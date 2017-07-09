« previous next »
philboooo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 08:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:51:25 pm
Are we prepared to give out contracts of that value anymore though.?

A couple of seasons ago we had Thiago, Firmino, Henderson, Klopp, VVD, Trent and Salah on deals significantly above £150k a week. Four of them have now left. Is £150k a week the new limit and would they accept those kind of wages. Or do we have to break the wage structure to keep them?

Yes, final answer, no lifelines, no ask the audience, no phone a friend. Whatever it takes, it doesn't matter. Just get ink on paper.
Logged

Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,117
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 08:55:54 pm »
What the mother fucker are FSG playing at, about to lose our best three players for free and not offering deals?

Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

BeingJohnMarkovic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 417
  • Its All In The Game
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 09:02:12 pm »
I understand a club not wanting to give out big contracts to players over 30 but neither Salah nor VVD are showing any signs of decline so far. Not at least offering Salah fresh terms would be a bizarre choice, same with VVD. I'd definitely go 2 more years for both of them, it's very unlikely that such dedicated pros will just fall off a cliff productivity-wise in that time period.
Logged
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,613
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 09:07:14 pm »
With our proven track record of getting deals over the line, seems like a very sensible decision.
Logged

1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,384
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 09:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:51:25 pm
Are we prepared to give out contracts of that value anymore though.?

A couple of seasons ago we had Thiago, Firmino, Henderson, Klopp, VVD, Trent and Salah on deals significantly above £150k a week. Four of them have now left. Is £150k a week the new limit and would they accept those kind of wages. Or do we have to break the wage structure to keep them?
The other members of the squad who can match VVD, Salah, and Trent in terms of performance at LFC over their careers can ask for parity then. All 3 are brilliant and nigh on irreplaceable given our apparent transfer strategy and I doubt Slot needs to be asked twice about whether he wants to keep them.

Anyway, can't we just enjoy humiliating the Mancs at their pit for a few days?
Logged

jimbo196843

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 09:11:00 pm »
Ive just watched his (Salah) interview then, he has put the ball right in Liverpools court.
Proper amateur hour from us it would seem.
Logged

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,613
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 09:13:45 pm »
Fucking joke that he hasn't been offered one.  The guy is still amazing!
Logged

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,257
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 09:15:45 pm »
I hope they sort this Salah contract soon (and the other 2). Hes going to be like Lewandowski - looks after himself, stays fit, no big injuries (touch wood), and still playing at the highest level at 36.  They can surely offer a 2/3 year deal. Salah is the perfect pro - takes meticulous care of himself.

Bit mad if they havent even started talks though?
Logged

number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 09:15:49 pm »
To have 3 of our best players having to constantly respond to questions about their future is terrible. Three world class players showing week in week out how good they are, and FSG are simply ignoring the situation. It's fortunate that they show commitment to the Club every time they put on the shirt. FSG need to get these contracts sorted.
Logged

dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm »
I think Trent is staying. As for the other two, just fucking get them signed up.
Logged

wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,059
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 09:40:40 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 09:15:49 pm
To have 3 of our best players having to constantly respond to questions about their future is terrible. Three world class players showing week in week out how good they are, and FSG are simply ignoring the situation. It's fortunate that they show commitment to the Club every time they put on the shirt. FSG need to get these contracts sorted.

Agreed. We need to extend them now so they can focus only on football. We can win a trophy this season with a little luck on the injury front. I'm not sure the supporters will forgive the owners if they fuck up after such a great start to the season.
Logged

WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,684
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 09:41:55 pm »
Both VVD and Mo have earned a big final contract. They don't look like slowing down any time soon but even if they did towards the end of it, they have earned the right over the years.

FSG just penny pinching bastards.
Logged

Legoland

  • Plazzie Brick Lid :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 09:44:10 pm »
FSGOut if they don't get these 3 sorted.

Have spent fuck all all summer, and now treating our best players like this?  :wanker
Logged

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,695
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 10:02:04 pm »
Knowing Edwards/FSG rather than use Virg and Mo's start to the season (not to mention their complete inaction in the market) as a catalyst to pushing hard to extend them, they'd point to Casemiro today as to why they won't.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 10:03:46 pm »
This is going to be an absolute sideshow all season isn't it?

I can and regularly have sympathised with the club being in this position, of potentially having to hand out massive contracts to players whose legs could go drastically and irretrievably at any minute. It's all well and good saying the players look after themselves and that helps, but its not an exact science and it doesn't guarantee anything - sometimes sport isn't fair. Someone like Modric has performed remarkably well even in his late 30s but even someone as obssessive about physical fitness as Ronaldo is, was looking like a liability for years before he retired (*ahem* moved to Saudi) despite still putting up good individual numbers. It would be an easier/quicker discussion if they weren't our two highest paid players I'd imagine.

That said, the fact that we've not even bothered to open discussions with either of them to even *try* to find a solution that works for all parties is properly shite and calls into question just what exactly Hughes has been doing all summer (evidently, fuck all). Both players clearly really want to stay and no-one is suggesting it needs £200-300k 3-year deals to get them to sign up, I get the sense both players would be willing to compromise on wages/contract length if it meant staying here. Get creative - tell them they'll get tapered wages that reduce with age and/or drop if they aren't playing regularly. Offer them each just one more year on the same wages. Do SOMETHING, rather than sitting on our hands and doing naff all, which seems to be our modus operandi these days.

At the very least communicate your intentions if you don't plan to renew them. It's not a great way to treat two of your greatest modern day players.
Logged

DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,230
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 10:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:15:45 pm
I hope they sort this Salah contract soon (and the other 2). Hes going to be like Lewandowski - looks after himself, stays fit, no big injuries (touch wood), and still playing at the highest level at 36.  They can surely offer a 2/3 year deal. Salah is the perfect pro - takes meticulous care of himself.

Bit mad if they havent even started talks though?
It's fucking bonkers.
Logged

Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,102
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 10:05:00 pm »
If there's been no contact whatsoever then it looks like we were happy to let them leave and continue trimming the wage bill. There'll be enormous pressure to re-sign after Salah's comments today, let's hope they cave.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Racer

  • Shit Aldi Snickers
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 10:12:14 pm »
A very clever move by Mo, calling the club out puts the pressure on the club. You can tell he wants to stay. To have not spoken to him is seems very bizarre and disrespectful considering what hes done for the club.

Get these contracts sorted.
Logged

drmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,739
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 10:26:57 pm »
Could be mind games from FSG- putting the idea into them that the club will let them leave will force them to really up their game this season in order to attract suitors......
Logged

Raid

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,206
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 10:32:23 pm »
Had it not been for Messi and Ronaldo, Mo would be spoken about as a potential all timer. Today showed how bloody great he is again and Ive no doubts hell continue to adapt his game accordingly in the coming years.

Hell go down as one of our very best ever. He is still contributing great numbers. Treat him as he deserves and get the contract done
Logged

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,257
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 10:53:30 pm »
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 10:26:57 pm
Could be mind games from FSG- putting the idea into them that the club will let them leave will force them to really up their game this season in order to attract suitors......

not sure they are quite that stupid!

There will be plenty of suitors for all of them.  Not sure how much upping of game is needed, theyve all been great pros, and played a massive part in everything this club won and achieved in the Kloppo years. And have started the season as youd expect consistently great players to do.  (Caveat of course for injuries, especially Virgils, that understandably took him a while to get back to his best from).

I get they dont want to go crazy with contracts for players over a certain age, but were talking 2 of the absolute best this club has ever had, and who showed last season and are already showing it this season that they have got plenty left. 
Logged

Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,687
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 11:08:05 pm »
Where's Salah going to go? The guy is so focused on being the best he isn't going to go to any league like Saudi or even the French league with PSG. He'd go to Real or Barca; Real are the only club who wouldn't need him and Barca are broke and a bit of a shell of themselves. Italy would be a step down for Mo and Germany would be the same. Arsenal have Saka and City have Foden.

Unless he's willing to take a step down in terms of being at the elite of football competition we are his natural fit as a club and I'd still say it's likely he will be with us next season.
Logged

BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 11:10:12 pm »
Need to get this sorted out. It's a massive distraction to be talking about a player's contract situation when we're playing fantastic football under a new manager.

Where on earth are we going to replace this?

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,384
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 11:17:30 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:10:12 pm
Need to get this sorted out. It's a massive distraction to be talking about a player's contract situation when we're playing fantastic football under a new manager.

Where on earth are we going to replace this?


There is no one. He's the league's best player, unquestionably one of the world's best still. Maybe people have forgotten that until he left for AFCON last season, he was the league's best player then too? Offer him a 2-3 year extension on current wages. If he says no, fair enough, but don't let him go without a fight.
Logged

Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,458
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 11:29:00 pm »
The club must be saving a huge chunk in wages from Adrian, Matip and Thiago moving on. Let's hope for some positive news soon 🙏
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 11:34:58 pm »
Hopefully Salah and VVD will be offered 2 year extensions asap, on very good terms. Trent should be offered a longer deal.

Time to sort this stuff out Hughes!
Logged

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,972
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 11:55:37 pm »
I think theres a lot of gamesmanship going on on both sides for all 3. Seems fairly standard negotiating tactics these days.

Hopefully they all get sorted, I actually think theyll all stay. Not going to worry about it though, what will be will be.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,800
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #347 on: Today at 12:34:05 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:07:14 pm
With our proven track record of getting deals over the line, seems like a very sensible decision.

I wasn't sure until the crescendo in August. That showed me for sure.

On a serious note, I'm not one to panic, but now is the time to get their agents down and get the contracts sorted. These are three of the best players in the world and I don't think we can replace them without a significant outlay and there is no guarantee that it will work out either. Get the deals done Dicky.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #348 on: Today at 12:34:54 am »
I may be reading this optimistically, but I think the fact that Mo brought this up unprompted tells me that he wants to stay, and he's just letting it publicly be known that he's happy here and it's on the club to offer something acceptable. Mo's not stupid, he knew exactly what he was going to bring up before going into the interview. He's clearly putting pressure on the club.

I'd rather this was handled out of the public eye, but it is what it is. It's all part of the dance.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:48:40 am by Boaty McBoatface »
Logged

Red Eyed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,566
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #349 on: Today at 12:43:28 am »
Funny how his interview has been misinterpreted, as if Mo would announce he's leaving like that in a bloody Sky interview. Good move from him to put pressure on the club.

I don't care what Edwards policy is with players who are 30+, you make exceptions for generational players, especially ones that keep themselves in the shape that Mo does. I think common sense will prevail, otherwise it would be unforgivable.
Logged
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #350 on: Today at 12:55:34 am »
Mo wants to stay, hes just ramping up the pressure on the club. Id be amazed if we dont offer him and VVD a shorter extension of say 2 years.

The Trent one is confusing as that should have been wrapped up a year ago.
Logged

Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,192
  • Red since '64
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #351 on: Today at 03:01:51 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:08:05 pm
Where's Salah going to go? The guy is so focused on being the best he isn't going to go to any league like Saudi or even the French league with PSG. He'd go to Real or Barca; Real are the only club who wouldn't need him and Barca are broke and a bit of a shell of themselves. Italy would be a step down for Mo and Germany would be the same. Arsenal have Saka and City have Foden.

Unless he's willing to take a step down in terms of being at the elite of football competition we are his natural fit as a club and I'd still say it's likely he will be with us next season.

I like your reasoning, and broadly agree. Wheres Virgil going to go? - thats a more intriguing question, because I honestly believe any of the truly elite clubs would snap him up, recognising that a) central defenders with exceptional ball playing, in addition to defensive, and heading excellence are like rockinghorse shit, and b) like goalies, CBs have considerably more longevity than midfielders and forwards, whos workload is much heavier.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,866
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #352 on: Today at 03:06:27 am »
1) is it believable that the club haven't discussed extensions with VVD and Mo yet?

2) if so - what the fuck are they doing.
Logged

xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #353 on: Today at 03:23:09 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:53:30 pm
not sure they are quite that stupid!

There will be plenty of suitors for all of them.  Not sure how much upping of game is needed, theyve all been great pros, and played a massive part in everything this club won and achieved in the Kloppo years. And have started the season as youd expect consistently great players to do.  (Caveat of course for injuries, especially Virgils, that understandably took him a while to get back to his best from).

I get they dont want to go crazy with contracts for players over a certain age, but were talking 2 of the absolute best this club has ever had, and who showed last season and are already showing it this season that they have got plenty left.

im sure they are. look how they treated klopp and how our transfers past few seasons has been. Think they are too smart for their own good. just leave it at that.

Logged

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,230
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #354 on: Today at 03:30:33 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:06:27 am
1) is it believable that the club haven't discussed extensions with VVD and Mo yet?

2) if so - what the fuck are they doing.
Good questions. Obviously, I have no clue, but I could speculate.

We didn't spend big money on new players this summer; that's a fact. We sold a lot of players with no path to the first team, and we sent good prospects out on loan; that's a fact too. the business we did, and the business we didn't, both indicate that this is a testing time, an assessment period for Arne Slot. I would venture a guess that two things are very likely: (1) we were/are prepared to live without some or all of Trent, Virg, and Salah, and (2) the club may have wanted to see how the season starts if we can fight for trophies.

I think that today's result may be the final push that tipped the cart. If we were going to fight for fourth place, rebuilding may have been on the cards with little to offer to the three players. Trent we should keep (we don't know if the club has started something), but VVD and Salah could be offered new contracts now. Maybe shorter term that they'd like, but who knows. I believe that the confidence in the team progression was important for the club to realize before they spend a pretty penny on three new expensive contracts.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,577
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #355 on: Today at 05:29:20 am »
Genuine questions to anyone willing to share their thoughts - for Mo and Virgil respectively, what would be the max contract would you be willing to offer to them? £xxx,xxx/week and for how many years?

Thanks
Logged
