What people around here struggle to accept is that FSG don't want to pay TAA the wages that he thinks he deserves. And they are more than willing to have him go to Real Madrid and for Read Madrid to pay those wages. FSG and the Liverpool backroom consider TAA to be not worth what he seeks. They consider him and his role within the team to be inflated.



And the similar thing is happening with VVD and Salah, except that the two of them are significantly older than TAA. FSG doesn't want to pay VVD and Salah what they think they deserve. And now TAA agent and his side are presenting the issue like he is snubbing the LFC because that suits their interests. All of these news about contracts, potential interests and sales are driven like that. TAA "snubbing" Liverpool means that LFC is not willing to pay what he seeks. One side of the story (TAA's and his agent's) is that he is snubbing LFC. The other side of the story is that LFC is snubbing what TAA demands.