Trent's deal has to 5/6 years extra which is understandable if it takes some time because it's his peak. If you extend his current deal by 3 years, you'll still be asking the same question in two years' time.



For van Dijk and Salah, obviously they are not at their peak anymore and there's always that risk that they become injury prone or drop off rapidly. So it's still understandable to need time to sort it out.



Still, they club should have at least started the discussions already. Don't get the "focusing on the window" excuse. It wasn't really a big window and selling players in not as complicated as actually signing them. IMO, the older ones shouldn't be given a payrise because of the risk. At worst, any extension should be on their current wages.The player that deserves one is Luis Diaz who's relatively underpaid.



Even if Salah and van Dijk are extended, getting their long-term replacements should become a priority. Chiesa is more of a stop gap in that respect IMO.