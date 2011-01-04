« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 42790 times)

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #760 on: September 7, 2024, 04:31:10 am »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on September  6, 2024, 10:20:45 pm
Weirdly I'm more arsed about us signing up Mo and VVD than Trent, maybe I've just accepted he's off. But he's also not at the level he has been before, and I'm not interested in having players here who don't want to be here. Has there been any indication he wants to sign? Or is it one of them, I'll keep quiet about my reasons then announce it at the end of the season that the pull of Real was too big or something

Strange shout all round really. Why have you accepted he's off? Are there really any rumours that this is the case? He looked pretty happy to be a part of things after the Utd game. And what's this about his level? He continues to be outstanding and I'd suggest looks even better defensively (a part of his game that has always been underrated).
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,285
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #761 on: September 7, 2024, 12:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Avens on September  7, 2024, 04:31:10 am
Strange shout all round really. Why have you accepted he's off? Are there really any rumours that this is the case? He looked pretty happy to be a part of things after the Utd game. And what's this about his level? He continues to be outstanding and I'd suggest looks even better defensively (a part of his game that has always been underrated).

Yeah agree with all of that.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Marty 85

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,476
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #762 on: September 7, 2024, 12:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Avens on September  7, 2024, 04:31:10 am
Strange shout all round really. Why have you accepted he's off? Are there really any rumours that this is the case? He looked pretty happy to be a part of things after the Utd game. And what's this about his level? He continues to be outstanding and I'd suggest looks even better defensively (a part of his game that has always been underrated).

I've heard the same. Nobody knows what goes on in someone's head or outside of their own home besides their family and friends but I've heard he would fancy going to Madrid with Bellingham and the whole scene that goes along with it. Say what you will about Stevie being tempted by Chelsea but you never got the impression he was moving for anything other than professional success, which is fair enough. Other people want the glitz and glamour that comes that comes with being a successful footballer. I never thought he would move personally and would still like to believe that's the case but I wouldn't be surprised after hearing from people more informed than myself and it seems to add up. It's all hearsay though and nobody knows anything except Trent himself and even he may not get the outcome he ultimately wants to be honest.
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #763 on: September 7, 2024, 12:42:59 pm »
How common is it for clubs to include stipulations forcing ageing players to retire from international football? I don't think we'd ask Mo to do so, but the timing of AFCON tournaments continues to be an absolute joke.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #764 on: September 7, 2024, 12:57:58 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on September  7, 2024, 12:42:59 pm
How common is it for clubs to include stipulations forcing ageing players to retire from international football? I don't think we'd ask Mo to do so, but the timing of AFCON tournaments continues to be an absolute joke.
AFCON (even though it's seen as an inconvenience by some) is important to Africans. That's a ridiculous suggestion.

I'm not accusing you of anything but there's this undertone that it is not important but it is to people from there and winning it would genuinely be the highlight of his career.

Europeans play the Nations League which has added more meaningless games to the calendar and South Americans were regularly missing preseason because Copa America was held almost every year at a point. Never got the same vibe though.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,773
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #765 on: September 7, 2024, 01:15:28 pm »
I think people get that the AFCON is important to the players but there's no denying it's a pain in the arse. Middle of the season and every two years is a real inconvenience for the majority of clubs. Not to mention Mo has been on fire before the last two and come back and not been the same.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #766 on: September 7, 2024, 01:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on September  7, 2024, 01:15:28 pm
I think people get that the AFCON is important to the players but there's no denying it's a pain in the arse. Middle of the season and every two years is a real inconvenience for the majority of clubs. Not to mention Mo has been on fire before the last two and come back and not been the same.
European players as an example, play the mighty Nations League in the middle of the season, exposing themselves to injuries.

It's not the same energy though. AFCON, a major tournament that's very hard to win (explaining why some are unwillingto retire early), is the real inconvenience not a string of meaningless games.
« Last Edit: September 7, 2024, 01:18:37 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,773
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #767 on: September 7, 2024, 01:19:24 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September  7, 2024, 01:16:46 pm
European players as an example, play the mighty Nations League in the middle of the season, exposing themselves to injuries.

It's not the same energy though.
I agree. I hate all international football  ;)
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #768 on: September 7, 2024, 01:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on September  7, 2024, 01:19:24 pm
I agree. I hate all international football  ;)
European players should retire too (don't hear that as much compared to African players).

Or "Don't sign them because they'll have to go away to play so many meaningless friendlies in the middle of the season"

I'm just highlighting the implicit double standards.
« Last Edit: September 7, 2024, 01:23:24 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #769 on: September 7, 2024, 01:41:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September  7, 2024, 12:57:58 pm
AFCON (even though it's seen as an inconvenience by some) is important to Africans. That's a ridiculous suggestion.

I'm not accusing you of anything but there's this undertone that it is not important but it is to people from there and winning it would genuinely be the highlight of his career.

Europeans play the Nations League which has added more meaningless games to the calendar and South Americans were regularly missing preseason because Copa America was held almost every year at a point. Never got the same vibe though.

I wasn't suggesting we should force him to retire. In fact, I quite clearly wrote "I don't think we'd ask Mo to do so."

But unless the other tournaments you've mentioned mean players will without question miss competitive matches for Liverpool at a key point of the season then it isn't really much of a comparison, is it?

Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #770 on: September 7, 2024, 01:44:29 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on September  7, 2024, 01:41:29 pm
I wasn't suggesting we should force him to retire. In fact, I quite clearly wrote "I don't think we'd ask Mo to do so."

But unless the other tournaments you've mentioned mean players will without question miss competitive matches for Liverpool at a key point of the season then it isn't really much of a comparison, is it?
I also clearly wrote that I wasn't accusing you of anything, no? The additional Nations League games increase the risk of injuries and those players missing competitive games.  There's no need for semantics.  It's common sense.

There's just a clear unconscious double standard which I've highlighted.
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #771 on: September 7, 2024, 01:48:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September  7, 2024, 01:44:29 pm
I also clearly wrote that I wasn't accusing you of anything, no?

There's just a clear unconscious double standard which I've highlighted.

Is there? I think if people resent AFCON it's very, very specifically because some of our best players have and will continue to miss competitive matches for Liverpool during an important period of the season. I'm not sure it's any deeper than that, really.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #772 on: September 7, 2024, 01:51:19 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on September  7, 2024, 01:48:20 pm
Is there? I think if people resent AFCON it's very, very specifically because some of our best players have and will continue to miss competitive matches for Liverpool during an important period of the season. I'm not sure it's any deeper than that, really.
Like I said, playing more meaningless international games increases the risk of injuries (which players have complained about). Those injuries lead to them missing competitive games for their clubs. Players have definitely never sustained injuries in the Nations League that made them miss important games LOL and playing more games definitely has no impact as the players are machines.

Anyway, agree to disagree because having to repeat the same point means it's already circular.
« Last Edit: September 7, 2024, 01:53:06 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,759
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #773 on: September 7, 2024, 02:53:10 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September  7, 2024, 01:51:19 pm
Like I said, playing more meaningless international games increases the risk of injuries (which players have complained about). Those injuries lead to them missing competitive games for their clubs. Players have definitely never sustained injuries in the Nations League that made them miss important games LOL and playing more games definitely has no impact as the players are machines.

Anyway, agree to disagree because having to repeat the same point means it's already circular.

Nations League games are not scheduled at the same time as Liverpool games. AFCON games are. It really is as simple as that.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #774 on: September 7, 2024, 03:05:33 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on September  7, 2024, 02:53:10 pm
Nations League games are not scheduled at the same time as Liverpool games. AFCON games are. It really is as simple as that.
Mate, I've already responded to this specific point and it would just make it circular.

33-year old Virg plays these games increasing his load especially at his age but one would struggle to see any call in the entire forum for him to retire. For Salah, you don't need to look far in his thread and it's because it's in the club's interest. However, a 33-year old key player having a higher load is not really an issue (even considering the greater risk of injury due to playing too much football).

People need to be aware of how these things can be perceived. Anyway, this is the last I'll post on it because it's like a dog chasing its tail now LOL.

This is the contract thread and I don't want to derail it to something else.
« Last Edit: September 7, 2024, 03:08:12 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,072
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #775 on: September 7, 2024, 06:53:43 pm »
We wouldn't be obligated to release Salah for AFCON 2026 if Egypt qualify for the World Cup (they're currently 4 points clear of 2nd place after 4 games).

Quote
It is not compulsory to release the same player for more than one A representative team final competition per year, FIFAs regulations on the status and transfer of players state.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,285
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #776 on: September 7, 2024, 07:37:25 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on September  7, 2024, 06:53:43 pm
We wouldn't be obligated to release Salah for AFCON 2026 if Egypt qualify for the World Cup (they're currently 4 points clear of 2nd place after 4 games).


We would because AFCON comes first.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,929
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #777 on: September 7, 2024, 07:43:47 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on September  7, 2024, 07:37:25 pm
We would because AFCON comes first.

I thought it was one FIFA event per year.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,072
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #778 on: September 7, 2024, 07:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on September  7, 2024, 07:37:25 pm
We would because AFCON comes first.

Their last qualifying game is in October 2025. If they top the group they'd know they have qualified for the world cup prior to the AFCON so if we wanted to we could give them the choice of which tournament they use him for. I'm not sure we would actually use the option to prevent Salah going (we did for the Olympics) but we could if we wanted to.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,285
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #779 on: September 7, 2024, 08:09:08 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on September  7, 2024, 07:55:45 pm
Their last qualifying game is in October 2025. If they top the group they'd know they have qualified for the world cup prior to the AFCON so if we wanted to we could give them the choice of which tournament they use him for. I'm not sure we would actually use the option to prevent Salah going (we did for the Olympics) but we could if we wanted to.

Countries will just use their players at the AFCON and then lobby for a rule change to allow them to play in the World Cup. There is already an exception for the Confederations Cup.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,766
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #780 on: September 7, 2024, 09:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on September  7, 2024, 08:09:08 pm
Countries will just use their players at the AFCON and then lobby for a rule change to allow them to play in the World Cup. There is already an exception for the Confederations Cup.


Not sure you'd even need a rule change, just some lawyers.
AFCON starts in December, so clubs would be releasing the players for that in 2025.

Logged

Online Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,471
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #781 on: September 7, 2024, 09:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Marty 85 on September  7, 2024, 12:27:41 pm
I've heard the same. Nobody knows what goes on in someone's head or outside of their own home besides their family and friends but I've heard he would fancy going to Madrid with Bellingham and the whole scene that goes along with it. Say what you will about Stevie being tempted by Chelsea but you never got the impression he was moving for anything other than professional success, which is fair enough. Other people want the glitz and glamour that comes that comes with being a successful footballer. I never thought he would move personally and would still like to believe that's the case but I wouldn't be surprised after hearing from people more informed than myself and it seems to add up. It's all hearsay though and nobody knows anything except Trent himself and even he may not get the outcome he ultimately wants to be honest.

So you mention people mor win formed than yourself...basically rumour as you have no point of reference at all and it's all just rumour .yet you've piles on a want to be in the know thing with absolutely no nothing.
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,308
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #782 on: September 7, 2024, 10:30:45 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on September  7, 2024, 02:53:10 pm
Nations League games are not scheduled at the same time as Liverpool games. AFCON games are. It really is as simple as that.

So African players should suffer summer temperatures because its an inconvenience to us? Morocco can get up to 40C in the summer. Then in Kenya 2027, June would be their rainy season. January is the coolest average month across the continent.

When they played it in the summer of 2019 it was a clusterfuck with players collapsing from dehydration and low intensity games.

english football is the nonsensical one here - playing in our worst weather. The league of Ireland runs from spring to autumn, for example.
Logged

Offline Snusmumriken

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 836
  • Don't believe everything you think
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #783 on: September 7, 2024, 10:43:58 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on September  7, 2024, 10:30:45 pm
So African players should suffer summer temperatures because its an inconvenience to us? Morocco can get up to 40C in the summer. Then in Kenya 2027, June would be their rainy season. January is the coolest average month across the continent.

When they played it in the summer of 2019 it was a clusterfuck with players collapsing from dehydration and low intensity games.

english football is the nonsensical one here - playing in our worst weather. The league of Ireland runs from spring to autumn, for example.

Or maybe they could play their cup every fourth year as we do. Its almost a bit like hockey in my eyes (Yeah Im Swedish), its played so often you lose count or dont really care who won it last time.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,161
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #784 on: Yesterday at 08:52:30 am »
Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are supreme athletes. Two of the best to ever play the game in their positions. So why would the club leave their contract renewals late rather than getting tied down early. Putting aside their changes throughout the club at management levels, the one factor that will be of consideration with regards to these two players is their age, and so it is worth looking at how people in their positions perform at different ages.

Lets start with Mo Salah. He turns 33 in June and so Ive looked at how wingers and forwards perform when entering a season aged 33. Starting with just the wingers, what is clear to see is that not many reach this age in the position, they either have retired, moved away from league either down the divisions or abroad, or theyve changed positions. Looking at data on transfermarkt it seems that only 22 seasons by 18 players have be completed by someone playing predominantly as a winger when entering the season at 33 or older in the Premier League era. Thats an astonishingly small number particularly as that covers left and right wingers. Not only that, they mostly were bit part players for sides at the bottom end of the table.

Look at the following distributions:

Games
0-7 - 5
8-14 - 2
15-21 - 7
22-28 - 5
29-35 - 3
>=36 - 0

Minutes
<500 - 8
500-1k - 3
1k-1.5k - 6
1.5k-2k - 1
2k-2.5k - 3
2.5k-3k - 1
>3000 - 0

Goals

0 - 9
1 - 5
2 - 4
3 - 1
4 - 1
5 - 1
>5 - 1

Assists

0 - 9
1 - 4
2 - 4
3 - 3
4 - 0
5 - 1
>5 - 1

Position
1-4 - 0
5-8 - 4
9-12 - 5
13-16 - 3
17-20 - 10

Of these 22 seasons, whilst 3 managed more than 28 games, only 1 of them managed a substantial number of minutes (>2500), something weve become accustomed to Mo achieving. None of these players competed for a side who finished in the top 4, with more being relegated than coming top half. Performance wise, only one managed to score more than 5 goals and only one managed more than 5 assists.

The best individual season to date by a over 32 winger was the 1999-2000 season by Peter Beagrie, who managed 35 games, 2672 minutes, 7 goals and 3 assists helping Bradford City stay in the Premier League with a 17th placed finish. The best overall performer for a over 32 winger was Willian at Fulham over the past 2 seasons racking up 58 games, 4,200 minutes and 9 goals (all the most for a winger in the Premier League era), along with 7 assists, helping his side to 10th and 13th place finishes.

None of the performances to date are worth a lucrative contract, but its also worth saying none of the names whove managed seasons at these ages as wingers have ever achieved the levels of Mo Salah. Hes an anomaly in all regards, making him hard to quantify. Broadening the search to include all forwards lets us look at some bigger names.

Out of everyone in the 100 club, these are the best seasons achieved looking at anyone who managed at least 8 goals (more than any of the wingers):

Alan Shearer 22 in 37
Cristiano Ronaldo 18 in 30
Jamie Vardy 15 in 25
Teddy Sheringham 15 in 29
Frank Lampard 15 in 29
Jermaine Defoe 15 in 37
Steven Gerrard 13 in 34
Les Ferdinand 12 in 29
Ian Wright 10 in 24
Dion Dublin 10 in 28
Andy Cole 9 in 22
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 9 in 22
Peter Crouch 8 in 33

Even with these elite goalscorers only 13 of 35 achieved 8 goal seasons when over 32 and only 1 achieved a 20 goal season. Most of the forwards here became pure poachers offering little else other than goalscoring, often to the detriment of their sides, despite them still nabbing goals. Its also worth noting that some notable goalscorers such as Henry, Rooney, Aguero, Owen, Fowler etc. were not in the league, were retired or were massively faded versions of themselves by this age so none achieved an 8 goal season post 32.

Looking at the top scorers for over 32s per season, we see the expected performances over 32 dip dramatically from the usual top scorers in a season in almost every occasion:

Top Scorers per Season for over 32s

92-93 - Mick Harford - 9 in 28
93-94 - Lee Chapman - 7 in 30
94-95 - Peter Beardsley - 13 in 34
95-96 - Peter Beardsley - 8 in 35
96-97 - Peter Beardsley - 5 in 25
97-98 - Gianluca Vialli - 11 in 21
98-99 - Tony Cottee - 10 in 31
99-00 - Tony Cottee - 13 in 33
00-01 - Teddy Sheringham - 15 in 29
01-02 - Teddy Sheringham - 10 in 34
02-03 - Gianfranco Zola - 14 in 38
03-04 - Alan Shearer - 22 in 37
04-05 - Dennis Bergkamp - 8 in 29
05-06 - Alan Shearer - 10 in 32
06-07 - Brian McBride - 9 in 38
07-08 - Brian McBride - 4 in 17
08-09 - Paul Scholes - 2 in 21
09-10 - Graham Alexander - 7 in 33
10-11 - Kevin Davies - 8 in 38
11-12 - Frank Lampard - 11 in 30
12-13 - Frank Lampard - 15 in 29
13-14 - Steven Gerrard - 13 in 34
14-15 - Steven Gerrard - 9 in 29
15-16 - Wes Hoolahan - 4 in 30
16-17 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 17 in 28
17-18 - Glenn Murray - 12 in 35
18-19 - Glenn Murray - 13 in 38
19-20 - David Silva - 6 in 27
20-21 - Jamie Vardy - 15 in 34
21-22 - Cristiano Ronaldo - 18 in 30
22-23 - Willian - 5 in 27
23-24 - Michail Antonio - 6 in 26

How many of these seasons would we be happy with given that you would think Mo would likely want to be on £300k per week? Surely any contract would have to move back to being heavily based on incentives rather than guarantees.

As for total careers for over 32s, here are the top 20 scorers:

Top Scorers for Goals for over 32s

1. Teddy Sheringham - 60 in 206
2. Jamie Vardy - 40 in 115
3. Alan Shearer - 39 in 97
4. Frank Lampard - 38 in 117
5. Peter Beardsley - 37 in 127
6. Les Ferdinand - 36 in 120
7. Ian Wright - 32 in 69
8. Jermain Defoe - 32 in 92
9. Gianfranco Zola - 30 in 142
10. Gustavo Poyet - 27 in 103
11. Glenn Murray - 26 in 96
12. Niall Quinn - 24 in 107
13. Peter Crouch - 23 in 122
14. Tony Cottee - 23 in 66
15. Steven Gerrard - 22 in 63
16. Paolo Di Canio - 22 in 75
17. Brian McBride - 22 in 93
18. Andy Cole - 20 in 70
19. Youri Djorkaeff - 20 in 78
20. Mark Hughes - 20 in 139

Only 20 players ever have managed 20 goals after turning 33, and many of these were scored during a season they started when they were 32, with performance dipping the following season.

The tricky aspect here is knowing Mos mentality vs. the historical performances of people of that age. Mo Salah would fancy himself to push for the top of all of these lists and continue to be an anomaly, but its without a doubt a gamble to bank on these numbers given the lack of evidence for elite performance continuing beyond the age of 32, for forwards. The last thing the club want is money tied up on an under performing player who has had their age catch up with them.

Moving onto Van Dijk, there is a greater number of centre backs who have competed at 34 and beyond in the league (going into next season Virgil would be 34). However there are notable exceptions for elite centre backs who didnt make that age in the league with Kompany, Vidic, Stam and Carvalho all finishing their Premier League careers before they turned 34. Looking at a list of the top Premier League centre backs who did go to 34 and beyond, Ive looked at these older seasons of Thiago Silva, Sol Campbell, John Terry, Rio Ferdinand, Jamie Carragher, William Gallas, Tony Adams, Kolo Toure, Sami Hyypia, Wes Morgan, Laurent Blanc, Fernando Hierro, Marcel Desailly, Lucas Radebe, Paul McGrath and Steve Bruce, who represent the previously top defenders who continued to 34 and beyond.

These 16 defenders managed 27 seasons in the Premier League when starting the season at over 33. Looking at their distributions, you can see that few achieved what wed be used to from Virgil in terms of availability:

Seasons:
1 - 9
2 - 4
3 - 2
4 - 1

Games
0-7 - 2
8-14 - 8
15-21 - 4
22-28 - 6
29-35 - 6
>=36 - 1

Minutes
<500 - 4
500-1k - 5
1k-1.5k - 5
1.5k-2k - 5
2k-2.5k - 3
2.5k-3k - 4
>3000 - 1

Position
1-4 - 11
5-8 - 8
9-12 - 5
13-16 - 0
17-20 - 3

Of the 16 players, more than half only last another season with only 3 players managing at least 3 more seasons after they turned 34, with one of these being a bit part player in their final 2 seasons, which suggests any contract offer would be his final and probably for a max of 2 seasons, with even that being a gamble given that 9 only last another season.

Of the 27 seasons looked at, only 5 had over 2500 minutes played, by just 3 players, and only 8 were over 2000 minutes, by just 4 players. In other words, 12 out of these players didnt manage a 2000 minute season once theyd turned 34. Given this, the likelihood is, Van Dijk will be seeing less minutes no matter what next season.

What is more promising is that 11 of the seasons were top 4 finishes, with 4 of the seasons being title wins. But of the 11 top 4 seasons, in just 4 did the centre back feature for more than 2000 minutes, and only 2 of the centre backs managed back-to-back top 4 seasons, with neither of these managing more than 2000 minutes in both season, though Thiago Silva came close to achieving this. Of the 4 title winning seasons, only 1 featured the centre back appearing in more than 2000 minutes, Steve Bruce in 1995-96 with the title won with just 82 points and 35 goals conceded.

If Van Dijk is to get a new contract then him continuing to be a consistent performer with over 2000 minutes whilst we achieve top 4 finishes would be unique in the Premier League for more than a single season (baring in mind hes not dropped under 2800 league minutes for us other than his ACL season). In fact, in the last 20 years only Thiago Silva has managed to play more than 2000 minutes in a season where his side finished top 4, after he turned 34, with Chelsea coming 3rd that season with 74 points. Though perhaps the benefits of their experience help the squad in other ways allowing the team to thrive whilst shouldering their wages for less playing time.

The numbers suggest that for both Salah and Van Dijk, any new contract is a risk though I think we all intuitively think theyre unusual in how they perform, in how their careers have gone and back them to continue to be able to find ways to perform, but to have two historical outliers in the side is even more unlikely. Were not the only ones to have to consider this issue with City not wrapping up the 33 year old De Bruynes contract and Spurs not tying down the 32 year old Son past the end of the season, potentially with them considering the same risks.

All of this is not to say I dont think we should give them new contracts, but any contracts would be best being highly weighted on incentives in a one year rolling fashion, which maybe hard to negotiate. People may not want to admit it, but we are in the twilight of these twos careers and with each passing season there is more chance they pick up injuries or drop off performance wise, and the time in which we need to replace them is coming sooner than many will want.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,800
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #785 on: Yesterday at 09:12:05 am »
It is a consideration for the club with Mo that we could lose him for a month half way through next season and then comes back  out of sorts again. Then goes off to the World Cup in the summer.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,342
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #786 on: Yesterday at 09:35:30 am »
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,436
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #787 on: Yesterday at 10:00:43 am »
Quote from: thejbs on September  7, 2024, 10:30:45 pm
So African players should suffer summer temperatures because its an inconvenience to us? Morocco can get up to 40C in the summer. Then in Kenya 2027, June would be their rainy season. January is the coolest average month across the continent.

When they played it in the summer of 2019 it was a clusterfuck with players collapsing from dehydration and low intensity games.

english football is the nonsensical one here - playing in our worst weather. The league of Ireland runs from spring to autumn, for example.

When's the last time a league of Ireland player missed a club game to play in the world cup or euros?
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,800
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #788 on: Yesterday at 11:16:48 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 09:35:30 am


A lot of caveats there though: one game a week in August, he's had a full pre-season and no summer tournament, new manager to impress, contract to play for.

It'll be twice a week from now on, Chiesa in to help manage minutes.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,342
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #789 on: Yesterday at 12:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:16:48 am
A lot of caveats there though: one game a week in August, he's had a full pre-season and no summer tournament, new manager to impress, contract to play for.

It'll be twice a week from now on, Chiesa in to help manage minutes.



Yep..small data set so far this year granted. It does show his consistency over the years though and also that there's been no real drop off with age. Could all fall of a cliff soon mind but he seems in great shape, so nothing to suggest a decline is imminent.

And yes finally, a like for like sub to share the load will help tremendously.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,086
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #790 on: Yesterday at 12:19:13 pm »
From Edwards' point of view (almost certainly he is the one who is going to be making the call on this) he has seen a lot of superstars fall off a cliff post 30 some even from our own team. So this is a big call but letting 3 world-class players who play at both ends of the pitch is potentially ruinous. I don't envy his decision. Personally, I would sign all three. At worst it kicks the can down the road for a couple of years.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,920
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #791 on: Yesterday at 12:32:25 pm »
How about this - we can afford to let Mo "fall" in the 2+ years - ie let's let the deal get done please.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,086
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #792 on: Yesterday at 02:40:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:32:25 pm
How about this - we can afford to let Mo "fall" in the 2+ years - ie let's let the deal get done please.

What do you mean?
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,920
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #793 on: Yesterday at 02:58:18 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 02:40:35 pm
What do you mean?

As in we have enough money to give him the contract such that even if he slows down a bit over the next two years, it's not going to hurt us in the long run for real short of him getting injured or just not scoring any goals at all anymore. But we've seen how he's now adapted his game to be both a score and a playmaker.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,182
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #794 on: Today at 12:07:33 am »
Ok recently and so far we have

Mo issuing a come and get me plea
Virgil saying "im still important for club and country"
and Trent holding up 3 fingers and saying "i'll be back" into the cameras at Old Trafford in the form of rueing his (temporarily) lost Stevie G moment

Looking good early. The verdict on slot is IN: 3 thumbs up.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #795 on: Today at 01:21:07 am »
Sign Salah and Virg in two year extensions. They both still have plenty to give at the highest level. If they start to slow down and even become rotational options half way through the two year extension, fine. Much better that, than letting them leave too soon.

Trent should be offered a new long term deal on a great whack. Different age, different circumstance.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,920
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #796 on: Today at 01:21:11 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:07:33 am
Ok recently and so far we have

Mo issuing a come and get me plea
Virgil saying "im still important for club and country"
and Trent holding up 3 fingers and saying "i'll be back" into the cameras at Old Trafford in the form of rueing his (temporarily) lost Stevie G moment

Looking good early. The verdict on slot is IN: 3 thumbs up.

Is he a manc?
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,909
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #797 on: Today at 09:26:28 am »
Surely Hughes isn't flat out anymore now the transfer window is closed. Get the boys signed up please. No assessing evaluating monitoring the situation needed with these boys
Logged

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #798 on: Today at 10:19:29 am »
That's an impressive piece of research done by Mikey. Thanks, fella
Logged

Online rolla

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #799 on: Today at 10:36:45 am »
Agree,  thanks Mikey. That's really interesting stuff.

My selective take out is that we should keep them both and watch them smash a bunch of records relating to oldie performances.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 