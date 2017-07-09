« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 22790 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #440 on: Today at 04:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 03:33:51 pm
Comes down to the players and the owners at the end of the day.

Ive seen this come up a few times and wondered what peoples thoughts were.

I agree it comes down to what players and the club want and if those wishes overlap.

However, when we say the club it probably means different things to different people. Is it the owners (FSG) who dictate contract negotiations and set parameters for specific players? Is it Edwards? Is it Hughes? A combination of the above?

Its the same with transfer policy. Was the reason we didnt buy additional players this summer a directive or decision from FSG, Edwards and/or Hughes?

People talk like FSG are involved intimately with transfers and contract decisions. I just dont see it personally though I suspect FSG set overarching budgets for the likes of Edwards/Hughes to work towards and some framework of how theyd like us to operate.

My guess is that on the minutiae of a contract renewal FSG have limited input. Same with whether we buy a midfielder or not.

I could be completely wrong but do others think our owners are involved to that level of detail?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #441 on: Today at 04:15:56 pm »
Pretty damning words from Mo yesterday.

Considering we failed to sign two priority positions in the summer (left-sided defender and defensive midfielder), to potentially not even have offered arguably our three best players extensions to avoid losing all three on free transfers, comes across as quite frankly incompetent.

Once again the manager and the players delivering on the pitch are taking enormous pressure away from the small c conservatism and big m mingebaggery nature of the men behind the scenes at LFC.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #442 on: Today at 04:20:40 pm »
What exactly does Hughes do? Didnt sign many players and hasnt even spoken to our key players about their contracts.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #443 on: Today at 04:22:30 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 04:15:56 pm
Pretty damning words from Mo yesterday.

Considering we failed to sign two priority positions in the summer (left-sided defender and defensive midfielder), to potentially not even have offered arguably our three best players extensions to avoid losing all three on free transfers, comes across as quite frankly incompetent.

Once again the manager and the players delivering on the pitch are taking enormous pressure away from the small c conservatism and big m mingebaggery nature of the men behind the scenes at LFC.

You have clearly not taken into account that the most important thing for these lads is looking like the smartest people in the room at all times.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #444 on: Today at 04:27:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:20:40 pm
What exactly does Hughes do? Didnt sign many players and hasnt even spoken to our key players about their contracts.

Did hire a new coach, several new backroom staff, sold several players and signed two.

Maybe the owners have told Hughes that they aren't going to authorize new deals for the players. It doesn't have to be that the club are leaving this huge financial decision in it's entirety up to Hughes and he's useless and asleep at the wheel.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #445 on: Today at 04:34:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:20:40 pm
What exactly does Hughes do? Didnt sign many players and hasnt even spoken to our key players about their contracts.

its the sweetest gig in football

God knows what his salary is
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #446 on: Today at 04:41:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:20:40 pm
What exactly does Hughes do? Didnt sign many players and hasnt even spoken to our key players about their contracts.

He "signed" Slot - which is neat given that we knew Slot was the choice before Huges officially started....
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #447 on: Today at 04:47:03 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:41:35 pm
He "signed" Slot - which is neat given that we knew Slot was the choice before Huges officially started....

I mean even if he did all that work, work still continues.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #448 on: Today at 04:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:55:56 pm
Interesting when you look at some of the other top teams and contract expiry.

Over the next 24 months Liverpool have VvD, Salah, Jaros, Trent, Konate, Kelleher, Robertson with contracts expiring

City have De Bruyne, Gundogan, Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Ortega, Stones, Walker

Arsenal have Partey, Jorginho, Zinchenko, Trossard, Tomiasyu, Tierney

Tottenham have Son, Davies, Reguluon, Bentacur, Bissouma

United have Maguire, Lindelof, Diallo, Eriksen, Evans, Casimero, Malaci




Of course, no Chelsea on that list. Many of their players will still have contracts when the sea rises above Stamford Bridge. I'm glad Chelsea offered Caicedo a contract until 2031 (they have Jackson contracted until 2033). If things turn sour for any of those players (or they get forgotten about, Lavia?) then they are in clover for the rest of their lives. Jackson already has a guaranteed £200m income, regardless of how crap he turns out to be.  Football is doomed.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #449 on: Today at 04:51:14 pm »
Oh and I love Mos comments, he is fucking great.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #450 on: Today at 04:59:32 pm »
Trent saying "I'm coming back" yesterday was encouraging, no? Not sure why it hasn't got that much attention. Hopefully some movement on that over the break.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #451 on: Today at 05:12:16 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:59:32 pm
Trent saying "I'm coming back" yesterday was encouraging, no? Not sure why it hasn't got that much attention. Hopefully some movement on that over the break.

Yep that was encouraging for sure.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #452 on: Today at 05:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 11:28:28 am


Salah i think won't be offered one

If they don't offer him one, they need to fuck off and buy themselves a Bowling Club.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #453 on: Today at 05:16:39 pm »
What's Hughes' annual salary? Could we better utilize that money by throwing it into the pot for Salah's renewal?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #454 on: Today at 05:30:37 pm »
People do know/understand that the role of Sporting Director at Liverpool entails a lot more than just signing/selling players and contract negotiations. They are obviously some of the key tasks but role has a much, much wider remit than that.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #455 on: Today at 05:30:42 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:59:32 pm
Trent saying "I'm coming back" yesterday was encouraging, no? Not sure why it hasn't got that much attention. Hopefully some movement on that over the break.

Was that during the post match celebrations? Are you sure that's what he said?

That's amazing news if true.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #456 on: Today at 05:33:16 pm »
[🟢] NEW: Salah would be very happy to continue at Liverpool, I can confirm that. Mo believes his future could still be in the PL in a Liverpool shirt.

Now it depends on if they can reach an agreement on the financial terms.

[@FabrizioRomano]
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #457 on: Today at 05:35:37 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:33:16 pm
[🟢] NEW: Salah would be very happy to continue at Liverpool, I can confirm that. Mo believes his future could still be in the PL in a Liverpool shirt.

Now it depends on if they can reach an agreement on the financial terms.

[@FabrizioRomano]

Knew fuck all before Salah said anything yesterday.
« Reply #458 on: Today at 05:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:35:37 pm
Knew fuck all before Salah said anything yesterday.

Hasn't he been bang on with stuff lately?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #459 on: Today at 05:43:26 pm »
I reckon it's common sense to say that. He's obsessed with breaking records and even more importantly has always loved being here. It's not going to get better for him or Van Dijk at this stage of their careers, this is as good as it gets for them even though they're both still top class. Trent might be a different case if he goes to Madrid and wins something major every season.

Put the money on the table for all three. Trent will take the next generation forward and the other two have a good few years ahead of them. I'd keep them until their legs go ... maybe you have to get them to agree that they'll be moved on when that actually does happen, but I can't see it for a good while.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #460 on: Today at 05:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 05:36:51 pm
Hasn't he been bang on with stuff lately?

He has contacts and soruces but he doesn't know everything. It's easy to tweet something vague and non-committal after Salah's comments yesterday. If he'd tweet this on Saturday, it'd be different.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #461 on: Today at 05:46:21 pm »
The club as a whole should never have put itself in a position where 3 of our best players are less than a year away from leaving for free.

It's crucial that we renew them all. The club may not like renewing players over 30, but there should always be room for exceptions; Virg and especially Mo are two of those exceptions. Mo is probably fitter than some players half a decade younger than him.

They can still play at the absolute top level for at least another season after this one. *If* they decline then the club can recoup some money when they're sold. We should never have let the contracts get to this stage, and now it's crucial that the mess is fixed.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #462 on: Today at 05:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:44:02 pm
He has contacts and soruces but he doesn't know everything. It's easy to tweet something vague and non-committal after Salah's comments yesterday. If he'd tweet this on Saturday, it'd be different.

Wouldnt be a surprise if his agent has fed him some stuff today off the back of his comments.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #463 on: Today at 06:18:09 pm »
If Salah cares so much about continuing here (per Romano tweet), then look at it from the club's point of view as well. Players at his age can decline in months to become useless at the top level.
Salah's technical level and game awareness is beyond question and permanent. So tie your contract to your sprint and agility drill times. The club can pay him very well as long as they remain above a threshold, if / as they drop during this new contract so do the guaranteed wages. The incentive portion is untouched.
Again, if he cares so much, the above's a fair deal for both sides. The new contract's for what you're about to do, not the past.
Probably moot though. Saudi clubs and others will likely be happy to guarantee him a king's ransom over the contract. It's his right to get the best deal for himself.
We do our thing, if he stays fantastic, but if he leaves it'll very likely be due to the issue above imo, the club would be correct.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #464 on: Today at 06:18:24 pm »
Aye. He was first to break the Chiesa stuff too..
I'd imagine as KH suggested, his agent has probably been in touch.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #465 on: Today at 06:21:39 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 06:18:09 pm
If Salah cares so much about continuing here (per Romano tweet), then look at it from the club's point of view as well. Players at his age can decline in months to become useless at the top level.
Salah's technical level and game awareness is beyond question and permanent. So tie your contract to your sprint and agility drill times. The club can pay him very well as long as they remain above a threshold, if / as they drop during this new contract so do the guaranteed wages. The incentive portion is untouched.
Again, if he cares so much, the above's a fair deal for both sides. The new contract's for what you're about to do, not the past.
Probably moot though. Saudi clubs and others will likely be happy to guarantee him a king's ransom over the contract. It's his right to get the best deal for himself.
We do our thing, if he stays fantastic, but if he leaves it'll very likely be due to the issue above imo, the club would be correct.

We are the Club.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #466 on: Today at 06:27:00 pm »
Some contract chat on this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSSRyA82TkA

Has Slot exposed Ten Hag already?

The Athletic FC Podcast

Sep 2, 2024
Liverpool beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Arne Slot has began life at Anfield with three wins from three, whilst Erik ten Hags side have already lost twice so far this season.

Have Liverpool improved, or are Manchester United just not the test they once were? Ayo Akinwolere is joined by The Athletic's David Ornstein, Carl Anka and James Pearce to discuss.

00:00 Intro
02:19 Manchester United vs Liverpool
15:22 Arne Slot & Liverpool
22:06 Casemiro
25:18 David Ornstein on Mo Salahs contract
28:56 Liverpool contracts
31:34 Liverpool transfers
38:49 Man Utd transfers
44:06 Can Liverpool keep up the momentum?
45:52 Outro
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #467 on: Today at 06:32:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:35:37 pm
Knew fuck all before Salah said anything yesterday.

Romano and Salah's agent 100000000% are buddy buddies.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #468 on: Today at 06:35:21 pm »
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/09/02/mohamed-salah-ultimatum-liverpool-new-contract-slot-chiesa/

Quote
Mohamed Salahs revelation designed to force Liverpool into next move
Slot receives ultimate vote of confidence from superstar  who candidly reminds club that the story need not enter its final chapter

Chris Bascombe
2 September 2024  2:02pm

Liverpool enjoyed two perfect results on Sunday. ~As well as the emphatic victory over Manchester United, Mohamed Salah effectively issued a contract plea for an offer he cant refuse  the most consequential speech on the Old Trafford pitch since Mr. Fergusons farewell address.

Three months ago there were fears of an exodus of the senior players in the aftermath of Jürgen Klopps exit. Instead, Arne Slot has received the ultimate vote of confidence from a superstar eager to be as integral to the new era as the last.

It was quite the change of tack by the Egyptian over the past seven days. Salah was unwilling to engage on the subject of his future in a Sky Sports interview before the United win. Now his explicit suggestion that, as things stand, this is his last year at Anfield can be interpreted only as a choreographed attempt to pressurise Liverpool to show him their love and money.

What changed to make Salah so candid? Within 48 hours of Federico Chiesa arriving at the club, the Kop legend wanted to remind everyone that his Liverpool story does not need to be entering its final chapter. It would be naive to consider the events unrelated.

The clubs owners are acquainted with the Salah playbook on contract negotiations. Before he signed his last mega-deal in July 2022, he conducted a prolonged flirtation with Real Madrid, Spanish newspapers seemingly on speed dial whenever the winger wanted to dispatch a suitably ambiguous message.

Everything is in the clubs hands. Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, every record in the club, but everythings in the hands of the club, Salah said in December 2020.

Then, as now, Liverpool opted to keep their counsel while the lines of communication with the player remained open, and 18 months later a solution emerged in the form of a three-year contract worth an estimated £350,000 a week.

Liverpool cold and calculated on decision-making
A positive side effect of the recent publication of the book by Ian Graham, Liverpools former director of research, is the useful reference material for what will be happening right now, and how the club strip emotion from their decision-making.

Ignoring the post-match frenzy after a euphoric victory or a demoralising defeat is one of footballs biggest challenges. Shifting policy in response to pressure from the public or the media is a sign of weakness. So, when it comes to football decisions, Liverpool have been cold and calculated rather than populist, certainly when the former sporting director and new football chief executive Michael Edwards has had influence on the club.

Under the ownership of the Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool have scrupulously worked within a salary structure, with even the best players paid what the metrics say they are worth and what is affordable. The ultimate example is Steven Gerrard, who at 34 still felt he had a year or two left at the top. There was no sentimentality, even though the club captain was still their best midfielder, and he too left at the end of his contract in 2015. There has been a steady stream of further examples, including Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino.

Salah is another test case of the policy of paying a players true worth, the negotiations coming down to whether the two parties valuations match.

Ironically, if the court of public opinion was considered, the memos to the owner John W Henry would have veered wildly from give Mo whatever contract he wants to cash in now over the past 12 months.

In the aftermath of Liverpools demoralising end to last season, many suggested the Saudi Pro League should be encouraged to return with a £150 million bid. Suffice to say, those critical voices are silent today, virtuoso displays such as Salahs against United increasing the clamour to ensure we are not witnessing his Premier League goodbye tour.

The idea Liverpool want to sell Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold or any other star player is preposterous, let alone allow them to leave on a free transfer. Edwards departure in 2021 left a vacuum, with Julian Ward and then Jörg Schmadtkes short-term stints as sporting director creating instability. This is the unwanted part of an otherwise positive legacy in which tough choices have been thrust upon the revamped football unit.

Questions and uncertainties over Salah extension
Salah will be 33 next summer. A two-year contract extension must predict his form in May 2027, when Liverpool hope to be competing for domestic and European titles.

A year ago, Salah fully vindicated Liverpools resistance to Saudi offers by beginning the season as brilliantly as this one. By late November 2023, he had 12 goals and four assists in 17 fixtures.

But the numbers dropped after he was injured in the African Cup of Nations. By the end of the campaign he had made fewer appearances than in any season with Liverpool. The club must decide if this was the start of a trend or a one-off caused by a rare hamstring issue, from which he has now fully recovered.

The argument for keeping Salah is more compelling because his recent form is more akin to that of a 27-year-old. Everyone watching at Old Trafford would have been persuaded he will not be a normal 33, 34 or 35-year-old footballer.

But what kind of deal will he accept at this stage of his career? All of his previous contracts absorbed significant pay rises. Would he expect to increase his salary again, or accept more clauses with incremental bonuses based on goals and appearances?

And what if he is told his game time will inevitably reduce over the course of a new deal? History tells us that legends find it complicated adjusting to life when their minutes are managed, even if the intention is to prolong their career at the top.

In a world in which the Saudis might treble existing wages and offer the security of longer-term contracts, Salah will have to value enhancing his Premier League and Champions League CV more than anything else.

There is good reason to believe  just like Alisson Becker did when he politely declined the Saudis this summer  that is Salahs primary motivation. He has never hidden his pursuit of club records and desire to win a Ballon dOr. If he plays for Liverpool for another three years, it is likely Salah will be second only to Ian Rush in their all-time goalscoring list.

The contract impasses with Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold are casting a shadow over an otherwise brilliant start for Slot. The longer they are left unresolved, the more likely the three legends will have a guard of honour wishing them goodbye in May.

What is encouraging for Slot so soon into his reign is that no one seems to want it to reach that stage. Rather than inheriting a bloated squad packed with poor players on massive contracts whom they cant get rid of, Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are dealing with superstars with a year left who went into this campaign craving the right conditions to stay. On the pitch, those are being met.

It is a first-world football problem, and Salahs remarks hint that where he is concerned there is more will for a positive outcome than an inevitable separation.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #469 on: Today at 06:42:47 pm »
Reckon they will work steady on these now and get them all done by November. Ideally you'd get mo and virgil on 2 years and an option and Trent on a 9 :) 

We do have to recognize that if the player either wants to go or his agent wants to see what offers come in there's not much we can do about it, but if the player wants to stay i dont see any reason we go pretty high in recognition of the service already given without breaking the wage structure forever or anything like that.

The good start and Slotts persona and methods being such a hit with the players is no small potatoes either for sure all 3 of them wanted a look at that before deciding anything. 100% if the team was looking like being crap and everyone hated the new guy the story would be over.

Given that set of facts and that we didnt even have a manager at the start of the process it wouldn't be too surprising to me if the team and player agents had already long agreed to re-convene in sept and see what was what at that time. That would fit all the known facts even Mo's wistfull come and get me that some people felt was an "im out" for some reason.

Once again talk of our criminal negligence is a little (lot) wide of the mark at this time becouse there are two parties in the deals, but i dont want to see this get to January either. im very hopefull we can get all 3 of them back onboard, more so now than in May, but now its time to get down to it.


Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #470 on: Today at 06:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 05:30:42 pm
Was that during the post match celebrations? Are you sure that's what he said?

That's amazing news if true.

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1f6jhe3/trent_saying_next_time_and_im_comin_back/
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #471 on: Today at 07:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:09:04 pm
Ive seen this come up a few times and wondered what peoples thoughts were.

I agree it comes down to what players and the club want and if those wishes overlap.

However, when we say the club it probably means different things to different people. Is it the owners (FSG) who dictate contract negotiations and set parameters for specific players? Is it Edwards? Is it Hughes? A combination of the above?

Its the same with transfer policy. Was the reason we didnt buy additional players this summer a directive or decision from FSG, Edwards and/or Hughes?

People talk like FSG are involved intimately with transfers and contract decisions. I just dont see it personally though I suspect FSG set overarching budgets for the likes of Edwards/Hughes to work towards and some framework of how theyd like us to operate.

My guess is that on the minutiae of a contract renewal FSG have limited input. Same with whether we buy a midfielder or not.

I could be completely wrong but do others think our owners are involved to that level of detail?

Edwards works for FSG now it wouldn't surprise me if as part of the deal to come back he became a partner. They gave Epsteing a share of FSG to tempt him back. Up until Edwards came back then Mike Gordon was in day to day charge of running the club. That presumably has now passed to Edwards.

It is hard to know though because there are regulatory issues.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #472 on: Today at 07:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:05:28 pm
Edwards works for FSG now it wouldn't surprise me if as part of the deal to come back he became a partner. They gave Epsteing a share of FSG to tempt him back. Up until Edwards came back then Mike Gordon was in day to day charge of running the club. That presumably has now passed to Edwards.

It is hard to know though because there are regulatory issues.

Gordon never ran the club day to day, he was FSGs point man to those that did that (CEO / COO).
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #473 on: Today at 07:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 06:42:47 pm
Reckon they will work steady on these now and get them all done by November. Ideally you'd get mo and virgil on 2 years and an option and Trent on a 9 :) 

We do have to recognize that if the player either wants to go or his agent wants to see what offers come in there's not much we can do about it, but if the player wants to stay i dont see any reason we go pretty high in recognition of the service already given without breaking the wage structure forever or anything like that.

The good start and Slotts persona and methods being such a hit with the players is no small potatoes either for sure all 3 of them wanted a look at that before deciding anything. 100% if the team was looking like being crap and everyone hated the new guy the story would be over.

Given that set of facts and that we didnt even have a manager at the start of the process it wouldn't be too surprising to me if the team and player agents had already long agreed to re-convene in sept and see what was what at that time. That would fit all the known facts even Mo's wistfull come and get me that some people felt was an "im out" for some reason.

Once again talk of our criminal negligence is a little (lot) wide of the mark at this time becouse there are two parties in the deals, but i dont want to see this get to January either. im very hopefull we can get all 3 of them back onboard, more so now than in May, but now its time to get down to it.

Part of it will be the players. If you asked them to sign a new deal in May they'd have wanted to wait. They'd have wanted to see how things go under the new manager, who we appoint and whether they like the new manager, that must be a positive so far. We obviously haven't appointed a Hodgson (or even a Rodgers).

Virg might not be impressed at the lack of signings but if him and Mo (and Trent) want to stay then the club need to make sure they do.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #474 on: Today at 07:21:05 pm »
I've been thinking about what would make both parties agree on a new contract for Salah, and I think the workspace is very limited. It may come to the length more so than the saary.

Some loose thoughts without the pretence of being accurate or informed. Assuming that Salah is on £350,000k/wk, any raise must be substantial. He could easily command more than £500,000/wk in Saudi Arabia, but the club is unikely to go that far or risk breaking the wage structure (which will never happen under FSG). Let's assume that the middle ground is ~£450,000/wk, something Salah would be willing to accept (though I think this is still too high for the club). A good new player that could be seen as a long-term replacement would probably be on ~£150,000/wk. So, the difference between a new Salah salary and a ne player salary would amount to £300,000/wk, or £15M/year. The question then becomes how much down the road would the club kick the can until a replacement is found? A two year contract to the tune of extra £30M in salary money may be acceptable for the club, but why would Salah agree? he would want a 4-year contract, but why would the club agree to throw out £60M over that period? A three year contract seems to be the middle ground, but I don't think the two sides would be close enough...

Consider all of the above on the background of Virg and Trent's contact situation. Even though Trent is reportedly on high wages (£180,000/wk), so the club would be more inclined to renew his contract first, which could be ~£4-5M extra per year. Virg's (£220,000/wk) contract extension too would require similar amount. So extending both Virg and Trent's contracts would require extra ~£10M a year. Both are pills the club can swallow, I think.

But would the club sanction all three contract extensions?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #475 on: Today at 07:26:56 pm »
There's no way Salah should be given a pay increase in my opinion.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #476 on: Today at 07:28:35 pm »
Give Mo a 2 year deal with an option of him or us breaking it in 2026 so we could get a fee for him.

Give Virgil a 2 year deal with the same clause.

Give Trent a brand spanknig 4 year deal.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #477 on: Today at 07:30:22 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:21:05 pm
I've been thinking about what would make both parties agree on a new contract for Salah, and I think the workspace is very limited. It may come to the length more so than the saary.


Never say you're saary...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #478 on: Today at 07:32:34 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 07:30:22 pm
Never say you're saary...
Spelling police alert!... ;D
