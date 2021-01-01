Don't care if we don't sign any new players. Slot will make this team much better this season just on the training pitch. But losing VVD, Trent and Salah next season would be disastrous.



It's yet to be seen if Slot makes them better, but fingers crossed.As for losing close to our best 3 players on frees next season, you are right, it would be disastrous.I am just guessing by watching body language, but Trent looked really pissed off after being benched. I'm sure there was a reason for him being benched 2 games in a row, but he didn't even really celebrate with his team mates after the game. Jota did his best to perk him up, but he was seething.I'll get slaughtered, no doubt, but if the players have indicated they won't sign a contract, I would sell. Whether we like it or not, FSG aren't going to spend a couple of hundred million to replace those 3 next summer, hence making us weaker. To my untrained eye, it does seem like we are looking to reduce the wage bill. Players like VVD, Mo and Trent are generational players. They don't come along very often. If FSG think that we can keep overperforming on a budget, it won't last forever. Just give them all contracts and be done.There are plenty that are probably disappointed that we haven't bought a couple of players yet. Gee I am too. But if we don't sign anyone and get the 3 contracts sorted, hopefully the 70 million we have raised in sales will be spent wisely in the future and the squad is still pretty decent except for a specialist #6.But when it's all said and done, Trent's situation is starting to look eerily like Steve McManaman's was many years ago....