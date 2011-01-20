« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 48804 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #840 on: September 10, 2024, 11:41:09 am »
I think both will end up agreeing to 2 years after this season. Club may try and put a +1 in there in case either or both are still performing or to help protect some value.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #841 on: September 10, 2024, 11:41:13 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on September 10, 2024, 08:44:07 am
We dont get close to competing for a league without Salah and Van Dijk. The fact is that they are our best players. We havent bought a single player as good as them.

No one has.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #842 on: September 10, 2024, 11:43:43 am »
Quote from: jillc on September 10, 2024, 11:15:54 am
Are you still confident Trent will stay?

I'm a wreck on that to be honest. Flip flop from being sure he'll leave to thinking he'll stay. Probably more depends on my mood than anything else! I'd be so gutted to see that lad, with a wand of a right foot, playing for Madrid. What he said post the Utd game was really positive though.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #843 on: September 10, 2024, 11:45:59 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September 10, 2024, 11:39:30 am
A year extension is two seasons. This one that just started and an extra year.

Two years is a long time for 32 and 33 year old players.

They already have a contact which takes them to June 2025, they won't accept just another season. They'll want another 2 seasons on top of what they've currently got. Again, if what you were saying is true and players were happy with it, these contacts woundn't be so tricky.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #844 on: September 10, 2024, 11:46:10 am »
Quote from: Knight on September 10, 2024, 11:43:43 am
I'm a wreck on that to be honest. Flip flop from being sure he'll leave to thinking he'll stay. Probably more depends on my mood than anything else! I'd be so gutted to see that lad, with a wand of a right foot, playing for Madrid.

Ironically Trent is the easiest one for us to replace as we have a ready made player in Bradley already at the club, not as good on the ball mind but I don't think the drop off is huge overall.

Sneaking suspicion we renew all three. Mo and Virgil are practically begging us!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #845 on: September 10, 2024, 11:48:20 am »
Quote from: Draex on September 10, 2024, 11:46:10 am
Ironically Trent is the easiest one for us to replace as we have a ready made player in Bradley already at the club, not as good on the ball mind but I don't think the drop off is huge overall.

Sneaking suspicion we renew all three. Mo and Virgil are practically begging us!

Yeah but Trent is also the one with the longest time remaining at the top. Salah might not be the player he currently is in 12 months time. In fact I suspect he won't be. But Trent might well be better than he's ever been in 12 months time. So the emotional cost to me feels higher. And the footballing cost is higher too even if the current drop off in quality between Trent and his backup is smaller than that between VVD and his backup. Guess we're not quite sure about Sarah's backup yet!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #846 on: September 10, 2024, 11:50:12 am »
Quote from: Knight on September 10, 2024, 11:45:59 am
They already have a contact which takes them to June 2025, they won't accept just another season. They'll want another 2 seasons on top of what they've currently got. Again, if what you were saying is true and players were happy with it, these contacts woundn't be so tricky.
Well,they'll obviously be tricky when we'd not even started the conversation as late as last week!

Logically, it's hard to justify what would effectively be a 3-year contract for their age. Most clubs (even the financially unhinged ones) within reason.

It's okay to agree to disagree I guess and there's the argument that they have a resale value anyway but that wouldnt be prudent IMO. Practically, it would lock the club down to wages which their squad role might not justify in the near future.

Shorter deals make it possible for the club to negotiate their wages down if for example, they are no longer automatic starters. The excess can then be reallocated. I don't see how committing to paying Virg £200k and Mo £350k for 3 seasons (assuming the current terms are maintained as suggested by some) is consistent with FSG's "prudent" strategy.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #847 on: September 10, 2024, 12:01:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on September 10, 2024, 11:41:09 am
I think both will end up agreeing to 2 years after this season. Club may try and put a +1 in there in case either or both are still performing or to help protect some value.

Don't think a plus one is a good idea. Last time that happened Leonardson turned up with his mate Kvarme and we ended up signing him.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #848 on: September 10, 2024, 12:03:14 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on September 10, 2024, 12:01:28 pm
Don't think a plus one is a good idea. Last time that happened LeoLeonardson turned up with his mate kvarme and we ended up signing him.

TBF it would mainly be there to protect value. If Saudi do come in then we can get some sort of fee rather than they leave on a free, or lower fee.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #849 on: September 10, 2024, 12:22:20 pm »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #850 on: September 10, 2024, 01:36:52 pm »
Quote from: Knight on September 10, 2024, 11:45:59 am
They already have a contact which takes them to June 2025, they won't accept just another season.

Based on what Virg is reported to have said in the last couple of days, his long-term ambition is to make the Netherlands squad for the next World Cup (2026) and he thinks staying at Liverpool will give him the best chance of achieving that, so he might well be happy with just one extra year.

I'm sure he wouldn't turn down two years if we offered it to him, unless his plan is to retire after the World Cup. Maybe we'll offer him one year with the option to extend by a year.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #851 on: September 10, 2024, 02:03:21 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on September 10, 2024, 11:25:03 am
Have to say, I am somewhat convinced by the Saudi argument of giving VVD and especially Salah longer deals than what you would normally consider doing at their ages, simply because there is an out.

It's only an out if either player has any kind of inclination of going there, and I have my doubts that they do.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #852 on: September 10, 2024, 02:36:29 pm »
I hope both Mo and Virgil will be offered an extension on their current deals.

I'm not to sure about them dragging their wages out if they just become squad members. I think both of them will want to be playing full time, and would ask for a move (whilst under contract) to facilitate that.

Neither of them have the mentality to be bench warmers and both would start in any Saudi based team even in a couple of years. Their names alone would guarantee that I feel.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #853 on: September 10, 2024, 03:32:38 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 10, 2024, 02:03:21 pm
It's only an out if either player has any kind of inclination of going there, and I have my doubts that they do.
I expect Salah to finish his career in Saudi if they keep on as they are.  He could play deep into his late 30s over there and likely double his career earnings.

I wouldn't be surprised if Virgil calls it a day completely after the next World Cup when he's 35.  If he signs a one year extension with us that would take him through to that.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #854 on: September 10, 2024, 09:28:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on September 10, 2024, 03:32:38 pm
I expect Salah to finish his career in Saudi if they keep on as they are.  He could play deep into his late 30s over there and likely double his career earnings.

I wouldn't be surprised if Virgil calls it a day completely after the next World Cup when he's 35.  If he signs a one year extension with us that would take him through to that.

I love this insistence that Salah will end up in Saudi when he has shown absolutely no ambition to play there any time soon.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #855 on: September 10, 2024, 09:30:05 pm »
I could see VVD easily getting a minimum 3 or 4 year deal from Bayern or Madrid. He will have the cigars out until he's 36/37 in my opinion in them two leagues. We cant get cute we have to sign all of them. Im hoping TAA another 5 years, VVD 3 years and Mo 2 years after this season.

I offer Mo 1 year less than VVD because his numbers have dropped off the last 2 months of the season for the last 5 seasons and also that midseason shitshow of the african nations saying that Mo could have 25 goals plus in all comps by March and i wouldnt be arsed if he fell off at the end.

I would bump TAA and VVD wages to parity with Mo at 350k before bonuses. I would also rip Alisson's contract up and put him on the same wages with the big 3 and for 5 years because he will be still be the best GK in the world in 5 years time.

I would prioritize Konate and Diaz for new and improved long term contracts in the 150k-200k a week bracket. Macca will be due a raise as well if he has another great season. Its a shitload to add to our wage bill but we have also cleared a lot of wages in the last few years plus what alternative do we have?

We have to compete at the top end and this means paying your world class players ecspecially our own. Im hoping Slot has a big say and will carry some considerable weight on these contracts. He only has 3 years himself and will want to compete for the big prizes you cant do that with our best players leaving. You have to win 28 games minimum out of 38 to have a chance to win the league you cant do that by buying younger alternatives on lower wages.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #856 on: September 10, 2024, 09:33:41 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on September 10, 2024, 09:30:05 pm
I could see VVD easily getting a minimum 3 or 4 year deal from Bayern or Madrid. He will have the cigars out until he's 36/37 in my opinion in them two leagues. We cant get cute we have to sign all of them. Im hoping TAA another 5 years, VVD 3 years and Mo 2 years after this season.

I offer Mo 1 year less than VVD because his numbers have dropped off the last 2 months of the season for the last 5 seasons and also that midseason shitshow of the african nations saying that Mo could have 25 goals plus in all comps by March and i wouldnt be arsed if he fell off at the end.

I would bump TAA and VVD wages to parity with Mo at 350k before bonuses. I would also rip Alisson's contract up and put him on the same wages with the big 3 and for 5 years because he will be still be the best GK in the world in 5 years time.

I would prioritize Konate and Diaz for new and improved long term contracts in the 150k-200k a week bracket. Macca will be due a raise as well if he has another great season. Its a shitload to add to our wage bill but we have also cleared a lot of wages in the last few years plus what alternative do we have?

We have to compete at the top end and this means paying your world class players ecspecially our own. Im hoping Slot has a big say and will carry some considerable weight on these contracts. He only has 3 years himself and will want to compete for the big prizes you cant do that with our best players leaving. You have to win 28 games minimum out of 38 to have a chance to win the league you cant do that by buying younger alternatives on lower wages.

Simple.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #857 on: September 10, 2024, 09:34:33 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 10, 2024, 09:33:41 pm
Simple.

Pause game, go to bed happy you sorted that all out with a few press of the buttons.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #858 on: September 10, 2024, 09:40:10 pm »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #859 on: Yesterday at 11:43:56 am »
Worth every penny... and more! Re-sign him... ASAP!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hXdqEnZAILw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hXdqEnZAILw</a>
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #860 on: Yesterday at 12:01:45 pm »
I could see him signing with us for 2 years. Then playing in his last WC in 2026. Then finishing his career in the MLS.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #861 on: Yesterday at 12:02:47 pm »
I'd be happy to see Trent given a Chelsea length contract and becoming our highest earner ever. 5/6 years should do the trick though.

No need to offer Salah and Van Dijk anything less than 2 years plus one more optional. I'd just give them both three though, I can't imagine either's leg goes in the next couple of years and it looks like we've just hired a very good manager.

With all the talk about Salah right now - there's no need for him not be signed up ASAP. It should have been done months and months ago but it could be worked out in a flash. After him I believe Van Dijk would follow. Trent might be a different matter but hopefully he's buoyed by our strong start to the season. I think similarly all three will still want more significant investment into the playing side which wasn't forthcoming again this summer, as it hasn't been in many others.

I just can't see why it's taken so long now.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #862 on: Yesterday at 01:09:46 pm »
I was guilty of doubting Mo when Mane was gone and I thought it should have been him instead. I was so wrong.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #863 on: Yesterday at 06:59:52 pm »
Quote from: lucabrasi on Yesterday at 01:09:46 pm
I was guilty of doubting Mo when Mane was gone and I thought it should have been him instead. I was so wrong.

Salah always had better close control than Mane, and the numbers to show productive creativity. The only thing Mane had over Salah was physical strength.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #864 on: Yesterday at 07:03:19 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:59:52 pm
Salah always had better close control than Mane, and the numbers to show productive creativity. The only thing Mane had over Salah was physical strength.

That's debatable!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #865 on: Yesterday at 07:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:59:52 pm
Salah always had better close control than Mane, and the numbers to show productive creativity. The only thing Mane had over Salah was physical strength.

Peak Mane also had blistering speed from a standing start. Salah was ridiculously quick when he got going but I don't think he had that burst of initial speed that Mane had. He could stand players up and then just burn them over a couple of yards.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #866 on: Today at 12:33:03 am »
I think Mo and Van Dijk will sign extensions.

I do not think Trent will.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #867 on: Today at 03:58:47 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 12:33:03 am
I think Mo and Van Dijk will sign extensions.

I do not think Trent will.

yup mo and van dijk sending all the signals.

but not so much about trent. we all have no idea whats going on behind the scenes though.

for sure if they have already signed then the news will be revealed as a sweetener after we lose a couple of games or when knocked out of CL ;D
