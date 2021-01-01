« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 66461 times)

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,033
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 11:17:30 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:07:10 am
I feel pathetically reassured by this.

I know relying on Steve McManaman isnt really a great feeling.  I keep hoping for an update and guess i should have faith in Dickie Hughes :o
Logged

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,141
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 11:21:10 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:07:10 am
I feel pathetically reassured by this.

You and me both.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1082 on: Yesterday at 11:22:42 am »
Hmm, not reassured yet but after Zubimendigate I do think talk of transfers and player contracts may be kept tighter under wraps.

Have no faith in Dickie whatsoever, has done little to prove his worth just yet.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 01:34:13 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:54:50 am
do you believe Steve McManaman? because im losing hope.  I remember Edwards didnt want to renew Henderson's last contract, Klopp did.  Probably feels he was vindicated on that stance.  We didnt renew Gini.  But worry is losing Virgil and Mo and to replace both is very expensive.  Do FSG have the desire for that. 

Could Stevo be lyING to us?  Nope. Not for me Fletch
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,033
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 01:44:56 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 01:34:13 pm
Could Stevo be lyING to us?  Nope. Not for me Fletch

lol yeah Stevie never feels like a true red.  What does Robbie The God Fowler say on this?
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 02:17:20 pm »
Get these 3 MFs signed up and sign mountain boy in Jan. Sign Hato and Joao Pedro in the summer.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 02:21:39 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:59:01 am
I admire your faith brother Avens im the doubting Thomas.

If Putin sends a nuclear missile our way I'm asking Avens for assurance we're all going to be okay. He will tell me it's all going to be fine and no point in worrying until it's exploded. ;D
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,033
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 02:26:06 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 02:21:39 pm
If Putin sends a nuclear missile our way I'm asking Avens for assurance we're all going to be okay. He will tell me it's all going to be fine and no point in worrying until it's exploded. ;D

yeah dont be a bedwetter

Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 03:15:55 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 02:26:06 pm
yeah dont be a bedwetter



Haha I think Avens is a good guy. Although I don't think we agree on much.

But in 12 weeks time they are all allowed to talk to other clubs. Which could even impact their form for us. I mean it's absolutely shocking by the club. They should be ashamed of themselves they've let it get to this point.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:04:01 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline StephP

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 05:28:53 pm »
Quote from: StephP on Yesterday at 05:23:26 pm
The underlying and so-far here undiscussed issue is that TAA, VVD and Salah are bossing the Liverpool's dressing room. And they want to be paid at a scale that is commensurate to that. As bosses. That's what their agents are working on. And that is not something that FSG want to dish out to them because they they have no resale value. And they are getting old. That is what the negotiations about their contracts are all about. That's why they contracts are up in the air.

Why else would anyone think that their contracts are under dispute?
Why else would anyone think they are not being signed to a new contract?

That is the situation that Arne Slot has been placed into.

I apologize if these things have been thoroughly discussed and understood in this thread. I bring them here because the same issues have been brought up under the topic devoted to Arne Slot. Hence the last sentence in the above quote.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 05:54:18 pm »
I feel like Virgil's is the easiest to sort and I can't understand why it hasn't been signed yet. He's been so, so good this season. I don't know if people realize how good he is sometimes. And just look at some of the pathetic centre halves that play for our rivals. It's not even close, honestly. We'll miss him so much when he's gone. 

I've sort of resigned myself to us losing Trent - I said two years ago I was seriously concerned about him leaving us for Real Madrid and was laughed at, called a bedwetter, etc. - and it's been an ongoing saga with Mo for ages; but the idea that Virgil could just leave us for another club - for free, no less - genuinely makes me feel sick. The idea that shitheads like Barca could get three years of Virgil Van Dijk and we let it happen - what the fuck.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline StephP

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 06:01:51 pm »
What people around here struggle to accept is that FSG don't want to pay TAA the wages that he thinks he deserves. And they are more than willing to have him go to Real Madrid and for Read Madrid to pay those wages. FSG and the Liverpool backroom consider TAA to be not worth what he seeks. They consider him and his role within the team to be inflated.

And the similar thing is happening with VVD and Salah, except that the two of them are significantly older than TAA. FSG doesn't want to pay VVD and Salah what they think they deserve. And now TAA agent and his side are presenting the issue like he is snubbing the LFC because that suits their interests. All of these news about contracts, potential interests and sales are driven like that. TAA "snubbing" Liverpool means that LFC is not willing to pay what he seeks. One side of the story (TAA's and his agent's) is that he is snubbing LFC. The other side of the story is that LFC is snubbing what TAA demands.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:27:52 pm by StephP »
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,942
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1092 on: Yesterday at 06:02:28 pm »
Quote from: StephP on Yesterday at 06:01:51 pm
All I'm saying is that I think that FSG don't want to pay TAA the wages that he thinks he deserves. And they are more than willing to have him go to Real Madrid and for Read Madrid to pay those wages. That is all that I'm saying.

And the similar thing is happening with VVD and Salah, except that the two of them are significantly older than TAA. FSG doesn't want to paly VVD and Salah what they think they deserve.

dunc knows best
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,456
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1093 on: Yesterday at 06:07:09 pm »
fucking hell, koptalk :lmao
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,826
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1094 on: Yesterday at 06:08:59 pm »
https://www.relevo.com/futbol/mercado-fichajes/contactos-real-madrid-alexanderarnold-20241003171313-nt.html

Some people saying they are reliable and others saying it's a Madrid mouthpiece.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,121
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1095 on: Yesterday at 06:12:20 pm »
Madrid lost to Lille yesterday...Also listen to Trent's last comment on his contract talk.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1096 on: Yesterday at 06:14:06 pm »
Quote from: StephP on Yesterday at 06:01:51 pm
All I'm saying is that I think that FSG don't want to pay TAA the wages that he thinks he deserves. And they are more than willing to have him go to Real Madrid and for Read Madrid to pay those wages. That is all that I'm saying.

And the similar thing is happening with VVD and Salah, except that the two of them are significantly older than TAA. FSG doesn't want to pay VVD and Salah what they think they deserve. And now TAA agent and his side are presenting the issue like he is snubbing the LFC because that suits their interests. All of these news about contracts, potential interests and sales are driven like that. TAA "snubbing" Liverpool means that LFC is not willing to pay what he seeks. One side of the story (TAA's and his agent's) is that he is snubbing LFC. The other side of the story is that LFC is snubbing what TAA demands.

Ahh dammit. The ban is going to come much quicker than expected.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,624
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1097 on: Yesterday at 06:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 06:08:59 pm
https://www.relevo.com/futbol/mercado-fichajes/contactos-real-madrid-alexanderarnold-20241003171313-nt.html

Some people saying they are reliable and others saying it's a Madrid mouthpiece.

Nothing new in that at all, pure speculation.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,471
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1098 on: Yesterday at 06:15:13 pm »
https://xcancel.com/AnfieldSector/status/1841885708530696467

[🟢] NEW: As of today, Real Madrid are NOT negotiating with Trent Alexander Arnold.

What happens in the summer depends on Liverpool. They are talking to Trent and will have more talks. Trents priority remains Liverpool.

[@FabrizioRomano]

False according to Romano.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1099 on: Yesterday at 06:21:19 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on September 29, 2024, 01:39:27 pm
Losing Salah would just be catastrophic. Unless he gets a big injury he'll be doing these numbers for another 2 or 3 seasons IMO. Same could be said about the other two though in their respective roles. We also need to get Konate's sorted because if he gets down to one year at his age the whole of Europe will be fighting for him. He's always looked very happy here and starts when fit so there's absolutely zero need to not have it sorted soon.

I think I know what the answer is, but I wonder if there's been any strides made at all over these past 6-8 weeks or so where the vibes have been really good (besides Forest) to try and actually sort these out? The future has potential to be really bright under this manager, it might look even better if they ever invest in the fucking side while he's here too! We all know that's what Trent is waiting for, it'll be what Mo and VVD are wanting as well, Virgil has said it on multiple occasions. It's not going to be about money for any of them as they can all walk into contracts just as lucrative if not more elsewhere. As said time and again there is absolutely no reason why they can't all be renewed and quality new additions can't arrive every Summer. Get them renewed now or you set the club back years.

Its extremely unlikely that hell be putting up current numbers in 26/27 (2 more seasons where hell be 34, turning 35 in June) or 27/28 (3 more seasons, where hell be 35, turning 36 in June).  What attacking players have ever put up elite numbers in the PL in their mid 30s?
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,942
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1100 on: Yesterday at 06:21:42 pm »
he'll get 400k and will sign till 2030

VVD will also sign

Salah is the one I'm unsure about
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,046
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1101 on: Yesterday at 06:27:11 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 06:21:42 pm
he'll get 400k and will sign till 2030

VVD will also sign

Salah is the one I'm unsure about

Nah I reckon around £300k for Trent, agree on Van Dijk and Mo I reckon we wont offer Mo what hes on now and Ramas wont budge.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,942
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1102 on: Yesterday at 06:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:27:11 pm
Nah I reckon around £300k for Trent, agree on Van Dijk and Mo I reckon we wont offer Mo what hes on now and Ramas wont budge.

I think Trent wants to be the highest earner in LFC history personally
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,046
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1103 on: Yesterday at 06:37:11 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 06:32:26 pm
I think Trent wants to be the highest earner in LFC history personally

Trent is worldclass on his day but he's not the level of Mo / Van Dijk in my opinion, I don't think he's worth more than Mo's current salary personally.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,272
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1104 on: Yesterday at 06:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:15:13 pm
https://xcancel.com/AnfieldSector/status/1841885708530696467

[🟢] NEW: As of today, Real Madrid are NOT negotiating with Trent Alexander Arnold.

What happens in the summer depends on Liverpool. They are talking to Trent and will have more talks. Trents priority remains Liverpool.

[@FabrizioRomano]

False according to Romano.

Whoop!
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,772
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1105 on: Yesterday at 08:47:11 pm »
Madrid mouthpieces in full swing. Makes me more confident hes signing a new deal to be honest.

He doesnt want it played out in the media and thats exactly what Madrid are trying.
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1106 on: Yesterday at 09:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:21:19 pm
Its extremely unlikely that hell be putting up current numbers in 26/27 (2 more seasons where hell be 34, turning 35 in June) or 27/28 (3 more seasons, where hell be 35, turning 36 in June).  What attacking players have ever put up elite numbers in the PL in their mid 30s?


Jamie vardy says hi, I guess it depends on what you call elite

he was 34 going on 35 when he scored 15 pl, with no pens, in a leicester team that finished 8th.  He was poor the following year in a team relegated however.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1107 on: Yesterday at 10:31:25 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 09:38:35 pm
Jamie vardy says hi, I guess it depends on what you call elite

he was 34 going on 35 when he scored 15 pl, with no pens, in a leicester team that finished 8th.  He was poor the following year in a team relegated however.

Definitely wouldn't call Jamie Vardy elite  :) I could be wrong but I thought I heard someone say he scored 8 or 9 pens that season he scored 15. The diving little fucker that he is
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1108 on: Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:31:25 pm
Definitely wouldn't call Jamie Vardy elite  :) I could be wrong but I thought I heard someone say he scored 8 or 9 pens that season he scored 15. The diving little fucker that he is


Vardy isn't necessarily elite, but his numbers were
He got 15 gl with no pens in 21/22 as a 34 going on 35 yr old, in a midtable team

vardy got 8 pens in 20/21
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,624
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1109 on: Today at 01:19:14 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 06:32:26 pm
I think Trent wants to be the highest earner in LFC history personally

I think none of us know what the fuck players want so it's pointless even suggesting it as an opinion just for the sake of it, as social media seems to dictate we all deserve to do.... but we 10000% don't.

This place would be so much better if we just return to a place of not trying to pretend we know what players, managers, execs, owners, whoever want or are thinking, and just let things play out before we even pass judgement. Until things are announced and we can either just accept or fight against if needs be. People might just like life, and football, a little better that way!
Logged

Offline neil4ad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1110 on: Today at 02:02:47 am »
Tie VVD and Salah down for 2-year extensions with an option for a third and give Trent a 5-year contract. I'll be happy.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are. In my time at Anfield we always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves." -Bill Shankly

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1111 on: Today at 03:03:53 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 29, 2024, 11:43:40 am
Are you talking about Mo Kudus from West Ham?

Our Mo ain't doing to bad with these percentiles.

Non-Penalty Goals 95%
npxG: Non-Penalty xG 99%
Shots Total 99%
Assists 96% 
xAG: Exp. Assisted Goals 97%
npxG + xAG 99% 
Shot-Creating Actions 81%

thats the standards we all expect from our egyptian king

even a drop by his lofty standards, he is still better than what being offered out there.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 