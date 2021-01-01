« previous next »
Weirdly I'm more arsed about us signing up Mo and VVD than Trent, maybe I've just accepted he's off. But he's also not at the level he has been before, and I'm not interested in having players here who don't want to be here. Has there been any indication he wants to sign? Or is it one of them, I'll keep quiet about my reasons then announce it at the end of the season that the pull of Real was too big or something

Strange shout all round really. Why have you accepted he's off? Are there really any rumours that this is the case? He looked pretty happy to be a part of things after the Utd game. And what's this about his level? He continues to be outstanding and I'd suggest looks even better defensively (a part of his game that has always been underrated).
Strange shout all round really. Why have you accepted he's off? Are there really any rumours that this is the case? He looked pretty happy to be a part of things after the Utd game. And what's this about his level? He continues to be outstanding and I'd suggest looks even better defensively (a part of his game that has always been underrated).

Yeah agree with all of that.
Strange shout all round really. Why have you accepted he's off? Are there really any rumours that this is the case? He looked pretty happy to be a part of things after the Utd game. And what's this about his level? He continues to be outstanding and I'd suggest looks even better defensively (a part of his game that has always been underrated).

I've heard the same. Nobody knows what goes on in someone's head or outside of their own home besides their family and friends but I've heard he would fancy going to Madrid with Bellingham and the whole scene that goes along with it. Say what you will about Stevie being tempted by Chelsea but you never got the impression he was moving for anything other than professional success, which is fair enough. Other people want the glitz and glamour that comes that comes with being a successful footballer. I never thought he would move personally and would still like to believe that's the case but I wouldn't be surprised after hearing from people more informed than myself and it seems to add up. It's all hearsay though and nobody knows anything except Trent himself and even he may not get the outcome he ultimately wants to be honest.
How common is it for clubs to include stipulations forcing ageing players to retire from international football? I don't think we'd ask Mo to do so, but the timing of AFCON tournaments continues to be an absolute joke.
How common is it for clubs to include stipulations forcing ageing players to retire from international football? I don't think we'd ask Mo to do so, but the timing of AFCON tournaments continues to be an absolute joke.
AFCON (even though it's seen as an inconvenience by some) is important to Africans. That's a ridiculous suggestion.

I'm not accusing you of anything but there's this undertone that it is not important but it is to people from there and winning it would genuinely be the highlight of his career.

Europeans play the Nations League which has added more meaningless games to the calendar and South Americans were regularly missing preseason because Copa America was held almost every year at a point. Never got the same vibe though.
I think people get that the AFCON is important to the players but there's no denying it's a pain in the arse. Middle of the season and every two years is a real inconvenience for the majority of clubs. Not to mention Mo has been on fire before the last two and come back and not been the same.
I think people get that the AFCON is important to the players but there's no denying it's a pain in the arse. Middle of the season and every two years is a real inconvenience for the majority of clubs. Not to mention Mo has been on fire before the last two and come back and not been the same.
European players as an example, play the mighty Nations League in the middle of the season, exposing themselves to injuries.

It's not the same energy though. AFCON, a major tournament that's very hard to win (explaining why some are unwillingto retire early), is the real inconvenience not a string of meaningless games.
European players as an example, play the mighty Nations League in the middle of the season, exposing themselves to injuries.

It's not the same energy though.
I agree. I hate all international football  ;)
I agree. I hate all international football  ;)
European players should retire too (don't hear that as much compared to African players).

Or "Don't sign them because they'll have to go away to play so many meaningless friendlies in the middle of the season"

I'm just highlighting the implicit double standards.
AFCON (even though it's seen as an inconvenience by some) is important to Africans. That's a ridiculous suggestion.

I'm not accusing you of anything but there's this undertone that it is not important but it is to people from there and winning it would genuinely be the highlight of his career.

Europeans play the Nations League which has added more meaningless games to the calendar and South Americans were regularly missing preseason because Copa America was held almost every year at a point. Never got the same vibe though.

I wasn't suggesting we should force him to retire. In fact, I quite clearly wrote "I don't think we'd ask Mo to do so."

But unless the other tournaments you've mentioned mean players will without question miss competitive matches for Liverpool at a key point of the season then it isn't really much of a comparison, is it?

I wasn't suggesting we should force him to retire. In fact, I quite clearly wrote "I don't think we'd ask Mo to do so."

But unless the other tournaments you've mentioned mean players will without question miss competitive matches for Liverpool at a key point of the season then it isn't really much of a comparison, is it?
I also clearly wrote that I wasn't accusing you of anything, no? The additional Nations League games increase the risk of injuries and those players missing competitive games.  There's no need for semantics.  It's common sense.

There's just a clear unconscious double standard which I've highlighted.
I also clearly wrote that I wasn't accusing you of anything, no?

There's just a clear unconscious double standard which I've highlighted.

Is there? I think if people resent AFCON it's very, very specifically because some of our best players have and will continue to miss competitive matches for Liverpool during an important period of the season. I'm not sure it's any deeper than that, really.
Is there? I think if people resent AFCON it's very, very specifically because some of our best players have and will continue to miss competitive matches for Liverpool during an important period of the season. I'm not sure it's any deeper than that, really.
Like I said, playing more meaningless international games increases the risk of injuries (which players have complained about). Those injuries lead to them missing competitive games for their clubs. Players have definitely never sustained injuries in the Nations League that made them miss important games LOL and playing more games definitely has no impact as the players are machines.

Anyway, agree to disagree because having to repeat the same point means it's already circular.
Like I said, playing more meaningless international games increases the risk of injuries (which players have complained about). Those injuries lead to them missing competitive games for their clubs. Players have definitely never sustained injuries in the Nations League that made them miss important games LOL and playing more games definitely has no impact as the players are machines.

Anyway, agree to disagree because having to repeat the same point means it's already circular.

Nations League games are not scheduled at the same time as Liverpool games. AFCON games are. It really is as simple as that.
Nations League games are not scheduled at the same time as Liverpool games. AFCON games are. It really is as simple as that.
Mate, I've already responded to this specific point and it would just make it circular.

33-year old Virg plays these games increasing his load especially at his age but one would struggle to see any call in the entire forum for him to retire. For Salah, you don't need to look far in his thread and it's because it's in the club's interest. However, a 33-year old key player having a higher load is not really an issue (even considering the greater risk of injury due to playing too much football).

People need to be aware of how these things can be perceived. Anyway, this is the last I'll post on it because it's like a dog chasing its tail now LOL.

This is the contract thread and I don't want to derail it to something else.
We wouldn't be obligated to release Salah for AFCON 2026 if Egypt qualify for the World Cup (they're currently 4 points clear of 2nd place after 4 games).

It is not compulsory to release the same player for more than one A representative team final competition per year, FIFAs regulations on the status and transfer of players state.
We wouldn't be obligated to release Salah for AFCON 2026 if Egypt qualify for the World Cup (they're currently 4 points clear of 2nd place after 4 games).


We would because AFCON comes first.
We would because AFCON comes first.

I thought it was one FIFA event per year.
We would because AFCON comes first.

Their last qualifying game is in October 2025. If they top the group they'd know they have qualified for the world cup prior to the AFCON so if we wanted to we could give them the choice of which tournament they use him for. I'm not sure we would actually use the option to prevent Salah going (we did for the Olympics) but we could if we wanted to.
Their last qualifying game is in October 2025. If they top the group they'd know they have qualified for the world cup prior to the AFCON so if we wanted to we could give them the choice of which tournament they use him for. I'm not sure we would actually use the option to prevent Salah going (we did for the Olympics) but we could if we wanted to.

Countries will just use their players at the AFCON and then lobby for a rule change to allow them to play in the World Cup. There is already an exception for the Confederations Cup.
