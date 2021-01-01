Hang on a god damn minute...yesterday you were criticising FSG for letting players leave on a free, and now you're praising Klopp for players getting new contracts during the same time period. So surely it's also on Klopp for the players that left on a free, no?



Yet again - you can't have it both ways. You need to get out of this weird world you've created where everything bad that happens is because of the owners and everything good that happens is in spite of them.



Similarly - you were bringing up Emre Can yesterday. He left six years ago.



Plenty of players left even though Klopp clearly wanted them to stay though. I think it is fair to say he had to pick his battles. As for me stating 5 years for Ox. I was just pointing out that was a completely different contract. He wasn't offered a new deal in 22/23. The club didn't even have the courtesy to inform him of that until a few days before they were going to announce he was leaving.I know you have this compulsive desire to cherry-pick something you can disagree with regarding my posts.However even you must agree that the lack of communication is bizarre. After all these are human being with families and often children we are talking about. Do you think it is reasonable not to even indicate whether the club wants to negotiate a new deal or not?We don't seem to be so sluggish when a prospect suddenly makes a breakthrough like Quansah or Bradley did last season. The moment they became a viable first-team option they had a pen shoved in their hand faster than Usain Bolt came out the blocks.