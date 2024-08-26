« previous next »
Offline redintweed

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #280 on: August 26, 2024, 04:00:28 am »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on August 26, 2024, 12:55:54 am
Don't care if we don't sign any new players. Slot will make this team much better this season just on the training pitch. But losing VVD, Trent and Salah next season would be disastrous.

It's yet to be seen if Slot makes them better, but fingers crossed.

As for losing close to our best 3 players on frees next season, you are right, it would be disastrous.

I am just guessing by watching body language, but Trent looked really pissed off after being benched. I'm sure there was a reason for him being benched 2 games in a row, but he didn't even really celebrate with his team mates after the game. Jota did his best to perk him up, but he was seething. 

I'll get slaughtered, no doubt, but if the players have indicated they won't sign a contract, I would sell. Whether we like it or not, FSG aren't going to spend a couple of hundred million to replace those 3 next summer, hence making us weaker. To my untrained eye, it does seem like we are looking to reduce the wage bill. Players like VVD, Mo and Trent are generational players. They don't come along very often. If FSG think that we can keep overperforming on a budget, it won't last forever. Just give them all contracts and be done.

There are plenty that are probably disappointed that we haven't bought a couple of players yet. Gee I am too. But if we don't sign anyone and get the 3 contracts sorted, hopefully the 70 million we have raised in sales will be spent wisely in the future and the squad is still pretty decent except for a specialist #6.

But when it's all said and done, Trent's situation is starting to look eerily like Steve McManaman's was many years ago....
Online Fitzy.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #281 on: August 26, 2024, 07:13:36 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on August 25, 2024, 10:03:09 pm
theres always some truth in humour  middle aged white blokes hiring middle aged white blokes  we are immune to it because were used to it  such injustices happened in the distant past but people just become accustomed to this shit  like women not being allowed to vote, black slaves, etc 

obviously im citing extreme examples, but youve got to ask what truly differentiates richard hughes fron the rest, because he was a fucking bang average footballer thats for sure, so he must have some other special qualities

or maybe not  maybe he got the job because hes relatively competent and mates with laptop eddie
Eh?
Online decosabute

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #282 on: August 26, 2024, 07:56:43 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on August 25, 2024, 07:11:08 pm
It genuinely wouldnt shock me if one of the 3 is boxed and ready to be announced when we dont sign anyone this summer.

I definitely think there's something in this - been wondering for a while if Salah has already done an extension and they'll announce it in early September. Mainly because he's been so quiet on it and is playing like his mind is settled.

Not got a good feeling about Virg or Trent though.
Offline naka

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #283 on: August 26, 2024, 09:09:25 am »
After hearing Virgil yesterday I didnt get the feeling that a deal was close .
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #284 on: August 26, 2024, 09:32:24 am »
Quote from: naka on August 26, 2024, 09:09:25 am
After hearing Virgil yesterday I didnt get the feeling that a deal was close .

It doesnt even sound like there has been a contract offer yet.

Part of me thinks that the club want to see how Van Dijk and Salah perform in say the next 3 months before they formulate a deal. They probably want to see the performance and the more recent data themselves to see signs of any drop off.
Offline peachybum

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #285 on: August 26, 2024, 09:46:35 am »
I imagine all 3 have been given several offers from the club. But haven't been able to agree terms. Trent because he's off and Mo and Virgil because they want longer contracts and hope that their performances make us cave in. I don't think we will. It always seems to happen with these older players that other clubs are willing to give them more years than their current employer.
Online Schmidt

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #286 on: August 26, 2024, 09:49:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on August 26, 2024, 09:32:24 am
It doesnt even sound like there has been a contract offer yet.

Part of me thinks that the club want to see how Van Dijk and Salah perform in say the next 3 months before they formulate a deal. They probably want to see the performance and the more recent data themselves to see signs of any drop off.

The data team never left, everything they need from last season will be there already. Maybe you could argue they want to see how they perform under Slot but I'd be surprised if there are any questions left in that regard after seeing so many years of performances from both.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #287 on: August 26, 2024, 09:55:39 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on August 26, 2024, 09:49:08 am
The data team never left, everything they need from last season will be there already. Maybe you could argue they want to see how they perform under Slot but I'd be surprised if there are any questions left in that regard after seeing so many years of performances from both.

Virgil is coming off a summer with a tournament with very little rest and Salahs form since Feb had people saying he couldnt run and be sold. This group of technical directors are super conservative and listening to Virgil i dont believe they have offered them anything. They will want to be sure themselves.
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #288 on: August 26, 2024, 10:09:15 am »
Quote from: peachybum on August 26, 2024, 09:46:35 am
I imagine all 3 have been given several offers from the club. But haven't been able to agree terms. Trent because he's off and Mo and Virgil because they want longer contracts and hope that their performances make us cave in. I don't think we will. It always seems to happen with these older players that other clubs are willing to give them more years than their current employer.

I doubt there have been any firm offers. Usually it about both sides outlining what they want from a deal. That gets fleshed out and then offers come at a much later stage. Both sides will have ball park figures in terms of things like wages, bonuses, image rights and length of contract and it will be about both sides compromising.

Firminos book is worth a read on the subject. He was prepared to compromise in terms of wages and length of contract. He was prepared to drop his wages and go for a much shorter deal but an offer never came. For me the club will be running the numbers and it will largely be down to the data. Ironically Graham outlined that process regarding our initial purchase of Firmino. The data teams job will be to come up with a number that each player adds to the team. The offer will then be based on that.
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #289 on: August 26, 2024, 10:20:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on August 26, 2024, 09:55:39 am
Virgil is coming off a summer with a tournament with very little rest and Salahs form since Feb had people saying he couldnt run and be sold. This group of technical directors are super conservative and listening to Virgil i dont believe they have offered them anything. They will want to be sure themselves.

Not just that they will also want to see what impact each player has in Slots system. To take extreme examples. The numbers that each player adds to the team for Endo and Gravenberch would be very different under Klopp and Slot. Fortunately I think all three of Trent, VVD and Slah have been nothing short of sensational under Slot.

The three of them changed the game against Ipswich 2nd half and if you want an example of what they bring to a Slot side then look at that move on 60 minutes. VVD with an outrageous pass to Mo, who the kills the ball stone dead with his first touch. Trent taking up an absurd position for a full back to link play. Then Salah performing death by wall pass. The three of them showed their leadership against Ipswich and their quality in that one moment against Brentford.

So I think the data will be fine. My worries are twofold firstly we maybe transitioning to a new wage structure and two you need to massage players egos and make them feel wanted. As we found out with Zubimendi the longer you stall the more chance someone else has of launching a charm offensive.
Offline Fromola

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #290 on: August 26, 2024, 10:36:49 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on August 26, 2024, 10:09:15 am
I doubt there have been any firm offers. Usually it about both sides outlining what they want from a deal. That gets fleshed out and then offers come at a much later stage. Both sides will have ball park figures in terms of things like wages, bonuses, image rights and length of contract and it will be about both sides compromising.

Firminos book is worth a read on the subject. He was prepared to compromise in terms of wages and length of contract. He was prepared to drop his wages and go for a much shorter deal but an offer never came. For me the club will be running the numbers and it will largely be down to the data. Ironically Graham outlined that process regarding our initial purchase of Firmino. The data teams job will be to come up with a number that each player adds to the team. The offer will then be based on that.

There was no real need to keep Firmino when we had Jota and then spent big on Nunez and Gakpo that season. His numbers had dropped off a lot and he was purely a back up.

Salah and Virg are still near enough the first names on the team sheet. If Trent won't sign it makes it more imperative to keep them. If players over 30 do drop off  then it's less difficult to shift them these days (look at Henderson) and Henderson was used as the example of a bad contract.
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #291 on: August 26, 2024, 10:47:26 am »
Quote from: Fromola on August 26, 2024, 10:36:49 am
There was no real need to keep Firmino when we had Jota and then spent big on Nunez and Gakpo that season. His numbers had dropped off a lot and he was purely a back up.

Salah and Virg are still near enough the first names on the team sheet. If Trent won't sign it makes it more imperative to keep them. If players over 30 do drop off  then it's less difficult to shift them these days (look at Henderson) and Henderson was used as the example of a bad contract.

Gakpo came in the January though. At this stage of that season the club were telling Firmino the club wanted him to stay. He then started that season like a house on fire. He had 6 goals and 3 assists in his first 7 League games. It wasn't a drop off it was absolutely prolific. He finished that season with 11 league goals in 1200 minutes.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #292 on: August 26, 2024, 10:48:01 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on August 26, 2024, 10:20:25 am
Not just that they will also want to see what impact each player has in Slots system. To take extreme examples. The numbers that each player adds to the team for Endo and Gravenberch would be very different under Klopp and Slot. Fortunately I think all three of Trent, VVD and Slah have been nothing short of sensational under Slot.

The three of them changed the game against Ipswich 2nd half and if you want an example of what they bring to a Slot side then look at that move on 60 minutes. VVD with an outrageous pass to Mo, who the kills the ball stone dead with his first touch. Trent taking up an absurd position for a full back to link play. Then Salah performing death by wall pass. The three of them showed their leadership against Ipswich and their quality in that one moment against Brentford.

So I think the data will be fine. My worries are twofold firstly we maybe transitioning to a new wage structure and two you need to massage players egos and make them feel wanted. As we found out with Zubimendi the longer you stall the more chance someone else has of launching a charm offensive.

Slot has said that all three of them will have to prove themselves.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/40987302/liverpool-stars-earn-new-contracts-arne-slot-says

Quote
"The only thing I have to do -- this is what I do with all of them -- is to bring the best out of them," Slot said in an interview with Sky Sports.

"If we bring the best out of them, and they perform really well, then it's up to them if they want to sign, it's up to us [the club] if we give them a new contract.

I think this is a fairly risky take personally, and it does indicate to me that they may be willing to let them all go if they deem it necessary. It does bring more credence to the fact that we haven't spent big this summer, but that is such a big ask for next summer.

I do like the fact that Slot is not afraid though to make it known that the club cannot bend their will to the players, but to prove that point with all three of them, who I consider to be club legends, could be disasterous.

Still, until anything is proven to be final, I choose to be optimistic.
Online Schmidt

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #293 on: Today at 06:34:39 pm »
Mo as ruthless off the pitch as he is on it.

Quote
I had a good summer, a long time to stay with myself and think positively a bit, this is my last year with the club and I want to enjoy it.

I feel I am free to play football  we will see what happens next year.

To be fair I was coming to the game it could be the last time [playing at Old Trafford]. Nobody in the club has talked to me about contracts.

It is not up to me, it is up to the club.

I can understand the logic of letting players legs go on someone elses pitch, but he's still outrageously good.
Offline QC

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #294 on: Today at 06:35:37 pm »
Mo is worth at least another season at 350 or whatever he's on.
Offline jonkrux

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #295 on: Today at 06:37:11 pm »
Get to october and when we are top of the league, offer the contracts.  They'd be stupid not to sign. Feels like something special is happening
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #296 on: Today at 06:37:33 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:34:39 pm
Mo as ruthless off the pitch as he is on it.

I can understand the logic of letting players legs go on someone elses pitch, but he's still outrageously good.

You do that with good and maybe even very good players. De Light was supposed to be next Van Dijk and he doesn't look like a patch on Virgil. Salah is one of the best forwards of this generation. Trent is another generational talent. None of them are the types of player that you allow to walk. I hope common sense prevails.
Offline Fromola

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #297 on: Today at 06:37:52 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:34:39 pm
I can understand the logic of letting players legs go on someone elses pitch

All well and good if you're actually aggressive in the market and prepared to spend big. Virg and Mo are still £100m level world class players. Are the owners going to sanction huge funds to replace them in the summer without a transfer fee for either? Added to potentially having to replace Trent as well (and maybe a DM).

If one goes then so be it but you can't be losing 2 or 3 of them in the same window, not with the way we act in the market.
Online Schmidt

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #298 on: Today at 06:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:37:52 pm
All well and good if you're actually aggressive in the market and prepared to spend big. Virg and Mo are still £100m level world class players. Are the owners going to sanction huge funds to replace them in the summer without a transfer fee for either? Added to potentially having to replace Trent as well (and maybe a DM).

If one goes then so be it but you can't be losing 2 or 3 of them in the same window, not with the way we act in the market.

As critical as I am of our lack of spending this summer, the reality is there isn't a Salah on the market, there's no van Dijk, and there's definitely no Trent.
Online cdav

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #299 on: Today at 06:51:36 pm »
Slot on Salah's comments: "It's a lot of 'if', at this moment he's one of ours and I'm really happy with him being one of ours, he plays really well. I don't talk about contracts of players but I can talk for hours about performance - are you interested in that?"
Offline Fromola

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #300 on: Today at 06:55:04 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:50:12 pm
As critical as I am of our lack of spending this summer, the reality is there isn't a Salah on the market, there's no van Dijk, and there's definitely no Trent.

If they can't/won't replace them adequately then they need to pull out all the stops to keep them.
Online Schmidt

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #301 on: Today at 06:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:55:04 pm
If they can't/won't replace them adequately then they need to pull out all the stops to keep them.

Well yeah, that's my point.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #302 on: Today at 07:06:06 pm »
Give them all the clubs money.
Offline PIPA23

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #303 on: Today at 07:35:43 pm »
Mo looks like in the best shape of his life, IMO he can play next like this next 3 years minimum and break all kinds of scoring records for us.
Online buttersstotch

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #304 on: Today at 07:38:09 pm »
I honestly think Mo and Virgil are both good for another 2 years - be interested if we're looking to see their stats, but still think both players walk in to most teams.
Offline Draex

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #305 on: Today at 07:42:13 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 07:38:09 pm
I honestly think Mo and Virgil are both good for another 2 years - be interested if we're looking to see their stats, but still think both players walk in to most teams.

On current form you can't replace them in the market, every player I can think of would need a year or two to even get close to their level, so we have to get them to extend.
Offline Wingman

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #306 on: Today at 08:04:15 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 07:38:09 pm
I honestly think Mo and Virgil are both good for another 2 years - be interested if we're looking to see their stats, but still think both players walk in to most teams.

Agreed but maybe they want longer? I have no idea what either side wants but surely theres a compromise to be had - we cant lose them next year.
Online masher

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #307 on: Today at 08:15:48 pm »
Maybe its just me but Salahs interview sounded like - where the fuck is my contract? My reading is that if the club offer him one, he will sign it. He has 2 years in him easily at top level, hope sense prevails and he is offered one.
Online AmanShah21

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #308 on: Today at 08:20:05 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 08:15:48 pm
Maybe its just me but Salahs interview sounded like - where the fuck is my contract? My reading is that if the club offer him one, he will sign it. He has 2 years in him easily at top level, hope sense prevails and he is offered one.

100%. Mo signs immediately if he is offered an extension on his current terms. No doubt in my mind about that. He wants to break more records and he knows this is the best place for him to do it.

Also think.Virg and Trent would both be willing to sign as well.

The common thread is that neither has been offered one. Hopefully its just a case of getting the transfer window out of the way for the reshuffled backroom to get to this order of business.

I duly hope they are all extended by the end of the year. They all deserve it and they are all absolutely worth it.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #309 on: Today at 08:23:05 pm »
Get off your arse Dicky you fucking dosser and get them sorted
Online MD1990

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #310 on: Today at 08:23:19 pm »
i think all 3 will stay
5 years for trent extra 2 with option for another year for Salah & VVD
Online amir87

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #311 on: Today at 08:23:42 pm »
Theyre not just three of the best players in our team. Theyre probably the three best in the league in their respective positions. No one can convince me otherwise that its not pure foolishness that we havent even discussed a new contract with them.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #312 on: Today at 08:24:18 pm »
https://x.com/MelissaReddy_/status/1830324065233498525

My understanding is Mo Salahs preference is to remain at Liverpool but it is not his job to push for that. His performances speak for itself.

Salah believes he still has a few years at the highest level, competing for top prizes while breaking records.
Online Fitzy.

Re: Vir
« Reply #313 on: Today at 08:24:26 pm »
My working theory is that this issue would be addressed after August. Let's see if it is correct.
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #314 on: Today at 08:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:24:26 pm
My working theory is that this issue would be addressed after August. Let's see if it is correct.

Which August though ;)
Online Alvador

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #315 on: Today at 08:27:48 pm »
If we havent even started talking to him about a new contract yet then that is fkin criminal by the board/committee. I really hope they arent going to dick about with him trying to be smart arses again.
Online philboooo

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #316 on: Today at 08:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:24:26 pm
My working theory is that this issue would be addressed after August. Let's see if it is correct.

checks calendar  :shocked

I really think just pay them whatever it takes, for however long it takes. The alternative, with any of them not in the team, makes us worse. If any of them leaves, I don't think there's anyone we can sign who's going to make it less bad. Let's get them signed up now, then have a brilliant season off the back of it.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #317 on: Today at 08:42:57 pm »
It just sounds like he has accepted his position with 9 months to go. Better that he has mentally prepared himself to give his all than worry about it and sulk.

Its simple, the club have to offer Mo a new contract on good terms. It obviously won't be for as much or for as long as some other (i.e. Saudi) but if we put something reasonable in from of him then its up to him to sign.

If we let him go without a fight it will be madness.

Over to you Edwards and Hughes.
