. (Trent may want to leave so different). If it is mooted that both will leave there is a sharp intake of breath by anyone you speak to.
So on that basis why are our intelligent competent people behind the scenes not getting the contracts signed?

I didn't hear one pundit or ex player say Arsenal shouldn't have kept Aubameyang
Pundits don't have to manage a finite wage bill and compete with clubs with more resources
I'm not say I wouldn't or we won't extend them but punditry in this country is literally just 'he's a really good player they should give him what he wants'
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1126 on: Today at 10:48:57 am
this needs to move along now with one of them atleast
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1127 on: Today at 11:46:10 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:21:33 am
Obviously his age works against him and maybe weakens his hand a fair bit but I would say his form is also doing him no favours. Scored in the last two sure, but after a very fast start it feels like we are now into one of those dodgy spells he has, where he looks terrible. Amazing ball for Mac's goal on Wednesday but there were a couple of EASY passes after that which if he had completed, would have been a goalscoring chance for us. I have been wondering if maybe it's tiredness as he has played a lot under AS - has only had a few mins rest (bench v WHU in the cup and came off against Brentford and AC Milan for a combined 10 mins rest). He has definitely been guilty of misplacing many simple passes.

I can imagine they're watching him closesly and analysing the data.

I hoped his desire to stay get the contract he wants would lead to sustained form at the start of this season but I think it's been a mixed bag for him performance wise.

Without his goals and assists this season we'd more than likely be in 14th place.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1128 on: Today at 11:54:46 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:58:28 am


Why the grass isn't greener Trent, by Jordan Henderson..

"How's my favourite branch club doing!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1129 on: Today at 12:13:39 pm
Henderson is another where you'd be comparing apples with oranges. His key component for us was his engine and the miles he covered to allow the creative players to blossom. He also at different times had some nasty injuries with us.

Mo still looks like a physical freak of nature. Where he's losing a yard, he seems to continue to gain them in the head and his playmaking is improving all the time. He's also elite, one of the very best in the world for several years, so as he begins to drop off, his level will still be extremely high.

It's the happiest I've seen him look at Liverpool for some time too. Visually at least. One would hope we're in the closing stages of talks with him.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1130 on: Today at 12:42:25 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:45:53 am
I didn't hear one pundit or ex player say Arsenal shouldn't have kept Aubameyang
Pundits don't have to manage a finite wage bill and compete with clubs with more resources
I'm not say I wouldn't or we won't extend them but punditry in this country is literally just 'he's a really good player they should give him what he wants'

Yeah so much clamour for him to get a new deal. And when it turned out to be an awful move, which was no surprise, none of them came out and said, maybe we shouldnt have clamoured so much for a new contract.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1131 on: Today at 02:43:42 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 06:32:26 pm
I think Trent wants to be the highest earner in LFC history personally

Spot on sentiment. And nicely put. And a very strong claim at that: The highest earner in LFC history. Not mincing words.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1132 on: Today at 03:00:31 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:46:10 am
Without his goals and assists this season we'd more than likely be in 14th place.

I'm not doubting his contributions but I don't think any of us can say the performances match. And to be honest, it's probably reflective of us - getting results but the performances haven't been amazing.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1133 on: Today at 03:04:08 pm
Salah and Van Dijk have more discussion points than Alexander-Arnold. If Trent leaves this club on a free transfer it would be one of the worst business decisions this club has ever taken. In its history. Youre talking a unicorn player worth £150m leaving for nothing. I dont know what the fuck theyre playing at but if it takes Saudi Arabia levels of salary to keep him I dont give a fuck. Just give him some paper and a pen yesterday for the love of fucking god. We should never have kicked the can this far down the road but he can talk to other clubs in 3 months. What the fuck are we doing here?!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1134 on: Today at 03:10:41 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:04:08 pm
We should never have kicked the can this far down the road but he can talk to other clubs in 3 months. What the fuck are we doing here?!
Had we sold him with two years to go I'd bet you'd be criticizing the club for that too.
They just can't win in this situation.

I'd rather have Trent for two years than 150m, we have tons of money anyway.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1135 on: Today at 03:20:36 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 03:10:41 pm
Had we sold him with two years to go I'd bet you'd be criticizing the club for that too.
They just can't win in this situation.

I'd rather have Trent for two years than 150m, we have tons of money anyway.

Errr, well yeah because Trent should spend his entire career here Is that rocket science?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1136 on: Today at 03:22:16 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:20:36 pm
Errr, well yeah because Trent should spend his entire career here Is that rocket science?
Well he doesn't want to stay and wants to move on so there's on science involved.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1137 on: Today at 03:29:01 pm
I think Virg stays for sure, captain, still great, not the craziest wage. Reckon this one is pretty easy.

I think Mo goes, too many difficulties in agreeing a deal, wages, he'll likely want same, we won't, afcon will ruin half of next season for him so that'll likely be taken in to account, how long before off the ball stuff impacts the team negatively despite the great goal numbers etc, just feels like both sides figures will never match if we even offer a figure.

I don't mind letting players well in to their 30s go actually regardless of who they are and would rather lose someone a bit early than a bit late but this with us being a club that generally hates doing transfers it's hard not to worry how it all ends up, can easily see the "Chiesa deserves the chance bedwetter and Doak excelled on loan, we're fine" stuff when we don't replace him next summer as "you simply can't replace Salah overnight".

Trent I have no clue on, I'd like to think he'll stay as it's home, we're great and this situation has all just been because of unfortunate timing with some suits going then Jurgen going etc as the alternative is a prime age player is running his contract down and you don't really do that if you're staying. Hughes might have *officially* started in June but he's been doing stuff for us since at least April so it's a bit shit there's still no news. Hopefully Trent has been reading the Madrid press this week and seeing how badly their signings get hammered if anything is less than perfect if he's thinking of going there for an easy life.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1138 on: Today at 03:32:58 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:20:36 pm
Errr, well yeah because Trent should spend his entire career here Is that rocket science?

But that doesn't take into account the fact that some players may want to try something different.This assumption that he lacks any ambition to play abroad is cute, but who knows what he really wants. Are you implying we should make him stay regardless?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1139 on: Today at 03:39:24 pm
If anything club should be commended for how they dealt with Trent situation.

With two years to go they had a decision to make - take big money or have Trent on the pitch for two years. Anti FSG loonies here would have you believe they'd take the money for themselves but instead they chose to have Trent on the pitch.

They did what majority of fans would have preferred which is to have the player instead of money.
