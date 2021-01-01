Nations League games are not scheduled at the same time as Liverpool games. AFCON games are. It really is as simple as that.
Mate, I've already responded to this specific point and it would just make it circular.
33-year old Virg plays these games increasing his load especially at his age but one would struggle to see any call in the entire forum for him to retire. For Salah, you don't need to look far in his thread and it's because it's in the club's interest. However, a 33-year old key player having a higher load is not really an issue (even considering the greater risk of injury due to playing too much football).
People need to be aware of how these things can be perceived. Anyway, this is the last I'll post on it because it's like a dog chasing its tail now LOL.
This is the contract thread and I don't want to derail it to something else.