Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 10:21:12 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:50:12 pm
Hang on a god damn minute...yesterday you were criticising FSG for letting players leave on a free, and now you're praising Klopp for players getting new contracts during the same time period. So surely it's also on Klopp for the players that left on a free, no?

Yet again - you can't have it both ways. You need to get out of this weird world you've created where everything bad that happens is because of the owners and everything good that happens is in spite of them.

Oh dear. You've just outed yourself as a Klopp-hating, billionaire defender. Tut tut.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 10:25:14 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:50:12 pm
Hang on a god damn minute...yesterday you were criticising FSG for letting players leave on a free, and now you're praising Klopp for players getting new contracts during the same time period. So surely it's also on Klopp for the players that left on a free, no?

Yet again - you can't have it both ways. You need to get out of this weird world you've created where everything bad that happens is because of the owners and everything good that happens is in spite of them.

Similarly - you were bringing up Emre Can yesterday. He left six years ago.

Plenty of players left even though Klopp clearly wanted them to stay though. I think it is fair to say he had to pick his battles. As for me stating 5 years for Ox. I was just pointing out that was a completely different contract. He wasn't offered a new deal in 22/23. The club didn't even have the courtesy to inform him of that until a few days before they were going to announce he was leaving.

I know you have this compulsive desire to cherry-pick something you can disagree with regarding my posts. ;) However even you must agree that the lack of communication is bizarre. After all these are human being with families and often children we are talking about. Do you think it is reasonable not to even indicate whether the club wants to negotiate a new deal or not?

We don't seem to be so sluggish when a prospect suddenly makes a breakthrough like Quansah or Bradley did last season. The moment they became a viable first-team option they had a pen shoved in their hand faster than Usain Bolt came out the blocks. ;)
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 10:27:19 pm »
Every man and his dog knew Ox wasnt being offered a new deal. Not sure anyone was shocked when it was announced hed be leaving to be honest and not sure why Ox seems to think it was a surprise.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 10:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:21:12 pm
Oh dear. You've just outed yourself as a Klopp-hating, billionaire defender. Tut tut.

Right on cue another member of the 'we have nothing to come back with' mob. Getting personal. Your mingebag 5-a-sides must be brutal. I bet you don't even bother with a ball. Just all go for the man. :D :D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 10:33:49 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:27:19 pm
Every man and his dog knew Ox wasnt being offered a new deal. Not sure anyone was shocked when it was announced hed be leaving to be honest and not sure why Ox seems to think it was a surprise.

He didn't say it was a surprise. He said the silence told him what he needed to know. If the club doesn't speak to you then they obviously don't want you. Explains why Salah was saying it was his last season because no one from the club had spoken to him.

Luckily that has now apparently changed after Salah went public.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 10:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:33:49 pm
He didn't say it was a surprise. He said the silence told him what he needed to know. If the club doesn't speak to you then they obviously don't want you. Explains why Salah was saying it was his last season because no one from the club had spoken to him.

Luckily that has now apparently changed after Salah went public.
Oh, Mo knew what he was doing.  Lets not pretend he wasnt playing the game there.  Dont blame him though  Id much rather he was open than his agent dropping emojis on twitter
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:38:43 pm
Oh, Mo knew what he was doing.  Lets not pretend he wasnt playing the game there.  Dont blame him though  Id much rather he was open than his agent dropping emojis on twitter

The bit I don't get is even if the club wanted to concentrate on the window and bed in Edwards and Hughes why wouldn't you at least say we want to keep you and will open negotiations as soon as the window is over?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 10:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:33:49 pm
He didn't say it was a surprise. He said the silence told him what he needed to know. If the club doesn't speak to you then they obviously don't want you. Explains why Salah was saying it was his last season because no one from the club had spoken to him.

Luckily that has now apparently changed after Salah went public.

You're literally taking something happening to one player and saying that's how the club acts 100% of the time with every single player. It's a stupid argument.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 10:51:27 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:45:25 pm
You're literally taking something happening to one player and saying that's how the club acts 100% of the time with every single player. It's a stupid argument.

VVD has said basically the same thing. Firmino was told by Klopp that he wanted him to stay and then the club basically refused to negotiate. Firmino offered to take a pay cut and a shorter deal but the Club messed him around. There is a pattern.

Another example Milner.

Its all good because the manager wanted to keep me  which as a player is what you want, he said.

Obviously the club decided a different way. In my head it felt like it could be a good time, so Im content with how its all come about

It was probably about three weeks ago that I heard from the club. Because I hadnt heard anything, in my own mind I had probably decided myself that I would be going.

I will continue to play football, so yes I could be back in front of the Kop potentially. Its an option.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 10:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm
The bit I don't get is even if the club wanted to concentrate on the window and bed in Edwards and Hughes why wouldn't you at least say we want to keep you and will open negotiations as soon as the window is over?
Fair point and they might have done so with his agent I guess but it doesnt sound like it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm by TepidT2O »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:51:27 pm
VVD has said basically the same thing. Firmino was told by Klopp that he wanted him to stay and then the club basically refused to negotiate. Firmino offered to take a pay cut and a shorter deal but the Club messed him around. There is a pattern.

VVD has said nothing of the sort that the club doesn't want him.

And refused to negotiated with Bobby? In his own words... "My representatives were talking with the club about the contract renewal". They didn't agree with what he was after initially, and when he offered to take a pay cut their decision making changed.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 11:06:00 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm
VVD has said nothing of the sort that the club doesn't want him.

And refused to negotiated with Bobby? In his own words... "My representatives were talking with the club about the contract renewal". They didn't agree with what he was after initially, and when he offered to take a pay cut their decision making changed.
He did mention new opportunities which worried me 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 11:25:15 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:27:19 pm
Every man and his dog knew Ox wasnt being offered a new deal. Not sure anyone was shocked when it was announced hed be leaving to be honest and not sure why Ox seems to think it was a surprise.

He's probably the only one who was surprised. Lovely lad, great player at his peak, possibly not the brightest spark.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 11:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:51:27 pm
VVD has said basically the same thing. Firmino was told by Klopp that he wanted him to stay and then the club basically refused to negotiate. Firmino offered to take a pay cut and a shorter deal but the Club messed him around. There is a pattern.

There have been lots of changes in the senior management over the last couple of seasons. I don't think you can draw any firm conclusions from what happened with Firmino and Milner and extrapolate exactly how things will play out with Virg, Trent and Mo.

I'm not defending Hughes or FSG but I'm prepared to wait and see how things pan out before making a judgment on them.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #734 on: Today at 12:25:55 am »
I like the noises coming out about Mo. Hopefully we sit down and thrash out a two year extension asap. As he is getting older, he will hopefully accept the same terms, which would be Liverpool pushing the boat out, and Mo not trying to be too greedy, so probably about right. Given his age, the risk on our side is that he might not be worth that salary in the final year of a two year extension, if he declines; but it seems the greater risk is in not extending the terms of a world class operator and letting him negotiate with other clubs as soon as this coming January.

Hopefully both Virg and Mo sign two year extensions.

Trent is the tough one. Has his head been turned by Real Madrid, and the vacancy that will open up there in his position? Or will he be suitably impressed by where we are going under Slot, and commit to a long deal in his prime years here?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #735 on: Today at 05:40:46 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:25:14 pm

I know you have this compulsive desire to cherry-pick something you can disagree with regarding my posts. ;) However even you must agree that the lack of communication is bizarre. After all these are human being with families and often children we are talking about. Do you think it is reasonable not to even indicate whether the club wants to negotiate a new deal or not?


It's not a compulsive desire Al, I'm just not happy to let bullshit go unchecked.

And again - if the lack of communication was an issue, isn't that on Klopp as much as anyone else? Afterall, he was the manager not a head coach, as you love to point out. You can't praise him for getting players new contracts and then absolve him when players didn't get new contracts. Especially with Ox as I'm fairly certain even he wouldn't have wanted him renewed.

We get what you think. Bad things happened because of FSG, good things happened because of Klopp. All seemingly forgetting that they were on the same team and seemingly, for the most part, very content with each other, even if they disagreed on specific aspects.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:43:20 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #736 on: Today at 07:15:16 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:29:34 pm
Right on cue another member of the 'we have nothing to come back with' mob. Getting personal. Your mingebag 5-a-sides must be brutal. I bet you don't even bother with a ball. Just all go for the man. :D :D

Ironic coming from someone who likes to call other posters Tories.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #737 on: Today at 07:29:18 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:27:19 pm
Every man and his dog knew Ox wasnt being offered a new deal. Not sure anyone was shocked when it was announced hed be leaving to be honest and not sure why Ox seems to think it was a surprise.
What!!! The Ox has left? You could've broke that news gently.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #738 on: Today at 03:09:07 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm
VVD has said nothing of the sort that the club doesn't want him.

And refused to negotiated with Bobby? In his own words... "My representatives were talking with the club about the contract renewal". They didn't agree with what he was after initially, and when he offered to take a pay cut their decision making changed.

I compared the VVD situation to that of Salah. The comparison is that neither player had been offered a new contract and both had spoken out about it. So why completely ignore that and create a strawman regarding VVD saying the club doesn't want him?

The Firmino situation is clear Klopp wanted him to stay. Firmino indicated that he was flexible in terms of a pay cut and shorter contract but the club never came up with a proposal.

For me, the likelihood is that when the club allows a major player to get into the last year of his contract then the chances of a deal are pretty slim. I am struggling to think of too many of our major players who have gone into the last year of their deal and then agreed a deal to stay.
