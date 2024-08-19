One thing that we may have missed. What if the executives are ok with letting them leave for free?

I don't think this has been missed - I think it's been pretty clear for a while that the execs are OK with the idea of them leaving for free. If you look at it purely in financial terms, we've had excellent ROI from all three of them.Their value to us is purely what they can contribute on the pitch. The question is whether that value justifies whatever they're demanding in terms of salary and length of contract, and if we let them go, whether we can replace what they contribute on the pitch.We simply don't know how much the club has available to spend on transfers at the moment. We know they look for value as a priority but they have also shown they are prepared to spend big for the right player. But I don't believe the club will be looking at these three with the idea of selling any of them in order to fund a replacement - we're almost past the point where that is an option anyway - and I'm not convinced we actually need to as some have suggested.