« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 53898 times)

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,874
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 09:07:26 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 09:00:38 pm
The club have fucked up massively letting it get this far but lets not kid ourselves here. If Trent decides to leave and trash his legacy then thatll have been his call not the clubs.

If Madrid can get one of the best players on the planet to run his contract down I don't think theres much the club can do if Trent wants to go there on a free and get a massive sign on fee.

If thats the case, what would you advise the club to do?
 

Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,823
Re: Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 09:08:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:15:48 pm
Hmmmmm is that, Im waiting to see how this turns out, or is it, Im off to Madrid
God knows, but sounds more Madrid if I'm being honest.

Not much we can do at this point, pretty sure it's not a money or should have signed him up quicker decision.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,823
Re: Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 09:09:31 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:07:26 pm
If Madrid can get one of the best players on the planet to run his contract down I don't think theres much the club can do if Trent wants to go there on a free and get a massive sign on fee.

If thats the case, what would you advise the club to do?
 


Agree, but don't think money is coming into his decision
And we've signed plenty of other clubs top stars in the past. .
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:11:28 pm by lgvkarlos »
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,874
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 09:12:03 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 09:09:31 pm
Agree, but don't think money is coming into his decision.

Of course, there's a bit more too it I think Jude becoming the poster boy in the last 12 months has probably also factored into his decision if he was to leave.

Its Real Madrid, its not like Sterling going to Man City.

We can be mad if he goes, but we can't blame him IMO - He will def go down as the best RB ever if he goes there.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,198
Re: Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 09:30:33 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:12:03 pm

We can be mad if he goes, but we can't blame him IMO - He will def go down as the best RB ever if he goes there.

Fantastic, its great to be a part of a journey as a player fucks us off to go to Madrid, for free.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,874
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 09:55:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:30:33 pm
Fantastic, its great to be a part of a journey as a player fucks us off to go to Madrid, for free.

So what do you advise the club to do if his had this plan for a while?

Sit him on the bench until his contract expires?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,198
Re: Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:55:30 pm
So what do you advise the club to do if his had this plan for a while?

Sit him on the bench until his contract expires?

How do you know he had this plan for a while? According to Virgil and Salah, the club hadnt spoken to them at least until this season started. Its probably the case then for Trent as well. You are not signing players to contracts if you are picking up the phone in their final season.

I know many will want to claim this was his master plan all along, to absolve all blame from the club and their merry nerds. But the club have fucked this up and now we have to hope they salvage it, as i cant be arsed with the “oh we cant spend much money because Trent left for free” stories next summer.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:03:20 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 10:05:18 pm »
My opinion will probably be unpopular here but I am of the view that if he signs- good; if he doesn't I am not bothered.

A player should run through a brick wall to play for LFC.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,323
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 10:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 10:05:18 pm
My opinion will probably be unpopular here but I am of the view that if he signs- good; if he doesn't I am not bothered.

A player should run through a brick wall to play for LFC.
Yeah, but he has done year after year and hes only 25 still!


It feels odd that Im less optimistic about higher cancers than Al. ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,874
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 10:42:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm
How do you know he had this plan for a while? According to Virgil and Salah, the club hadnt spoken to them at least until this season started. Its probably the case then for Trent as well. You are not signing players to contracts if you are picking up the phone in their final season.

I know many will want to claim this was his master plan all along, to absolve all blame from the club and their merry nerds. But the club have fucked this up and now we have to hope they salvage it, as i cant be arsed with the oh we cant spend much money because Trent left for free stories next summer.

How do we know anything? If his going to go on a free to Madrid they've obviously spoken to him about it that's all I'm saying, I don't think that's outlandish to claim either.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,198
Re: Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 10:42:33 pm
How do we know anything? If his going to go on a free to Madrid they've obviously spoken to him about it that's all I'm saying, I don't think that's outlandish to claim either.

He is our player. We should have tied him down to a contract a long time ago. But we didnt and again if Salah and Virgil are anything to go buy, its not like we are in a rush to do so. This is 100% on the club.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,874
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 10:47:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm
He is our player. We should have tied him down to a contract a long time ago. But we didnt and again if Salah and Virgil are anything to go buy, its not like we are in a rush to do so. This is 100% on the club.

I understand that but there is a world where he is running down his contract because they already have an agreement or an understanding?

That's all I am saying.
Logged

Online rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm »
I personally feel that RAWK hasn't furnished us with sufficient and appropriate space to discuss the Trent contract saga. I hope that we can have a new thread opened up to discuss that. I also believe that doing so will allow us to finally resolve the issue.
Logged

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 11:30:00 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:30:30 pm
We are one of the biggest clubs in the world but sadly, there are far more ambitious clubs, in both the PL and europe.

The lack of ambition is the alarming aspect to this.

The current ownership are not football people so there will never be that desire to do what is needed to succeed, hence the penny pinching and hamstringing successive managers. The January 2021 window is the worst of any club since the inception of transfer windows. We had owners who sabotaged the prospects of a team sitting top of the table with no fit senior centre backs for the second half of the season and had the manager tell us we are restricted financially.

The current ownership are detached (as I would be if I owned a US sports 'franchise'). They saw an opportunity to get something they know nothing about on the cheap (from another group of carpetbaggers) and took it. David Moores opened the door to them, and ultimately he takes some of the blame.

Maximise their investment and look to sell on, and when they do sell on the minute interest they do have in the club (and the sport) will revert back to what it was before they took over the club.
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #934 on: Today at 02:04:13 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:03:51 pm
How is leaving trashing his legacy? Why are the same arguments not made for Alonso and Suarez?

How are those 2 leaving remotely similar? Baffling comment. Neither had a legacy anywhere near what Trent could have, neither left on a free as were hypothetically talking about here and neither was a player developed by the club from a young age.

Trent has a choice here, he can go on to captain his boyhood club in the near future and have a Gerrard-esque legacy or he can become a McManaman or an Owen (yes I know he didnt leave on a free but its close enough). I hope he chooses the former but if he chooses the latter then he clearly wont have the legacy he could have had.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #935 on: Today at 03:37:04 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 02:04:13 am
How are those 2 leaving remotely similar? Baffling comment. Neither had a legacy anywhere near what Trent could have, neither left on a free as were hypothetically talking about here and neither was a player developed by the club from a young age.

Trent has a choice here, he can go on to captain his boyhood club in the near future and have a Gerrard-esque legacy or he can become a McManaman or an Owen (yes I know he didnt leave on a free but its close enough). I hope he chooses the former but if he chooses the latter then he clearly wont have the legacy he could have had.


Whether Trent leaves next summer or not he is still a Liverpool legend. Owen and Macca didnt win a big trophy with us.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #936 on: Today at 07:12:49 am »
Quote from: Ste08 on Yesterday at 08:21:17 pm
What makes it so sad is we had a once in a lifetime opportunity post the title win to have that here again and build from a serious position of strength. Instead the powers that be showed they are content with a top 4 finish.

The best players don't like to see seasons wasted whilst we act 'opportunistically' instead of going all in.

There are mitigating factors but this is basically true. We failed to build from a position of strength post our title win.
Logged

Offline NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,103
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #937 on: Today at 08:57:07 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:12:03 pm
He will def go down as the best RB ever if he goes there.

That's a big statement
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Online Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #938 on: Today at 09:16:21 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 02:04:13 am
How are those 2 leaving remotely similar? Baffling comment. Neither had a legacy anywhere near what Trent could have, neither left on a free as were hypothetically talking about here and neither was a player developed by the club from a young age.

Trent has a choice here, he can go on to captain his boyhood club in the near future and have a Gerrard-esque legacy or he can become a McManaman or an Owen (yes I know he didnt leave on a free but its close enough). I hope he chooses the former but if he chooses the latter then he clearly wont have the legacy he could have had.


See you mention Gerrard: his career effectively peaked at 24! And Im pretty sure hes not over it. Trents at a club (at board level) that is clearly happy coming 3rd and perhaps challenging in the gaps of other big teams. He think hes too good for that and he probably is.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,945
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #939 on: Today at 09:25:28 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:30:00 pm
The lack of ambition is the alarming aspect to this.

The current ownership are not football people so there will never be that desire to do what is needed to succeed, hence the penny pinching and hamstringing successive managers. The January 2021 window is the worst of any club since the inception of transfer windows. We had owners who sabotaged the prospects of a team sitting top of the table with no fit senior centre backs for the second half of the season and had the manager tell us we are restricted financially.

The current ownership are detached (as I would be if I owned a US sports 'franchise'). They saw an opportunity to get something they know nothing about on the cheap (from another group of carpetbaggers) and took it. David Moores opened the door to them, and ultimately he takes some of the blame.

Maximise their investment and look to sell on, and when they do sell on the minute interest they do have in the club (and the sport) will revert back to what it was before they took over the club.

Not bothering to spend money on players and strengthen the squad has as much an effect on the dressing room as the fans
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,796
Re: Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #940 on: Today at 09:28:00 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:25:28 am
Not bothering to spend money on players and strengthen the squad has as much an effect on the dressing room as the fans

Yeah they look so totally devastated in training every day and it's runing their motivation to perform pushing, pushing 2.4 ppg in the league so far is a clear sign of this.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,829
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #941 on: Today at 10:01:07 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:28:00 am
Yeah they look so totally devastated in training every day and it's runing their motivation to perform pushing, pushing 2.4 ppg in the league so far is a clear sign of this.
Theyre professionals and they want to win. That same desire to win is what would give them a massive boost to see top players come in. Virgil talked in the summer about wanting the club to bring in players to help. Itd naive to think the players dont care about stuff like this. Its pretty critical to their hopes and dreams in their careers.

Gerrard says the same when he reflects on his playing career. He wss gutted when we lost Alonso, Torres and Suárez. It didnt stop him performing but he knew what it meant to his chances of winning things. Our current players will be the same, theyve watched Arsenal overtake us and the "City/Liverpool" era become solidly the "City" era after consecutive years of failing to address obvious issues in the squad. The generational manager who kept us competing anyway has gone and I absolutely wouldn't blame any of them, especially Trent, hearing Madrid out. Especially when nobody has bothered to put a contract in front of him still.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,796
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #942 on: Today at 10:13:11 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:01:07 am
Theyre professionals and they want to win. That same desire to win is what would give them a massive boost to see top players come in. Virgil talked in the summer about wanting the club to bring in players to help. Itd naive to think the players dont care about stuff like this. Its pretty critical to their hopes and dreams in their careers.

Gerrard says the same when he reflects on his playing career. He wss gutted when we lost Alonso, Torres and Suárez. It didnt stop him performing but he knew what it meant to his chances of winning things. Our current players will be the same, theyve watched Arsenal overtake us and the "City/Liverpool" era become solidly the "City" era after consecutive years of failing to address obvious issues in the squad. The generational manager who kept us competing anyway has gone and I absolutely wouldn't blame any of them, especially Trent, hearing Madrid out. Especially when nobody has bothered to put a contract in front of him still.

As a club we are so far away from the one that lost Alonso, Torres and Suarez though.

People talk like we've not won anything, we have, lots of things and if cheaty didn't exist we'd be the most successful club in English football over the last 10 years.

Bayern lost Alaba and are losing Davies on free's, PSG lost Mbappe sometimes the players desire outweighs anything a club can do.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,198
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #943 on: Today at 10:14:03 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:13:11 am
As a club we are so far away from the one that lost Alonso, Torres and Suarez though.

People talk like we've not won anything, we have, lots of things and if cheaty didn't exist we'd be the most successful club in English football over the last 10 years.

Bayern lost Alaba and are losing Davies on free's, PSG lost Mbappe sometimes the players desire outweighs anything a club can do.

Bayern and PSG will make an effort to replace those players.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,796
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #944 on: Today at 10:16:31 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:14:03 am
Bayern and PSG will make an effort to replace those players.

Who did PSG sign to replace Mbappe? Doué a 19 year old prospect.

You're already projecting your negativity for an event that hasn't even happened i.e. us not replacing Trent despite it not even being confirmed he's leaving.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 