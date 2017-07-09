This is going to be an absolute sideshow all season isn't it?



I can and regularly have sympathised with the club being in this position, of potentially having to hand out massive contracts to players whose legs could go drastically and irretrievably at any minute. It's all well and good saying the players look after themselves and that helps, but its not an exact science and it doesn't guarantee anything - sometimes sport isn't fair. Someone like Modric has performed remarkably well even in his late 30s but even someone as obssessive about physical fitness as Ronaldo is, was looking like a liability for years before he retired (*ahem* moved to Saudi) despite still putting up good individual numbers. It would be an easier/quicker discussion if they weren't our two highest paid players I'd imagine.



That said, the fact that we've not even bothered to open discussions with either of them to even *try* to find a solution that works for all parties is properly shite and calls into question just what exactly Hughes has been doing all summer (evidently, fuck all). Both players clearly really want to stay and no-one is suggesting it needs £200-300k 3-year deals to get them to sign up, I get the sense both players would be willing to compromise on wages/contract length if it meant staying here. Get creative - tell them they'll get tapered wages that reduce with age and/or drop if they aren't playing regularly. Offer them each just one more year on the same wages. Do SOMETHING, rather than sitting on our hands and doing naff all, which seems to be our modus operandi these days.



At the very least communicate your intentions if you don't plan to renew them. It's not a great way to treat two of your greatest modern day players.

