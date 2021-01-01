« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 21719 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #440 on: Today at 04:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 03:33:51 pm
Comes down to the players and the owners at the end of the day.

Ive seen this come up a few times and wondered what peoples thoughts were.

I agree it comes down to what players and the club want and if those wishes overlap.

However, when we say the club it probably means different things to different people. Is it the owners (FSG) who dictate contract negotiations and set parameters for specific players? Is it Edwards? Is it Hughes? A combination of the above?

Its the same with transfer policy. Was the reason we didnt buy additional players this summer a directive or decision from FSG, Edwards and/or Hughes?

People talk like FSG are involved intimately with transfers and contract decisions. I just dont see it personally though I suspect FSG set overarching budgets for the likes of Edwards/Hughes to work towards and some framework of how theyd like us to operate.

My guess is that on the minutiae of a contract renewal FSG have limited input. Same with whether we buy a midfielder or not.

I could be completely wrong but do others think our owners are involved to that level of detail?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #441 on: Today at 04:15:56 pm »
Pretty damning words from Mo yesterday.

Considering we failed to sign two priority positions in the summer (left-sided defender and defensive midfielder), to potentially not even have offered arguably our three best players extensions to avoid losing all three on free transfers, comes across as quite frankly incompetent.

Once again the manager and the players delivering on the pitch are taking enormous pressure away from the small c conservatism and big m mingebaggery nature of the men behind the scenes at LFC.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #442 on: Today at 04:20:40 pm »
What exactly does Hughes do? Didnt sign many players and hasnt even spoken to our key players about their contracts.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #443 on: Today at 04:22:30 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 04:15:56 pm
Pretty damning words from Mo yesterday.

Considering we failed to sign two priority positions in the summer (left-sided defender and defensive midfielder), to potentially not even have offered arguably our three best players extensions to avoid losing all three on free transfers, comes across as quite frankly incompetent.

Once again the manager and the players delivering on the pitch are taking enormous pressure away from the small c conservatism and big m mingebaggery nature of the men behind the scenes at LFC.

You have clearly not taken into account that the most important thing for these lads is looking like the smartest people in the room at all times.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #444 on: Today at 04:27:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:20:40 pm
What exactly does Hughes do? Didnt sign many players and hasnt even spoken to our key players about their contracts.

Did hire a new coach, several new backroom staff, sold several players and signed two.

Maybe the owners have told Hughes that they aren't going to authorize new deals for the players. It doesn't have to be that the club are leaving this huge financial decision in it's entirety up to Hughes and he's useless and asleep at the wheel.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #445 on: Today at 04:34:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:20:40 pm
What exactly does Hughes do? Didnt sign many players and hasnt even spoken to our key players about their contracts.

its the sweetest gig in football

God knows what his salary is
