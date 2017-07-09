Reckon they will work steady on these now and get them all done by November. Ideally you'd get mo and virgil on 2 years and an option and Trent on a 9We do have to recognize that if the player either wants to go or his agent wants to see what offers come in there's not much we can do about it, but if the player wants to stay i dont see any reason we go pretty high in recognition of the service already given without breaking the wage structure forever or anything like that.The good start and Slotts persona and methods being such a hit with the players is no small potatoes either for sure all 3 of them wanted a look at that before deciding anything. 100% if the team was looking like being crap and everyone hated the new guy the story would be over.Given that set of facts and that we didnt even have a manager at the start of the process it wouldn't be too surprising to me if the team and player agents had already long agreed to re-convene in sept and see what was what at that time. That would fit all the known facts even Mo's wistfull come and get me that some people felt was an "im out" for some reason.Once again talk of our criminal negligence is a little (lot) wide of the mark at this time becouse there are two parties in the deals, but i dont want to see this get to January either. im very hopefull we can get all 3 of them back onboard, more so now than in May, but now its time to get down to it.