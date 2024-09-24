« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 03:40:54 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on September 24, 2024, 04:15:17 pm
Trent has more or less said if we win one of the big ones and the future looks like further wins he may stay. Would love us to win the league or European cup but I cant see it. So the club have fucked up big time here because he will probably be off for for fk all.

We can win the league. We look as good if not better than AD and Arsenal. Long way to go but so far, why not!.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 12:51:51 pm »
Genuinely think all 3 of them would be batshit crazy leaving us. Theyre loved and valued here at one of the greatest elite clubs in the world, and paid handsomely for it. Why risk all this for some whim or a few extra quid (which would only be on offer from a sportswashing setup like PSG, Saudi, City, etc).

Multiply that sentiment for Trent - he should just get a sweet contract with a nice sign on bonus sorted, and then get on with become a Liverpool and footballing legend.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 01:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:51:51 pm
Why risk all this for some whim or a few extra quid

What risk? The risk that Mo isn't treated like a God in Saudi or that Trent wins too many trophies in Madrid or Virgil doesn't like the shopping in LA, NY or Miami.

They'll have great lives wherever they go, if they're going for money, trophies or a new life experience.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 01:51:17 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:10:22 pm
What risk? The risk that Mo isn't treated like a God in Saudi or that Trent wins too many trophies in Madrid or Virgil doesn't like the shopping in LA, NY or Miami.

They'll have great lives wherever they go, if they're going for money, trophies or a new life experience.

This is the perspective of someone that doesn't see footballers as human beings with real lives.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 02:18:37 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:51:17 pm
This is the perspective of someone that doesn't see footballers as human beings with real lives.

Surely it's the complete opposite of that given i'm arguing that as a 34 year old with a wife and kids Virgil and his family might actually like to live and work somewhere else, possibly America. And that change isn't a risk but an really exciting opportunity at this stage of his life and career. And there's human arguments for both Trent and Mo to going to Madrid and Saudi respectively too. Suggesting it'd be a 'risk' for any of them to leave Liverpool as you did isn't taking those into account and thinking about them as human beings but just as players you don't want to lose from the team you happen to support. I mean suggesting it's somehow a risk for Mo to move to the Middle East because he's loved and valued here. Come on. We call him a King. They'd treat him  and pay him like an actual King.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 03:57:56 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 02:18:37 pm
Surely it's the complete opposite of that given i'm arguing that as a 34 year old with a wife and kids Virgil and his family might actually like to live and work somewhere else, possibly America. And that change isn't a risk but an really exciting opportunity at this stage of his life and career. And there's human arguments for both Trent and Mo to going to Madrid and Saudi respectively too. Suggesting it'd be a 'risk' for any of them to leave Liverpool as you did isn't taking those into account and thinking about them as human beings but just as players you don't want to lose from the team you happen to support. I mean suggesting it's somehow a risk for Mo to move to the Middle East because he's loved and valued here. Come on. We call him a King. They'd treat him  and pay him like an actual King.

Saudi is shit though .. the football , the culture , the religion, the weather 
Hed also be the first Egyptian in history to be treated well by Saudis  I really doubt hes excited about his daughter spending time anywhere near the place
Id place a decent bet hell never play there

MLS / Madrid / PSG / Bayern are more possible at some point
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 04:05:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:57:56 pm
Saudi is shit though .. the football , the culture , the religion, the weather 
Hed also be the first Egyptian in history to be treated well by Saudis  I really doubt hes excited about his daughter spending time anywhere near the place
Id place a decent bet hell never play there

MLS / Madrid / PSG / Bayern are more possible at some point
He wants to win trophies. He doesnt want to arse about in the Saudi league. I agree I can see him going to Bayern and linking up with Kane if we dont renew. How would we all feel about that!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 07:01:56 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 02:54:33 pm
If we havent started contract negotiations already then we should all be very concerned that we have a negligent board.

Thered be a whole host of clubs who are happy to pay Salah/VVD top dollar for 2 or 3 seasons. Theyre both still elite and walk into any team in Europe.
Many clubs will pay top dollar but are not worth moving to if I were Salah or VVD. Hence I wittled it down to the clubs I mention in my previous post.

in Salah's case, Barcelona would be undermining Lamine Yamal, probably the greatest talent of his generation, for a 33 year-old whom they cannot afford. Real Madrid would be undermining their current policy of buying young and would have to dislodge one of their top 3, namely Rodrygo, who, while not as good as Salah, is still top class and ten years younger. Atletico Madrid are a lame option for Salah. PSG would probably want Salah but they are a lame option for him for professional reasons. Bayern Munich are stacked with wingers, including the revelation that is Michael Olise, who looks like he will receive the baton from Salah as the next great RW. (There is also Lamine Yamal, but he looks like he will take the baton from Lionel Messi.) Arsenal have Saka and Salah is unlikely to go there anyway. Man City are hopefully getting expelled/relegated or otherwise docked points, Guardiola may leave etc. etc.

Then there are the Italian clubs: I don't know how many can afford Salah, but something tells me he would much rather be at Liverpool.

So all of this points to Salah probably being extremely keen to stay put, and Liverpool are engaging in powerplay to keep costs down.

VVD is a little different, I think, because he is a CB and doesn't actually rely that much on his formidable pace in any case. He is more of a sure thing for other clubs. Further, there is no one who will obviously be his successor as the world's best CB, so we may still be speaking of him in that light, two years from now. I think VVD has some more options, but I doubt that they are outweighed by the prospect of remaining captain at one of the most competitive teams and not having to relocate.

At any rate, if Liverpool will offer you a contract, but not the one you want, how much better is the contract going to be at Bayern Munich or wherever, and will it be worth the uncertainty that comes with moving clubs and country late in your career, and moving your family etc.?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 07:46:07 pm »
Its alright Joyce or Pearce will drop another article soon about how Hughes is trying his best in a situation which isnt at all of his own making.
