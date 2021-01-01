Virg apprently going to be offered a 2 year deal. That's not from any journo though, it;s the usual darkside of social media.



Mo and Virg would both be offered 2 year extensions, that's just plain logical for players in 30-34 age bracket. Beyond that 1 yr extensions are more common.I think they'll both sign after some back and forth on the terms. Neither of them look like they are ready to leave or playing like they have dropped below world class level. If they are offered the same terms as they are currently on, I'd guess they'd sign with little fuss.Trent might be a 4-5 yr extension to lock him up for his best years with a bigger salary bump.Not so worried just yet that any of them may leave.Lucho has also been offered a new deal and hopefully Ibou and Robbo get theirs sorted this season as well. That way we dont have any worries next summer with regards to contracts.