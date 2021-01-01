« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 35883 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 10:21:12 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:50:12 pm
Hang on a god damn minute...yesterday you were criticising FSG for letting players leave on a free, and now you're praising Klopp for players getting new contracts during the same time period. So surely it's also on Klopp for the players that left on a free, no?

Yet again - you can't have it both ways. You need to get out of this weird world you've created where everything bad that happens is because of the owners and everything good that happens is in spite of them.

Oh dear. You've just outed yourself as a Klopp-hating, billionaire defender. Tut tut.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 10:25:14 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:50:12 pm
Hang on a god damn minute...yesterday you were criticising FSG for letting players leave on a free, and now you're praising Klopp for players getting new contracts during the same time period. So surely it's also on Klopp for the players that left on a free, no?

Yet again - you can't have it both ways. You need to get out of this weird world you've created where everything bad that happens is because of the owners and everything good that happens is in spite of them.

Similarly - you were bringing up Emre Can yesterday. He left six years ago.

Plenty of players left even though Klopp clearly wanted them to stay though. I think it is fair to say he had to pick his battles. As for me stating 5 years for Ox. I was just pointing out that was a completely different contract. He wasn't offered a new deal in 22/23. The club didn't even have the courtesy to inform him of that until a few days before they were going to announce he was leaving.

I know you have this compulsive desire to cherry-pick something you can disagree with regarding my posts. ;) However even you must agree that the lack of communication is bizarre. After all these are human being with families and often children we are talking about. Do you think it is reasonable not to even indicate whether the club wants to negotiate a new deal or not?

We don't seem to be so sluggish when a prospect suddenly makes a breakthrough like Quansah or Bradley did last season. The moment they became a viable first-team option they had a pen shoved in their hand faster than Usain Bolt came out the blocks. ;)
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 10:27:19 pm »
Every man and his dog knew Ox wasnt being offered a new deal. Not sure anyone was shocked when it was announced hed be leaving to be honest and not sure why Ox seems to think it was a surprise.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 10:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:21:12 pm
Oh dear. You've just outed yourself as a Klopp-hating, billionaire defender. Tut tut.

Right on cue another member of the 'we have nothing to come back with' mob. Getting personal. Your mingebag 5-a-sides must be brutal. I bet you don't even bother with a ball. Just all go for the man. :D :D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 10:33:49 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:27:19 pm
Every man and his dog knew Ox wasnt being offered a new deal. Not sure anyone was shocked when it was announced hed be leaving to be honest and not sure why Ox seems to think it was a surprise.

He didn't say it was a surprise. He said the silence told him what he needed to know. If the club doesn't speak to you then they obviously don't want you. Explains why Salah was saying it was his last season because no one from the club had spoken to him.

Luckily that has now apparently changed after Salah went public.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 10:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:33:49 pm
He didn't say it was a surprise. He said the silence told him what he needed to know. If the club doesn't speak to you then they obviously don't want you. Explains why Salah was saying it was his last season because no one from the club had spoken to him.

Luckily that has now apparently changed after Salah went public.
Oh, Mo knew what he was doing.  Lets not pretend he wasnt playing the game there.  Dont blame him though  Id much rather he was open than his agent dropping emojis on twitter
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 10:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:29:34 pm
Right on cue another member of the 'we have nothing to come back with' mob. Getting personal. Your mingebag 5-a-sides must be brutal. I bet you don't even bother with a ball. Just all go for the man. :D :D

I wouldn't bother playing 5 a side with you mate. Every time I took a shot I'd look up to see the goal was somewhere else  ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:38:43 pm
Oh, Mo knew what he was doing.  Lets not pretend he wasnt playing the game there.  Dont blame him though  Id much rather he was open than his agent dropping emojis on twitter

The bit I don't get is even if the club wanted to concentrate on the window and bed in Edwards and Hughes why wouldn't you at least say we want to keep you and will open negotiations as soon as the window is over?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 10:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:41:58 pm
I wouldn't bother playing 5 a side with you mate. Every time I took a shot I'd look up to see the goal was somewhere else  ;D

I wouldn't call a two footed studs up lunge a shot, more of a potshot. ;)
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 10:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:33:49 pm
He didn't say it was a surprise. He said the silence told him what he needed to know. If the club doesn't speak to you then they obviously don't want you. Explains why Salah was saying it was his last season because no one from the club had spoken to him.

Luckily that has now apparently changed after Salah went public.

You're literally taking something happening to one player and saying that's how the club acts 100% of the time with every single player. It's a stupid argument.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 10:51:27 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:45:25 pm
You're literally taking something happening to one player and saying that's how the club acts 100% of the time with every single player. It's a stupid argument.

VVD has said basically the same thing. Firmino was told by Klopp that he wanted him to stay and then the club basically refused to negotiate. Firmino offered to take a pay cut and a shorter deal but the Club messed him around. There is a pattern.

Another example Milner.

Its all good because the manager wanted to keep me  which as a player is what you want, he said.

Obviously the club decided a different way. In my head it felt like it could be a good time, so Im content with how its all come about

It was probably about three weeks ago that I heard from the club. Because I hadnt heard anything, in my own mind I had probably decided myself that I would be going.

I will continue to play football, so yes I could be back in front of the Kop potentially. Its an option.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 10:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm
The bit I don't get is even if the club wanted to concentrate on the window and bed in Edwards and Hughes why wouldn't you at least say we want to keep you and will open negotiations as soon as the window is over?
Fair point and they might have done so with his agent I guess but it doesnt sound like it.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:51:27 pm
VVD has said basically the same thing. Firmino was told by Klopp that he wanted him to stay and then the club basically refused to negotiate. Firmino offered to take a pay cut and a shorter deal but the Club messed him around. There is a pattern.

VVD has said nothing of the sort that the club doesn't want him.

And refused to negotiated with Bobby? In his own words... "My representatives were talking with the club about the contract renewal". They didn't agree with what he was after initially, and when he offered to take a pay cut their decision making changed.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 11:06:00 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm
VVD has said nothing of the sort that the club doesn't want him.

And refused to negotiated with Bobby? In his own words... "My representatives were talking with the club about the contract renewal". They didn't agree with what he was after initially, and when he offered to take a pay cut their decision making changed.
He did mention new opportunities which worried me 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 11:07:16 pm »
The FSG acolytes out like there's no tomorrow.  Ironically, telling yourselves there's nothing to be worried about and finding excuse after excuse. In the real world, a lot of fans are jusfiably concerned. Nothing ever changes with you lot though! Shills.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 11:11:04 pm »
Keep going Al, fighting the good fight. A minority on here oppose you, fucking loads support you, i can assure you!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 11:15:05 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:11:04 pm
Keep going Al, fighting the good fight. A minority on here oppose you, fucking loads support you, i can assure you!


How does that fit in with his assertion that hes being silenced on here  ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 11:17:33 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:15:05 pm


How does that fit in with his assertion that hes being silenced on here  ;D
.because the most vocal dickheads on here are those opposed to this viewpoint, who resort to insulting him and shouting him down. That okay with you?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 11:25:15 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:27:19 pm
Every man and his dog knew Ox wasnt being offered a new deal. Not sure anyone was shocked when it was announced hed be leaving to be honest and not sure why Ox seems to think it was a surprise.

He's probably the only one who was surprised. Lovely lad, great player at his peak, possibly not the brightest spark.
« Reply #739 on: Yesterday at 11:27:43 pm »
Fsg: not arsed turning up to Hillsborough memorials = can't do no harm

Al: fights for and defends Hillsborough victims and their families = weird c*nt

You bunch of fucking dickheads!

« Reply #740 on: Yesterday at 11:31:15 pm »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #741 on: Yesterday at 11:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:51:27 pm
VVD has said basically the same thing. Firmino was told by Klopp that he wanted him to stay and then the club basically refused to negotiate. Firmino offered to take a pay cut and a shorter deal but the Club messed him around. There is a pattern.

There have been lots of changes in the senior management over the last couple of seasons. I don't think you can draw any firm conclusions from what happened with Firmino and Milner and extrapolate exactly how things will play out with Virg, Trent and Mo.

I'm not defending Hughes or FSG but I'm prepared to wait and see how things pan out before making a judgment on them.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #742 on: Yesterday at 11:41:13 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:41:58 pm
I wouldn't bother playing 5 a side with you mate. Every time I took a shot I'd look up to see the goal was somewhere else  ;D

Hahaha
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #743 on: Yesterday at 11:49:03 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:17:33 pm
.because the most vocal dickheads on here are those opposed to this viewpoint, who resort to insulting him and shouting him down. That okay with you?

Imagine trying to silence Al. It'd be like telling a duck not to quack.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #744 on: Yesterday at 11:49:34 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:17:33 pm
.because the most vocal dickheads on here are those opposed to this viewpoint, who resort to insulting him and shouting him down. That okay with you?

Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:27:43 pm
You bunch of fucking dickheads!

Riiiight  ;D

Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:11:04 pm
Keep going Al, fighting the good fight. A minority on here oppose you, fucking loads support you, i can assure you!

What exactly is this righteous campaign Al is supposedly on in here by the way? Some people think the contract situation will be sorted, Al is less confident that it will. It's hardly a battle for civil rights is it?
