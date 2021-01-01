Strange shout all round really. Why have you accepted he's off? Are there really any rumours that this is the case? He looked pretty happy to be a part of things after the Utd game. And what's this about his level? He continues to be outstanding and I'd suggest looks even better defensively (a part of his game that has always been underrated).



I've heard the same. Nobody knows what goes on in someone's head or outside of their own home besides their family and friends but I've heard he would fancy going to Madrid with Bellingham and the whole scene that goes along with it. Say what you will about Stevie being tempted by Chelsea but you never got the impression he was moving for anything other than professional success, which is fair enough. Other people want the glitz and glamour that comes that comes with being a successful footballer. I never thought he would move personally and would still like to believe that's the case but I wouldn't be surprised after hearing from people more informed than myself and it seems to add up. It's all hearsay though and nobody knows anything except Trent himself and even he may not get the outcome he ultimately wants to be honest.