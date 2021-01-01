Comes down to the players and the owners at the end of the day.
Ive seen this come up a few times and wondered what peoples thoughts were.
I agree it comes down to what players and the club want and if those wishes overlap.
However, when we say the club it probably means different things to different people. Is it the owners (FSG) who dictate contract negotiations and set parameters for specific players? Is it Edwards? Is it Hughes? A combination of the above?
Its the same with transfer policy. Was the reason we didnt buy additional players this summer a directive or decision from FSG, Edwards and/or Hughes?
People talk like FSG are involved intimately with transfers and contract decisions. I just dont see it personally though I suspect FSG set overarching budgets for the likes of Edwards/Hughes to work towards and some framework of how theyd like us to operate.
My guess is that on the minutiae of a contract renewal FSG have limited input. Same with whether we buy a midfielder or not.
I could be completely wrong but do others think our owners are involved to that level of detail?