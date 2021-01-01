I feel like Virgil's is the easiest to sort and I can't understand why it hasn't been signed yet. He's been so, so good this season. I don't know if people realize how good he is sometimes. And just look at some of the pathetic centre halves that play for our rivals. It's not even close, honestly. We'll miss him so much when he's gone.
I've sort of resigned myself to us losing Trent - I said two years ago I was seriously concerned about him leaving us for Real Madrid and was laughed at, called a bedwetter, etc. - and it's been an ongoing saga with Mo for ages; but the idea that Virgil could just leave us for another club - for free, no less - genuinely makes me feel sick. The idea that shitheads like Barca could get three years of Virgil Van Dijk and we let it happen - what the fuck.