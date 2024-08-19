« previous next »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #160 on: August 19, 2024, 01:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on August 17, 2024, 10:20:40 pm
Can you really blame the lad for wanting to go? Ever since we won the league we've shown very little ambition in the transfer market. The fact that we're 4 years down the line and are still relying on the likes of VVD, Robbo, Salah, Trent etc is indicative of how inept we've been in the transfer market over the past 3-4 years. Klopp has worked miracles to keep us 'competing', but the cracks have been there a long time now and this summer is just compounding it.

I expect them all to go

Since winning the title we've won 3 trophies and come within 10 minutes and a ridiculous Courtois performance of a quadruple.

Why is 'ambition' always shown in the transfer market? We've shown plenty on the pitch which is where it actually matters.

I agree that this summer hasn't been great so far and I've been critical of it myself but, as much as I love Trent, he's not been Steven Gerrard levels of good, there's been more than enough iffy spells for him to have a bit of self-reflection that he's been very fortunate to be part of this squad and to have won as much as he has at his age - obviously he's contributed to that hugely himself, but he isn't fucking Ronaldhinio, there's still consistency and improvement to come from him.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #161 on: August 19, 2024, 02:58:37 pm »
I think the people advocating a 1 or 2 year contract extension for Salah are going to feel a bit silly in 2027, 2028 and beyond when he's still tearing up the Champions League for some other team. He's only 32, he's in ridiculous physical condition, looks after himself, doesn't drink alcohol. There's no reason to think he's going to fall off a biological cliff in 1 or 2 years. 32 is not old for that kind of player, nor are 33 or 34.

There's also the impact he can continue to have off the pitch. How much do Jota, Nunez, Gakpo, Elliot, Szobo etc benefit from playing and training with him on a daily basis? How important is it that younger kids around the squad can watch and learn from him? And as much as I hate football as a business, what's his value to the club as a figurehead and icon? It's not just his performances for 90 minutes twice a week that you're letting go.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #162 on: August 19, 2024, 03:23:59 pm »
Quote from: philboooo on August 19, 2024, 02:58:37 pm
I think the people advocating a 1 or 2 year contract extension for Salah are going to feel a bit silly in 2027, 2028 and beyond when he's still tearing up the Champions League for some other team. He's only 32, he's in ridiculous physical condition, looks after himself, doesn't drink alcohol. There's no reason to think he's going to fall off a biological cliff in 1 or 2 years. 32 is not old for that kind of player, nor are 33 or 34.

There's also the impact he can continue to have off the pitch. How much do Jota, Nunez, Gakpo, Elliot, Szobo etc benefit from playing and training with him on a daily basis? How important is it that younger kids around the squad can watch and learn from him? And as much as I hate football as a business, what's his value to the club as a figurehead and icon? It's not just his performances for 90 minutes twice a week that you're letting go.

No booze should give him extra longevity, worked a treat for Milner. Plus even if he's off the pace after a few years and we need to get rid there will always be a Saudi or Yank club that will pick up the tab. He's got a cachet that few other players in world have.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #163 on: August 19, 2024, 04:00:22 pm »
Quote from: AFX on August 19, 2024, 06:58:42 am
Surely they can do more things at once. At my work I have shitloads to do not just one thing.

Of course, but I don't think the contract negotiations were ever going to start before the players had a chance to meet the new boss. And in the case of Virg and Trent, that was just a couple of weeks ago. (For all we know, Mo has been discussing his contract with the club over the summer.)

You can argue that we should have got the three of them tied down last summer, before we knew Klopp was leaving. I don't know why we didn't. Maybe because we wanted to wait until we had the new SD in place? That's the real problem here, isn't it - that side of the club has been in disarray for a while. Perhaps the price we end up paying for that is three of our best players leaving for free. Which would be shit.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #164 on: August 19, 2024, 04:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on August 19, 2024, 01:48:04 pm
Since winning the title we've won 3 trophies and come within 10 minutes and a ridiculous Courtois performance of a quadruple.

Why is 'ambition' always shown in the transfer market? We've shown plenty on the pitch which is where it actually matters.

I agree that this summer hasn't been great so far and I've been critical of it myself but, as much as I love Trent, he's not been Steven Gerrard levels of good, there's been more than enough iffy spells for him to have a bit of self-reflection that he's been very fortunate to be part of this squad and to have won as much as he has at his age - obviously he's contributed to that hugely himself, but he isn't fucking Ronaldhinio, there's still consistency and improvement to come from him.
Exceptionally well put.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #165 on: August 19, 2024, 05:16:02 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on August 19, 2024, 03:23:59 pm
No booze should give him extra longevity, worked a treat for Milner. Plus even if he's off the pace after a few years and we need to get rid there will always be a Saudi or Yank club that will pick up the tab. He's got a cachet that few other players in world have.

Henderson's the consumate professional off the pitch. His legs were gone at 32. You can never know.

Mane had slowed down in his last year or two certainly pace wise (and has struggled since leaving). Mo has already slowed down a fair bit, but currently still world class.

The difference with Milner was he was a squad player for 5 years. Henderson wasn't prepared to sit on the bench, that's going to the problem with Mo and if he is then you can't justify his current wage 2 or 3 years down the line.

I agree though that there's a bit less risk involved in contracts over 30 now, so we don't have to be as dogmatic. We thought we were lumbered with Henderson and Fabinho on lucrative contracts, who were physically done, and Saudi took them off our hands.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #166 on: August 19, 2024, 06:39:40 pm »
Vs Ipswich

Peach of a cross from Trent which Jota should have scored from
Salah one two with Trent before putting it on a plate for Jota to score
Virgil long raking pass to the foot of Salah who eventually makes it two

Three world class players who we could be without next season, for nothing.

Unthinkable that this could happen.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #167 on: August 20, 2024, 09:50:47 am »
Is it an acceptable request from the club to ask Mo to retire from international football and we'd increase the amount of years on his contract? Last season was the first time he's come back from the AFCON and looked a shadow of the player before he went.

Mo looks in incredible form/fitness but those lurking internationals where he gets ragged to within an inch of his life must start to be the tipping point of his future effectiveness for Liverpool?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #168 on: August 20, 2024, 09:54:39 am »
Quote from: Draex on August 20, 2024, 09:50:47 am
Is it an acceptable request from the club to ask Mo to retire from international football and we'd increase the amount of years on his contract? Last season was the first time he's come back from the AFCON and looked a shadow of the player before he went.

Mo looks in incredible form/fitness but those lurking internationals where he gets ragged to within an inch of his life must start to be the tipping point of his future effectiveness for Liverpool?
That would be insane. He would do anything to win something with Egypt. Thats what his friends and family care about.
I think he will play for Egypt longer than for Liverpool
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #169 on: August 20, 2024, 09:54:55 am »
Quote from: Draex on August 20, 2024, 09:50:47 am
Is it an acceptable request from the club to ask Mo to retire from international football and we'd increase the amount of years on his contract? Last season was the first time he's come back from the AFCON and looked a shadow of the player before he went.

Mo looks in incredible form/fitness but those lurking internationals where he gets ragged to within an inch of his life must start to be the tipping point of his future effectiveness for Liverpool?

He isn't retiring for Egypt.
He is their best player ever.
Will play until he can no longer move.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 09:45:48 am »
Quote from: Zlen on August 20, 2024, 09:54:55 am
He isn't retiring for Egypt.
He is their best player ever.
Will play until he can no longer move.
Quote from: jepovic on August 20, 2024, 09:54:39 am
That would be insane. He would do anything to win something with Egypt. Thats what his friends and family care about.
I think he will play for Egypt longer than for Liverpool

Fair enough, I don't half hate internationals, AFCON has derailed at least one season for us.

Personally I'd be offering both Mo and Van Dijk a 1 year extension on current terms, you'd imagine that doesn't change the landscape for either player, even if they wanted to leave next summer the types of clubs who'd be in for them would be happy to pay transfer fees + the silly wages they might want.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 09:55:21 am »
Anyone got an Athletic subscription?

Their latest story to pop up has a sub-title that suggested Salah and the club haven't held any discussions about his contract - but that could just be them hamming it up in the headline
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 10:03:38 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:55:21 am
Anyone got an Athletic subscription?

Their latest story to pop up has a sub-title that suggested Salah and the club haven't held any discussions about his contract - but that could just be them hamming it up in the headline

Very little actual info and it reads more like a pro-Saudi pieces to be honest.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 10:20:09 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:03:38 am
Very little actual info and it reads more like a pro-Saudi pieces to be honest.
Ta

It looks like it was Simon Hughes, or one of those ones written by groups, so makes sense if it was pretty rubbish!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 12:31:53 pm »
One thing that we may have missed. What if the executives are ok with letting them leave for free?

Who actually cares if the cfo agrees and validates the free moves?

I mean I couldnt care less, its not my money and have no shares in the club. If the finance dept says ok go then we cant argue anymore.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 01:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Yesterday at 12:31:53 pm
One thing that we may have missed. What if the executives are ok with letting them leave for free?

I don't think this has been missed - I think it's been pretty clear for a while that the execs are OK with the idea of them leaving for free. If you look at it purely in financial terms, we've had excellent ROI from all three of them.

Their value to us is purely what they can contribute on the pitch. The question is whether that value justifies whatever they're demanding in terms of salary and length of contract, and if we let them go, whether we can replace what they contribute on the pitch.

We simply don't know how much the club has available to spend on transfers at the moment. We know they look for value as a priority but they have also shown they are prepared to spend big for the right player. But I don't believe the club will be looking at these three with the idea of selling any of them in order to fund a replacement - we're almost past the point where that is an option anyway - and I'm not convinced we actually need to as some have suggested.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 04:38:58 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 01:19:45 pm
I don't think this has been missed - I think it's been pretty clear for a while that the execs are OK with the idea of them leaving for free. If you look at it purely in financial terms, we've had excellent ROI from all three of them.

Their value to us is purely what they can contribute on the pitch. The question is whether that value justifies whatever they're demanding in terms of salary and length of contract, and if we let them go, whether we can replace what they contribute on the pitch.

We simply don't know how much the club has available to spend on transfers at the moment. We know they look for value as a priority but they have also shown they are prepared to spend big for the right player. But I don't believe the club will be looking at these three with the idea of selling any of them in order to fund a replacement - we're almost past the point where that is an option anyway - and I'm not convinced we actually need to as some have suggested.
am I interpreting your last paragraph correctly? that you aren't convinced that Salah (or VVD, or Trent) would need replacing in 12 months time if they left?

separate point, but unless there's some bizarre long con from the transfer lads (which feels unlikely) we know there's at least £50mil of money that the club is able to spend if it's sanctioned. that's the equivalent of about 960,000 a week for a year, if wanting to look at how that money could be used contract-wise
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 04:54:29 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:38:58 pm
am I interpreting your last paragraph correctly? that you aren't convinced that Salah (or VVD, or Trent) would need replacing in 12 months time if they left?

No! Sorry if I was unclear. I meant I'm not convinced we need to sell them in order to fund their replacements, which is what some have suggested.

But I guess that depends on who we intend to replace them with. Obviously we couldn't go out and buy three players of the same market value as Mo, Trent and Virg at their peak - that could come to something like £400m? Maybe more? But that's not the club's MO anyway - we're far more likely to be looking at unearthing currently undervalued, up-and-coming players with potential than buying ready-made superstars.

Quote
separate point, but unless there's some bizarre long con from the transfer lads (which feels unlikely) we know there's at least £50mil of money that the club is able to spend if it's sanctioned. that's the equivalent of about 960,000 a week for a year, if wanting to look at how that money could be used contract-wise

My feeling (based on no evidence at all) is that money is not the issue, ie we could pay them whatever they are demanding if we thought they were worth it. But it seems clear to me that the club are taking a "we won't be held to ransom" position - they will offer what they think the players are worth and are prepared to let them go for free if they don't accept.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 08:55:23 pm »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Yesterday at 12:31:53 pm
One thing that we may have missed. What if the executives are ok with letting them leave for free?

Who actually cares if the cfo agrees and validates the free moves?

I mean I couldnt care less, its not my money and have no shares in the club. If the finance dept says ok go then we cant argue anymore.

You are a very strange Liverpool supporter. You don't care if we lose three World class players. You say it is not your money. Does that mean you don't contribute to our revenues through a season ticket, merchandise or through a TV subscription?

Finally, in the transfer thread, you seem pretty desperate for Liverpool not to sign anyone.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 09:27:33 pm »
Thing is this has been on the horizon and the club are kicking the can down the road.
It would be gross incompetence to let them leave for free. It will be akin to when we lost alonso, mascherano, arbeloa and Torres. Then see how we got on with that wanker ceo getting us lumbered with dross replacements.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 09:32:38 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:27:33 pm
Thing is this has been on the horizon and the club are kicking the can down the road.
It would be gross incompetence to let them leave for free. It will be akin to when we lost alonso, mascherano, arbeloa and Torres. Then see how we got on with that wanker ceo getting us lumbered with dross replacements.

Not much road left.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 09:44:08 pm »
I could see protests at the ground if the club let them all leave for nothing and it'd overshadow the whole season and basically make the one after it a write off. It'd be one thing if we'd spent big this summer to get replacements in, but we've done fuck all - the only signing Ali's replacment which makes you assume he won't be here long either.

As complacent and shit as this window has been, this is now a bigger issue than spending fuck all again.

The definition of a false economy again about 'saving money' if we lose the 3. It causes more problems and would cost us more money.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 09:45:05 pm »
Seen someone asking for the athletic piece so thought Id bang it in

Quote
Mohamed Salahs Liverpool contract: Whats going on?
Simon Hughes

It is the big question hanging over Liverpool: why are the contract situations of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold still unresolved?

The trio are free agents next summer and can, in theory, talk to interested foreign clubs from January if no new terms are agreed before then.

So why are three of Liverpools most important footballers in this position? And what are the clubs decision-makers planning to do about it?

Over the next three days, our experts will assess each player, based on conversations with sources familiar with their situations but who asked to remain anonymous to protect their positions.

First up, Salah.

How did we get to this point?

When Salah signed a three-year contract with Liverpool in 2022, he became the highest-paid player in the clubs history on a basic weekly wage of £350,000 ($450,000 at current rates) with performance-related bonuses on top. When you account for the money Salah commands from endorsements, he takes home close to £1million a week.

This conservative estimate was revealed in a Harvard University study from 2023 in conjunction with the player and his representative, Ramy Abbas.

At that time, Salah was generating interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, a country ploughing billions of pounds into football, mainly through its Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Though one of the PIF-controlled clubs, Al Ittihad, managed to sign Liverpool midfielder Fabinho for £40million last summer, it failed with a £100m bid, rising to £150m, to take Salah shortly before the same transfer window closed.

Salah was happy to remain on Merseyside, where he has scored 56 goals in 96 games since agreeing his latest contract. He now knows what sort of signing-on fee might come his way if he decides to run down his Liverpool deal and move to Saudi.

Though Liverpools new sporting director Richard Hughes has introduced himself to Abbas, there have been no discussions about a renewal.

There has been widespread surprise among fans, and throughout the industry, at Liverpool leaving it this late to talk to Salah  as well as Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold  although the upheaval of last season, when Klopp departed and a new head coach and sporting director arrived, will not have helped.

What are Salahs considerations?

Since becoming Premier League champions in 2020, Liverpool have won three cup finals, each against Chelsea, yet due to injuries, Salah has played a meaningful role in just one of them.

In the same timeframe, Liverpool have narrowly missed out on reclaiming a domestic championship, as well as the Champions League. Despite a promising start to last season, another title challenge fizzled out.

Salah reflects on this period with some regret, so he is more determined than ever to succeed rather than focus on what comes next. He also knows that a strong season for Liverpool will increase the demand for him.

As much as Liverpool will be assessing Salahs role in the team under Arne Slot, Salah is intrigued to see how things play out in the post-Jurgen Klopp period, and he is not in a rush to commit himself.

He remains open-minded about the future and is more relaxed than in the summer of 2022 when it seemed he and Liverpool would not find a compromise.

That process went on for nearly a year and Abbas described it as the most difficult negotiation of his life. On this occasion, both parties have less time before Salahs contract runs out.

If it comes down to money, Liverpool are unlikely to be able to compete with a Saudi club. It is widely assumed that one of the Saudi Pro Leagues PIF teams will make Salah an offer. Al Ittihads interest has not gone away, but getting Salah will cost them.

It did not go unnoticed that the three-year deal put in front of Karim Benzema last summer was among the highest in football history, worth a reported £172million a year. The annual figure is roughly the equivalent of what Salah will have earned over the entirety of his current Liverpool contract when you include partnership agreements separate from the club.

Salahs popularity in the Middle East would make him one of the Saudi Pro Leagues trophy signings. Like Benzema, he can expect to cash in.

And what about the club?

In 2022, sporting director Julian Ward was on the Greek island of Mykonos, where Salah was on holiday, to complete the formalities of the players contract. However, most of the significant talks involved the president of owner Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Mike Gordon, who was in charge of the financial details.

With Hughes now in Wards position, and with Gordon stepping aside from day-to-day duties at Liverpool, it will be interesting to see whether Michael Edwards, recently re-hired as FSGs chief executive of football, emerges as the decision-maker over money considering how protective of the responsibility Gordon has been over the years.

Agents who have worked with Gordon in the past recall how involved he was and wonder whether he will let the responsibility go.

Yet a combination of figures at Liverpool will decide whether Salah is offered a new contract.

Salahs age has to be a factor in FSGs thinking. Liverpools owner prioritises financial sustainability, to the irritation of many fans, and has historically been reluctant to give long contract extensions to players in their thirties. Liverpool normally offer shorter, incentivised deals.

There is also the issue of precedent and the consequences if Salah is offered huge terms at this stage of his career. The outlay would also have an impact on who could be signed as a long-term successor.

Liverpool and Abbas needed to be flexible in 2022 to ensure an agreement was reached. On that occasion, they did not have to consider interest from Saudi clubs, whose deep pockets would weaken Liverpools hand this time.

Salah will turn 33 a few weeks before the expiry of this deal next June. Though Abbas told Harvard he thinks his client can play at the highest level until he is 40, Liverpools data team will analyse whether he is slowing up. His display at Ipswich on Saturday prompted Slot to say he believes there are many more years inside of him to play.

How crucial is it for Liverpool to keep Salah?

If Liverpool decide that a new contract for Salah does not make economic sense, it will be a harder argument with the clubs supporters.

If he does leave, reactions will differ depending on the destination. Many fans will accept the challenges of competing financially with a team in Saudi Arabia but there would be less understanding if he stayed in Europe, especially if he ended up joining another Premier League club off the back of a productive season.

Salah will not want to jeopardise his legacy at Liverpool by moving to one of the clubs historical or competitive rivals, ruling out Manchester United and Manchester City. It might be different if an offer came from London, however, a city he enjoys visiting.

From Liverpools perspective, replacing Salahs yield would not be easy. Even last season, which was a bad one by Salahs standards, he scored at least 25 goals for the fourth campaign in a row. Some of the most significant data fell in line with each of his previous years at the club. His finishing let him down, which meant he underperformed his expected goals (xG) total for the first time in his Liverpool career.

Usually, a sign of any decline is when a player does not put himself in an area to try to shoot. Tactics have a role in this assessment. Under Klopp, Salah was often found in a much wider position during the 2023-24 season compared to his first in 2017-18 when he scored 44 times.

Despite this, Salah finished behind only Erling Haaland for xG involvements. Having suffered a tear to his hamstring on international duty with Egypt, a fitter, more confident Salah this season may be more potent than ever.

As Liverpool have found out with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, allowing great players to leave is easier than finding them again.

What outcome is most likely?

A Saudi Arabian club, as Al Ittihad has shown more interest more recently than any other party.

For Salah, however, there is much to think about. He loves England, where he can live quietly with his family without the kind of scrutiny that exists in Egypt. Would he be giving that up if he went to Saudi Arabia, a ferry ride across the Red Sea from his home country?

Saudi Pro League clubs have not been as aggressive in their recruitment strategy this summer, so Salahs arrival next year would ramp up the conversation about the divisions power and influence again  increasing the focus on him.

If it leaves him with half a billion pounds in the bank, the risk of losing some of his privacy might be considered worth it.

There is also the geopolitical context. Salah has fought ferociously since becoming a global brand to remain independent of any religion, nation, or government. He wants to be judged as a footballer, rather than where he is from or his faith  though these factors influence who he is.

Given how crucial football is to Saudi Arabias Vision 2030 strategy, moving there would jeopardise his sense of otherness and become an extension of the states machinery.

While it is thought in Europe that the most famous Arabic footballer on the planet would jump at the chance of returning home, Saudi Arabia isnt Salahs home. It is a regional rival, a country many Egyptians believe is attempting to supplant it as the cultural centre of the Islamic world. Moving there would not necessarily make him more popular.

Salah may also have reservations about the standard of football in the Saudi Pro League, especially if he continues to perform well. The infrastructure in Saudi Arabia is still catching up and Benzema has been frustrated.

Salah may just as likely find an offer appealing from the United States. Currently, much of his branding is West-facing. Lionel Messi is there and the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., is coming, and Egypt are confident of qualifying.

While he would not earn the kind of money on offer in Saudi Arabia, a move to Major League Soccer would allow him to play in a division further along in its development, while experiencing a lifestyle relatively similar to England.

As always, its Simon Hughes, so the Evertonian slant will always be there.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 09:48:17 pm »
If all of them leave it will be fun to watch Hughes try to replace them.

Does not really paint Liverpool football club as the place to be when all the stars are leaving on frees and seemingly can't wait to jump ship.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 10:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:45:05 pm
Seen someone asking for the athletic piece so thought Id bang it in

As always, its Simon Hughes, so the Evertonian slant will always be there.

Simon Hughes is a red isn't he?

He has written 7 books about us. I know we are the bitters favourite subject but that is pushing it.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 10:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:15:52 pm
Simon Hughes is a red isn't he?

He has written 7 books about us. I know we are the bitters favourite subject but that is pushing it.

Genuinely no idea, I just remember the sting piece he did on Klopp and his medical team during 22/23 and assumed he couldnt possibly like the club he was writing about. Not everything has to be a fluff piece, of course, but I thought the piece was quite unfair and lacked balance.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 10:32:24 pm »
Theres nothing in that piece that reveals any special insight or meaningful contact with insiders. Any of us could have written that from what is already known publicly.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 11:13:53 pm »
I think they'll all leave and have pretty much decided. Why wouldn't you have signed by now if you wanted to stay? I'm sure the club has tried with all three. Maybe not offering the years for Mo and Virgil and Trent probably wants to see if Real is an option.

I really don't agree with the clubs policy on players contracts. They shown in the past that they value the last 12 months of a player on the field for us more than the money you'd get from selling. But i just don't see how its sustainable. For me i wish there was a policy of if a player doesn't sign with 18 months left you starting working on a sale for the upcoming window when they'll enter their last year.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 11:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:29:57 pm
Genuinely no idea, I just remember the sting piece he did on Klopp and his medical team during 22/23 and assumed he couldnt possibly like the club he was writing about. Not everything has to be a fluff piece, of course, but I thought the piece was quite unfair and lacked balance.

No for me he has a massive hard-on for the recruitment team that was why he went after Klopp, with information that could only really have come from the recruitment team.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #189 on: Today at 12:03:49 am »
The numbers these three lads put up are ridiculous. All 3 have specific stats that make them elite players and some of the stats are just mad.

Add to that the leadership and identity they bring to the team. That is massive for us.

Virgil and Mo aren't getting any younger but a 5% drop off next year still makes them top level players in their specific roles.

Trent has years ahead of him.

I'd prefer keeping them all but if we can't then we can only afford to lose one per season without a big drop off performance wise.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #190 on: Today at 12:08:19 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 04:54:29 pm
No! Sorry if I was unclear. I meant I'm not convinced we need to sell them in order to fund their replacements, which is what some have suggested.

But I guess that depends on who we intend to replace them with. Obviously we couldn't go out and buy three players of the same market value as Mo, Trent and Virg at their peak - that could come to something like £400m? Maybe more? But that's not the club's MO anyway - we're far more likely to be looking at unearthing currently undervalued, up-and-coming players with potential than buying ready-made superstars.

My feeling (based on no evidence at all) is that money is not the issue, ie we could pay them whatever they are demanding if we thought they were worth it. But it seems clear to me that the club are taking a "we won't be held to ransom" position - they will offer what they think the players are worth and are prepared to let them go for free if they don't accept.

nothing to be sorry for, cheers for explaining what i misunderstood. as it turns out, think we're in near exact agreement based on that.

only thing I'm beginning to have doubts about is whether they are actually prepared to make an offer to all of them, or if they'll allow a parting of ways Firmino-style (mostly thinking Salah). But that would be quite dramatic and illogical, so hopefully not!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #191 on: Today at 05:57:00 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 10:32:24 pm
Theres nothing in that piece that reveals any special insight or meaningful contact with insiders. Any of us could have written that from what is already known publicly.

I thought this point was quite interesting:
Quote
As much as Liverpool will be assessing Salahs role in the team under Arne Slot, Salah is intrigued to see how things play out in the post-Jurgen Klopp period, and he is not in a rush to commit himself.

Considering how irate some supporters are that he hasnt renewed his deal yet, maybe its worth remembering that it isnt just on the club to sort this out, especially if the player may want to at least explore his options.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #192 on: Today at 06:10:43 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:29:57 pm
Genuinely no idea, I just remember the sting piece he did on Klopp and his medical team during 22/23 and assumed he couldnt possibly like the club he was writing about. Not everything has to be a fluff piece, of course, but I thought the piece was quite unfair and lacked balance.

He has a weird complex with Klopp. Listened to a podcast recently when he said he couldn't identify with the 2nd half of the Klopp era.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #193 on: Today at 07:01:41 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:10:43 am
He has a weird complex with Klopp. Listened to a podcast recently when he said he couldn't identify with the 2nd half of the Klopp era.

Hughes was the primary writer in the hatchet job which made really dirty insinuations of Klopp and a lfc member of staff living together during covid, was a bizarre attack as Hughes had in the past written some great pieces about Liverpool and the city.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #194 on: Today at 07:07:23 am »
Fuck it, Salah is going to Everton... He'd stay in the area, have his privacy, and play high quality football in one of the best teams that ever graced the planet. And he'd do it for a a free meal at the chippy.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #195 on: Today at 10:01:51 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:57:00 am
I thought this point was quite interesting:

It seems speculative to me. I mean, I don't think this is something he has got from Salah directly.

And I suspect it's true of all three. Virg has more or less said as much in past interviews.

Quote
Considering how irate some supporters are that he hasnt renewed his deal yet, maybe its worth remembering that it isnt just on the club to sort this out, especially if the player may want to at least explore his options.

No doubt they'll be having discussions with their agents. Let's hope they get good advice.
