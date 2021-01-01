« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #280 on: Today at 04:00:28 am
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 12:55:54 am
Don't care if we don't sign any new players. Slot will make this team much better this season just on the training pitch. But losing VVD, Trent and Salah next season would be disastrous.

It's yet to be seen if Slot makes them better, but fingers crossed.

As for losing close to our best 3 players on frees next season, you are right, it would be disastrous.

I am just guessing by watching body language, but Trent looked really pissed off after being benched. I'm sure there was a reason for him being benched 2 games in a row, but he didn't even really celebrate with his team mates after the game. Jota did his best to perk him up, but he was seething. 

I'll get slaughtered, no doubt, but if the players have indicated they won't sign a contract, I would sell. Whether we like it or not, FSG aren't going to spend a couple of hundred million to replace those 3 next summer, hence making us weaker. To my untrained eye, it does seem like we are looking to reduce the wage bill. Players like VVD, Mo and Trent are generational players. They don't come along very often. If FSG think that we can keep overperforming on a budget, it won't last forever. Just give them all contracts and be done.

There are plenty that are probably disappointed that we haven't bought a couple of players yet. Gee I am too. But if we don't sign anyone and get the 3 contracts sorted, hopefully the 70 million we have raised in sales will be spent wisely in the future and the squad is still pretty decent except for a specialist #6.

But when it's all said and done, Trent's situation is starting to look eerily like Steve McManaman's was many years ago....
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #281 on: Today at 07:13:36 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 10:03:09 pm
theres always some truth in humour  middle aged white blokes hiring middle aged white blokes  we are immune to it because were used to it  such injustices happened in the distant past but people just become accustomed to this shit  like women not being allowed to vote, black slaves, etc 

obviously im citing extreme examples, but youve got to ask what truly differentiates richard hughes fron the rest, because he was a fucking bang average footballer thats for sure, so he must have some other special qualities

or maybe not  maybe he got the job because hes relatively competent and mates with laptop eddie
Eh?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #282 on: Today at 07:56:43 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 07:11:08 pm
It genuinely wouldnt shock me if one of the 3 is boxed and ready to be announced when we dont sign anyone this summer.

I definitely think there's something in this - been wondering for a while if Salah has already done an extension and they'll announce it in early September. Mainly because he's been so quiet on it and is playing like his mind is settled.

Not got a good feeling about Virg or Trent though.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #283 on: Today at 09:09:25 am
After hearing Virgil yesterday I didnt get the feeling that a deal was close .
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #284 on: Today at 09:32:24 am
Quote from: naka on Today at 09:09:25 am
After hearing Virgil yesterday I didnt get the feeling that a deal was close .

It doesnt even sound like there has been a contract offer yet.

Part of me thinks that the club want to see how Van Dijk and Salah perform in say the next 3 months before they formulate a deal. They probably want to see the performance and the more recent data themselves to see signs of any drop off.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #285 on: Today at 09:46:35 am
I imagine all 3 have been given several offers from the club. But haven't been able to agree terms. Trent because he's off and Mo and Virgil because they want longer contracts and hope that their performances make us cave in. I don't think we will. It always seems to happen with these older players that other clubs are willing to give them more years than their current employer.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #286 on: Today at 09:49:08 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:32:24 am
It doesnt even sound like there has been a contract offer yet.

Part of me thinks that the club want to see how Van Dijk and Salah perform in say the next 3 months before they formulate a deal. They probably want to see the performance and the more recent data themselves to see signs of any drop off.

The data team never left, everything they need from last season will be there already. Maybe you could argue they want to see how they perform under Slot but I'd be surprised if there are any questions left in that regard after seeing so many years of performances from both.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #287 on: Today at 09:55:39 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:49:08 am
The data team never left, everything they need from last season will be there already. Maybe you could argue they want to see how they perform under Slot but I'd be surprised if there are any questions left in that regard after seeing so many years of performances from both.

Virgil is coming off a summer with a tournament with very little rest and Salahs form since Feb had people saying he couldnt run and be sold. This group of technical directors are super conservative and listening to Virgil i dont believe they have offered them anything. They will want to be sure themselves.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #288 on: Today at 10:09:15 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 09:46:35 am
I imagine all 3 have been given several offers from the club. But haven't been able to agree terms. Trent because he's off and Mo and Virgil because they want longer contracts and hope that their performances make us cave in. I don't think we will. It always seems to happen with these older players that other clubs are willing to give them more years than their current employer.

I doubt there have been any firm offers. Usually it about both sides outlining what they want from a deal. That gets fleshed out and then offers come at a much later stage. Both sides will have ball park figures in terms of things like wages, bonuses, image rights and length of contract and it will be about both sides compromising.

Firminos book is worth a read on the subject. He was prepared to compromise in terms of wages and length of contract. He was prepared to drop his wages and go for a much shorter deal but an offer never came. For me the club will be running the numbers and it will largely be down to the data. Ironically Graham outlined that process regarding our initial purchase of Firmino. The data teams job will be to come up with a number that each player adds to the team. The offer will then be based on that.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #289 on: Today at 10:20:25 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:55:39 am
Virgil is coming off a summer with a tournament with very little rest and Salahs form since Feb had people saying he couldnt run and be sold. This group of technical directors are super conservative and listening to Virgil i dont believe they have offered them anything. They will want to be sure themselves.

Not just that they will also want to see what impact each player has in Slots system. To take extreme examples. The numbers that each player adds to the team for Endo and Gravenberch would be very different under Klopp and Slot. Fortunately I think all three of Trent, VVD and Slah have been nothing short of sensational under Slot.

The three of them changed the game against Ipswich 2nd half and if you want an example of what they bring to a Slot side then look at that move on 60 minutes. VVD with an outrageous pass to Mo, who the kills the ball stone dead with his first touch. Trent taking up an absurd position for a full back to link play. Then Salah performing death by wall pass. The three of them showed their leadership against Ipswich and their quality in that one moment against Brentford.

So I think the data will be fine. My worries are twofold firstly we maybe transitioning to a new wage structure and two you need to massage players egos and make them feel wanted. As we found out with Zubimendi the longer you stall the more chance someone else has of launching a charm offensive.
