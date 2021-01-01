« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Suareznumber7

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 02:04:45 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:43:54 pm
Not turning it on the player at all for what it's worth. Simply saying he may not have wanted to sign anything more than 4 years, and looking at the fact he'll likely sign for much more than he's currently on it will have been the correct decision for himself to make.

Honestly, with how much wages go up from year to year, it's probably better to keep signing shorter term deals rather than longer term ones.  Although it is a balancing act as you do have to worry about injuries and/or form falling off but if you are a player with Trent's ability, I think you are maximizing your earning potential by signing shorter deals so you get a pay raise every couple years.  Also one of the reasons why I think we'll continue to see players run down their contracts before changing club is those massive sign on bonuses they get when there's no transfer fee.     
Jookie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 02:15:57 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:29:31 pm
Sounds great until you look at how many players those clubs have signed over the last 3 years.

Chelsea - 90
Arsenal - 48
Man City - 55
Man United - 52
Tottenham - 56
Liverpool - 35

So compared to turnover we have way more players leaving on frees.

Am I reading this correctly? City have signed 55 players in last 3 seasons?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 02:30:12 pm
It's also probably worth pointing out that most of our players get offered 5-year contracts so it's really not outlandish to assume that Trent's 4-year deal was led by the player more so than the Club.

https://www.spotrac.com/epl/liverpool-fc/contracts
Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 03:27:10 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:15:57 pm
Am I reading this correctly? City have signed 55 players in last 3 seasons?
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/einnahmenausgaben/wettbewerb/GB1/plus/0?ids=a&sa=&saison_id=2022&saison_id_bis=2024&nat=&pos=&altersklasse=&w_s=&leihe=&intern=0

players" border="0

That is before you even think of how many players they signed for the MCO.
CraigDS

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 03:30:12 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:27:10 pm
snip

That is before you even think of how many players they signed for the MCO.

That includes loans out and back in, but given the option is fairly obvious at the top to exclude them you prob saw that.

Excluding Chelsea, because they are a complete outlier, it's much closer in numbers.
Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 03:34:26 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:30:12 pm
It's also probably worth pointing out that most of our players get offered 5-year contracts so it's really not outlandish to assume that Trent's 4-year deal was led by the player more so than the Club.

https://www.spotrac.com/epl/liverpool-fc/contracts

It is also worth pointing out that the link you have posted regarding contracts in a debate about Trent doesn't have Trent in it.
CraigDS

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 03:37:37 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:34:26 pm
It is also worth pointing out that the link you have posted regarding contracts in a debate about Trent doesn't have Trent in it.

He prob meant to post this link - https://www.spotrac.com/epl/player/_/id/22830/trent-alexander-arnold
thejbs

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 04:48:14 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:43:54 pm
I said his deal, i.e. his whole deal. If he'd not have signed a new deal because the club insisted on it being longer than 4 years, as you suggest they did, then he'd have completed a 5yr deal on £60k a week. Close to £16m before tax. On top of what he had earned in the years to signing that deal.

So yeah, enough to retire off at near 26yrs old (not 22) when that deal would have ended in summer 24. Hopefully you're not a pension advisor with math skills like yours ;)


Not turning it on the player at all for what it's worth. Simply saying he may not have wanted to sign anything more than 4 years, and looking at the fact he'll likely sign for much more than he's currently on it will have been the correct decision for himself to make.

Thats not even counting his sponsorships. Adidas deal alone is worth £26m.

Top players wanting security is a fallacy. They want riches. Thats why so many are jetting off to the Arabian desert.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 04:50:30 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:34:26 pm
It is also worth pointing out that the link you have posted regarding contracts in a debate about Trent doesn't have Trent in it.

Riiiight.
dutchkop

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 04:51:48 pm
I am  still very curious to see if we can get 1/2/3 of these top players to extend...

All have been in great form and I think they are enjoying playing for this manager

Salah maybe the first.
I would love all three to get extension offers and hopefully that will happen.
dutchkop

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 04:52:37 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 04:48:14 pm
Thats not even counting his sponsorships. Adidas deal alone is worth £26m.

Top players wanting security is a fallacy. They want riches. Thats why so many are jetting off to the Arabian desert.

the good news Adidas will be our kit supplier from next season

the bad news they are already kit sponsors at Real.
farawayred

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 05:14:07 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:15:57 pm
Am I reading this correctly? City have signed 55 players in last 3 seasons?
Your jaw will drop when you hear about the profit they made on those that left, mate...
farawayred

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 05:17:59 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 04:51:48 pm
I am  still very curious to see if we can get 1/2/3 of these top players to extend...

All have been in great form and I think they are enjoying playing for this manager

Salah maybe the first.
I would love all three to get extension offers and hopefully that will happen.
Trent's situation is the most critical one, and it's a no-brainer. I would think that Virg is more critical to the team than Salah even though they are both ever-present. Extension of his contractis less complicated than Salah's too. It seems that the club would be more inclined to extend VVD than Salah's contracts, although I hope for both.

For the sake of unity, I'd hope that all three contracts are on the table at the same time. Now actually...
vladis voice

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 08:22:38 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:27:10 pm
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/einnahmenausgaben/wettbewerb/GB1/plus/0?ids=a&sa=&saison_id=2022&saison_id_bis=2024&nat=&pos=&altersklasse=&w_s=&leihe=&intern=0

players" border="0

That is before you even think of how many players they signed for the MCO.

Looks like if you exclude loans and loan returnees on that table the three clubs with lowest number of incomings over past three years are the current three best teams (by far) in the league, us on 15, Arsenal with 16 and City with 18, both of them have had more players than us leave during the same period too
MBL?

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 09:53:23 pm
I think they will all sign.

The worst thing I can imagine happening though, is really bad. It's not just that they all leave.. It's that Arsenal try sign all of them. They are the only club where this scenario could feasibly happen I think.
Samie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 10:10:06 pm
Virg apprently going to be offered a 2 year deal. That's not from any journo though, it;s the usual darkside of social media.  ;D
AmanShah21

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #656 on: Yesterday at 11:20:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:10:06 pm
Virg apprently going to be offered a 2 year deal. That's not from any journo though, it;s the usual darkside of social media.  ;D

Mo and Virg would both be offered 2 year extensions, that's just plain logical for players in 30-34 age bracket. Beyond that 1 yr extensions are more common.
I think they'll both sign after some back and forth on the terms. Neither of them look like they are ready to leave or playing like they have dropped below world class level. If they are offered the same terms as they are currently on, I'd guess they'd sign with little fuss.
Trent might be a 4-5 yr extension to lock him up for his best years with a bigger salary bump.
Not so worried just yet that any of them may leave.
Lucho has also been offered a new deal and hopefully Ibou and Robbo get theirs sorted this season as well. That way we dont have any worries next summer with regards to contracts.
harleydanger

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #657 on: Today at 12:25:24 am
I believe there will be a photo of a table with all three them signing at once.
MBL?

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #658 on: Today at 12:58:53 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:25:24 am
I believe there will be a photo of a table with all three them signing at once.
At Arsenal?
deadsetred

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #659 on: Today at 02:40:36 am
They all get done. No one wants to leave this club right now.
newterp

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #660 on: Today at 02:42:01 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:58:53 am
At Arsenal?

Getting their pockets picked??
afc tukrish

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #661 on: Today at 03:06:05 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:42:01 am
Getting their pockets picked??

 ;D

In the library...
Garlicbread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #662 on: Today at 03:21:11 am
Steve McManaman on ESPN today said:

"I know Liverpool are talking to them already about these contracts now that the transfer window is out of the way".

In another ESPN interview. A journalist claimed that in some of the interviews Salah have done during the early parts of the season. Sky/TNT etc have been asked to not bring up questions regarding his contract. And the fact he mentioned it on Sunday they think is some clever putting pressure on the club to give him what he wants.
