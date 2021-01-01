« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 65320 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 11:17:30 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 11:07:10 am
I feel pathetically reassured by this.

I know relying on Steve McManaman isnt really a great feeling.  I keep hoping for an update and guess i should have faith in Dickie Hughes :o
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 11:21:10 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 11:07:10 am
I feel pathetically reassured by this.

You and me both.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 11:22:42 am »
Hmm, not reassured yet but after Zubimendigate I do think talk of transfers and player contracts may be kept tighter under wraps.

Have no faith in Dickie whatsoever, has done little to prove his worth just yet.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 01:34:13 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:54:50 am
do you believe Steve McManaman? because im losing hope.  I remember Edwards didnt want to renew Henderson's last contract, Klopp did.  Probably feels he was vindicated on that stance.  We didnt renew Gini.  But worry is losing Virgil and Mo and to replace both is very expensive.  Do FSG have the desire for that. 

Could Stevo be lyING to us?  Nope. Not for me Fletch
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 01:44:56 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:34:13 pm
Could Stevo be lyING to us?  Nope. Not for me Fletch

lol yeah Stevie never feels like a true red.  What does Robbie The God Fowler say on this?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 02:17:20 pm »
Get these 3 MFs signed up and sign mountain boy in Jan. Sign Hato and Joao Pedro in the summer.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 02:21:39 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:59:01 am
I admire your faith brother Avens im the doubting Thomas.

If Putin sends a nuclear missile our way I'm asking Avens for assurance we're all going to be okay. He will tell me it's all going to be fine and no point in worrying until it's exploded. ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 02:26:06 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:21:39 pm
If Putin sends a nuclear missile our way I'm asking Avens for assurance we're all going to be okay. He will tell me it's all going to be fine and no point in worrying until it's exploded. ;D

yeah dont be a bedwetter

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 03:15:55 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 02:26:06 pm
yeah dont be a bedwetter



Haha I think Avens is a good guy. Although I don't think we agree on much.

But in 12 weeks time they are all allowed to talk to other clubs. Which could even impact their form for us. I mean it's absolutely shocking by the club. They should be ashamed of themselves they've let it get to this point.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 05:28:53 pm »
Quote from: StephP on Today at 05:23:26 pm
The underlying and so-far here undiscussed issue is that TAA, VVD and Salah are bossing the Liverpool's dressing room. And they want to be paid at a scale that is commensurate to that. As bosses. That's what their agents are working on. And that is not something that FSG want to dish out to them because they they have no resale value. And they are getting old. That is what the negotiations about their contracts are all about. That's why they contracts are up in the air.

Why else would anyone think that their contracts are under dispute?
Why else would anyone think they are not being signed to a new contract?

That is the situation that Arne Slot has been placed into.

I apologize if these things have been thoroughly discussed and understood in this thread. I bring them here because the same issues have been brought up under the topic devoted to Arne Slot. Hence the last sentence in the above quote.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 05:54:18 pm »
I feel like Virgil's is the easiest to sort and I can't understand why it hasn't been signed yet. He's been so, so good this season. I don't know if people realize how good he is sometimes. And just look at some of the pathetic centre halves that play for our rivals. It's not even close, honestly. We'll miss him so much when he's gone. 

I've sort of resigned myself to us losing Trent - I said two years ago I was seriously concerned about him leaving us for Real Madrid and was laughed at, called a bedwetter, etc. - and it's been an ongoing saga with Mo for ages; but the idea that Virgil could just leave us for another club - for free, no less - genuinely makes me feel sick. The idea that shitheads like Barca could get three years of Virgil Van Dijk and we let it happen - what the fuck.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 06:01:51 pm »
All I'm saying is that I think that FSG don't want to pay TAA the wages that he thinks he deserves. And they are more than willing to have him go to Real Madrid and for Read Madrid to pay those wages. That is all that I'm saying.

And the similar thing is happening with VVD and Salah, except that the two of them are significantly older than TAA. FSG doesn't want to pay VVD and Salah what they think they deserve. And now TAA agent and his side are presenting the issue like he is snubbing the LFC because that suits their interests. All of these news about contracts, potential interests and sales are driven like that. TAA "snubbing" Liverpool means that LFC is not willing to pay what he seeks. One side of the story (TAA's and his agent's) is that he is snubbing LFC. The other side of the story is that LFC is snubbing what TAA demands.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:12:22 pm by StephP »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 06:02:28 pm »
Quote from: StephP on Today at 06:01:51 pm
All I'm saying is that I think that FSG don't want to pay TAA the wages that he thinks he deserves. And they are more than willing to have him go to Real Madrid and for Read Madrid to pay those wages. That is all that I'm saying.

And the similar thing is happening with VVD and Salah, except that the two of them are significantly older than TAA. FSG doesn't want to paly VVD and Salah what they think they deserve.

dunc knows best
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 06:07:09 pm »
fucking hell, koptalk :lmao
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 06:08:59 pm »
https://www.relevo.com/futbol/mercado-fichajes/contactos-real-madrid-alexanderarnold-20241003171313-nt.html

Some people saying they are reliable and others saying it's a Madrid mouthpiece.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 06:12:20 pm »
Madrid lost to Lille yesterday...Also listen to Trent's last comment on his contract talk.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 06:14:06 pm »
Quote from: StephP on Today at 06:01:51 pm
All I'm saying is that I think that FSG don't want to pay TAA the wages that he thinks he deserves. And they are more than willing to have him go to Real Madrid and for Read Madrid to pay those wages. That is all that I'm saying.

And the similar thing is happening with VVD and Salah, except that the two of them are significantly older than TAA. FSG doesn't want to pay VVD and Salah what they think they deserve. And now TAA agent and his side are presenting the issue like he is snubbing the LFC because that suits their interests. All of these news about contracts, potential interests and sales are driven like that. TAA "snubbing" Liverpool means that LFC is not willing to pay what he seeks. One side of the story (TAA's and his agent's) is that he is snubbing LFC. The other side of the story is that LFC is snubbing what TAA demands.

Ahh dammit. The ban is going to come much quicker than expected.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 06:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:08:59 pm
https://www.relevo.com/futbol/mercado-fichajes/contactos-real-madrid-alexanderarnold-20241003171313-nt.html

Some people saying they are reliable and others saying it's a Madrid mouthpiece.

Nothing new in that at all, pure speculation.
