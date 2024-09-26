« previous next »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 26, 2024, 03:40:54 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on September 24, 2024, 04:15:17 pm
Trent has more or less said if we win one of the big ones and the future looks like further wins he may stay. Would love us to win the league or European cup but I cant see it. So the club have fucked up big time here because he will probably be off for for fk all.

We can win the league. We look as good if not better than AD and Arsenal. Long way to go but so far, why not!.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 27, 2024, 12:51:51 pm
Genuinely think all 3 of them would be batshit crazy leaving us. Theyre loved and valued here at one of the greatest elite clubs in the world, and paid handsomely for it. Why risk all this for some whim or a few extra quid (which would only be on offer from a sportswashing setup like PSG, Saudi, City, etc).

Multiply that sentiment for Trent - he should just get a sweet contract with a nice sign on bonus sorted, and then get on with become a Liverpool and footballing legend.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 27, 2024, 01:10:22 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on September 27, 2024, 12:51:51 pm
Why risk all this for some whim or a few extra quid

What risk? The risk that Mo isn't treated like a God in Saudi or that Trent wins too many trophies in Madrid or Virgil doesn't like the shopping in LA, NY or Miami.

They'll have great lives wherever they go, if they're going for money, trophies or a new life experience.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 27, 2024, 01:51:17 pm
Quote from: peachybum on September 27, 2024, 01:10:22 pm
What risk? The risk that Mo isn't treated like a God in Saudi or that Trent wins too many trophies in Madrid or Virgil doesn't like the shopping in LA, NY or Miami.

They'll have great lives wherever they go, if they're going for money, trophies or a new life experience.

This is the perspective of someone that doesn't see footballers as human beings with real lives.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 27, 2024, 02:18:37 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on September 27, 2024, 01:51:17 pm
This is the perspective of someone that doesn't see footballers as human beings with real lives.

Surely it's the complete opposite of that given i'm arguing that as a 34 year old with a wife and kids Virgil and his family might actually like to live and work somewhere else, possibly America. And that change isn't a risk but an really exciting opportunity at this stage of his life and career. And there's human arguments for both Trent and Mo to going to Madrid and Saudi respectively too. Suggesting it'd be a 'risk' for any of them to leave Liverpool as you did isn't taking those into account and thinking about them as human beings but just as players you don't want to lose from the team you happen to support. I mean suggesting it's somehow a risk for Mo to move to the Middle East because he's loved and valued here. Come on. We call him a King. They'd treat him  and pay him like an actual King.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 27, 2024, 03:57:56 pm
Quote from: peachybum on September 27, 2024, 02:18:37 pm
Surely it's the complete opposite of that given i'm arguing that as a 34 year old with a wife and kids Virgil and his family might actually like to live and work somewhere else, possibly America. And that change isn't a risk but an really exciting opportunity at this stage of his life and career. And there's human arguments for both Trent and Mo to going to Madrid and Saudi respectively too. Suggesting it'd be a 'risk' for any of them to leave Liverpool as you did isn't taking those into account and thinking about them as human beings but just as players you don't want to lose from the team you happen to support. I mean suggesting it's somehow a risk for Mo to move to the Middle East because he's loved and valued here. Come on. We call him a King. They'd treat him  and pay him like an actual King.

Saudi is shit though .. the football , the culture , the religion, the weather 
Hed also be the first Egyptian in history to be treated well by Saudis  I really doubt hes excited about his daughter spending time anywhere near the place
Id place a decent bet hell never play there

MLS / Madrid / PSG / Bayern are more possible at some point
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 27, 2024, 04:05:53 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on September 27, 2024, 03:57:56 pm
Saudi is shit though .. the football , the culture , the religion, the weather 
Hed also be the first Egyptian in history to be treated well by Saudis  I really doubt hes excited about his daughter spending time anywhere near the place
Id place a decent bet hell never play there

MLS / Madrid / PSG / Bayern are more possible at some point
He wants to win trophies. He doesnt want to arse about in the Saudi league. I agree I can see him going to Bayern and linking up with Kane if we dont renew. How would we all feel about that!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 27, 2024, 07:01:56 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on September 26, 2024, 02:54:33 pm
If we havent started contract negotiations already then we should all be very concerned that we have a negligent board.

Thered be a whole host of clubs who are happy to pay Salah/VVD top dollar for 2 or 3 seasons. Theyre both still elite and walk into any team in Europe.
Many clubs will pay top dollar but are not worth moving to if I were Salah or VVD. Hence I wittled it down to the clubs I mention in my previous post.

in Salah's case, Barcelona would be undermining Lamine Yamal, probably the greatest talent of his generation, for a 33 year-old whom they cannot afford. Real Madrid would be undermining their current policy of buying young and would have to dislodge one of their top 3, namely Rodrygo, who, while not as good as Salah, is still top class and ten years younger. Atletico Madrid are a lame option for Salah. PSG would probably want Salah but they are a lame option for him for professional reasons. Bayern Munich are stacked with wingers, including the revelation that is Michael Olise, who looks like he will receive the baton from Salah as the next great RW. (There is also Lamine Yamal, but he looks like he will take the baton from Lionel Messi.) Arsenal have Saka and Salah is unlikely to go there anyway. Man City are hopefully getting expelled/relegated or otherwise docked points, Guardiola may leave etc. etc.

Then there are the Italian clubs: I don't know how many can afford Salah, but something tells me he would much rather be at Liverpool.

So all of this points to Salah probably being extremely keen to stay put, and Liverpool are engaging in powerplay to keep costs down.

VVD is a little different, I think, because he is a CB and doesn't actually rely that much on his formidable pace in any case. He is more of a sure thing for other clubs. Further, there is no one who will obviously be his successor as the world's best CB, so we may still be speaking of him in that light, two years from now. I think VVD has some more options, but I doubt that they are outweighed by the prospect of remaining captain at one of the most competitive teams and not having to relocate.

At any rate, if Liverpool will offer you a contract, but not the one you want, how much better is the contract going to be at Bayern Munich or wherever, and will it be worth the uncertainty that comes with moving clubs and country late in your career, and moving your family etc.?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 27, 2024, 07:46:07 pm
Its alright Joyce or Pearce will drop another article soon about how Hughes is trying his best in a situation which isnt at all of his own making.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:53:16 pm
Bear with me on this one - he's still a great player.

It's fair to say (IMO, although I'm sure it'll not go down too well on here) that if you're making a purely non-emotional decision about giving a 32 year old megabucks for another 3/4 years, performances like Forest and today are the ones that give you slight pause.

I still want to keep him for extremely obvious reasons, but feel he is heading for territory where if he doesn't score or assist he's not adding a lot to general play, particularly as he slows down.  Post-AFCON was like this last year (perhaps largely down to injury recovery) but his worst performances so far this year are similar.  Has these brief moments where the bursts of pace come back etc but they're getting more sporadic.

When his passing game's off like today he adds close to nothing.  Fortunately he still knows where the goal is.

But I could definitely see a scenario where nerds and, let's face it, non-fans, would want more 'legs' and pace as Salah gets older, particularly in Slot's system.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:55:47 pm
He is struggling in general play lately Salah.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm
VVD though shouldn't have a doubt in your body giving him like a 2-3 year contract. He's still among the best and doesn't look like slowing down.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:58:45 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm
VVD though shouldn't have a doubt in your body giving him like a 2-3 year contract. He's still among the best and doesn't look like slowing down.

Agree with this, he's near the top of his game still and is largely gliding through games.  Helps having Konate next to him I think.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:03:58 pm
He has clearly lost a yard of pace to best his man. He hasnt looked as sharp as he usually does since the international break, his passing has been off. I fear all those minutes in legs are starting to show. Hopefully I am being stupid in worrying about him.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 09:19:08 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 07:55:47 pm
He is struggling in general play lately Salah.
It's the inconsistency that's worrying, one game he's unplayable and then he throws in a game where he looks so off it.
Must be worrying for Hughes, certainly a big decision coming with the money involved.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 09:30:11 am
Mo's last 3 league games are awfully worrying. These games where he's completely dominated and ineffective are happening more and more.

It goes without saying to challenge for the league we can't afford to have games playing with 10 men this often.

I don't envy Hughes one bit when it comes to dealing with this situation.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 09:31:18 am
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 09:30:11 am

It goes without saying to challenge for the league we can't afford to have games playing with 10 men this often.


What a shitty thing to write.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 09:32:01 am
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 09:30:11 am
Mo's last 3 league games are awfully worrying. These games where he's completely dominated and ineffective are happening more and more.

It goes without saying to challenge for the league we can't afford to have games playing with 10 men this often.

I don't envy Hughes one bit when it comes to dealing with this situation.

Not sure if you're taking the piss but 4 goals and 4 assists in 6 matches? 😩😂
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 09:43:18 am
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:32:01 am
Not sure if you're taking the piss but 4 goals and 4 assists in 6 matches? 😩😂
Just saying I'm worried that's all.  For how good he is he should never be as bad as he was last 3 league games.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:02:45 am
There is context to everything I'd say.

For me, Salah these days operates best when there is close/mid range movement all around him. In these scenarios he can at the same time draw defenders (because they are still shit scared of him) and ping good balls or play one-twos with his teammates. If there is no movement, Mo tends to do 'old Mo', which is to say try and do it alone. These days I'm afraid, that most times means he loses the ball. Last night for example he was badly let down by both Szoboslai and especially Trent in terms of providing options when he would get the ball. Most times he did get it, he was either isolated, had a player on his back, or anyone in front making runs was all the way on the other side of the pitch. So yeah, he did look average last night - but it was sure as hell made worse by his teammates movement.
