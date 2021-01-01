We are one of the biggest clubs in the world but sadly, there are far more ambitious clubs, in both the PL and europe.



The lack of ambition is the alarming aspect to this.The current ownership are not football people so there will never be that desire to do what is needed to succeed, hence the penny pinching and hamstringing successive managers. The January 2021 window is the worst of any club since the inception of transfer windows. We had owners who sabotaged the prospects of a team sitting top of the table with no fit senior centre backs for the second half of the season and had the manager tell us we are restricted financially.The current ownership are detached (as I would be if I owned a US sports 'franchise'). They saw an opportunity to get something they know nothing about on the cheap (from another group of carpetbaggers) and took it. David Moores opened the door to them, and ultimately he takes some of the blame.Maximise their investment and look to sell on, and when they do sell on the minute interest they do have in the club (and the sport) will revert back to what it was before they took over the club.