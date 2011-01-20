I could see VVD easily getting a minimum 3 or 4 year deal from Bayern or Madrid. He will have the cigars out until he's 36/37 in my opinion in them two leagues. We cant get cute we have to sign all of them. Im hoping TAA another 5 years, VVD 3 years and Mo 2 years after this season.



I offer Mo 1 year less than VVD because his numbers have dropped off the last 2 months of the season for the last 5 seasons and also that midseason shitshow of the african nations saying that Mo could have 25 goals plus in all comps by March and i wouldnt be arsed if he fell off at the end.



I would bump TAA and VVD wages to parity with Mo at 350k before bonuses. I would also rip Alisson's contract up and put him on the same wages with the big 3 and for 5 years because he will be still be the best GK in the world in 5 years time.



I would prioritize Konate and Diaz for new and improved long term contracts in the 150k-200k a week bracket. Macca will be due a raise as well if he has another great season. Its a shitload to add to our wage bill but we have also cleared a lot of wages in the last few years plus what alternative do we have?



We have to compete at the top end and this means paying your world class players ecspecially our own. Im hoping Slot has a big say and will carry some considerable weight on these contracts. He only has 3 years himself and will want to compete for the big prizes you cant do that with our best players leaving. You have to win 28 games minimum out of 38 to have a chance to win the league you cant do that by buying younger alternatives on lower wages.