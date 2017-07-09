I've been thinking about what would make both parties agree on a new contract for Salah, and I think the workspace is very limited. It may come to the length more so than the saary.
Some loose thoughts without the pretence of being accurate or informed. Assuming that Salah is on £350,000k/wk, any raise must be substantial. He could easily command more than £500,000/wk in Saudi Arabia, but the club is unikely to go that far or risk breaking the wage structure (which will never happen under FSG). Let's assume that the middle ground is ~£450,000/wk, something Salah would be willing to accept (though I think this is still too high for the club). A good new player that could be seen as a long-term replacement would probably be on ~£150,000/wk. So, the difference between a new Salah salary and a ne player salary would amount to £300,000/wk, or £15M/year. The question then becomes how much down the road would the club kick the can until a replacement is found? A two year contract to the tune of extra £30M in salary money may be acceptable for the club, but why would Salah agree? he would want a 4-year contract, but why would the club agree to throw out £60M over that period? A three year contract seems to be the middle ground, but I don't think the two sides would be close enough...
Consider all of the above on the background of Virg and Trent's contact situation. Even though Trent is reportedly on high wages (£180,000/wk), so the club would be more inclined to renew his contract first, which could be ~£4-5M extra per year. Virg's (£220,000/wk) contract extension too would require similar amount. So extending both Virg and Trent's contracts would require extra ~£10M a year. Both are pills the club can swallow, I think.
But would the club sanction all three contract extensions?