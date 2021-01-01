I am still very curious to see if we can get 1/2/3 of these top players to extend...
All have been in great form and I think they are enjoying playing for this manager
Salah maybe the first.
I would love all three to get extension offers and hopefully that will happen.
Trent's situation is the most critical one, and it's a no-brainer. I would think that Virg is more critical to the team than Salah even though they are both ever-present. Extension of his contractis less complicated than Salah's too. It seems that the club would be more inclined to extend VVD than Salah's contracts, although I hope for both.
For the sake of unity, I'd hope that all three contracts are on the table at the same time. Now actually...