If we havent started contract negotiations already then we should all be very concerned that we have a negligent board.



Thered be a whole host of clubs who are happy to pay Salah/VVD top dollar for 2 or 3 seasons. Theyre both still elite and walk into any team in Europe.



Many clubs will pay top dollar but are not worth moving to if I were Salah or VVD. Hence I wittled it down to the clubs I mention in my previous post.in Salah's case, Barcelona would be undermining Lamine Yamal, probably the greatest talent of his generation, for a 33 year-old whom they cannot afford. Real Madrid would be undermining their current policy of buying young and would have to dislodge one of their top 3, namely Rodrygo, who, while not as good as Salah, is still top class and ten years younger. Atletico Madrid are a lame option for Salah. PSG would probably want Salah but they are a lame option for him for professional reasons. Bayern Munich are stacked with wingers, including the revelation that is Michael Olise, who looks like he will receive the baton from Salah as the next great RW. (There is also Lamine Yamal, but he looks like he will take the baton from Lionel Messi.) Arsenal have Saka and Salah is unlikely to go there anyway. Man City are hopefully getting expelled/relegated or otherwise docked points, Guardiola may leave etc. etc.Then there are the Italian clubs: I don't know how many can afford Salah, but something tells me he would much rather be at Liverpool.So all of this points to Salah probably being extremely keen to stay put, and Liverpool are engaging in powerplay to keep costs down.VVD is a little different, I think, because he is a CB and doesn't actually rely that much on his formidable pace in any case. He is more of a sure thing for other clubs. Further, there is no one who will obviously be his successor as the world's best CB, so we may still be speaking of him in that light, two years from now. I think VVD has some more options, but I doubt that they are outweighed by the prospect of remaining captain at one of the most competitive teams and not having to relocate.At any rate, if Liverpool will offer you a contract, but not the one you want, how much better is the contract going to be at Bayern Munich or wherever, and will it be worth the uncertainty that comes with moving clubs and country late in your career, and moving your family etc.?