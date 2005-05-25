« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: mikey_LFC on September  8, 2024, 08:52:30 am
Good research. Interesting stuff. I think the van Dijk comparisons are probably more relevant than the ones for Mo (although kudos to Peter Beagrie for a great season ;D). Mo Salah is a rare breed of athlete. He probably has a lower metabolic age than 90% of the league. And then there are the advances in sports science, nutrition etc that I think make the opening 10-20 years of the Premier League close to redundant.

In general though, I think it's fair to bring this level of scrutiny to the debate. It's easy as a fan to get attached / emotional about the issue and say daft stuff like "give them they want" etc. The club are right to be calculated about what is tens of millions of pounds. Money that could otherwise be spent reinvested and rebuilding the side.

Off the back of a summer where we've recorded a profit, however, you'd argue we've given ourselves enough leeway to roll the dice on Mo and Virgil and still be able to throw money down in future windows and "replace" them while they are still on the books.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: kasperoff on September  6, 2024, 04:49:14 pm
Trent is a no-brainer, given his age and ability.

Mo and Virgil have shown us exactly why it's imperative we resign them in 3 games. Both look as strong as ever. Salah in particular looks back to his very best after getting a rest in the summer. They must have a huge impact in training and in the changing room as well. The value of players like Mo and VIrgil extends way beyond the football pitch.

Both look like they've got years left in them.

Current performances are a bit of a mirage for these contract decisions because you're paying for what they'll give in 2026 not what they give right now. And the list of 30+ players who've looked brilliant just before signing a big deal in their 30s only to drop off a cliff is... long. Aubameyang springs to mind. I'd definitely be offering Salah 2 years, VVD a year with the option of a 2nd and Trent basically whatever he wants mind.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 02:01:57 pm
Current performances are a bit of a mirage for these contract decisions because you're paying for what they'll give in 2026 not what they give right now. And the list of 30+ players who've looked brilliant just before signing a big deal in their 30s only to drop off a cliff is... long. Aubameyang springs to mind. I'd definitely be offering Salah 2 years, VVD a year with the option of a 2nd and Trent basically whatever he wants mind.

The difference in Aubameyang vs Salah in terms of mentality and work rate are polar opposites when you compare their careers over 30.  Salah is on another level than Aubameyang.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: NickoH on Yesterday at 03:16:20 pm
The difference in Aubameyang vs Salah in terms of mentality and work rate are polar opposites when you compare their careers over 30.  Salah is on another level than Aubameyang.

And we could say Messi Ronaldo Lewandowski Ibrahimvic all performed well in their 30s

I'm biased with Mo and Virgil I just think they are class. Also the leaders on the team. So even one year drop off they still have the credit in the bank with me that I feel it's a years right off we can live with. Look Mo's first year on his contract he was underpaid for what he produced, so if he has a poor season at 34 it's arrears for his first season 😉
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 02:01:57 pm
Current performances are a bit of a mirage for these contract decisions because you're paying for what they'll give in 2026 not what they give right now. And the list of 30+ players who've looked brilliant just before signing a big deal in their 30s only to drop off a cliff is... long. Aubameyang springs to mind. I'd definitely be offering Salah 2 years, VVD a year with the option of a 2nd and Trent basically whatever he wants mind.

There is an element of uncertainty, that is clear. But in some medium-worst case scenario you have two players on high wages, who I'm sure we'll still get good mileage out of, but who might be more injured or suffer patches of bad form. But overall we have had incredible value from both druing their time at Liverpool. Also the intanglibles of their leadership qualities and aura should not be underestimated.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 03:57:10 pm
There is an element of uncertainty, that is clear. But in some medium-worst case scenario you have two players on high wages, who I'm sure we'll still get good mileage out of, but who might be more injured or suffer patches of bad form. But overall we have had incredible value from both druing their time at Liverpool. Also the intanglibles of their leadership qualities and aura should not be underestimated.

And it's maybe what 1 year which is the "risk" one, so the financial impact isn't too high.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
It makes no difference with Salah. Give him another 5 years. When he drops off and doesn't make the side anymore the Saudi league will be there offering him a huge bump in salary to join them as he's a superstar, just like with Ronaldo.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 04:32:00 pm
It makes no difference with Salah. Give him another 5 years. When he drops off and doesn't make the side anymore the Saudi league will be there offering him a huge bump in salary to join them as he's a superstar, just like with Ronaldo.


Same with van Dijk to be honest. He's reached a legendary status that makes him appealing to bring in to their league. Whether he would go is another question I guess, but money talks.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: mikey_LFC on September  8, 2024, 08:52:30 am


I'm a bit late to it, but this was a fantastic, brilliantly-researched post. Thanks for taking the time.

While I'd still personally lean towards extending Mo and Virg's contracts, when you look at the numbers throughout history, it really does give our footballing execs something to think about. It isn't just a case of saying, "well look how well they've played for three games in August" - there's so much more long term thought and statistical projection involved.

Recency bias means people have selective memories and have played-down/forgotten just how far off it Mo looked in March and April. That clearly wasn't proof of a terminal decline, but by the same token, a couple of good performances against poor opposition after a summer off doesn't mean he can go on forever either.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 05:18:43 pm
I'm a bit late to it, but this was a fantastic, brilliantly-researched post. Thanks for taking the time.

While I'd still personally lean towards extending Mo and Virg's contracts, when you look at the numbers throughout history, it really does give our footballing execs something to think about. It isn't just a case of saying, "well look how well they've played for three games in August" - there's so much more long term thought and statistical projection involved.

Recency bias means people have selective memories and have played-down/forgotten just how far off it Mo looked in March and April. That clearly wasn't proof of a terminal decline, but by the same token, a couple of good performances against poor opposition after a summer off doesn't mean he can go on forever either.

Thanks. I think thats the point really, there is more to consider than just sign them up, but I along with most people do still lean to that side of it, given how brilliant both of them are on their day. But the history does speak for itself really. Its not impossible they have longevity too last another contract and I do think the idea you could get a big transfer fee for Mo is also fair, but theres every chance they get an injury this season or next that signals the end, or they just lose a yard. Mos adapting his game, but that can only happen for so long and with our high lines, Virgil would need to rely more on his reading which is exceptional. A one year rolling deal like we gave to Milner would be ideal, but thats quite the hit to their egos, potentially.

The club will have more than historical data to go on too, with the sports science input being key. If they have patterns pointing to a potential decline or showing sustained fitness levels, they would be the clinchers. Its not just fitness though, its sustained fitness. Milner could always win the bleep test, but couldnt play every week, and was getting slower.

Whatever the decision is, given the players want to stay, youd have to assume the club is looking out for our best interests, and it could be that they are lambasted but then proved right if they dont offer new deals, or praised for getting them sorted only for us to regret the decision.

Part of me hopes we are prioritising the Trent deal, and then stick to our principles around the others, which Id assume would be only signing them to a contract that suits us, if not having targets lined up. I agree with the analysis of the Anfield Wrap though, whereby they trust that neither of these players want to become a tribute act, and I could see both being mature enough to know when theyre done.

Its certainly not an easy call, its one thats all about opportunity cost, so the decision could be informed also by who is available to replace them and what theyd cost.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
I think it is hard to compare them to other players though. For me for a number of years they were both comfortably the best player in their position on the planet. They are both absolute freaks of nature. Freaks tend to do freakish things. The other thing is that both players have shown the ability to adapt. An inability to adapt and the losing their hunger is what usually finishes player off in their early to mid 30's.

VVD and Salah have both adapted and crucially have kept their hunger. The other thing is I don't see either of them as the kind of people who would settle for becoming bit-part players, sitting on the bench and taking their wages. They are both incredibly driven and would want to move on to another team or League at which they would play week in week out.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:06:25 pm
I think it is hard to compare them to other players though. For me for a number of years they were both comfortably the best player in their position on the planet. They are both absolute freaks of nature. Freaks tend to do freakish things. The other thing is that both players have shown the ability to adapt. An inability to adapt and the losing their hunger is what usually finishes player off in their early to mid 30's.

VVD and Salah have both adapted and crucially have kept their hunger. The other thing is I don't see either of them as the kind of people who would settle for becoming bit-part players, sitting on the bench and taking their wages. They are both incredibly driven and would want to move on to another team or League at which they would play week in week out.

I do agree. Thats the tricky part. It could be their freakishness extends to their longevity or their bodies could fail them. If you bet on the former and hit its an excellent decision.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 06:11:57 pm
I do agree. Thats the tricky part. It could be their freakishness extends to their longevity or their bodies could fail them. If you bet on the former and hit its an excellent decision.

I think the main thing for me is that they are so much better than their peers. Even if father time starts to catch up with them they would have to fall a massive amount for them to lose their place. As you say unless their bodies start to break down, which can happen to any player. An example would be Keita.

Maybe a better comparison may be to compare them with the truly elite individuals in other sports.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:19:18 pm
I think the main thing for me is that they are so much better than their peers. Even if father time starts to catch up with them they would have to fall a massive amount for them to lose their place. As you say unless their bodies start to break down, which can happen to any player. An example would be Keita.

Maybe a better comparison may be to compare them with the truly elite individuals in other sports.

I think the elite people have in minds for dealing with the aging process in sport nowadays would be Cristiano Ronaldo, as much as I hate the guy. He stayed relevant into his mid to late 30s, however he did so by focusing on specific areas in the game and not contributing to the team effort. In other sports, I think youve seen the same. Brady and LeBron for example adapted their games to stay effective though in the latter case hes still very prone to injuries.

I dont think its a case of whether they have limitations in the next few years, its how limited they become and how they cope. They also both had lateish peaks to their careers with a slower trajectory to the top than many superstars that could help. Thiago Silva is a good example of how this could help and his first two years at Chelsea at 36 and 37, were as good as you could hope for at that age I think.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
We are all quite rightly thanking Mikey for his post, whilst finding it devastating in its predictions. There are a number of factors apart from sprints and goals at play here, and I wonder how you put a price on those. It's all going to be about in game intelligence. Virg can read things about shape on the pitch that the coach would be screaming his head off to convey from the sidelines. He also gets to react to quite a lot of attacks with defensive behaviour because the attacking players are telegraphing what they are about to do, perhaps unwittingly. So he has time to react without busting a gut, something in fact most commentators always think he is doing anyway. Mo at the other end can receive many of the pinpointed passes and know whether to dribble through the oppositions defence or pass to another attacker. End of last season, in the summer games and so far this season, this has been evolving away from just trying to score.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 06:33:25 pm
I think the elite people have in minds for dealing with the aging process in sport nowadays would be Cristiano Ronaldo, as much as I hate the guy. He stayed relevant into his mid to late 30s, however he did so by focusing on specific areas in the game and not contributing to the team effort. In other sports, I think youve seen the same. Brady and LeBron for example adapted their games to stay effective though in the latter case hes still very prone to injuries.

I dont think its a case of whether they have limitations in the next few years, its how limited they become and how they cope. They also both had lateish peaks to their careers with a slower trajectory to the top than many superstars that could help. Thiago Silva is a good example of how this could help and his first two years at Chelsea at 36 and 37, were as good as you could hope for at that age I think.


Good point about them being late bloomers.

Furthermore, I think they have also both started the adaptation process. Whilst they have started to lose a bit of speed, what they won't lose is endurance or strength. Strength is something they have both started to use more. I think this season VVD has become even more aggressive in the challenge. He is playing more on the front foot and has started pushing out and making his challenges earlier.

Salah is just a physical freak and has the ability to bully fullbacks. For me, he has basically become a wide Firmino. He gives us an out ball the way he can shrug off fullbacks and link play. Physical dominance isn't something either player is likely to lose in the next couple of years.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Brilliant post Mikey, it really does provide useful context to what the suits will be thinking about when considering committing potential multiples of £35m+ (not the exact number Im sure but somewhere in that ballpark) in combined annual salaries to two players who are currently brilliant but whos peaks are probably behind them at this point in their careers - so who's trajectory is only going in one direction. We can hope that the rate of any decline performance wise is a slow one but have no real way of knowing for sure.

I personally dont think either one of Mo or Virgil are the type of characters to pull a Bogarde if their performance dropped to the point they were starting struggling for game time, and equally get zero impression that Arne would keep picking them if they didnt merit it based on performances (whatever reservations some members on here have about the owners ambitions our head coach is super clear he wants to win stuff not be there or thereabouts, I cant see him selecting players that dont help him do that) so would agree with Al that both would look to move on if their levels dropped significantly and they were getting left out of the team, after all both will have plenty of incredibly lucrative options from all over the world to continue playing given their status so they wont lose out financially if they moved on.

On that basis my view is an extra two years for both doesnt feel too risky as it would only really be big injury that would see the club carrying expensive contracts beyond the value being provided by the player - in which case I dont think any Liverpool fan would begrudge them their salaries given what they have done for us and presumably the club can, and do, insure against this kind of situation as can happen to players at any stage of career.

As for Trent yep just give him whatever he asks for as long as he is willing to sign a long term deal that guarantees he is still a Liverpool player throughout his own peak years which are all probably still in front of him.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
If you're going to concern yourself with the wages, you also have to take into consideration what replacing them costs & I'm not just talking about footballing ability, we need them during this transition & they're also still world class & will be for at least two more years, Mo possibly 3 or 4.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:56:59 pm
If you're going to concern yourself with the wages, you also have to take into consideration what replacing them costs & I'm not just talking about footballing ability, we need them during this transition & they're also still world class & will be for at least two more years, Mo possibly 3 or 4.

That is where I am. They are also members of the leadership group.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Has anyone discussed reasons for the timing of contract renewal talks?

My hunch is Liverpool are not looking to get a transfer fee for any of them. They have all served Liverpool well and should they want to leave, would go with Liverpool's blessing at the end of their contracts.

Obviously Liverpool aren't a selling club anymore and are happy to keep players who want to stay.

For Mo and Virgil, given their ages, it makes sense to wait, as their value is pretty much down to what we are willing to pay them. Waiting will offer more competition for their signatures, but gives a market driven value, that can go down over time.

 Not many clubs are in a position to offer them crazy wages, so Liverpool are probably rolling the dice and confident they will be in a good position for re-negotiations.

Don't know the details with Trent, but regardless I think Liverpool are trying to hold onto their best players for as long as possible, without compromising their wage structure on the whole.

In the end transfer fees and making maximum profit on players, is secondary to keeping the best players around, hence why the trio is still here rather than having been cashed in on. If they are still performing well and want to stay, they might have to turn down slightly better financial packages on offer elsewhere. I'm sure what Liverpool eventually offers would be pretty competitive though.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:56:59 pm
If you're going to concern yourself with the wages, you also have to take into consideration what replacing them costs & I'm not just talking about footballing ability, we need them during this transition & they're also still world class & will be for at least two more years, Mo possibly 3 or 4.

We're going to have to spend the money to replace them at some point regardless so it's actually pretty irrelevant, unless we luck out with an Academy player. The question is whether we do that next summer, or in 2-3 years time after paying them both I guess around £300k a week in the meantime.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Manchester City are still the benchmark despite the charges hanging over them. Would all 3 get in the City side: Yes. Get them all signed up ffs.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: mikey_LFC on September  8, 2024, 08:52:30 am
Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are supreme athletes. Two of the best to ever play the game in their positions. So why would the club leave their contract renewals late rather than getting tied down early. Putting aside their changes throughout the club at management levels, the one factor that will be of consideration with regards to these two players is their age, and so it is worth looking at how people in their positions perform at different ages.

Lets start with Mo Salah. He turns 33 in June and so Ive looked at how wingers and forwards perform when entering a season aged 33. Starting with just the wingers, what is clear to see is that not many reach this age in the position, they either have retired, moved away from league either down the divisions or abroad, or theyve changed positions. Looking at data on transfermarkt it seems that only 22 seasons by 18 players have be completed by someone playing predominantly as a winger when entering the season at 33 or older in the Premier League era. Thats an astonishingly small number particularly as that covers left and right wingers. Not only that, they mostly were bit part players for sides at the bottom end of the table.

Look at the following distributions:

Games
0-7 - 5
8-14 - 2
15-21 - 7
22-28 - 5
29-35 - 3
>=36 - 0

Minutes
<500 - 8
500-1k - 3
1k-1.5k - 6
1.5k-2k - 1
2k-2.5k - 3
2.5k-3k - 1
>3000 - 0

Goals

0 - 9
1 - 5
2 - 4
3 - 1
4 - 1
5 - 1
>5 - 1

Assists

0 - 9
1 - 4
2 - 4
3 - 3
4 - 0
5 - 1
>5 - 1

Position
1-4 - 0
5-8 - 4
9-12 - 5
13-16 - 3
17-20 - 10

Of these 22 seasons, whilst 3 managed more than 28 games, only 1 of them managed a substantial number of minutes (>2500), something weve become accustomed to Mo achieving. None of these players competed for a side who finished in the top 4, with more being relegated than coming top half. Performance wise, only one managed to score more than 5 goals and only one managed more than 5 assists.

The best individual season to date by a over 32 winger was the 1999-2000 season by Peter Beagrie, who managed 35 games, 2672 minutes, 7 goals and 3 assists helping Bradford City stay in the Premier League with a 17th placed finish. The best overall performer for a over 32 winger was Willian at Fulham over the past 2 seasons racking up 58 games, 4,200 minutes and 9 goals (all the most for a winger in the Premier League era), along with 7 assists, helping his side to 10th and 13th place finishes.

None of the performances to date are worth a lucrative contract, but its also worth saying none of the names whove managed seasons at these ages as wingers have ever achieved the levels of Mo Salah. Hes an anomaly in all regards, making him hard to quantify. Broadening the search to include all forwards lets us look at some bigger names.

Out of everyone in the 100 club, these are the best seasons achieved looking at anyone who managed at least 8 goals (more than any of the wingers):

Alan Shearer 22 in 37
Cristiano Ronaldo 18 in 30
Jamie Vardy 15 in 25
Teddy Sheringham 15 in 29
Frank Lampard 15 in 29
Jermaine Defoe 15 in 37
Steven Gerrard 13 in 34
Les Ferdinand 12 in 29
Ian Wright 10 in 24
Dion Dublin 10 in 28
Andy Cole 9 in 22
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 9 in 22
Peter Crouch 8 in 33

Even with these elite goalscorers only 13 of 35 achieved 8 goal seasons when over 32 and only 1 achieved a 20 goal season. Most of the forwards here became pure poachers offering little else other than goalscoring, often to the detriment of their sides, despite them still nabbing goals. Its also worth noting that some notable goalscorers such as Henry, Rooney, Aguero, Owen, Fowler etc. were not in the league, were retired or were massively faded versions of themselves by this age so none achieved an 8 goal season post 32.

Looking at the top scorers for over 32s per season, we see the expected performances over 32 dip dramatically from the usual top scorers in a season in almost every occasion:

Top Scorers per Season for over 32s

92-93 - Mick Harford - 9 in 28
93-94 - Lee Chapman - 7 in 30
94-95 - Peter Beardsley - 13 in 34
95-96 - Peter Beardsley - 8 in 35
96-97 - Peter Beardsley - 5 in 25
97-98 - Gianluca Vialli - 11 in 21
98-99 - Tony Cottee - 10 in 31
99-00 - Tony Cottee - 13 in 33
00-01 - Teddy Sheringham - 15 in 29
01-02 - Teddy Sheringham - 10 in 34
02-03 - Gianfranco Zola - 14 in 38
03-04 - Alan Shearer - 22 in 37
04-05 - Dennis Bergkamp - 8 in 29
05-06 - Alan Shearer - 10 in 32
06-07 - Brian McBride - 9 in 38
07-08 - Brian McBride - 4 in 17
08-09 - Paul Scholes - 2 in 21
09-10 - Graham Alexander - 7 in 33
10-11 - Kevin Davies - 8 in 38
11-12 - Frank Lampard - 11 in 30
12-13 - Frank Lampard - 15 in 29
13-14 - Steven Gerrard - 13 in 34
14-15 - Steven Gerrard - 9 in 29
15-16 - Wes Hoolahan - 4 in 30
16-17 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 17 in 28
17-18 - Glenn Murray - 12 in 35
18-19 - Glenn Murray - 13 in 38
19-20 - David Silva - 6 in 27
20-21 - Jamie Vardy - 15 in 34
21-22 - Cristiano Ronaldo - 18 in 30
22-23 - Willian - 5 in 27
23-24 - Michail Antonio - 6 in 26

How many of these seasons would we be happy with given that you would think Mo would likely want to be on £300k per week? Surely any contract would have to move back to being heavily based on incentives rather than guarantees.

As for total careers for over 32s, here are the top 20 scorers:

Top Scorers for Goals for over 32s

1. Teddy Sheringham - 60 in 206
2. Jamie Vardy - 40 in 115
3. Alan Shearer - 39 in 97
4. Frank Lampard - 38 in 117
5. Peter Beardsley - 37 in 127
6. Les Ferdinand - 36 in 120
7. Ian Wright - 32 in 69
8. Jermain Defoe - 32 in 92
9. Gianfranco Zola - 30 in 142
10. Gustavo Poyet - 27 in 103
11. Glenn Murray - 26 in 96
12. Niall Quinn - 24 in 107
13. Peter Crouch - 23 in 122
14. Tony Cottee - 23 in 66
15. Steven Gerrard - 22 in 63
16. Paolo Di Canio - 22 in 75
17. Brian McBride - 22 in 93
18. Andy Cole - 20 in 70
19. Youri Djorkaeff - 20 in 78
20. Mark Hughes - 20 in 139

Only 20 players ever have managed 20 goals after turning 33, and many of these were scored during a season they started when they were 32, with performance dipping the following season.

The tricky aspect here is knowing Mos mentality vs. the historical performances of people of that age. Mo Salah would fancy himself to push for the top of all of these lists and continue to be an anomaly, but its without a doubt a gamble to bank on these numbers given the lack of evidence for elite performance continuing beyond the age of 32, for forwards. The last thing the club want is money tied up on an under performing player who has had their age catch up with them.

Moving onto Van Dijk, there is a greater number of centre backs who have competed at 34 and beyond in the league (going into next season Virgil would be 34). However there are notable exceptions for elite centre backs who didnt make that age in the league with Kompany, Vidic, Stam and Carvalho all finishing their Premier League careers before they turned 34. Looking at a list of the top Premier League centre backs who did go to 34 and beyond, Ive looked at these older seasons of Thiago Silva, Sol Campbell, John Terry, Rio Ferdinand, Jamie Carragher, William Gallas, Tony Adams, Kolo Toure, Sami Hyypia, Wes Morgan, Laurent Blanc, Fernando Hierro, Marcel Desailly, Lucas Radebe, Paul McGrath and Steve Bruce, who represent the previously top defenders who continued to 34 and beyond.

These 16 defenders managed 27 seasons in the Premier League when starting the season at over 33. Looking at their distributions, you can see that few achieved what wed be used to from Virgil in terms of availability:

Seasons:
1 - 9
2 - 4
3 - 2
4 - 1

Games
0-7 - 2
8-14 - 8
15-21 - 4
22-28 - 6
29-35 - 6
>=36 - 1

Minutes
<500 - 4
500-1k - 5
1k-1.5k - 5
1.5k-2k - 5
2k-2.5k - 3
2.5k-3k - 4
>3000 - 1

Position
1-4 - 11
5-8 - 8
9-12 - 5
13-16 - 0
17-20 - 3

Of the 16 players, more than half only last another season with only 3 players managing at least 3 more seasons after they turned 34, with one of these being a bit part player in their final 2 seasons, which suggests any contract offer would be his final and probably for a max of 2 seasons, with even that being a gamble given that 9 only last another season.

Of the 27 seasons looked at, only 5 had over 2500 minutes played, by just 3 players, and only 8 were over 2000 minutes, by just 4 players. In other words, 12 out of these players didnt manage a 2000 minute season once theyd turned 34. Given this, the likelihood is, Van Dijk will be seeing less minutes no matter what next season.

What is more promising is that 11 of the seasons were top 4 finishes, with 4 of the seasons being title wins. But of the 11 top 4 seasons, in just 4 did the centre back feature for more than 2000 minutes, and only 2 of the centre backs managed back-to-back top 4 seasons, with neither of these managing more than 2000 minutes in both season, though Thiago Silva came close to achieving this. Of the 4 title winning seasons, only 1 featured the centre back appearing in more than 2000 minutes, Steve Bruce in 1995-96 with the title won with just 82 points and 35 goals conceded.

If Van Dijk is to get a new contract then him continuing to be a consistent performer with over 2000 minutes whilst we achieve top 4 finishes would be unique in the Premier League for more than a single season (baring in mind hes not dropped under 2800 league minutes for us other than his ACL season). In fact, in the last 20 years only Thiago Silva has managed to play more than 2000 minutes in a season where his side finished top 4, after he turned 34, with Chelsea coming 3rd that season with 74 points. Though perhaps the benefits of their experience help the squad in other ways allowing the team to thrive whilst shouldering their wages for less playing time.

The numbers suggest that for both Salah and Van Dijk, any new contract is a risk though I think we all intuitively think theyre unusual in how they perform, in how their careers have gone and back them to continue to be able to find ways to perform, but to have two historical outliers in the side is even more unlikely. Were not the only ones to have to consider this issue with City not wrapping up the 33 year old De Bruynes contract and Spurs not tying down the 32 year old Son past the end of the season, potentially with them considering the same risks.

All of this is not to say I dont think we should give them new contracts, but any contracts would be best being highly weighted on incentives in a one year rolling fashion, which maybe hard to negotiate. People may not want to admit it, but we are in the twilight of these twos careers and with each passing season there is more chance they pick up injuries or drop off performance wise, and the time in which we need to replace them is coming sooner than many will want.


Cracking post. Brilliant work. We all want Salah and VVD to be the exceptions. They may be. But they may not be. Its all risk management at this point. The risk of losing them too early vs the risk of keeping them too long.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
We dont get close to competing for a league without Salah and Van Dijk. The fact is that they are our best players. We havent bought a single player as good as them.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:41:03 am

Cracking post. Brilliant work. We all want Salah and VVD to be the exceptions. They may be. But they may not be. Its all risk management at this point. The risk of losing them too early vs the risk of keeping them too long.

One benefit to consider about losing them too early is that you stay in control of the situation, whereas losing them too late could leave you sacrificing a season or two, depending on when the drop off happens and how they coincide with each other. If you release them before the drop off at least you can avoid it. But that does clash against this idea:

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:44:07 am
We dont get close to competing for a league without Salah and Van Dijk. The fact is that they are our best players. We havent bought a single player as good as them.

Itll certainly be tougher. To compete without them, and I dont think you ever do replace them. Clubs trying to replace legends tend to fail. The approach will likely be replacing what they do in the aggregate and with changes in emphasis within our style of play. Whether we replace them next season or in two seasons time, its happening sooner than wed like and so we are going to have to compete for a title without them at some point. Its not a question of if we replace them, but when and what version of them we get in their final seasons.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:44:07 am
We dont get close to competing for a league without Salah and Van Dijk. The fact is that they are our best players. We havent bought a single player as good as them.

Arguably Alisson?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 08:58:45 am
Arguably Alisson?

Yeah and possibly Trent. But in terms of importance im still having Virgil and Salah for their impact at both ends of the field.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:04:53 am
Yeah and possibly Trent. But in terms of importance im still having Virgil and Salah for their impact at both ends of the field.

Trent wasn't bought.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Signing Mo and Virg for another 2 years whilst implementing a succession plan is expensive but the alternative is a massive game and a smaller gamble than signing two ageing players on huge money for a couple of years.
