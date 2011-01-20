« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 27459 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #560 on: Today at 05:17:35 pm »
Thing that interests me about all this is how we appear to be making provision for Alisson coming towards the end of his contract by signing a keeper for next year. That strategy appears to fly in the face of the narrative around the club being negligent in running down the three contracts. Does make me think the players may have been holding out until they see the cut of Slot's jib and whether the club was worth backing. Deals may now be done, but no guarantees they will of course. Trent looked like a happy bunny on Sunday but that might have been because he's a Liverpool lad and just given the Mancs a doing. Personally, I see Virgil staying, Mo being a long drawn out affair but probably staying, and Trent staying if he gets what he needs. He has a long career still in front of him and if Madrid come waving their dicks at him, who knows what he will do. Is he a Zubimendi or a Michael Owen?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #561 on: Today at 05:22:12 pm »
Dont believe any concrete Trent to Madrid links have actually come out.

Its almost like were manifesting it ourselves.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #562 on: Today at 05:23:07 pm »
We got a transfer fee for owen!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #563 on: Today at 06:30:05 pm »
About a 1/4 what he was worth

Oh, and that guy Nunez!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #564 on: Today at 06:33:34 pm »
So our players are so good that there is nobody in the world other than Zubimendi who can come in and upgrade us...but  three of our best and most important players might just not represent value to the point we may as well let them run down their contracts and leave on a free.

I really hope that's just a journo writing words for the sake of writing words. Make it make sense.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #565 on: Today at 06:51:01 pm »
Bollocks isn't it.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #566 on: Today at 06:55:27 pm »
Isn't that the definition of journalism?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #567 on: Today at 08:08:24 pm »
As an observation and for the miseries, its worth noting that city havent spoken to DeBruyne about a new contract either. 

Same situation.

On Mo, availability will be crucial, but we know he will miss a crucial month next season already.  All part of the package of considerations
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #568 on: Today at 08:16:18 pm »
Is it though?

De Bruyne has had fitness issues for a couple of seasons now. Hes still performing on the pitch but he struggles to last 90 minutes. For me, hes more of a Henderson/Fabinho situation. Mo and Virg still look good for another season at the top level at least.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #569 on: Today at 08:19:36 pm »
They've already "replaced" him. They are phasing him out now. It is not the same situation.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #570 on: Today at 08:22:48 pm »
I don't give shit about City or any of the others.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #571 on: Today at 09:33:01 pm »
I know your point is about sustainability, which I guess is true (and they didnt spend much in the latter Wenger days) but Arsenal and parsimonious surely dont belong in the same sentence - theyve spent an absolute fortune on transfers in the past 5 years.  Second only to Utd and Chelsea.  And almost double our outlay in that period.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #572 on: Today at 09:35:05 pm »
Yeah, hardly comparable. We've 3 players well into the last 12 months of their contracts. City can go out and splash hundreds of millions too the c*nts.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #573 on: Today at 09:36:43 pm »
They'll all sign. Relax.
