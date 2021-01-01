I like the noises coming out about Mo. Hopefully we sit down and thrash out a two year extension asap. As he is getting older, he will hopefully accept the same terms, which would be Liverpool pushing the boat out, and Mo not trying to be too greedy, so probably about right. Given his age, the risk on our side is that he might not be worth that salary in the final year of a two year extension, if he declines; but it seems the greater risk is in not extending the terms of a world class operator and letting him negotiate with other clubs as soon as this coming January.
Hopefully both Virg and Mo sign two year extensions.
Trent is the tough one. Has his head been turned by Real Madrid, and the vacancy that will open up there in his position? Or will he be suitably impressed by where we are going under Slot, and commit to a long deal in his prime years here?